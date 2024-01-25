Skip To Content
Have You Been Saying These Commonly Misused Words And Phrases Wrong Your Entire Life?

Don't take this poll for granite.

Andrew Ziegler
by Andrew Ziegler

BuzzFeed Staff

You may or may not have heard the term "eggcorn" before.

For those who haven't, an "eggcorn" (also known as a malapropism) is a commonly misheard/misspoken/misspelled word or phrase that has a similar-sounding incorrect version that is at least as widely used as the correct version.

Eggcorns are named after what is perhaps the most well-known example of this phenomenon: the way many people pronounce the word "acorn" despite the fact that there's neither an "e" nor a "g" in the word.

So I'm curious: How many of these common words or phrases have you been saying wrong all your life?

Before you get started, you should know that this is NOT a trivia quiz and you will not be receiving points for correct answers. Each question is a POLL, and the intent is to see if the eggcorns are more commonly used than the correct (or preferable) word or phrase.

Let's begin...

Here are the correct (or preferable) answers:

1. To be specific

2. Nipped in the bud

3. All intents and purposes

4. Tongue-in-cheek

5. Buck naked

6. Dog-eat-dog

7. Bald-faced lie

8. Champ at the bit

9. Jury-rigged

10. Duct tape

11. Bated breath

12. Chalk it up

13. Iced tea

14. Take for granted

15. Coleslaw

16. Biding my time

17. Could have

18. From the get-go


