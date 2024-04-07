29 Things If You're Lazy But Still Need To Do Some Spring Cleaning

Popular products from this list
1. A tub of The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose paste capable of tackling your most pesky cleaning problems. Caked-on grease stuck to kitchen cabinets and red vino stains on white carpeting will all but vanish, with no elbow grease required (an ideal cleaning situation).
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. A wood polish lauded by one reviewer as the ~best money they've ever spent~. Trying your hand at furniture restoration has never been so easy: a few drops of this formula is powerful enough to cover even the most unsightly scratches.
3. A liquid-free, reusable rolling screen cleaner so you can see what your phone, laptop, and tablet looked like pre- permanent fingertips. A few quick swipes = no more smudges staring back at you whilst you respond to emails.
4. A stainless-steel cleaner that will rid your large appliances (I'm looking at you, refrigerator) of all unsightly fingerprints and smudges. This blend of plant-based ingredients will even prevent future smudges from forming and (HALLELUJAH) doesn't leave any streaks behind.
5. A pumice cleaning stone capable of removing calcium, lime, and hard water stains on everything from your toilet bowl to your outdoor barbecue. The stone itself is also surprisingly gentle and won't scratch the surface of, say, your porcelain throne.
6. An OxiClean powder for bidding adieu to makeup on white T-shirts, oil stains on your favorite dress, and red wine on your living room accent chair. It's even got the bandwidth to revitalize brickwork, with proof in the incredibly satisfying picture featured below.
7. A set of cleaning sponges that may have been invented by an actual magician, as these bad boys are absolute pros at sloughing away soap scum and built-up residue. If you're terrified of bathing in your own tub due to unidentified stains, it's time you invested in a Magic Eraser.
8. An Iron Out spray gel for anyone whose cleaning products have been a little ~rusty~ lately. This promises to get rid of hard water rust build-up like it's no one's business.
9. Bottle Bright cleaning tablets that quickly remove all that funky, gross, probably-starting-to-smell build-up in your favorite water bottle. These are biodegradable, chlorine-free, and require absolutely no effort or scrubbing. The results are so. damn. satisfying. to look at.
10. A Scotch-Brite toilet kit equipped with a handle, storage caddy, and five disposable cleaners to make porcelain throne upkeep as easy as one, two, three.
11. An OXO duster purposely designed with a loonnnnnngg microfiber cloth and extender, which means the dust bunnies living rent-free under your sofa have just met their maker. This makes for a fast deep clean—simply sweep up the crumby contents into a dustpan and voila.
12. A power scrubber kit equipped with three different-sized attachments, each one perfect for the corners, floor, and door of your shower. This takes off years of accumulated build-up in mere minutes, doing a better job than you would have been able to do by hand. In the words of Daft Punk, this is just better, faster, and stronger.
13. A hard water stain-remover because I'm ready to say so long and farewell to the days of staring at my gross shower head that still looks awful despite hours (upon hours) of scrubbing. This quick-working formula is great for toilets, tiles, shower doors, and really anything else that's been affected by hard water!
14. A no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner to make "cleaning" as easy as one, two, spritz. This no-rinse product should be used weekly to keep your shower free of mildew, which basically means it will take all of two seconds to feel like you've deep-cleaned the place in which you bathe.
15. A Glisten foaming cleaner to neutralize the funky odors coming from your garbage disposal (*yuck*). This lemon-scented stuff requires absolutely no effort and two simples steps: turn on hot water, add the cleanser.
16. Keurig cleaning cups that'll deep clean your coffee machine (#poetry) within minutes. Simply pop this biodegradable cleaner in as you would a cup of caffeine, and proceed to marvel at the gunk that's made its way into your daily cup of joe.
17. A microwave steam cleaner to finally (and I mean finally) rid your microwave of the caked-on dinner that's been there since about, oh, last year. Simply fill this handy device with vinegar, let 'er run for five to seven minutes, wipe, and done.
18. A magical carpet spot cleaner that over 29,000 devoted reviewer *swear* by for removing stubborn stains. Ever spilled a whole glass of red wine on a white carpet? Opened an old marker and ka-blam, there is now black ink on your couch? This cleaner knows said worries, and gets rid of them in a jiffy.
19. An all-natural tile and tub cleaner that will have you breathing a sigh of relief — literally. You'll no longer be bombarded with that overwhelming icky chemical scent because *this* has light notes of tea tree and eucalyptus but delivers the same results as [insert overwhelmingly smelly cleaner here]! Give your tub a spritz, come back in 15 minutes, and mold, mildew, and rust will slide right off.
20. A grout cleaner that clings to silicone sealants (the thin area around your shower head, in between your tiles, etc.) and effectively banishes mold and mildew to the pits of heck forever, which is where they rightfully belong. Someone contact Dante and let him know we've got another inferno contender.
21. A cooktop cleaning kit that's here to help your oven look as sparkly as the day Home Depot dropped if off at your door. This works to cut grease stains and burnt cookie deposits like a knife, cleaning your cooktop surface more efficiently than any of the multi-surface sprays you've been using until this point.
22. A set of oven liners to save you the heartache (yes, heartache) of burnt roast chicken bits — the kind that will require a minimum of seven scouring pads and so. much. backache. Slide this in to avoid deep cleaning for the next, oh, trillion years.
23. A water-based tile pen that'll transform the chore of grout cleaning into a fun activity reminiscent of filling in the pages of an adult coloring book. Consider mold banished after a few swipes of this nontoxic formula, which releases anti-bacterial agents with each pass.
24. An over-the-drain protector for anyone with a pop-up drain that is a: the bane of their existence and b: constantly getting clogged. Place this on top of your drain to trap gunk *before* it becomes a built-up abyss of gross scum that will take ages of time (and a professional plumber) to clear out.
25. A vacuum hose attachment that multiple reviewers (multiple!) swear pulled whole socks out from their lint traps. Clogged vents = longer drying times = higher utility bills = less money in your bank account to put toward, say, more Seamless takeout.
26. A shoe whitener in case you've ever looked up at the heavens and screamed "why" before proceeding to get rid of your favorite white kicks. I promise, they're salvageable. You *can* get them clean again... as made clear by this truly miraculous product. It's even equipped with a sponge applicator for easy and quick application.
27. A pack of microfiber cloths for a lint- and streak-free finish on glassware, windows, and yes, that includes light fixtures that have been permanently covered in a layer of dulling grime. The best part is, you don't even need a cleaning solution! A bit of water on one of these cloths is all you'll need.
28. A lint roller for a grossly satisfying gadget that's capable of picking up every speck of gunk plastered onto your furniture. Bliss = being able to remove the pet fur plastered on your couch within seconds, and no longer having to worry that your black leggings will look like they're covered in white dust.
29. An adjustable duster brush that's great for air conditioners, fans, and window blinds because news flash, those need to be cleaned on occasion — the amount of dust that can accumulate there is *cough* genuinely disgusting. And don't worry, cleaning said crevices requires but a few minutes of your time and just a flick or two of the wrist.
