    17 Parents Who Almost Had A Heart Attack Because Of Their Creepy, Creepy Kids

    You don't know what "creepy" is until your child tells you about the "wall people."

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This 3-year-old drew a picture of her "imaginary mum" who visits her at night (?!?!?!?!), and this was her description:

    &quot;she only comes to see me at night-time&quot;
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    2. This kid had a loose tooth that was bleeding, so naturally, they left a "message" for their parents:

    Letters written on a door in blood
    u/pbanabanana / Via reddit.com

    3. This kid keeps leaving their dolls out and nearly giving their poor parents a heart attack when they switch on the lights at night:

    Dolls in chairs
    u/bootsandcats- / Via reddit.com

    4. This is a collection of doll hands that two young sisters are keeping. Why? The parents have no idea:

    Doll hands in a box
    u/Beckpatton / Via reddit.com

    5. This kid had a compliment to give, but gave it in the creepiest way:

    Twitter: @radsechrist

    6. It's official: Manicure Barbie is the scariest doll to find left in the middle of the room at night:

    Manicure Barbie
    u/sturnus-vulgaris / Via reddit.com

    7. This kid is honest with their feelings, at least:

    &quot;tell on her&quot;
    u/Kubbert73 / Via reddit.com

    8. This family had brand-new neighbors move in next door. Their kid decided to leave this "science experiment" on the new neighbors' doorstep:

    A jar of water with a doll head floating inside
    u/Kinkykuteness / Via reddit.com

    9. It's the "again" that would have me packing up:

    Twitter: @MissSneed

    10. This person's little brother — age 4 — drew what he saw in his room last night. UMMMM:

    &quot;The Blue Man&quot;
    u/Alex_Merinac / Via reddit.com

    11. Comedian Nash Flynn has this story, which would absolutely keep me up at night for years if it happened to me:

    Twitter: @itsnashflynn

    12. This is a fun note to find randomly on your bedroom dresser, right? Yeah:

    &quot;I see you&quot;
    u/tightnuts / Via reddit.com

    13. Nobody knows why this kid was playing with their Barbies this way, and I'm not sure anybody wants to know:

    Barbies arranged to seem like they&#x27;re ganging up on one Barbie
    u/Wormwood65 / Via reddit.com

    14. This kid's Halloween costume scared the ever-living crap out of pretty much everyone (good job, kid):

    A little boy in a Halloween costume
    u/Grimmportent / Via reddit.com

    15. This kid's smiley face scooter is NOT what you want to see in your dimly lit kitchen:

    A smiley scooter in the dark
    u/Zyker / Via reddit.com

    16. This kid drew a very fun and not-at-all nightmare-inducing drawing in class:

    &quot;help me help me help me help me&quot;
    u/TheSmell0fRain / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, here's a two-fer:

    Twitter: @kimballscott