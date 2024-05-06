BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Products That Reviewers Swear By For Long International Flights

    To London, Paris, maybe Tokyo.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An Airplane Pocket tray cover to avoid dipping your hand into the abyss that is a seatback pocket. This conveniently that slides over an airplane tray to hold everything from passports and chargers to laptops and paperbacks. It also prevents that panic of "did I leave my passport behind?" that I personally feel every single time I step off an airplane. 

    Model sliding black cover over a tray, which hangs with pockets the model puts a snack, laptop, and other devices into
    the pocket holding magazines and a water botttle
    Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products. 

    Promising review: "I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!" —BuzzFeed Editor Emma Lord

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99. 

    2. A hydrating collagen mask beloved by the TikTok community because it can be worn for 13+ hours, making it the ideal skincare hack for longhaul travel. Buh-bye, post-flight dryness.

    I wore this on a flight from New York to Hawaii and plan on packing it for a flight to Bali, too. Super moisturizing and didn't break me out.

    Promising review: "It really makes my skin look tight and shiny, like I just came out of a professional facial. It’s an overnight mask, so yeah, it does have to stay on for a while, which is a bit of a hassle, but the payoff? Totally worth it. My skin feels more elastic and the pores look minimized too. If you don’t mind the long wear time, this mask could be a game-changer for your skincare routine!" —Nala

    Get a pack of four on Amazon for $19.

    3. A Bluetooth adapter because we all know that in-flight complimentary headphones are all but useless. These nifty device allows you to listen to new movies (*watches Harry Potter for the 90th time*) from the comfort of your own headphones.

    In-flight entertainment screen showing various movie options, headphones plugged in, and &#x27;Fasten seat belt&#x27; sign illuminated above
    Promising review: "Got this for my trip. Work perfectly on the the listed aircrafts. Paired up with my Bose QC earbuds on first attempt. Lasted for a 15- and 6- hour flight with out recharging. If I were to loose this I would buy again without hesitation. A product that actually works as advertised. Would buy again." —Tom

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99

    4. A double support neck pillow that keeps your noggin upright, ensuring a blissful snooze that doesn't end in your waking up with intense soreness.

    Two people with travel pillows on a bus, one wearing glasses and a hoodie, the other leaning on their shoulder
    Promising review: "Bought this for an international flight that was over 14 hours long. It was so comfortable during the flight and kept my head from lowering and becoming tight with my chin against my chest. Handles washing beautifully, put on the lowest dryer setting. I used this as a neck brace for bed as well while living in a dorm and washed it every week with my bedding. Worked like a charm." —Rachel

    Get it from Amazon for $44.97 (available in a variety of colors). 

    5. A portable stand to transform your train tray table into a personal movie theatre. Download some movies onto your phone or tablet, prop 'em on this thing, and BAM! Just break out some snacks and the discomfort of traveling will be completely forgotten.

    reviewer using the phone mount
    Promising review: "This was one of the many products I bought for our international flight that my husband said I didn’t need…well during our 17-hour flight (the second flight out of six), he took my phone holder after his arms got tired bing-watching his show. Then I got to gloat in his face that I made a smart purchase! I’m taking this phone holder on every vacation we have! I love that you can also swivel the angle of the phone to adjust if the seat in front of you is reclined or not." —chrissy yoshida

    Get it from Amazon for $13.97

    6. A foot hammock so you can truly ~kick your feet up~ and relax, promoting circulation and helping you feel less cramped in your tiny seat. (We'll get booked on business class one day. I promise.)

    Passenger&#x27;s view of the back of an airplane seat with a safety card and seat pocket
    Promising review: "I was on a LONG international flight and this was a lifesaver. There was plenty of room for my feet and having it allowed me to adjust my leg positions often. It was easy to pack and carry, taking up virtually no space in my bag." —Gilles R. Chiasson

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99

    7. A plush blanket and pillow combo that's not a pain to pack thanks to a compact case with a trolley sleeve that slips over suitcase handles with ease.

    Promising review: "Took this on an 11-hour international flight. It's lightweight to carry but warm enough for a plane. So glad I had this with me. It's also very easy to pack up." —Samuel Hoult

    Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in six colors).  

    8. Wireless sleep headphones because there's nothing worse than resting your head on your hand and lodging your earbuds all the way back to the drums. This seamless headband is both painless and plays white noise or your favorite music. 

    reviewer wearing grey headband earphones over their head
    reviewer wearing pastel pink version
    Promising review: "The sound quality is very good and they fit comfortably on your head — not too loose or too tight. I asked for mine for a long flight and they served me very well on our flight to Australia. A must-have for long flights!" —Mark Haugh

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 27 colors). 

    9. A memory foam seat cushion with an ergonomic design and gel layer that prevents bad posture and provides ultimate support. If your tush tends to hurt after a mere three seconds of sitting, this will take your long flight from "this is taking forever" to "wow, these last 13 hours breezed by."

    Promising review: "From the instant I sat on this, I knew this was the correct purchase for relief. Two days after I received my cushion we flew from Ontario, Calif to Dallas, and then to London. I can honestly say that I would not have been able to make those flights due to my discomfort. I used it on each excursion we made in the 14 days of travel." —Bob B.

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).

    10. A foot rest especially adored by family's traveling with little ones — this inflatable foot rest allows you to make the most of that extra floor space.

    Passenger&#x27;s point of view of an airplane seat with a beige safety card holder and various safety instruction labels
    Promising review: "We had the bulkhead bassinet seats for our flight to Europe. This footrest was amazing! My husband and I were able to completely sprawl out and sleep. If you’re on the fence I’d say just buy it. The footrest takes pressure not just off your feet but off of your hips, so after the long haul flight we both felt rested and fresh. We won’t be traveling long haul without them!" —Jennifer Pearson

    Get it from Amazon for $25

    11. A window seat BevLedge to avoid chugging your cup of Ginger Ale (no ice) in the name of closing your tray table. This room-saver holds both bevvies and accessories like sleep masks and headphones to maximize that economy window seat. 

    reviewer photo of the bevledge holding two cups while attached to a plane window
    someone placing earbuds into holes on the bevledge, which is attached to a plane window and holding two drinks, a phone, and sunglasses
    BevLedge is a small business that specializes in travel accessories. 

    Promising review: "I should have taken pictures, but this little beauty earned its purchase on two international flights (Seattle to Amsterdam). I did not try in on the short interstate flights, since they're short enough to not really need to spread out. All the little accessory holders are great for adaptive use: I took a dog waste bag, tied a little knot in one end and hooked it on the glasses notch, and voila — little trash bag to keep my space tidy!" —Laura North

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    12. An inflatable wedge pillow you can slip on over your hand for deep sleep that feels genuinely restful (no small feat amidst turbulence). Prop open your tray table, rest your hand, then rest your head. *falls asleep immediately*

    reviewer rests head and folds arms in black inflatable wedge pillow
    reviewer uses same pillow to catch up on sleep while waiting in an airport lounge
    Can't sleep while traveling? No worries, because this gem also doubles up as a back rest for optimal comfort.

    Promising reviews: "Used this on four international flights last month, and it made all the difference in the world. It's compact, quick and easy to inflate/deflate, very versatile in how you can position it, and it doesn't rely on the tray table. I can very comfortably lean forward in my seat and sleep almost like I can in a bed." —Still Chilly in Colorado

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    13. A long-needed zipper puller because becoming a contortionist whenever you need to fasten yourself into a corporate-core pencil dress is a feat that less of us should have to endure. 

    Zipper puller fastening to a garment zipper
    reviewer using the zipper puller
    Promising review: "This saves me from having to ask the hotel front desk lady for help zipping up my dress when I'm away on business. Total game- changer for what I can pack now! Crucial for my business trips." —Melissa P. 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in tWO colors/patterns).

    14. A luggage strap for folks who avoid bringing a slew of necessities (neck pillows, light jackets, the wide-brim hat you specifically bought for a sunny business trip but never pack, etcetera) for the sake of easy transport. 

    The black strap attaching a backpack to a suitcase
    collage of pictures showing how the strap can be used to secure a lot of different travel items
    Promising review: "Love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. Made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse. Love it!" —Michele

    Get it from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in six colors and in packs of two).

    15. A carry-on friendly portable espresso maker if the coffee carts at the hotel chains your corporation approves budget for are a far cry from the caffeine you want to drink in the morning. This ensures a delicious cup of joe, always. 

    hand holding the espresso maker, showing it's about the size of a travel cup
    a hand pushing a button, showing how the espresso comes out the bottom of the maker
     It lets you use Nespresso pods and is hand-operated, with no battery or electricity needed.

    Promising review: "I travel on business globally 200+ days of the year and hotels in some parts of the world don’t always have Nespresso machines. I hate to have to go down to a coffee shop to get my morning shots in the morning. I bought this recently for a three-week trip to Korea. The unit worked like a charm and the espresso is excellent with a nice froth. It’s easy to use and clean. You do have to work a bit with the hand pump, but I figure that’s good exercise...an added benefit. I just ordered a second unit as a backup." —Andrews

    Get it from Amazon for $54.90 (and here are some Nespresso pods to go with it).

    16. A TSA-friendly bottle of Avene Thermal Spring Water to keep your complexion feeling refreshed, hydrated, and soothed during international treks.

    Avene Thermal Spring Water spray bottle
    Promising review: "I was first introduced to this on a 13-hour flight to Asia by the flight attendant in business class. She noticed me using a washcloth. She came over and gave me a quick spray from her bottle, and remarkably, it felt great and made the flight better. After that, I bought my own bottle. I felt foolish, spending money on French water. But I absolutely do not regret buying it." —David

    Get it from Amazon for $8.18

    17. A 4-in-1 travel adapter so you can take the guesswork (and Google search) out of determining which countries use three-pronged outlets as opposed to two. 

    Universal all-in-one travel adapter with different plug options and USB ports for international use
    Promising review: "Perfect for business travelers. The adapter works well. It replaces the various chargers for my mobile phone and other portable devices. The two USB ports can charge high-draw items like iPads or cameras effectively whether or not a device is also plugged into the standard US power plug. It's convenient for travelers who need something for a PC plus mobile devices that all need power at the same time." —CJB

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    18. A contoured sleep mask that helps alleviate pressure and prevent the overhead light from ruining your snooze. Bonus points: the seamless elastic means it won't snag your hair in the process.

    Promising review: "Finally got to use this for international travel and oh what a difference it made! Flew on two transpacific flights in March 2024. Was actually able to sleep on the plane and have no disruptions from light. Also worked well on the vacation because the hotel had a built-in nightlight but the blue light color was disrupting my sleep patterns, so I pulled the mask on and then had no trouble staying asleep.." —Walter

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).

    19. A two-piece set for red-eye flights when the only effort you'd like to muster up is reserved for caffeine making and caffeine making, only. This 'fit is easy peasy.