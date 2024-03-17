28 Travel Products You'll Honestly Be Mad You Didn't Know About Before Now

1. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now?? It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. Travelers and busy humans swear by it alike, because it saves soooo much space in their bags.
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in nine colors).
2. Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint perfect for anyone whose step count goes up to one bajillion when they're traveling. Now instead of dealing with aching feet all night, you can get ahead of the situation with some ~self care~.
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and after a few minutes feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
3. An expandable jacket and bag gripper for your suitcase or backpack that lets you hang your jacket for easy access instead of stuffing it all the way back into your bags or carrying it around by hand. This is especially handy for rain jackets that need to dry off!
Promising review: "I had this travel strap attached to my backpack as a just in case. It's small and hardly noticeable so it wasn't in the way. When I finally needed it while on a trip, it was a lifesaver. I was able to attach some shopping bags, thankfully being able to keep my hands free." —Jonesy96
(Psst — if you're looking for an attachable cup holder similar to the one in the reviewer image above, you can find one for $14.99 on Amazon!)
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in six colors).
4. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines — not only can you mount it to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on handles to office desks to bedside tables.
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
5. A compact but mighty 2-in-1 wall charger and portable power bank for the ultimate hybrid travel gadget. This lets you use that one measly outlet in your hotel room to charge three devices at once — laptops included! — *and* holds its own charge to you can juice up all those gizmos when you're on the run, too.
Promising review: "I traveled for four weeks and this nice unit was perfect — charged everyone's iPhones during the day, and my iPad and my computer while taking the train for a few hours at a time. Other than it being a little heavy for all day carrying, it was a perfect unit to buy." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two styles).
6. A water-resistant insulated water bottle carrier to support your Hot Girl Vacation Walks — not only does this give you an easy way to free up your hands from your emotional support water bottle, but it comes with all kinds of handy pockets, zippered and for your phone, keys, and emergency snacks.
Promising review: "Very handy when traveling or at the gym! I got this one after getting a different brand that is smaller. I love the extra pockets on this and the roomie section for ANY water bottle or a smaller water bottle and other stuff. The zipped pocket holds my iPhone Max just fine. Just took this on a cruise and several people commented wishing they had one. So much easier than a backpack or something for your water bottle." —Judy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 colors).
7. An Airplane Pocket tray cover that slides seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub — this comes with a number of pockets so you can keep track of all your devices, snacks, and other odds and ends without rooting around for them in the gross back pocket or your carry-on the whole flight. Bonus: this bb is an excellent way to prevent touching a germ-y tray, and it's fully machine washable.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
8. Plus a patterned travel tray for kids to keep messes to a minimum on airplanes and trains, complete with three different modes you can use it for "snacking," "tablet viewing," "contained toy play," and "free play." But more to the point, what flight wouldn't benefit from a little sprinkle of mermaids, dinosaurs, and unicorns to liven up the decor?
Lusso Gear is a small business that specializes in travel products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this for traveling with kids!!! We bought this for a recent trip with our daughter and it made snack time and playtime on the flight so much easier and mess-free. It’s sturdy, high-quality, and fits perfectly on the tray table and tablet. It’s also a nice extra layer of protection from germs when traveling. Our daughter loved the cute mermaid design too!" —Laura Knotts
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in four prints).
9. A flat RFID-blocking fanny pack you can either wear traditionally or sneakily wear under your clothes, keeping your valuables safe both from pickpockets and from your habit of getting distracted and leaving them everywhere you go (guilty as charged).
Promising review: "Discreet yet spacious. I purchased this for a recent trip. I was able to fit my phone, passport, credit cards, and cash in it easily and it wasn’t bulky or obvious under my clothing. It was comfortable to wear for extended periods of time." —KailensMom
Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in 21 styles and two sizes).
10. A set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure to help relieve pressure that hurts your ears during altitude changes during landing and takeoff. Reviewers also swear by these for driving through altitude changes in the mountains and for helping with sinus pressure pain!
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pack of one from Amazon for $8.68.
11. A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag, and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink. Yes, maybe it's only a weekend trip, but some of us need OPTIONS!!
HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $15.97.