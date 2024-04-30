17 Subscriptions, Products, And Services That Thrifty People Recommend To Save A Buck

9. I literally didn't know that anyone 18 or older can join the AARP and take advantage of some sweet, sweet discounts!

"Join the AARP! Anybody 18 or older can become a member, and anyone between the ages of 18–50 can use all the benefits of older members that are not restricted by law or contract, such as age insurance products. There’s all sorts of things on there: discounts on pretty much any aspect of travel, health, and fitness things like prescriptions, and discounts at all sorts of gyms, banking, investing, and retirement services, and even a free book of the month club."

—ambershoey

"It’s not free, but it is cheap, and it does have all kinds of perks like you mentioned. It’s less than $20 for an annual membership."

—bblackberri35