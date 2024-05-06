25 Products That Reviewers Swear By For Long International Flights

1. An Airplane Pocket tray cover to avoid dipping your hand into the abyss that is a seatback pocket. This conveniently that slides over an airplane tray to hold everything from passports and chargers to laptops and paperbacks. It also prevents that panic of "did I leave my passport behind?" that I personally feel every single time I step off an airplane.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
Promising review: "I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!" —BuzzFeed Editor Emma Lord
2. A hydrating collagen mask beloved by the TikTok community because it can be worn for 13+ hours, making it the ideal skincare hack for longhaul travel. Buh-bye, post-flight dryness.
3. A Bluetooth adapter because we all know that in-flight complimentary headphones are all but useless. These nifty device allows you to listen to new movies (*watches Harry Potter for the 90th time*) from the comfort of your own headphones.
4. A double support neck pillow that keeps your noggin upright, ensuring a blissful snooze that doesn't end in your waking up with intense soreness.
5. A portable stand to transform your train tray table into a personal movie theatre. Download some movies onto your phone or tablet, prop 'em on this thing, and BAM! Just break out some snacks and the discomfort of traveling will be completely forgotten.
6. A foot hammock so you can truly ~kick your feet up~ and relax, promoting circulation and helping you feel less cramped in your tiny seat. (We'll get booked on business class one day. I promise.)
7. A plush blanket and pillow combo that's not a pain to pack thanks to a compact case with a trolley sleeve that slips over suitcase handles with ease.
8. Wireless sleep headphones because there's nothing worse than resting your head on your hand and lodging your earbuds all the way back to the drums. This seamless headband is both painless and plays white noise or your favorite music.
Promising review: "The sound quality is very good and they fit comfortably on your head — not too loose or too tight. I asked for mine for a long flight and they served me very well on our flight to Australia. A must-have for long flights!" —Mark Haugh
9. A memory foam seat cushion with an ergonomic design and gel layer that prevents bad posture and provides ultimate support. If your tush tends to hurt after a mere three seconds of sitting, this will take your long flight from "this is taking forever" to "wow, these last 13 hours breezed by."
10. A foot rest especially adored by family's traveling with little ones — this inflatable foot rest allows you to make the most of that extra floor space.
11. A window seat BevLedge to avoid chugging your cup of Ginger Ale (no ice) in the name of closing your tray table. This room-saver holds both bevvies and accessories like sleep masks and headphones to maximize that economy window seat.
BevLedge is a small business that specializes in travel accessories.
Promising review: "I should have taken pictures, but this little beauty earned its purchase on two international flights (Seattle to Amsterdam). I did not try in on the short interstate flights, since they're short enough to not really need to spread out. All the little accessory holders are great for adaptive use: I took a dog waste bag, tied a little knot in one end and hooked it on the glasses notch, and voila — little trash bag to keep my space tidy!" —Laura North
12. An inflatable wedge pillow you can slip on over your hand for deep sleep that feels genuinely restful (no small feat amidst turbulence). Prop open your tray table, rest your hand, then rest your head. *falls asleep immediately*
Can't sleep while traveling? No worries, because this gem also doubles up as a back rest for optimal comfort.
Promising reviews: "Used this on four international flights last month, and it made all the difference in the world. It's compact, quick and easy to inflate/deflate, very versatile in how you can position it, and it doesn't rely on the tray table. I can very comfortably lean forward in my seat and sleep almost like I can in a bed." —Still Chilly in Colorado
13. A long-needed zipper puller because becoming a contortionist whenever you need to fasten yourself into a corporate-core pencil dress is a feat that less of us should have to endure.
Promising review: "This saves me from having to ask the hotel front desk lady for help zipping up my dress when I'm away on business. Total game- changer for what I can pack now! Crucial for my business trips." —Melissa P.
14. A luggage strap for folks who avoid bringing a slew of necessities (neck pillows, light jackets, the wide-brim hat you specifically bought for a sunny business trip but never pack, etcetera) for the sake of easy transport.
Promising review: "Love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. Made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse. Love it!" —Michele
15. A carry-on friendly portable espresso maker if the coffee carts at the hotel chains your corporation approves budget for are a far cry from the caffeine you want to drink in the morning. This ensures a delicious cup of joe, always.
It lets you use Nespresso pods and is hand-operated, with no battery or electricity needed.
Promising review: "I travel on business globally 200+ days of the year and hotels in some parts of the world don’t always have Nespresso machines. I hate to have to go down to a coffee shop to get my morning shots in the morning. I bought this recently for a three-week trip to Korea. The unit worked like a charm and the espresso is excellent with a nice froth. It’s easy to use and clean. You do have to work a bit with the hand pump, but I figure that’s good exercise...an added benefit. I just ordered a second unit as a backup." —Andrews
16. A TSA-friendly bottle of Avene Thermal Spring Water to keep your complexion feeling refreshed, hydrated, and soothed during international treks.
17. A 4-in-1 travel adapter so you can take the guesswork (and Google search) out of determining which countries use three-pronged outlets as opposed to two.
Promising review: "Perfect for business travelers. The adapter works well. It replaces the various chargers for my mobile phone and other portable devices. The two USB ports can charge high-draw items like iPads or cameras effectively whether or not a device is also plugged into the standard US power plug. It's convenient for travelers who need something for a PC plus mobile devices that all need power at the same time." —CJB
