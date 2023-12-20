Skip To Content
    50 Photos That Sum Up 2023

    It's been a big year.

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    This year was a significant one: Military conflicts that horrified us, sporting events that thrilled us, climate disasters that devastated us, and pop culture moments that enraptured us created a rollercoaster of emotions. Getty Images created a "2023 Year in Review" showcasing the photos that highlighted many of these big events — or small, personal moments — in beautiful, haunting, or engrossing ways.

    Here's a selection of those photos, along with the captions from Getty for added context:

    Content warning: Some of these photos contain disturbing content, including death.

    1. The NYE fireworks display lit up the London sky for the first time since the pandemic to start the year.

    Big Ben
    Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

    LONDON, ENGLAND — JANUARY 1: Fireworks light up the London skyline over Big Ben and the London Eye just after midnight on January 1, 2023 in London, England. London's New Years' Eve firework display returned this year after it was cancelled during the COVID Pandemic. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

    2. In China, the lunar new year was celebrated with traditional red lanterns, pictured here.

    red lanterns
    Kevin Frayer / Getty Images

    TUNTOU, CHINA — JANUARY 05: A worker carries traditional red lanterns to dry with others outside a workshop on January 5, 2023 in the village of Tuntou, Hebei province, China. The village of Tuntou which proclaims itself the lantern capital of China, has boosted production for this year after the country abandoned its zero-Covid policy, and is producing millions of the symbolic red decorations associated with the country's biggest holiday of the year. In Chinese culture, the color red is meant to bring luck and happiness, and the fabric of each lantern is adorned with characters wishing for health, peace, and prosperity. It is a centuries-old tradition and is an enduring contrast to China's modern cities and rapid growth. In Tuntou, most of the production is at small, family-owned factories that supply markets across China, Asia, and abroad. The Lunar New Year falls on January 22 this year and marks the beginning of Year of the Rabbit In China, and is followed by a holiday period known as the Spring Festival. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

    3. Drag queen Brigitte Bandit testifies against anti-drag laws in Texas. As a woman assigned female at birth, Brigitte's unique position in the drag community shines a light on the laws' many hypocrisies.

    Brigitte Bandit testifying
    Brandon Bell / Getty Images

    AUSTIN, TEXAS — MARCH 23: ATX Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit gives testimony in the Senate Chamber at the Texas State Capitol on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. People across the state of Texas showed up to give testimony as proposed Senate bills SB12 and SB1601, which would regulate drag performances, were discussed before the Chamber. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

    4. In June, much of the northeastern US was covered in an orange haze due to massive wildfires in Canada.

    New York skyline orange
    David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK — JUNE 7: Smoky haze from wildfires in Canada diminishes the visibility of the Chrysler Building on June 7, 2023 in New York City. New York topped the list of most polluted major cities in the world on Tuesday night, as smoke from the fires continues to blanket the East Coast. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

    5. This view from Los Angeles shows the intense levels of snow the area received from record-level winter storms late in the season.

    Los Angeles with snow
    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — MARCH 01: The Hollywood sign stands in front of snow-covered mountains after another winter storm hit Southern California on March 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The final in a series of winter storms in the Los Angeles region brought snow levels to as low as 1,000 feet in some places while further boosting the snowpack. California's snowpack level stands at 189 percent of the average for March 1, according to the California Department of Water Resources. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency due to winter storms for 13 counties including Los Angeles County. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

    6. Northern California was hit with flooding later in the same month.

    a flooded laundromat
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    PAJARO, CALIFORNIA — MARCH 14: Pamela Cerruti pushes a cart filled with a bag of coins out of the flooded Pajaro Coin Laundry on March 14, 2023 in Pajaro, California. Northern California has been hit by another atmospheric river that has brought heavy rains and flooding throughout the region. The town has been inundated with floodwaters since Saturday after a levee was breached along the Pajaro River. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    7. And it was enough to cause more than $1 billion in damage, including landslides like this one.

    a landslide
    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA — MARCH 16: An aerial view of a remaining pool at the edge of a hillside landslide brought on by heavy rains, which caused four ocean view apartment buildings to be evacuated and shuttered due to unstable conditions, on March 16, 2023 in San Clemente, California. Weeks of rains loosened the soil in Orange County which tumbled down near railroad tracks that run next to the beach below. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

    8. In parts of northern California, the snowfall was so high that it covered roofs of homes.

    homes covered in snow
    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA — MARCH 29: In an aerial view, workers remove snow from the roof of a condominium complex in the Sierra Nevada mountains, amid snow piled up from new and past storms, after yet another storm system brought heavy snowfall further raising the snowpack on March 29, 2023 in Mammoth Lakes, California. The Pacific storm delivered widespread rain and mountain snow to the U.S. west coast in Northern California and Oregon. After years of drought, the state snowpack average for California may hit an all time record from the several feet of new snow which fell during the storm in parts of the Sierra Nevada mountains. Nearby Mammoth Mountain ski resort announced today it has received the highest amount of total snow at the Main Lodge for any season, with 695 total inches, after at least 28 inches of new snow fell during the storm. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

    9. Meanwhile, earlier in the year, ski areas of the Alps were without nearly any snow at all.

    aerial view of the Alps
    Daniel Kopatsch / Getty Images

    SCHLADMING, AUSTRIA — JANUARY 06: Skiers descend the slopes of the Rohrmoos skiing area covered in artificial snow as grass covers the rest of the hill on either side on January 6, 2023 in Schladming, Austria. Alpine ski resorts in Austria, Germany and Switzerland are facing an unseasonably warm January that has brought record temperatures to many parts of Europe. (Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

    10. High-altitude surveillance balloons made headlines in February, creating both allegations of international spying and rumors of alien aircraft.

    men taking a deflated balloon out of the ocean
    Handout / Getty Images

    MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA — FEBRUARY 05: Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon on February 5, 2023 off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. U.S. fighter aircraft operating under U.S. Northern Command authority engaged and destroyed a high-altitude surveillance balloon over U.S. territorial waters at the order of USA President Joe Biden and with the full support of the Canadian Government. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

    11. The war in Ukraine continued, with the death toll reaching tens of thousands and the refugee crisis continuing.

    military graves
    Paula Bronstein. / Getty Images

    KHARKIV, UKRAINE — A colorful sunset over military graves in the Kharkiv cemetery 18 on March 15, 2023 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The military section of this large cemetery is almost full as many soldiers come from Kharkiv. Many of the recent casualties were killed in Bakhmut as Ukrainian soldiers are being hit hard on three sides by Russian forces, taking many lives. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)

    12. Here, Ukranian volunteers perform training exercises.

    Ukrainian soldiers training
    Leon Neal / Getty Images

    SOUTH EAST ENGLAND — FEBRUARY 24: Ukrainian volunteers run through urban warfare training with members of the British Armed Forces at a military camp on February 24, 2023 in South East England. A thousand UK service personnel are deploying to run a training programme giving 10,000 volunteer recruits from Ukraine, with little to no military experience, the skills to be effective in frontline combat. Based on the UK's basic soldier training, the course covers weapons handling, battlefield first aid, fieldcraft, patrol tactics and the Law of Armed Conflict. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

    13. And nighttime drone warfare has become another tool in the Ukrainian military's arsenal.

    a soldier at night time
    Paula Bronstein / Getty Images

    LVIV REGION, UKRAINE — MAY 11: Ukrainian military learn to fly drones at night using thermal vision on May 11, 2023 in Lviv region Ukraine. The school is funded by KOLO, a Ukrainian foundation running a pilot school of drones and UAV's for the military .Drones are essential in the war effort now for many reasons, instructors are in demand as the effort continues to train more military, police and special forces. (Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)

    14. Former US President Donald Trump was indicted on 37 felony counts in the Department of Justice's classified documents probe. Here, boxes of classified documents are shown stored in a bathroom in Mar-a-Lago.

    boxes in a bathroom
    US Dept of Justice / Handout / Getty Images

    PALM BEACH, FLORIDA — UNSPECIFIED: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, stacks of boxes can be observed in a bathroom and shower in The Mar-a-Lago Club's Lake Room at former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 felony counts in the special counsel's classified documents probe. (Photo by U.S. Department of Justice via Getty Images)

    15. Katie Porter engaged in some subtle trolling during the House Speaker voting.

    A woman reading a book in a hearing
    Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

    WASHINGTON, DC — JANUARY 06: U.S. Rep.-elect Katie Porter (D-CA) reads a book in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

    16. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, causing massive damage throughout Turkey and northern Syria.

    People outside in the wreckage of an earthquake
    Burak Kara / Getty Images

    HATAY, TURKEY — FEBRUARY 13: A man sleeps on a sofa near a collapsed building on February 13, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

    17. An EF-4 tornado hit Mississippi in March. In recent years, tornadoes have been hitting areas that are historically less likely to have them, including the Deep South.

    wreckage from a tornado
    Scott Olson / Getty Images

    ROLLING FORK, MISSISSIPPI — MARCH 28: A women sits among the rubble of a home as cleanup continues in the aftermath of Friday's tornado on March 28, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. At least 26 people died when an EF-4 tornado ripped through the small town and nearby Rolling Fork on Friday evening. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    18. This stunning shot shows a bolt of lightning striking One World Trade Center.

    lightning in the sky
    Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

    HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY — APRIL 1: Lightning bolts strike One World Trade Center in New York City as it fans out over the Hudson River and Jersey City, New Jersey during a thunderstorm on April 1, 2023, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

    19. This colorful photo shows hundreds of Muslims praying during Eid al-Fitr.

    Muslims praying
    Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

    YOGYAKARTA, INDONESIA — APRIL 21: Indonesian Muslims perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer on 'sea of sands' at Parangkusumo beach on April 21, 2023 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their families with feasts to mark the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. (Photo by Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

    20. Here, Taylor Swift performs during the first night of the Eras Tour, which became a cultural phenomenon this year.

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA — MARCH 17: Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

    21. The US leg of the tour ended in Los Angeles, with Swift announcing 1989 (Taylor's Version), her re-recording of the original album. Between the tour and the in-theater release of the concert film, it's estimated that the Eras Tour boosted the US economy by $4.6 billion.

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA — AUGUST 09: Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

    22. The other massive tour this year was Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, which is also estimated to have boosted the US economy by about $4.5 billion. Here, Beyoncé dances with daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

    Beyoncé and Blue Ivy onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA — AUGUST 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Blue Ive Carter and BeyoncÃ© perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

    23. And here is the stunning set/gown worn by Dolly Parton while performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

    Dolly Parton onstage
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    FRISCO, TEXAS — MAY 11: Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

    24. Flooding continued in California as the Central Valley was hit with heavy rainfall in April.

    a car driving through a flood
    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    CORCORAN, CALIFORNIA — APRIL 27: In an aerial view, a vehicle drives through floodwaters in the reemerging Tulare Lake, in California's Central Valley, on April 27, 2023 near Corcoran, California. Tulare Lake, once the largest body of freshwater west of the Mississippi River, disappeared when waters were diverted by agricultural interests to irrigate crops in the late 19th and early 20th century. Atmospheric river storm events caused significant flooding in the lakebed area with over 100 square miles of farms and other land currently flooded. The impending Sierra Nevada mountains snowmelt, with snowpack levels around historic highs, could expand the lake size to 200 square miles, threatening farming communities and billions in losses while water could remain in the lakebed for up to two years. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

    25. Meanwhile, in May, parts of India faced an unprecedented drought, with water reservoirs dipping below 10% in the state of Maharashtra.

    a man walking in a barren land
    Ritesh Shukla / Getty Images

    NASHIK, INDIA — MAY 26: A man crosses the dry and cracked bed of the Koparli dam on May 26, 2023 in Peth Taluka village, Nashik, Maharashtra, India. The Indian state of Maharashtra is facing a water crisis of unprecedented scale. Severe drought has taken hold over the inland parts of the state over the last few years; river currents have ebbed. There is less than 10% water available in 13 important reservoirs that supply the state, which is the powerhouse of the Indian economy, local media reports said. Environmental assessments have underscored concerns over the long-term availability of water. A Record number of tankers are the only source of water in large parts of state at present, barely keeping communities heavily reliant on predictable weather patterns for their livelihoods. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)

    26. Here, South Koreans carry decorated lanterns to celebrate the official birthday of Buddha.

    Koreans holding lanterns
    Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — MAY 20: Buddhists carry lanterns in a parade during the Lotus Lantern Festival to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 20, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. Buddha was born approximately 2,567 years ago, and although the exact date is unknown, Buddha's official birthday is celebrated on the full moon in May in South Korea, which is on May 27 this year. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    27. The Spanish Women's National Team won the 2023 World Cup, an incredible achievement that was unfortunately marred by a sexism controversy.

    Women playing soccer
    Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — AUGUST 20: Spain players celebrate after the team's victory in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

    28. American soccer star and activist Megan Rapinoe retired in October, after a 14-year pro career, four World Cup appearances, and two World Cup wins.

    Closeup of Megan Rapinoe
    Hannah Peters - Fifa / FIFA via Getty Images

    AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — JULY 17: Megan Rapinoe of USA poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session at on July 17, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

    29. Barbie became a cultural phenomenon over the summer, with fans dressing up in pink to attend the movie in theaters.

    women dressed like Barbie in a bathroom
    Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK — JULY 21: People dress up as the doll Barbie to attend the Barbie movie on July 21, 2023 in New York City. On the opening day, director Greta Gerwig's film "Barbie" sparked a Barbie-mania among fans who flocked to the theaters wearing their favorite Barbie-inspired attire. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

    30. Mitch McConnell had multiple events wherein he appeared to "freeze" while speaking during press conferences.

    Mitch McConnell speaking
    Drew Angerer / Getty Images

    WASHINGTON, DC — JULY 26: (L-R) Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Also pictured, at center, Sen. John Thune (R-SD). McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    31. This photo captures a gravity-defying trick during the X Games in California.

    a man in the air on a motorcycle
    Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

    VENTURA, CALIFORNIA — JULY 21: David Rinaldo of France competes in the Moto X Best Trick during the X Games California 2023 on July 21, 2023 in Ventura, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    32. And this one shows an athlete practicing their high dive at the World Aquatics Championships.

    a diver diving
    Adam Pretty / Getty Images

    FUKUOKA, JAPAN — JULY 25: An athlete takes a practice dive prior to the Women's High Diving preliminaries on day one of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Seaside Momochi Beach Park on July 25, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

    33. Lupita Nyong'o was just one of many celebrities to join the picket lines to support the SAG-AFTRA and the Writer's Guild of America strikes, which combined lasted more than 100 days and shut down most Hollywood productions before studios agreed to deals.

    Lupita Nyong&#x27;o at the picket lines
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK — JULY 20: Lupita Nyong'o joins SAG-AFTRA members on the picket line outside of 30 Rockefeller Plaza on July 20, 2023 in New York City. Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, have joined striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960. The strike could shut down Hollywood productions completely with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

    34. Phoenix, Arizona was just one of several spots in the US to see major heat waves. In July, Phoenix saw more than 25 consecutive days of 110-degree-plus heat, causing dangerous conditions for all residents, but especially the unhoused population.

    a sweaty man drinking water
    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA — JULY 25: Rick White drinks water while cooling down in his tent in a section of the 'The Zone', Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. White said, 'The extreme heat is one thing, but the direct sun, it drains you quick...That sun will have you delirious.' While Phoenix endures periods of extreme heat every year, today is predicted to mark the 26th straight day of temperatures reaching 110 degrees or higher, a new record amid a long duration heat wave in the Southwest. Extreme heat kills more people than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined in an average year in the U.S. Unhoused people are at an especially high risk of heat-related illness or death. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

    35. Here, a civilian woman walks past South Korean troops engaging in military exercises in Seoul.

    a woman walking by military troops
    Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — AUGUST 22: A woman walks past as South Korean soldiers participate in an anti-chemical and anti-terror exercise as part of the 2023 Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) at subway station on August 22, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. The 11-day exercise, which features drills including the handling of chemical and biological attacks, is a regular joint exercise between U.S. and South Korean troops. The exercise serves as a platform for the South Korean government to prepare for potential emergencies on the Korean Peninsula, with some 580,000 officials from about 4,000 city, county and ward governments, public institutions and others across the nation participating. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    36. A massive earthquake hit Morocco in September, killing more than 2,600 people and destroying homes and buildings in a wide area near Marrakesh.

    People in the aftermath of an earthquake
    Carl Court / Getty Images

    DOUZROU, MOROCCO — SEPTEMBER 11: A woman sits amongst the rubble of her village that was almost completely destroyed by Friday's earthquake, on September 11, 2023 in Douzrou, Morocco. Over 2600 people are now reported dead following the large earthquake that struck below villages in the High Atlas mountains around 70km south of Marrakesh. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

    37. Bakhmut, Ukraine has sustained heavy damage from the fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian invaders.

    aerial view of the damage in Bakhmut
    Libkos / Getty Images

    BAKHMUT, UKRAINE — SEPTEMBER 27: An aerial view of the city of Bakhmut totally destroyed from heavy battles on September 27, 2023 in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Destroyed towns in eastern Ukraine once again the focus of recovery efforts by Ukrainian forces. (Photo by Libkos/Getty Images)

    38. The famous sycamore tree on Hadrian's Wall in the UK was cut down on a September night. Suspects are currently in custody, and no motive has been found as of yet.

    a cut-down tree
    Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

    NORTHUMBERLAND, ENGLAND — SEPTEMBER 28: In this aerial view the 'Sycamore Gap' tree on Hadrian's Wall lies on the ground leaving behind only a stump in the spot it once proudly stood, on September 28, 2023 northeast of Haltwhistle, England. The tree, which was apparently felled overnight, was one of the UK's most photographed and appeared in the 1991 Kevin Costner film "Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves." (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

    39. The "blue supermoon" was much-photographed during August of this year.

    a blue supermoon in the sky
    Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

    LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM — AUGUST 30: A full blue moon rises behind the Royal Liver Building and the Liver Bird statues on August 30, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. In addition to its "supermoon" status (its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit), this particular full moon will be the second to occur in the month of August, the first having occurred on August 1, thus named "blue moon". (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

    40. Here, the largest remaining glacier in Africa — the Lewis Glacier — is shown having diminished in size over the years due to rising temperatures.

    The Lewis Glacier
    Ed Ram / Getty Images

    MOUNT KENYA NATIONAL PARK, KENYA — SEPTEMBER 28: The Lewis Glacier, Mount Kenyas largest glacier, lies among rocks on September 28, 2023 in Mount Kenya National Park, Kenya. The second-highest peak in Africa, Mount Kenya, holds some 11 shrinking glaciers said to be rapidly melting due to the burning of fossil fuels, fires, deforestation and land use changes as well as industrial and agricultural developments. Mount Kenya National park and the forest reserve, combined, are inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)

    41. This photo shows Australian surfer Olivia Ottaway in French Polynesia, where the surfing events for the 2024 Olympics will be held.

    Olivia Ottaway surfing
    Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

    TEAHUPO'O, FRENCH POLYNESIA — AUGUST 19: Australian surfer Olivia Ottaway dives under a wave on August 19, 2023 in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia. Teahupo'o has been hosting the WSL Tahiti Pro event for over two decades and will next year host the surfing event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

    42. This dramatic shot shows Simone Biles stepping onto the floor for the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

    silhouette of Simone Biles
    Naomi Baker / Getty Images

    ANTWERP, BELGIUM — OCTOBER 07: Simone Biles of Team United States walks out ahead of the Women's Vault Final on Day Eight of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 07, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

    43. Lahaina, Maui was devastated by fires during a storm and only began to reopen some commercial and tourist areas in October. Many residents are still displaced.

    Aerial view of the damage from the wildfires
    Mario Tama / Getty Images

    LAHAINA, HAWAII — OCTOBER 09: In an aerial view, a recovery vehicle drives past burned structures and cars two months after a devastating wildfire on October 09, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. The wind-whipped wildfire on August 8th killed at least 98 people while displacing thousands more and destroying over 2,000 buildings in the historic town, most of which were homes. A phased reopening of tourist resort areas in west Maui began October 8th on the two-month anniversary of the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

    44. This image shows the aftermath of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio caused by the Norfolk Southern Rail Company.

    Aerial view of a train derailment
    Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

    This video screenshot released by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows the site of a derailed freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, the United States. About 50 Norfolk Southern freight train cars derailed on the night of Feb. 3 in East Palestine, a town of 4,800 residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, due to a mechanical problem on an axle of one of the vehicles.

    There were a total of 20 hazardous material cars in the train consist, 10 of which derailed, according to the NTSB, a U.S. government agency responsible for civil transportation accident investigation. (NTSB/Handout via Xinhua)

    45. The derailment included train cars that were carrying hazardous chemicals, much of which have found their way into the air and water of the surrounding area. Here, water samples are collected from nearby creeks that show a multicolored sheen caused by spilled chemicals.

    chemicals in the water
    Michael Swensen / Getty Images

    EAST PALESTINE, OHIO — FEBRUARY 25: Olivia Holley, 22, and Taylor Gulish, 22, collect water samples from Leslie Run creek on February 25, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. Holley and Gulish are testing the pH and the total dissolved solids (TDS) of the water. On February 3rd, a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate after the area was placed under a state of emergency and temporary evacuation orders. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

    46. Here, Prince William touches the crown of his father, King Charles III, during the King's Coronation Ceremony in May. King Charles ascended to the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September of 2022.

    Prince William touching his father&#x27;s crown
    Yui Mok / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

    TOPSHOT — Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales touches St Edward's Crown on the head of his father, Britain's King Charles III, during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

    47. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, delivered the keynote speech at the OpenAI DevDay conference. OpenAI owns and operates ChatGPT, the text-based AI chatbot that took the internet and the business world by storm this past year.

    Sam Altman
    Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — NOVEMBER 06: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman looks on during the OpenAI DevDay event on November 06, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Altman delivered the keynote address at the first-ever Open AI DevDay conference.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    48. Musician and activist Sinéad O'Connor's funeral procession made its way through her home town in Ireland following her death in July at age 56.

    Sinéad O&#x27;Connor&#x27;s funeral procession
    Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

    BRAY, IRELAND — AUGUST 8: Crowds of people line the street as the hearse carrying Sinéad O'Connor's coffin passes by her former home on the seafront on August 8, 2023 in Bray, Ireland. The public lined the streets of Bray today as the funeral cortege of Sinéad O'Connor passed through the town where she lived for 15 years. The iconic Irish singer known for her hit single "Nothing Compares 2 U" passed away at the age of 56 on July 26, 2023. O'Connor was renowned as a protest singer who used her fame to champion human rights, anti-racism, and expose injustice, particularly within the Catholic Church. She leaves behind three children. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

    49. Here, Tel Aviv residents take cover in a bomb shelter during attacks that Hamas took responsibility for.

    Citizens in a bomb shelter
    Amir Levy / Getty Images

    TEL AVIV, ISRAEL — OCTOBER 07: People take refuge in a shelter as sirens heard on October 7, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) say that Hamas "had begun a massive shooting of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory" which the Palestinian militant group has taken responsibility for. The IDF also say that militants had entered Israeli territory in "different locations". A counter attack has been launch against Gaza. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

    50. Here, a Palestinian woman holds the body of her deceased child, reportedly killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza.

    A woman holding her dead child
    Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images

    KHAN YUNIS, GAZA — OCTOBER 28: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image depicts death.) A woman cradles her son, eight-month-old Muhammad Bilal Abu Salah, as residents collect the bodies of Palestinians killed in reported Israeli air strikes on October 28, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Heading into a third week of heavy bombing from Israel, Gaza buckles under a shortage of basic needs including fuel, whilst several neighborhoods on the Gaza strip have been wiped out and thousands have died and hundreds of thousands have been displaced. On October 7, Hamas launched a deadly attack in southern Israel that sparked a retaliatory siege of Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)