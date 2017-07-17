The rules to this game are simple: I'll give you four movies, and you tell me which actor they have in common.
For example, the answer to this one would obviously be...
That's right, Sandra Bullock.
But that was an easy one. Ready to play?
Jennifer Lawrence
Samuel L. Jackson
Brad Pitt
Viola Davis
Harrison Ford
Meryl Streep
Tom Hanks
Nicole Kidman
Oprah Winfrey
Robert De Niro
Laurence Fishburne
Nope, not Keanu.
Drew Barrymore
Ben Affleck
Nicolas Cage
Morgan Freeman
If You Can't Answer At Least 10 Of These Questions, Don't Call Yourself A Movie Buff
I'm sorry, but you're not a movie buff...
You're a proven movie buff!
You got them all! Impressive!