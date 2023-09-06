Browse links
You don't know what "creepy" is until your child tells you about the "wall people."
My daughter said “Daddy, I like your car because it’s made of human skin” because we have tan fake leather seats lol.— Rad Sechrist (@radsechrist) April 8, 2021
so.— D. ❤️🔥 (@MissSneed) May 30, 2019
my baby is 5. today we’re in the living room, i’m watching tv she’s watching the ipad. out of nowhere she says “yes mom?” i’m like ?
she goes “did you tap me?”
“no.”
“but i felt it right here on my back!”
“...no, i didn’t”
*shrugs* “maybe it was the ghost again”
again?! pic.twitter.com/hxAw7HIgzn
my son has recently informed me the ‘wall people’ who ‘always have their eyes open’ don’t like us anymore. just curious if anyone is free tonight to help me move out— nash flynn (@itsnashflynn) September 11, 2022
A friend's child insisted on sleeping with infant sibling, explaining, "The baby still knows how to talk to God, and I am forgetting how."— Kim Scott 🇺🇦 #BLM (@kimballscott) April 6, 2022