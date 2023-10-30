27 Reliable Pieces Of Clothing If You’re Always In A Rush

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An essential cropped tank that has most likely been blessed by a fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.* An instantly chic upgrade is yours for the taking due to this high-neck silhouette.
2. A pair of high-rise relaxed jeans about to become *the* hunk of denim you wear on a daily basis. Made with a wide-leg silhouette, these guarantee no waist gaping thanks to stretch fabric and extra room at the hips.
3. A high-waisted wide-leg trouser that's available in a slew of neutral colors (think: black, white, navy, dark green). And not only do these look chic, but they're a far cry in comfort from the stiff denim you're typically reaching for.
4. A tortoise-shell button-down destined to fall into the "I should've bought this sooner" section of your wardrobe. This classic silhouette paired with a corduroy fabric = autumn perfection.
5. A half-zip pullover so you can celebrate the arrival of *cue trumpets and horns* sweater season. Available in a ton of neutral hues, pair this with jeans, leggings, or slacks for a comfy but put-together look.
6. A romper comfy enough for errands and hikes but *also* swanky enough for dinner and drinks. I've never leaned into a style trend so quickly. Bless the trend gods for making this easy 'fit so popular again.
7. A ruffled blouse with a tie-back design, aka the perfect crop top to throw on when you're in a time crunch and have no idea what to wear. This versatile piece matches with any bottom (skirts, shorts, jeans, etcetera).
8. A boyfriend blazer available in a slew of neutral colors — and I hope my math is right here, but this blazer + literally a pajama shirt = a chic look that takes two seconds to conjure up.
9. A tiered maxi that has the word "layering" down to a science. Leather motos, denim jackets, plaid button-downs — the outerwear world is your oyster when combined with the neutral dress below.
10. A pair of plaid knit leggings for a look that one-ups your favorite black yoga bottoms (but is still significantly more comfortable than any of the denim residing inside your Ikea drawers).
11. A brushed shacket because, other than the obvious breakfast choice (apple cider donuts) and crunchy leaves, there's another sheriff in town when it comes to fall dressing: plaid. This staple is ideal for spooky season but is also warm enough for winter layer wear.
12. An iconic pair of ~wedgie fit~ straight jeans crafted with the perfect amount of stretch: just enough that they don't feel constrictive while the retention power remains top-notch. They're also slightly cropped so you can display your new shoes with pride.
13. A bodycon pencil dress that looks so. damn. chic. And while the importance of owning the perfect LBD is no secret, it's likely you've had the same one for...decades (#guilty). I believe it's time we both level up.
14. A pair of compression shorts available in three lengths, with even the ~shortest~ version ensuring that your assets won't be on full display with every step you take. Throw in the fact that these have pockets and voilà, dressing just got a whole lot easier.
15. A V-neck ribbed sweater with the word versatility written all over it in invisible ink. This wardrobe basic can be worn to anything, with anything — and it's great for the sightly chilly days of fall and full-blown freezing temps of winter.
16. A vegan leather dress for a timeless LBD if you're sick of clingy knit fabrics. The buttery fabric and tie waist guarantee a comfortable fit you'll gravitate toward ahead of every fancy event.
17. A ribbed sweater dress made from a soft, comfortable material that doesn't feel stifling. If the fabric and silhouette aren't enough to win you over, let me present my closing argument: pockets.
18. A bat-wing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem you'll want to pair with leggings, combat boots, and a trendy fedora for a look that says, "Why yes, this is something you have saved to a Pinterest board."
19. A maxi dress featuring the mack daddy of fashion designs: pockets. Throw in super soft fabric and you've got yourself a recipe for perfection.
20. A drawstring romper with all the comfort of the pajama set you've been wearing to bed since 1893, but it's not fuzzy fleece rubber duck pajamas and ergo a *lot* more chic.
21. A black knit top with a high-neck silhouette for an elevated version of the crewneck you're typically pairing with blue denim. And made with 88% organic cotton, rest assured this will last for several wears — and washes.
22. A high-waisted running short for a cool, effortless vibe, once again made exponentially better by the following feature: pockets. Someone contact Alanis Morissette and let her know we've got her ideal staple.
23. A baggy overall designed for anyone who detests having to scrounge up a matching top and bottom, plus wants to look peak Instagram-worthy in their loungewear — all you'll have to do is slip this on over a bralette *or* a sleeved tee.
24. A longline padded tank that reaps the versatility of a tank with the sweet, sweet support of underwire thanks to a body-hugging fit. TL;DR: going braless will have never felt so secure.
25. A spaghetti strap bodycon that makes the word ~swanky~ come to mind. Essentially, an addition like this to your wardrobe has the same energy as popping champagne or munching on caviar.
26. A seamless set featuring a ribbed knit material best described as divine. Reviewers swear that the high-waisted leggings are squat-proof but "don't feel suffocating," which I'm pretty sure is allllll the proof we need that sorcery exists.
27. A swanky spaghetti strap cami that is likely the muse behind Rihanna crooning ~where have you been all my life.~ If you've thrown your entire wardrobe onto the ground in pursuit of a decent top, this bb is here to save the day because at long last — a perfectly versatile dressy top is now yours.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.