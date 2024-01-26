Skip To Content
Are You In The Majority When It Comes To Your Personal Hygiene Habits? Let's Find Out.

Be honest: Do you wash your legs in the shower?

Andrew Ziegler
by Andrew Ziegler

BuzzFeed Staff

Every couple of years, there's a massive debate on the internet about personal hygiene.

Back in 2019, the question everyone couldn't stop talking about was, "Do you wash your legs in the shower?" The discourse was impossible to miss, and Ellen DeGeneres even asked Taylor Swift whether she's team #WashLegs (Taylor's answer was not very well received).

Clearly, there's a lot of public interest in how other people are grooming themselves, so let's see how your personal hygiene habits compare with everyone else's — you may even be surprised to learn that you're in the minority when it comes to a specific habit (and that's perfectly okay).

Let's dive in...

