2. The story of the person who made a new category of meat:

"I was explaining how my daughter's digestive system doesn't handle red meat well, so the fact that they ('Kevin') were feeding her beef multiple days in a row was not agreeing with her. 'Kevin' said with the attitude of a 13-year-old girl, 'Beef isn't RED meat, it's BROWN.'

'Kevin' assured me she wasn't trying to be 'attackery' (I think she meant argumentative?). 'Kevin' unfortunately is a nurse responsible for the health of other people. We refer to her now as Brown Meat and cannot even look at a red meat dish without laughing and thinking of the incident. But seriously, has she never cooked beef from scratch to see it in its raw form? I was so confused."

