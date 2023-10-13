BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Fall Is Here — Here Are 29 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP

    The season of plaid is back.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. An oversized knitted sweater vest for making the word "crisp" come to mind. Turtleneck weather is coming, pets, and what better way to accessorize it than with the below? I'll be taking five. Thanks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn’t be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfect!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item...it’s very soft and thick. Which wasn’t what I expected at all. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–L and eight colors).

    2. A longline plaid jacket so chic, it won't matter that it's covered in the remnants of the apple cider donut you just inhaled.*

    reviewer wearing plaid black, white, and gray jacket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this jacket! It’s lightweight and so cute! I wear it with everything! You can dress it up for work or dress it down with jeans and a tee. No dry cleaning needed which is awesome!" —Dana

    Get it from Amazon for $62.99 (available in sizes XS–L and six colors).

    3. A pair of sherpa-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe. If you're dreading the chilly fall weather and hate being cold, then these babies are great — bonus points for a tapered leg that sets these apart from your oversized pajama bottoms.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm always cold in the Wisconsin winters. These toast me up and are perfect for lounging. So cozy." —Jodi Larson

    Get them from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in nine colors).

    4. A long T-shirt dress so ridiculously soft, your body will feel as if it's being enveloped by a fluffy cloud made of kittens and other ridiculously cute baby animals. Plus, this cozy maxi is the perfect thing to dress up or down.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Pair this with booties, a leather jacket, and some statement earrings for an outfit that is both trendy and comfy.

    Promising review: "This is SO CUTE! I can’t wait to wear it this this summer. Many have said they used it as a swimsuit cover up, but I will definitely be wearing this as a casual maxi dress! The material is slightly silky and very substantial — definitely more substantial than just a cover up. You can even tie up the front into a knot for a cute high-low look. Just make sure to size up for a more relaxed fit!" —Richie P.

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 43 colors).

    5. A tiered maxi that has the word "layering" down to a science. Leather motos, denim jackets, plaid button-downs — the outerwear world is your oyster when combined with the neutral dress below.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress. It fits perfectly and the fabric is soft and comfortable. Love that it has pockets! It’s the perfect summer dress but also great for fall with a jacket." —KB

    Get it from Amazon for $59.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 18 colors).

    6. A pullover sweatshirt featuring an alien embellishment that you'll definitely want to make ~space~ for in your wardrobe. Extraterrestrial aside, it's made from an ultra-soft jersey fabric that is supremely cozy.

    reviewer wearing the pink sweatshirt
    amazon.com

    Reviewers suggest ordering a size up for an extra comfy fit.

    Promising review: "Very cute sweatshirt. The pink color is very cute and as shown in the photo. I love the alien patch on it! The fabric is stretchy and comfy." —Airaj V.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 20 colors).

    7. A ribbed V-neck top that's practically *begging* to be worn with high-waisted sweats, thanks to its cropped silhouette. Looking très chic and exerting no effort to get there?! A dream, honestly.

    reviewer wearing the taupe top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My newest favorite top! Its flattering and it feels really cozy! The material is soft and lightweight but not sheer. The color and fit is perfect for fall, and for lounging around the house in winter." —Rain

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors).

    8. A silky-and-stretchy cowl neck cami that'll answer your pleading prayers for *the* quintessential going out top. This is it, pets! Wear this for happy hour specials, slightly ritzy brunches, aaaand to Zoom meetings layered with a blazer. Perfection exists.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This top is an absolute must for a well-rounded wardrobe. Dress is up or be casual...it’s a go-to." —kajey perry

    Get it from Amazon for $39.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and in seven colors).

    9. A mock neck bodysuit because it's bound to be on constant rotation this fall. While this piece of clothing may not wear Uggs or guzzle down pumpkin spice, it still remains the perfect basic.

    top in black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is so soft and so comfortable. It’s the first bodysuit I’ve bought and I don’t know why I haven’t purchased these sooner, it’s amazing. I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don’t even know they’re there. I also worried for the price if it might be see-through but it’s not at all. I’ll probably be buying this in every color." —MW

    Get it from Amazon for $26.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 29 colors).

    10. A pair of plaid knit leggings for a look that one-ups your favorite black yoga bottoms (but is still significantly more comfortable than any of the denim residing inside your Ikea drawers).

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the pants in glen plaid
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." —DM Lover

    Get them from Amazon for $22.08+ (available in sizes XS–6X and short sizes and long sizes, and 12 colors).

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!

    11. A cotton maxi shirt dress because it's crafted from a blissfully lightweight material for "fall" days in which the thermometer reads "sweating-profusely degrees." This allows you to look autumnal as heck without having to suffocate your sweat glands.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lovely! It was a bit big in the midsection, but I bought it oversized on purpose. It looks great with my chunky and thin belts! It's perfect for all seasons. I intend on wearing it this summer and then adding leggings for fall." —AMA

    Get it from Amazon for $26.88+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).

    12. An ultra-soft crewneck because spooky season is knocking out our door and the proper way to celebrate, of course, is by wearing sweaters emblazoned with pumpkins and ghosts. I don't make the rules here.

    model wearing the white crewneck
    SymbolicImports / Etsy

    Promising review: "Love this sweatshirt. It's soooo soft inside and fits amazing. I loved it so much I went out in it in Texas heat to celebrate." —Shelby 

    Get it from SymbolicImports on Etsy for $22.39+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in six colors). 

    13. A belted tunic dress that you can consider multiple outfits in one purchase due to how versatile it is. Wear it by its lonesome *or* add leggings and a leather vest for a look that, well, looks completely new.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this dress/tunic. Fits perfectly. Nice enough to wear to work (teacher) and comfy. The flannel is not too think and perfect on cool days for a tank underneath as another layer." —you rock

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 10 colors).

    14. A ruffled, tiered polka-dot number best accessorized with bottomless mimosas served at your next at-home brunch, overpriced avocado toast, and a poached egg not required (but highly recommended).

    reviewer wearing blue polka dot dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this for my Caribbean cruise in December, and I have worn it multiple times since then. It is comfortable, breathable — looks fantastic. I wear it alone with sandals or with tights and boots for winter." —Lua

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors).

    15. A pair of baggy overalls that scream, "I'm taking a trip to the farmers market and buying a dozen apples with the intention of baking an apple pie." Will that apple pie ever get made? Absolutely not. But at least you looked cute during the thought.

    reviewer wearing the overalls in a dark blue floral print design
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am literally obsessed with these! I have been wanting to order overalls for a couple of years now. I thought this was a cute way to wear them without trying to look too young. Spot on. I actually bought it as my lounging outfit. With all this time being spent at home with the recent crisis, I wanted something comfortable but cute so I’m not in sweats all day. Thinking about getting a couple of other colors. I would totally wear these out and about." —WamQQk

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 20 colors).

    16. A maxi dress featuring the crème de la crème of fashion designs: pockets. Throw in super soft fabric and you've got yourself a recipe for perfection.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buy this dress!!! This is perfect !! It is casual yet can be dressed up. The dress hit the floor when I had on 2-inch wedges. It doesn’t cling but it does drape nicely over your curves. My husband loved it so much that I ordered four different colors in a size down so that I can wear them with flats." —Tia Blackwell

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes 14–26 and 26 colors).

    17. A pajama set with over 1,000 glowing reviews that scream "Target, you've done it again." This matching top and bottom is made from a buttery soft fabric so lovely, you'll be belting out a Celine Dion ballad at first wear.

    reviewer wearing the pajamas
    Target

    Promising review: "I've been looking for pajamas that are comfortable and suitable for lounging all day, and these fit the bill. I love these so much, I've purchased multiple pairs. I've washed them a few times and haven't run into any issues with shrinkage. To avoid them being wrinkled, as long as I manage to take them out of the dryer as soon as they're done, they're perfect." —Miranda

    Get them from Target for $21.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and in six colors).

    18. A turtleneck sweater dress for a chic way to feel as if you're *wearing* that ultra soft throw blanket you purchased in three colors from TJ Maxx. The rib knit material is truly a joy.

    reviewer wearing the green sweater dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is WAY BETTER than I thought it would be when I purchased it. First of all, the size is perfect! It's absolutely an oversized sweater, and the material is great, and I personally love the pockets! I wore with some simple leggings and was just in heaven at how comfortable I was. Anyway, y'all, BUY THIS SWEATER!" —Kristen Saunders

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 43 colors).

    19. A ribbed knit pencil skirt that looks so. damn. chic. Mama loves comfy clothes that fool the masses into thinking I'm trendy ("mama" in this context = me), and this skirt provides just that.

    reviewer wearing the orange skirt
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love the fit of this skirt! Material is soft and stretchy. The color is beautiful as well." —Amylia

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes XS–L and in 11 colors).

    20. A tiered baby doll mini that takes a page from the Disney 365 book (if you know, you know) because it can truly be worn any day of the damn year. We love a piece that doesn't need to be vacuum-sealed with the change of season.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress! It fit perfectly! I am 5'10" and struggle finding dresses that are not 'too short.' This was a perfect length. The bottom half of the dress is lined, which makes it completely opaque. It is a thin material that makes steaming extremely easy and fast. I worn this to an Atlanta Braves game in 100-plus-degree weather and was able to keep cool. Perfect addition to my wardrobe." —karmen howard

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–2XL and three colors).

    21. An off-shoulder blouse featuring a wrap waist and voluminous sleeves for THE party top of your dreams — purchase this now with the mindset that you'll be wearing it to every singly semi-fancy occasion henceforth.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This blouse is definitely a statement maker. I love how voluminous the sleeves are; it really adds so much drama to any outfit. The material is definitely thicker than expected, but it makes it feel more luxe!" —Jessica Moore

    Get it from Amazon for $28.69+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 10 colors).

    22. A short-sleeve two-piece set that's ideal for work-from-home days in which, wow, your schedule is crammed with deadlines. Throwing on a matching fall-friendly 'fit increases productivity by about 1,000%, and that's a real scientifically proven fact.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "For those of you who like to go to Walmart in your PJs and flannel pants, order this set! You will still be comfy but look great. These sets are lightweight but not see-through. True to size without fitting skin tight. Extremely comfortable and versatile. Dress it up or down." —Mimi

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 39 colors).

    23. A bodycon pencil dress because while the importance of owning the perfect LBD is no secret, it's likely you've had the same one for...decades (#guilty). I believe it's time we both level up.

    reviewer wearing the black midi dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress. Simple, classy, and professional. It molds to my body in all the right ways, and it wasn't too long. It can be worn with a nice necklace to spruce it up, and flats and/or pumps. The material is also versatile enough so that it can be worn year round; all you need is a pair of stockings or tights, but the dress will work either way. I plan to order more colors." —LadyLestat

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes L–5XL and in nine colors).

    24. A pair of track sweats that reviewers swear are crafted with magic fabric that remains cool on summer-is-still-lingering days *and* warm on chilly fall ones. Hermione? Are you responsible for this?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the best. They are soft and buttery and the comfiest pants I own. I’ve personally been wearing them after giving birth to my son and these have been a lifesaver. I have ordered to more colors! They are super soft but also lightweight! I live in Florida so I can wear these with a light T-shirt and not be sweating, or wear them with a hoodie on cooler days!" —FIU Student

    Get them from Amazon for $12.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 20+ colors and prints).

    25. A long-sleeved off-shoulder bodycon because you may have been invited to a champagne-sipping event, but your budget is more like the $2 beer special. This number looks expensive but is actually quite affordable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love how this compliments my body. It's soft and stretchy and it's versatile...I’ve worn it with heels, a blazer, and with tennis shoes." —Who's That Lady

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 25 colors).

    26. A pair of Levi's ribcage straight jeans that come up to — as the name would imply — your ribcage. These are ideal for anyone who prefers truly high-waisted denim. None of that "comes up underneath my belly button" nonsense.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed, Levi's

    Promising review: "I am an exclusively high-waisted bottoms person. No ifs, ands, or but(t)s about it, I refuse to wear anything else. I have some high-waisted jeans I love, but both pairs really just come up to my belly button, and it'll sometimes pop on out if I'm wearing a crop top. No biggie, but I was looking for a pair that came up FURTHER. So I went into Levi's last year and tried on just about every "high rise" pair in the store. Seriously. And these straight ribcage jeans were just the ticket. Stiff enough to look like jeans instead of jeggings, a slight crop and straight hem at the bottom to differentiate from my skinny jeans, and a SUPER-HIGH rise. Like my belly button is a full inch below the top of the jeans. It takes me a minute to get into them and button the button-fly, but that's what ensures a nice fit for my waist-to-hip ratio, which *usually* results in the dreaded WAIST GAP. I love the color and the level of distressing (aka not much), and they make me feel like a ~cool girl~ when I really just about never feel like one. If you're looking for super-high-waisted jeans that still...feel like jeans, I 100% recommend these." —Maitland Quitmeyer, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get them from Levi's for $76.98 (available in sizes 23–33, two lengths, and five colors).

    27. A chunky-knit cardigan perfect for adding warmth to any 'fit. This basic layer has batwing sleeves, pockets, and comes in a few colors (including lots of neutral hues that won't ever clash).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater! The color is pretty and it is so soft and cozy. It is the perfect fall piece to dress up or down. Pairs well with jeans for going out or leggings for around the house. The neutral color matches with everything. Very comfortable and great quality. Love the waffle texture. Fits true to size. Would definitely order in other colors!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 27 colors/prints).

    28. A long-sleeved turtleneck bodycon because there anything more autumnal than a high-neck, ribbed, and long-sleeved dress rolled into one? I think not. Throw in an orange hue and OTK boots, and a phantom scent of pumpkin spice will follow you to the ends of the earth.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the perfect dress for autumn photos and everyday wear! So comfortable and fits beautifully! This is a closet staple you need." —Sharon S.

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 22 colors).

    29. An off-shoulder maxi that had me humming the intro of The Lovin' Spoonful's "Do You Believe In Magic?" as soon as I laid my peepers on it. That smocking! The mid-thigh slit! I officially believe in the existence of sorcery.

    reviewer wearing the dress in teal
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter picked this dress for a summer wedding! Fit her beautifully and the size was spot on! Pairs great with a cute denim jacket and sandals." —Kristen

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and in 42 colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.