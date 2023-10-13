Fall Is Here — Here Are 29 Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want ASAP

Popular products from this list
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An oversized knitted sweater vest for making the word "crisp" come to mind. Turtleneck weather is coming, pets, and what better way to accessorize it than with the below? I'll be taking five. Thanks.
2. A longline plaid jacket so chic, it won't matter that it's covered in the remnants of the apple cider donut you just inhaled.*
3. A pair of sherpa-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe. If you're dreading the chilly fall weather and hate being cold, then these babies are great — bonus points for a tapered leg that sets these apart from your oversized pajama bottoms.
4. A long T-shirt dress so ridiculously soft, your body will feel as if it's being enveloped by a fluffy cloud made of kittens and other ridiculously cute baby animals. Plus, this cozy maxi is the perfect thing to dress up or down.
5. A tiered maxi that has the word "layering" down to a science. Leather motos, denim jackets, plaid button-downs — the outerwear world is your oyster when combined with the neutral dress below.
6. A pullover sweatshirt featuring an alien embellishment that you'll definitely want to make ~space~ for in your wardrobe. Extraterrestrial aside, it's made from an ultra-soft jersey fabric that is supremely cozy.
7. A ribbed V-neck top that's practically *begging* to be worn with high-waisted sweats, thanks to its cropped silhouette. Looking très chic and exerting no effort to get there?! A dream, honestly.
8. A silky-and-stretchy cowl neck cami that'll answer your pleading prayers for *the* quintessential going out top. This is it, pets! Wear this for happy hour specials, slightly ritzy brunches, aaaand to Zoom meetings layered with a blazer. Perfection exists.
9. A mock neck bodysuit because it's bound to be on constant rotation this fall. While this piece of clothing may not wear Uggs or guzzle down pumpkin spice, it still remains the perfect basic.
10. A pair of plaid knit leggings for a look that one-ups your favorite black yoga bottoms (but is still significantly more comfortable than any of the denim residing inside your Ikea drawers).
11. A cotton maxi shirt dress because it's crafted from a blissfully lightweight material for "fall" days in which the thermometer reads "sweating-profusely degrees." This allows you to look autumnal as heck without having to suffocate your sweat glands.
12. An ultra-soft crewneck because spooky season is knocking out our door and the proper way to celebrate, of course, is by wearing sweaters emblazoned with pumpkins and ghosts. I don't make the rules here.
13. A belted tunic dress that you can consider multiple outfits in one purchase due to how versatile it is. Wear it by its lonesome *or* add leggings and a leather vest for a look that, well, looks completely new.
14. A ruffled, tiered polka-dot number best accessorized with bottomless mimosas served at your next at-home brunch, overpriced avocado toast, and a poached egg not required (but highly recommended).
15. A pair of baggy overalls that scream, "I'm taking a trip to the farmers market and buying a dozen apples with the intention of baking an apple pie." Will that apple pie ever get made? Absolutely not. But at least you looked cute during the thought.
16. A maxi dress featuring the crème de la crème of fashion designs: pockets. Throw in super soft fabric and you've got yourself a recipe for perfection.
17. A pajama set with over 1,000 glowing reviews that scream "Target, you've done it again." This matching top and bottom is made from a buttery soft fabric so lovely, you'll be belting out a Celine Dion ballad at first wear.
18. A turtleneck sweater dress for a chic way to feel as if you're *wearing* that ultra soft throw blanket you purchased in three colors from TJ Maxx. The rib knit material is truly a joy.
19. A ribbed knit pencil skirt that looks so. damn. chic. Mama loves comfy clothes that fool the masses into thinking I'm trendy ("mama" in this context = me), and this skirt provides just that.
20. A tiered baby doll mini that takes a page from the Disney 365 book (if you know, you know) because it can truly be worn any day of the damn year. We love a piece that doesn't need to be vacuum-sealed with the change of season.
21. An off-shoulder blouse featuring a wrap waist and voluminous sleeves for THE party top of your dreams — purchase this now with the mindset that you'll be wearing it to every singly semi-fancy occasion henceforth.
22. A short-sleeve two-piece set that's ideal for work-from-home days in which, wow, your schedule is crammed with deadlines. Throwing on a matching fall-friendly 'fit increases productivity by about 1,000%, and that's a real scientifically proven fact.
23. A bodycon pencil dress because while the importance of owning the perfect LBD is no secret, it's likely you've had the same one for...decades (#guilty). I believe it's time we both level up.
24. A pair of track sweats that reviewers swear are crafted with magic fabric that remains cool on summer-is-still-lingering days *and* warm on chilly fall ones. Hermione? Are you responsible for this?
25. A long-sleeved off-shoulder bodycon because you may have been invited to a champagne-sipping event, but your budget is more like the $2 beer special. This number looks expensive but is actually quite affordable.
26. A pair of Levi's ribcage straight jeans that come up to — as the name would imply — your ribcage. These are ideal for anyone who prefers truly high-waisted denim. None of that "comes up underneath my belly button" nonsense.
27. A chunky-knit cardigan perfect for adding warmth to any 'fit. This basic layer has batwing sleeves, pockets, and comes in a few colors (including lots of neutral hues that won't ever clash).
28. A long-sleeved turtleneck bodycon because there anything more autumnal than a high-neck, ribbed, and long-sleeved dress rolled into one? I think not. Throw in an orange hue and OTK boots, and a phantom scent of pumpkin spice will follow you to the ends of the earth.
29. An off-shoulder maxi that had me humming the intro of The Lovin' Spoonful's "Do You Believe In Magic?" as soon as I laid my peepers on it. That smocking! The mid-thigh slit! I officially believe in the existence of sorcery.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.