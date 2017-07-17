Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

If You Can't Answer At Least 10 Of These Questions, Don't Call Yourself A Movie Buff

Hope you've been studying IMDB.

Posted on
Andrew Ziegler
Andrew Ziegler
BuzzFeed Staff

The rules to this game are simple: I'll give you four movies, and you tell me which actor they have in common.

For example, the answer to this one would obviously be...

Getty

That's right, Sandra Bullock.

Theo Wargo

But that was an easy one. Ready to play?

  1. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence Via Theo Wargo / NBC

  2. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Samuel L. Jackson

    Samuel L. Jackson Via Theo Wargo / NBC

  3. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt Via Rich Fury / Getty

  4. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Via Frazer Harrison / Getty

  5. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Harrison Ford

    Harrison Ford Via Ian Gavan / Getty

  6. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Meryl Streep

    Meryl Streep Via John Phillips / Getty

  7. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Tom Hanks

    Tom Hanks Via Chris Jackson / Getty

  8. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman Via Jeff Spicer / Getty

  9. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Oprah Winfrey

    Oprah Winfrey Via Ari Perilstein / Getty

  10. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro Via Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

  11. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Laurence Fishburne

    Nope, not Keanu.

    Laurence Fishburne Via Ari Perilstein / Getty

  12. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Drew Barrymore

    Drew Barrymore Via Jason Merritt / Getty

  13. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Ben Affleck

    Ben Affleck Via Jason Merritt / Getty

  14. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Nicolas Cage

    Nicolas Cage Via Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

  15. Guess I give up!
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Morgan Freeman

    Morgan Freeman Via Emma McIntyre / Getty

If You Can't Answer At Least 10 Of These Questions, Don't Call Yourself A Movie Buff

I'm sorry, but you're not a movie buff...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

You're a proven movie buff!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Spyglass Entertainment
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

You got them all! Impressive!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies