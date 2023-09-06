so.



my baby is 5. today we’re in the living room, i’m watching tv she’s watching the ipad. out of nowhere she says “yes mom?” i’m like ?



she goes “did you tap me?”

“no.”

“but i felt it right here on my back!”

“...no, i didn’t”

*shrugs* “maybe it was the ghost again”



again?! pic.twitter.com/hxAw7HIgzn