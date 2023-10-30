BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Reliable Pieces Of Clothing If You’re Always In A Rush

    "On my way" I say as someone who is very much not on their way.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. An essential cropped tank that has most likely been blessed by a fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.* An instantly chic upgrade is yours for the taking due to this high-neck silhouette.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don’t hesitate, just buy it. I bought it in one color and as soon as I tried it on I purchased three more. The material is like butter. It doesn’t have a built-in bra, but it’s lined. You could put on a bra with this if you’d like but there’s no need. It’s cropped but still long enough that it doesn’t roll up weirdly at the bottom. Can dress this up or down! I’ll probably end up buying every color by the end of the year, it’s just that incredible." —Danijtate

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 23 colors).

    2. A pair of high-rise relaxed jeans about to become *the* hunk of denim you wear on a daily basis. Made with a wide-leg silhouette, these guarantee no waist gaping thanks to stretch fabric and extra room at the hips.

    model wearing the jeans
    Abercrombie & Fitch

    Get them from Abercrombie & Fitch for $90 (available in sizes 23–37 and in 18 colors). 

    3. A high-waisted wide-leg trouser that's available in a slew of neutral colors (think: black, white, navy, dark green). And not only do these look chic, but they're a far cry in comfort from the stiff denim you're typically reaching for.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These have been my go-to pants since I received them! They look quite chic and tasteful. Love." —Vignesh n.

    Get them from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in seven colors).

    4. A tortoise-shell button-down destined to fall into the "I should've bought this sooner" section of your wardrobe. This classic silhouette paired with a corduroy fabric = autumn perfection.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "A staple for fall! I absolutely love this shirt! So soft and fits as expected, but size up if you want a baggier look." —Gabbi Inch

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 37 colors).

    5. A half-zip pullover so you can celebrate the arrival of *cue trumpets and horns* sweater season. Available in a ton of neutral hues, pair this with jeans, leggings, or slacks for a comfy but put-together look.

    a model wearing the tan sweater
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Probably my favorite sweatshirt. Very inexpensive with high quality material. Very thick and warm. Fast shipping also. Love this so much!" —Brieanna 

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors). 

    6. A romper comfy enough for errands and hikes but *also* swanky enough for dinner and drinks. I've never leaned into a style trend so quickly. Bless the trend gods for making this easy 'fit so popular again.

    Girlfriend Collective

    Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $78 (available in sizes XXS–6XL and in nine colors).

    7. A ruffled blouse with a tie-back design, aka the perfect crop top to throw on when you're in a time crunch and have no idea what to wear. This versatile piece matches with any bottom (skirts, shorts, jeans, etcetera).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This top is soooo cute! The top where the shoulders are are elastic so they're stretchy and will stay wherever you place them. The wrap tie is super great as well. It's a lightweight material but it's not see-through at all. I wore with a strapless bra but you can easily do without a bra." —Lizette A.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 33 colors).

    8. A boyfriend blazer available in a slew of neutral colors — and I hope my math is right here, but this blazer + literally a pajama shirt = a chic look that takes two seconds to conjure up.

    model wearing the blazer
    Everlane

    Get it from Everlane for $178 (available in sizes 00–16 and four colors).

    9. A tiered maxi that has the word "layering" down to a science. Leather motos, denim jackets, plaid button-downs — the outerwear world is your oyster when combined with the neutral dress below.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress. It fits perfectly and the fabric is soft and comfortable. Love that it has pockets! It’s the perfect summer dress but also great for fall with a jacket." —KB

    Get it from Amazon for $59.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 18 colors).

    10. A pair of plaid knit leggings for a look that one-ups your favorite black yoga bottoms (but is still significantly more comfortable than any of the denim residing inside your Ikea drawers).

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the pants in glen plaid
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." —DM Lover

    Get them from Amazon for $18.18+ (available in sizes XS–XL and short sizes and long sizes, and 12 colors).

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!

    11. A brushed shacket because, other than the obvious breakfast choice (apple cider donuts) and crunchy leaves, there's another sheriff in town when it comes to fall dressing: plaid. This staple is ideal for spooky season but is also warm enough for winter layer wear.

    reviewer wearing the navy, cream, and orange flannel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Cutest shacket I've found! I love this shacket. I wore it for the first time this morning, and it kept me warm and comfortable in early fall weather. I received a compliment on how cute it was at the store right away. Appears to be well-made and TTS for oversized." —Amy Diroll

    Get it from Amazon for $35.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 39 colors).

    12. An iconic pair of ~wedgie fit~ straight jeans crafted with the perfect amount of stretch: just enough that they don't feel constrictive while the retention power remains top-notch. They're also slightly cropped so you can display your new shoes with pride.

    Melanie Aman / BuzzFeed, Levi's

    Promising review: "These are amazing everyday to every night black jeans. The cropped straight leg gives these some extra flare whether you're trying to show off a cute pair of boots or your latest sneakers. Not only do these shape your bum in the best way, the slight bit of stretch makes these extra comfy to stand, walk, sit, squat, and whatever else in without stretching out." —ilovelevis501

    Get them from Levi's for $98 ( available in sizes 23–34 and in 11 colors).

    13. A bodycon pencil dress that looks so. damn. chic. And while the importance of owning the perfect LBD is no secret, it's likely you've had the same one for...decades (#guilty). I believe it's time we both level up.

    reviewer wearing the black midi dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress. Simple, classy, and professional. It molds to my body in all the right ways, and it wasn't too long. It can be worn with a nice necklace to spruce it up, and flats and/or pumps. The material is also versatile enough so that it can be worn year round, all you need is a pair of stockings or tights, but the dress will work either way. I plan to order more colors." —LadyLestat

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes L–5XL and in 10 colors).

    14. A pair of compression shorts available in three lengths, with even the ~shortest~ version ensuring that your assets won't be on full display with every step you take. Throw in the fact that these have pockets and voilà, dressing just got a whole lot easier.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I live in Florida and it’s hot, but I enjoy running so long leggings are becoming out of the question for me. I don’t like short shorts and these are just absolutely perfect as far as length and fit goes. I’m getting back into running again and these actually stay up and in place." —JL

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 39 styles and colors).

    15. A V-neck ribbed sweater with the word versatility written all over it in invisible ink. This wardrobe basic can be worn to anything, with anything — and it's great for the sightly chilly days of fall and full-blown freezing temps of winter.

    reviewer wearing the white tee
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sweater is one of the best quality sweaters I have purchased on Amazon. Very soft and great material. I loved it so much I purchased it again in two more colors." —Denise 

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 25 colors). 

    16. A vegan leather dress for a timeless LBD if you're sick of clingy knit fabrics. The buttery fabric and tie waist guarantee a comfortable fit you'll gravitate toward ahead of every fancy event.

    model wearing the dress
    Never Fully Dressed

    Get it from Never Fully Dressed for $195 (available in sizes 4–24). 

    17. A ribbed sweater dress made from a soft, comfortable material that doesn't feel stifling. If the fabric and silhouette aren't enough to win you over, let me present my closing argument: pockets.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "The dress falls a little below mid-thigh which I like because it is work/office appropriate. Super comfortable, material isn’t too thin or too thick, and it has a nice stretch to it. II am able to put my phone in a pocket and because the dress is flowy you can’t tell I have anything in my pocket at all." —Melanie Rose Venditto

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in nine colors).

    18. A bat-wing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem you'll want to pair with leggings, combat boots, and a trendy fedora for a look that says, "Why yes, this is something you have saved to a Pinterest board."

    reviewer wearing the black sweater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater! I wanted to be able to wear it with leggings, so I sized up to an XL and it’s perfect. It’s super soft and so comfortable." —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $27.19+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors).

    19. A maxi dress featuring the mack daddy of fashion designs: pockets. Throw in super soft fabric and you've got yourself a recipe for perfection.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buy this dress!!! This is perfect !! It is casual yet can be dressed up. The dress hit the floor when I had on 2-inch wedges. It doesn’t cling but it does drape nicely over your curves. My husband loved it so much that I ordered four different colors in a size down so that I can wear them with flats." —Tia Blackwell

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 26 colors).

    20. A drawstring romper with all the comfort of the pajama set you've been wearing to bed since 1893, but it's not fuzzy fleece rubber duck pajamas and ergo a *lot* more chic.

    reviewer wearing black romper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I originally purchased this romper in black for a Vegas trip last summer, along with two other rompers of different brands in different fabrics. This one is my favorite of the three. The fabric is soft and breathable. Dressed it up with heels for hot Vegas nights, or can dress it down for lounging during quarantine. Love it so much I bought a second one in pink this spring. I just might buy one in every color I like. Love the pockets, holds up well in the wash (always hang dry) and very happy with this romper." —MsV

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors).

    21. A black knit top with a high-neck silhouette for an elevated version of the crewneck you're typically pairing with blue denim. And made with 88% organic cotton, rest assured this will last for several wears — and washes.

    model wearing the top
    Reformation

    Get it from Reformation for $58 (available in sizes XS–XL). 

    22. A high-waisted running short for a cool, effortless vibe, once again made exponentially better by the following feature: pockets. Someone contact Alanis Morissette and let her know we've got her ideal staple.

    reviewer wearing the shorts
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wear these shorts everywhere. I originally got them for hikes but once I got them on I realized they were unlike all my other athletic shorts. These are extremely comfortable and high-waisted. They have a pocket for my phone and dry really fast if wet. You will want them in every color." —Melinda 

    Get them from Amazon for $22.49+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 34 colors). 

    23. A baggy overall designed for anyone who detests having to scrounge up a matching top and bottom, plus wants to look peak Instagram-worthy in their loungewear — all you'll have to do is slip this on over a bralette *or* a sleeved tee.

    reviewer wearing the black jumpsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am literally obsessed with these! I have been wanting to order overalls for a couple of years now. I thought this was a cute way to wear them without trying to look too young. Spot on. I actually bought it as my lounging outfit. Thinking about getting a couple of other colors. I would totally wear these out and about." —WamQQk

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 19 colors).

    24. A longline padded tank that reaps the versatility of a tank with the sweet, sweet support of underwire thanks to a body-hugging fit. TL;DR: going braless will have never felt so secure.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "All the positive reviews are true, this is a really great top! I will only buy premium workout leggings, but have been looking into more affordable tops and stumbled across this one. I really didn't expect to love it as much as I do. The fabric is soft and very thick, the cut is great, and it offers enough support for DD/DDD for casual wear and stretching/mobility sessions." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 25 colors).

    25. A spaghetti strap bodycon that makes the word ~swanky~ come to mind. Essentially, an addition like this to your wardrobe has the same energy as popping champagne or munching on caviar.

    reviewer wearing gold midi dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OK so to be completely honest, when I received this dress and unpacked it I was extremely disappointed. The fabric was really thin and it seems like the quality was not good at all. I had every intention of returning it. But for some reason, I decided why not? Let me go ahead and try it on and see how it fits. I could not be happier. This dress hugs your curves in the best way. Do not be discouraged at how thin the material is when you first open it. It is definitely a dress that you have to put on to truly see how amazing it is. I am soooo happy that I decided to go ahead and try it on anyway. You NEED this dress in your life. I'm ordering the other colors immediately." —Jane Domino

    Get it from Amazon for $20.88 (available in sizes S–XL and in 19 colors).

    26. A seamless set featuring a ribbed knit material best described as divine. Reviewers swear that the high-waisted leggings are squat-proof but "don't feel suffocating," which I'm pretty sure is allllll the proof we need that sorcery exists.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This outfit fits so well but doesn't feel suffocating. The pants at first looked too small but once I put them on they stretched out easily and the material is thick enough for it not to be see-through or show panty lines. The top is cozy to wear, supportive, and va-va voom if you wear it as a top on its own. It covers the back well too. I plan on ordering more colors." —Jenny

    Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in sizes XS–L and in 22 colors).

    27. A swanky spaghetti strap cami that is likely the muse behind Rihanna crooning ~where have you been all my life.~ If you've thrown your entire wardrobe onto the ground in pursuit of a decent top, this bb is here to save the day because at long last — a perfectly versatile dressy top is now yours.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a comfortable shirt for a night out! I love it so much, I bought it in another color and even sized down. The adjustable straps are a huge plus for me!! So cute and trendy." —Michelle K. Scott

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 4–14 and in six colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.