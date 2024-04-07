BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    29 Things If You're Lazy But Still Need To Do Some Spring Cleaning

    "Work smarter not harder" I say to the pile of dishes in my sink.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A tub of The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose paste capable of tackling your most pesky cleaning problems. Caked-on grease stuck to kitchen cabinets and red vino stains on white carpeting will all but vanish, with no elbow grease required (an ideal cleaning situation).

    a reviewer's pan with a stained bottom then shiny clean
    a reviewer's rubber boots, one stained with dirt and one clean
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    2. A wood polish lauded by one reviewer as the ~best money they've ever spent~. Trying your hand at furniture restoration has never been so easy: a few drops of this formula is powerful enough to cover even the most unsightly scratches.

    reviewer photo of wood table looking clean on top labeled &quot;with polish&quot; and scratched up on bottom labeled &quot;without polish&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been using this since the 80s. My mom made us spring clean every spring break. We had to go over all the doors, all the woodwork, all the furniture, banisters and cabinets. We also had to clean every wall, every cabinet out, every closet out and every drawer out lol. It was hell, let me tell you, but boy, do I know how to clean now! I now use this in my house and love it. It covers scratches and knicks and makes everything look new and shiny." —LB

    Get the darker wood polish on Amazon for $4.82.

    3. A liquid-free, reusable rolling screen cleaner so you can see what your phone, laptop, and tablet looked like pre- permanent fingertips. A few quick swipes = no more smudges staring back at you whilst you respond to emails.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little device removes the oil from your screen. Often, when you are 'cleaning' your screen by wiping it with a cloth, you are simply pushing around the oil into a thin enough layer to see through without noticing it as much. This device actually lifts the oil and removes it. My screen feels like new, which is great because I am picky about my devices. Also, this is much better than cleaning the screen with some kind of wipe since repeated cleaning with most wipes will damage the screen over time. Unbeknownst to me, my wife was cleaning her screen daily and now her screen collects oils far too quickly because she wore off the protective layer. With this product, you don't need to worry about that. Clean it as often as you want/need and you can continue to enjoy that pristine screen without fear of wearing the oleophobic layer off prematurely. I would highly recommend this to others." —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    4. A stainless-steel cleaner that will rid your large appliances (I'm looking at you, refrigerator) of all unsightly fingerprints and smudges. This blend of plant-based ingredients will even prevent future smudges from forming and (HALLELUJAH) doesn't leave any streaks behind.

    reviewer before and after photo of sink looking dirty on top but clean on bottom
    amazon.com

    Psst, this stainless-steel cleaning spray also comes with a handy dandy microfiber cloth.

    Promising review: "My appliances have never looked better. I was so frustrated trying to get my stainless steel refrigerator clean without streaks. This is the best thing I have found, easy to use and no streaks! So glad I took a chance." —Nancy a Williams 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    5. A pumice cleaning stone capable of removing calcium, lime, and hard water stains on everything from your toilet bowl to your outdoor barbecue. The stone itself is also surprisingly gentle and won't scratch the surface of, say, your porcelain throne.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time, and regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove them. I decided to try this pumice stone, and it worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease. But 10 minutes later, I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching." —Happy Retiree

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    6. An OxiClean powder for bidding adieu to makeup on white T-shirts, oil stains on your favorite dress, and red wine on your living room accent chair. It's even got the bandwidth to revitalize brickwork, with proof in the incredibly satisfying picture featured below.

    reviewer photo of brick being deep claned
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used OxiClean to remove about 30 years of mold from cedar siding. The process was about as easy as you can get: apply with a scrub brush, scrub lightly, rinse! A few shingles needed a second application, but I did one side of two-story (plus attic) home in about 45 minutes! I used about 2 scoops of OxiClean to about two gallons of water. I wasn't too accurate on measuring the water. The thing that shocked me the most was how little I needed to scrub to clean shingles that were completely black." —MFD14534

    Get it from Amazon for $14.48.

    7. A set of cleaning sponges that may have been invented by an actual magician, as these bad boys are absolute pros at sloughing away soap scum and built-up residue. If you're terrified of bathing in your own tub due to unidentified stains, it's time you invested in a Magic Eraser.

    amazon.com

    Just add water to the sponge before proceeding to scrub away at any dirty surface.

    Promising review: "I never thought I'd be able to get the weird pink soap stains out of my tub. Picture someone scrubbing with cleaning products until their arms were sore, to no avail. But this worked with no effort! It's unbelievable. Please never let this go off the market!" —Catherine King

    Get two packs of four from Amazon for $24.82.

    8. An Iron Out spray gel for anyone whose cleaning products have been a little ~rusty~ lately. This promises to get rid of hard water rust build-up like it's no one's business.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! This is the best rust removing product I've ever used! I live in the country with my own well, and the water is very high in iron. Honestly, this product is a lifesaver." —Mela

    Get it from Amazon for $10.61.

    9. Bottle Bright cleaning tablets that quickly remove all that funky, gross, probably-starting-to-smell build-up in your favorite water bottle. These are biodegradable, chlorine-free, and require absolutely no effort or scrubbing. The results are so. damn. satisfying. to look at.

    before picture of dirty bottle; a during photo of bottle with bubbles inside; and after photo of clean bottle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you have a steel bottle, Yeti, whatever bottle, YOU NEED THESE!!! Those bottles aren't supposed to be cleaned in the dishwasher, and handwashing never seems to get them clean enough. These are amazing. I usually fill the bottle about half full with the hottest water I can, drop in the tablet (or two, depending on the size of the bottle), fill the bottle nearly to the top, put the lid on and let the tablet work. I usually let it sit for at least an hour, rinse it out, and it's perfect. I've even used these on a to-go coffee cup I found that had coffee for who knows how long (it was gross). I used two tablets, and it was sparkling...I don't know how many times I've re-ordered these...and I will keep re-ordering them as long as I have any double-walled/steel bottles...fabulous." —Nannon

    Get a pack of 78 tablets from Amazon for $39.

    10. A Scotch-Brite toilet kit equipped with a handle, storage caddy, and five disposable cleaners to make porcelain throne upkeep as easy as one, two, three.

    model using white wand brush to clean toilet
    Amazon

    Are you grossed out by the fact that your old toilet brush is sitting in literal filth? Then this scrubber kit is for you.

    Promising review: "However did we live without this item? Makes an unpleasant job easy to start and finish and no need to bend over wearing rubber gloves. The curved lip design is ideal for cleaning underneath the rim. It's well stocked with cleaner and is good for more than one time. Great design. Very pleased. Practical. Affordably priced." —Uncle George

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    11. An OXO duster purposely designed with a loonnnnnngg microfiber cloth and extender, which means the dust bunnies living rent-free under your sofa have just met their maker. This makes for a fast deep clean—simply sweep up the crumby contents into a dustpan and voila.

    reviewers red duster next to mound of stuff found under the oven
    amazon.com

    One reviewer pulled an actual lip gloss tube (!!!!) from under their oven.

    Promising review: "Bought a new home and I noticed some dust under the stove and fridge so I bought this OXO Duster. Well, surprise, surprise! The previous owners were disgusting and I cleaned out much more than dust; dust, crumbs, toys, cereal, oats, nuts, and pills. Yuck yuck yuck. I don’t think I would’ve pulled out all this crap with any other duster." —Reading&Writing

    Get it from Amazon for $16.95.

    12. A power scrubber kit equipped with three different-sized attachments, each one perfect for the corners, floor, and door of your shower. This takes off years of accumulated build-up in mere minutes, doing a better job than you would have been able to do by hand. In the words of Daft Punk, this is just better, faster, and stronger.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so I was hand scrubbing it for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it only took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower to a point where it looked cleaner than it had been in years; in the corners, the floor, the glass door, everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry

    Get it from Amazon for $12.70+ (available in five colors).

    13. A hard water stain-remover because I'm ready to say so long and farewell to the days of staring at my gross shower head that still looks awful despite hours (upon hours) of scrubbing. This quick-working formula is great for toilets, tiles, shower doors, and really anything else that's been affected by hard water!

    Reviewer&#x27;s before-and-after picture of their shower faucet with hard water stains and then totally clean
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m impressed. I thought the container was small for the price, but a little bit goes a long way. It takes a lot for me to review, but this is worth it. Five years in the hardest calcium filled water and this is the first cleaner to remove it. I’ve tried scrubbing, only to scratch the surface. Every time I fill the water and ice at the fridge, I’m impressed by the result. I could see this working best, right at first." —Joshua N. Dufek

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    14. A no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner to make "cleaning" as easy as one, two, spritz. This no-rinse product should be used weekly to keep your shower free of mildew, which basically means it will take all of two seconds to feel like you've deep-cleaned the place in which you bathe.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." —Stephanie Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $20.97.

    15. A Glisten foaming cleaner to neutralize the funky odors coming from your garbage disposal (*yuck*). This lemon-scented stuff requires absolutely no effort and two simples steps: turn on hot water, add the cleanser.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I went on a trip and when I came back, there was this foul odor coming from my garbage disposal (even though we didn’t leave any dishes on the sink) and I tried every home remedy I could think of to get rid of the smell but nothing did. So I turned to the internet and immediately these seemed like the best choice for an okay price. I followed the instructions carefully, and within a minute I saw the foam rise up and then go back down — awful smell FINALLY GONE!" —A.L.

    Get it from Amazon for $3.98.

    16. Keurig cleaning cups that'll deep clean your coffee machine (#poetry) within minutes. Simply pop this biodegradable cleaner in as you would a cup of caffeine, and proceed to marvel at the gunk that's made its way into your daily cup of joe.

    Reviewer holding a cup filled with dirty Keurig water with the Amazon caption &quot;Wow!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We’ve had our Keurig for a few years, and with the exception of using only filtered water and dispensing hot water every so often, we’ve never cleaned the needle or K-Cup area. I used three cleaning cups back to back and WOW our machine was dirty! I'm so happy I purchased these! I’ll be keeping up on cleaning these more often." —Heather Garcia

    Get a pack from Amazon for $9.95.

    17. A microwave steam cleaner to finally (and I mean finally) rid your microwave of the caked-on dinner that's been there since about, oh, last year. Simply fill this handy device with vinegar, let 'er run for five to seven minutes, wipe, and done.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing works great. Ideal for the lazy housekeeper that I am." —elcolson

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    18. A magical carpet spot cleaner that over 29,000 devoted reviewer *swear* by for removing stubborn stains. Ever spilled a whole glass of red wine on a white carpet? Opened an old marker and ka-blam, there is now black ink on your couch? This cleaner knows said worries, and gets rid of them in a jiffy.

    amazon.com

    Be sure to check out our full write-up on this Folex stain remover!

    Promising review: "Wow! I’m not one to write a product review but I’m honestly so impressed with this stuff. There was a black ink spot on our white carpet when we moved in, and I’ve tried everything to get it out. My attempts usually just smeared the spot around and made it worse. Folex immediately took out the stain with barely any scrubbing. I can’t believe how well it worked!" —Marlena Mayfield

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    19. An all-natural tile and tub cleaner that will have you breathing a sigh of relief — literally. You'll no longer be bombarded with that overwhelming icky chemical scent because *this* has light notes of tea tree and eucalyptus but delivers the same results as [insert overwhelmingly smelly cleaner here]! Give your tub a spritz, come back in 15 minutes, and mold, mildew, and rust will slide right off.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.99.

    20. A grout cleaner that clings to silicone sealants (the thin area around your shower head, in between your tiles, etc.) and effectively banishes mold and mildew to the pits of heck forever, which is where they rightfully belong. Someone contact Dante and let him know we've got another inferno contender.

    Progression photo showing dark mold and mildew on shower tile grout disappearing overnight
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    21. A cooktop cleaning kit that's here to help your oven look as sparkly as the day Home Depot dropped if off at your door. This works to cut grease stains and burnt cookie deposits like a knife, cleaning your cooktop surface more efficiently than any of the multi-surface sprays you've been using until this point.

    amazon.com

    This kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, one cleaning tool, and one scraper.

    Promising review: "I’ve used this cleaning kit on glass top stoves for several years, and highly recommend it. The cream removes most marks on the cook top, and the accompanying razor and cleaning pad will remove any residue. If you clean this type of cook top after every use you’ll avoid spending much time cleaning. It literally takes only a minute or two to get the stovetop completely clean and ready for its next use. A few drops will do a thorough job so this size bottle will last a long while." —Cecilia P.

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99.

    22. A set of oven liners to save you the heartache (yes, heartache) of burnt roast chicken bits — the kind that will require a minimum of seven scouring pads and so. much. backache. Slide this in to avoid deep cleaning for the next, oh, trillion years.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I got tired of cleaning the bottom of my oven out after every drip and spill, or running the 'oven clean' option, which uses up so much energy and makes my house HOT during the process. I used to have foil on the bottom of the oven to help with spills, and that improved things greatly — but then you have to replace the foil after a while. I had to cut them to size, which was easy to do with a simple pair of household scissors. Then I placed them in the oven (they look nice!), and I waited for it to get messy. I cooked something super messy and finally needed to clean the liner. It was SO easy; I put it in the sink and used my sink sprayer and everything immediately slid right off the liner. No problem! I have a double oven, so I was glad this pack came with more than one. I have one in each oven and one on standby in case I need it. I know that having a dirty oven isn't the worst thing in the world, but if it matters to you, try these!" —Hpg

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $12.99.

    23. A water-based tile pen that'll transform the chore of grout cleaning into a fun activity reminiscent of filling in the pages of an adult coloring book. Consider mold banished after a few swipes of this nontoxic formula, which releases anti-bacterial agents with each pass.

    reviewer photo of grout looking clean on one side and dirty on the other
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These things are awesome! I cleaned my bathroom tile grout first because the lady who lived there before me really let it go. A few places stayed stained and I was worried it wouldn't cover them, but all grout areas are bright white and look new after using this." —Donna K Cook

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    24. An over-the-drain protector for anyone with a pop-up drain that is a: the bane of their existence and b: constantly getting clogged. Place this on top of your drain to trap gunk *before* it becomes a built-up abyss of gross scum that will take ages of time (and a professional plumber) to clear out.

    reviewer photo of the gray pop-up drain protector
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been very impressed! It's tall enough to fit easily over my pop-up drain and (even without suction cups) the weighted top keeps it in place. I have medium-length hair and seem to shed almost as much as my cat, but the drain protector catches it all and the hair is easily removed and tossed away. Best of all, the silicone doesn't hold onto mildew or mold. I have been able to spray and wipe away any grime with very little effort. It looks like this drain protector will last a very long time. This has been a very worthy purchase!" —Suneimi

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    25. A vacuum hose attachment that multiple reviewers (multiple!) swear pulled whole socks out from their lint traps. Clogged vents = longer drying times = higher utility bills = less money in your bank account to put toward, say, more Seamless takeout.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is seriously amazing. I figured out how to use it very quickly and it worked like a charm. I had a sock stuck wayy down in my vent and would've had no idea! I still can't believe how much lint and dust came out of my dryer. My husband is already talking about other uses for this unique tool, like getting into tight spaces in our cars." —J. Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in five colors).

    26. A shoe whitener in case you've ever looked up at the heavens and screamed "why" before proceeding to get rid of your favorite white kicks. I promise, they're salvageable. You *can* get them clean again... as made clear by this truly miraculous product. It's even equipped with a sponge applicator for easy and quick application.

    review image of white Vans with one looking dirty and the other with no stains
    amazon.com

    It has over 1,800 positive reviews on Amazon!

    Promising review: "This product works miracles. As you can see, my poor Vans became dirty, so I cleaned them and made the intelligent decision to use peroxide and put them in the sun to dry. Even with the yellowing and deep stains, this product brought them back to their bright dazzling glory and it looks decently brand new. Love it!!!! Also, this is sort of like a paint rather than an actual cleaner, so always make sure you clean your shoes then apply it." —Catherine

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

    27. A pack of microfiber cloths for a lint- and streak-free finish on glassware, windows, and yes, that includes light fixtures that have been permanently covered in a layer of dulling grime. The best part is, you don't even need a cleaning solution! A bit of water on one of these cloths is all you'll need.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you have any glass light fixtures in your home you absolutely need this product. I don't think the fixture was this clear even when I bought it, and the best part is it’s just using water and the two rags." —Lisa Collins

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.98.

    28. A lint roller for a grossly satisfying gadget that's capable of picking up every speck of gunk plastered onto your furniture. Bliss = being able to remove the pet fur plastered on your couch within seconds, and no longer having to worry that your black leggings will look like they're covered in white dust.

    reviewer showing all of the pet hair in their roller
    amazon.com

    This particular version is a limited edition doggy design, but you can also get a plain white ChomChom roller.

    Promising review: "This product removes an embarrassingly large amount of pet hair from couch and seat covers, upholstered furniture, car seats, cushions, and surprisingly, clothing. It is easy to use and requires very little elbow grease to operate, making it ideal for seniors. The money you will save on sticky tape refills will pay for this little wonder many times over!" —timekeeper

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (also available in a limited edition cat design or the original design for $24.95).

    29. An adjustable duster brush that's great for air conditioners, fans, and window blinds because news flash, those need to be cleaned on occasion — the amount of dust that can accumulate there is *cough* genuinely disgusting. And don't worry, cleaning said crevices requires but a few minutes of your time and just a flick or two of the wrist.

    amazon.com

    This handy dandy tool comes with five microfiber cloths, meaning you'll be able to clean your whole darn house in one sweep.

    Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! You can clean both sides of two blinds at once and grip them firmly to get ALL of the dust off. Plus, it comes with five covers, so that no matter how dirty your blinds are, you'll be able to finish dusting your whole house! I also love that you can wash the covers and don't have to waste money on refills." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.