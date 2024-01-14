Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    32 Pieces Of Clothing That'll Help Make 2024 The Comfiest Year Ever

    Our 2024 resolution is to feel like we're never not wearing pajamas.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A lounge set made with a cozy waffle-knit material, which is ironic considering you'll adore this two-piece just as much as the doughy, syrup-drenched breakfast dessert.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m so glad I gave this set a try. This Amazon one is definitely thinner, but I really like the fabric of this one too and it’s perfect for fall and winter in Texas. I love being comfy and still looking somewhat put together in this." —Lily McAninch

    Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors).

    2. A pajama set with over 1,000 glowing reviews that scream "Target, you've done it again." This matching top and bottom set is made from a buttery soft fabric so lovely, you'll be belting out a Celine Dion ballad at first wear.

    model wearing the pajamas
    Target

    Promising review: "I've been looking for pajamas that are comfortable and suitable for COVID lounging all day, and these fit the bill. I love these so much, I've purchased multiple pairs. I've washed them a few times and haven't run into any issues with shrinkage. To avoid them being wrinkled, as long as I manage to take them out of the dryer as soon as they're done, they're perfect." —Miranda

    Get them from Target for $21.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and in eight colors).

    3. An essential cropped tank that has most likely been blessed by a fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.* An instantly chic upgrade is yours for the taking due to this high-neck silhouette.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don’t hesitate, just buy it. I bought it in one color and as soon as I tried it on I purchased three more. The material is like butter. It doesn’t have a built-in bra, but it’s lined. You could put on a bra with this if you’d like but there’s no need. It’s cropped but still long enough that it doesn’t roll up weirdly at the bottom. Can dress this up or down! I’ll probably end up buying every color by the end of the year, it’s just that incredible." —Danijtate

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors).

    4. Baggy overalls (with pockets!) for anyone who detests having to scrounge up a matching top and bottom, plus wants to look peak Instagram-worthy in their loungewear — all you'll have to do is slip this on over a bralette *or* a sleeved tee.

    reviewer wearing the black jumpsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am literally obsessed with these! I have been wanting to order overalls for a couple of years now. I thought this was a cute way to wear them without trying to look too young. Spot on. I actually bought it as my lounging outfit. With all this time being spent at home with the recent crisis, I wanted something comfortable but cute so I’m not in sweats all day. Thinking about getting a couple of other colors. I would totally wear these out and about." —WamQQk

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 19 colors).

    5. A plaid shirt that's just inspired me to scour Airbnb for a staycation in the middle of nowhere. I can picture it already: surrounded by nature, drinking coffee in a semi-modern cabin with floor-to-ceiling windows.. all while wearing this top.

    model wearing the plaid shirt
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this top. I paired it with a bralette and vinyl black pants with combat boots and I got so many compliments on it." —Ashli 

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes L–5X and in eight colors). 

    6. An oversized faux shearling jacket so soft, you'll basically feel as if you're wearing a combination of your favorite blanket and most cuddly teddy bear. Comfortable + super on-trend + much more affordable than your typical piece of outerwear = bliss.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this jacket! I wasn't sure how the quality was going to turn out, but it's super soft and exactly what I wanted. I got a small and it fits in the oversized way that I wanted/expected. Plus, it's sooo warm!" —Bri

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 28 colors).

    7. A seamless set featuring a ribbed material best described as divine. Reviewers swear that the compressive fabric feels durable and supportive, making it the perfect ensemble for hikes and gym sessions alike.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training and the waist doesn’t slide and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." –Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 30 colors).

    8. An asymmetric midi sweater dress with a body-skimming silhouette that's what the youths would refer to as fire. And the best part of this simple number? You can wear it with any shoe, from sandals, to pumps, to knee-high boots.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I love that I can dress this up with boots and a belt, or just sport it with sneakers to run errands. Nice thick weave material that hugs just right." —Steph Dubb

    Get it from Amazon for $23.73+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in six colors).

    9. A pair of plaid knit leggings for a look that one-ups your favorite black yoga bottoms (but is still significantly more comfortable than any of the denim residing inside your Ikea drawers).

    A reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing the pants in glen plaid
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." —DM Lover

    Get them from Amazon for $15.60+ (available in sizes XS–6X, short and long sizes, and 12 colors).

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give this a spin before you buy it!

    10. A super-duper-cozy loungewear set I am currently adding to my cart right now — and yes, in the process, I am romanticizing every Hallmark and true crime marathon I'll be having this winter. Hot cocoa in hand. The weather app showing freezing temps. Bliss.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna

    Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 29 colors).

    11. A feather-adorned button-up set likely worn by Blair Waldorf herself. I never thought the phrase "party pajamas" would be in my vocabulary, but here I am — recommending a pair of party pajamas.

    model wearing the pajama set
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in 11 colors). 

    12. High-waisted flare pants available in 16 colors and, consider this a warning, you'll want to stock up on every one. Over 8,000 reviewers swear that these babies are heaven in clothing form — buttery soft, amazingly stretchy, and perfect for any occasion.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore these pants on a first date and they made my booty and thighs look amazing. I also wore these pants to my office job and my coworkers went crazy over them. I literally emailed and texted shared item and copied links to these pants all day. They are so soft. You want to touch them all day and they make great sleep pants." —Christina Tahey

    Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 12 colors).

    13. A high-waisted palazzo trouser for a wardrobe staple that's great for team meetings, happy hours, and pretty much everything else in between. Now repeat after me: chic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pants are so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it :)" —Nash

    Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, including short lengths, and 30 colors).

    14. A drawstring romper with all the comfort of the pajama set you've been wearing to bed since 1893, but it's not fuzzy fleece rubber duck pajamas and ergo a *lot* more chic.

    reviewer wearing black romper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I originally purchased this romper in black for a Vegas trip last summer, along with two other rompers of different brands in different fabrics. This one is my favorite of the three. The fabric is soft and breathable. Dressed it up with heels for hot Vegas nights, or can dress it down for lounging during quarantine. Love it so much I bought a second one in pink this spring. I just might buy one in every color I like. Love the pockets, holds up well in the wash (always hang dry) and very happy with this romper." —MsV

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 16 colors).

    15. A maxi dress featuring the crème de la crème of fashion designs: pockets. Throw in super soft fabric and you've got yourself a recipe for perfection.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buy this dress!!! This is perfect !! It is casual yet can be dressed up. The dress hit the floor when I had on 2-inch wedges. It doesn’t cling but it does drape nicely over your curves. My husband loved it so much that I ordered four different colors in a size down so that I can wear them with flats." —Tia Blackwell

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and 26 colors).

    16. A two-piece set for early mornings when the only effort you'd like to muster up before you get on the road is reserved for caffeine making and caffeine making only. This 'fit is easy peasy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "For those of you who like to go to Walmart in your PJs and flannel pants, order this set! You will still be comfy but look great. These sets are lightweight but not see-through. True to size without fitting skintight. Extremely comfortable and versatile. Dress it up or down." —Mimi

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 39 colors).

    17. A pair of fleece-lined leggings described by one reviewer as a magical furry leg dream and wow, what a compliment. These babies will keep you warm now that freezing temps are upon us in 2024.

    reviewer wearing the leggings
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The reviewer who says 'it's like wearing kittens on your legs' is spot on. Kittens, small teddy bears, whatever you want to call it — these leggings aren't lined with fleece — it's low-pile, stretchy faux fur. But you don't look like you gained 20 lbs. when you wear them. I went out to a concert on a miserably cold and windy February evening, with these leggings under a skirt. I'm terribly cold-blooded, and even I felt like, 'COME ON, WIND, BRING IT ON.' There's one potential negative: The seams around the crotch and butt are obvious. " —Nouvelle Héloïse

    Get them from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 18 colors and sets).

    18. A ribbed turtleneck bodysuit beckoning you to add it to that Amazon shopping cart, stat. This provides a lightweight layer of warmth (no suffocation sweating here), plus tucks perfectly into your trusty high-waisted skinnies *and* under your favorite crewneck.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The bodysuit is soooo comfy and stretches just right. Obsessed. I’m totally ordering other colors. Also this is NOT see-through!!!" —Sharon Green

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).

    19. A two-piece outfit that is basically a gazillion options in one: Wear this as a matching ensemble, throw on the sweater with workout leggings, pair the bottoms with your favorite band tee, and the list goes on.

    reviewer wearing the orange sweatsuit
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is very well made. It's simple but beautiful. It's soft against my skin. It's perfect on a cold fall day. The color is gorgeous and it holds its shape after five washes." —R N M

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 32 colors).

    20. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings bound to make your heart go pitter-patter if you despise the cold but *also* hate the bulky feeling of layering leggings under denim. Presenting a stylish solution with an ultra-high rise, to boot!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this product! I ordered these for a trip to Washington state, where I did a lot of hiking in snow and cool weather. These held up really well, had enough stretch in them to be comfortable for hiking but did not stretch out, and most importantly kept me warm!" —Aaron Arnold

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes XXS–3XL and in 33 colors).

    21. A fleece hoodie dress that I intend on buying/hibernating in all winter long. 🎶 So long, farewell, gotta add this to my Amazon cart. 🎶

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is very comfortable and cozy for the winter. I am tall and plus-size. It falls halfway down my calves. It’s very thick and nicely made. I just throw it on to run errands and look cute while doing it. It’s as comfy as a pair of sweatpants but way more stylish. I love it and will be buying other colors." —Theresa Casanova

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in 14 colors).

    22. A pair of fleece-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe. If you're dreading the winter and are perpetually cold (#me), then these babies should already be in your shopping cart.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm always cold in the Wisconsin winters. These toast me up and are perfect for lounging. So cozy." —Jodi Larson

    Get them from Amazon for $28.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 14 colors).

    23. A pajama set here to nudge your high school gym shorts and old soccer team T-shirt into retirement. Sweaty sleepers, this cool-to-the-touch bamboo fabric is *especially* divine for you.

    model wearing the purple pajama set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I needed PJs that were cool and comfortable. But I often found that the fabric of other PJs would rapidly get worn, pilled, and rough. These silky soft PJs have been going strong for months now through countless hot flashes and heat waves when it would get into the 80s in our bedroom. If you are a hot-blooded person and need to cool down, I can't recommend these PJs enough." —Margery

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes S–4X, including petite fits, and in 12 colors).

    24. A turtleneck sweater dress for a chic way to feel as if you're *wearing* that ultra-soft throw blanket you purchased in three colors from TJ Maxx. The rib-knit material is truly a joy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is WAY BETTER than I thought it would be when I purchased it. First of all, the size is perfect! It's absolutely an oversized sweater, and the material is great, and I personally love the pockets! I wore with some simple leggings and was just in heaven at how comfortable I was. Anyway, y'all, BUY THIS SWEATER!" —Kristen Saunders

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 42 colors).

    25. A knee-length cardigan coat you'll regret not having purchased, like, 10 years ago. This is perfection in outerwear form: chic, warm, cozy, and can be layered over fancy and casual outfits alike.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review "GUYS, OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes. I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket-but-make-it-fashion' pieces HAHA. I love it so much." —@KATHY_VU

    Get it from Amazon for $61.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 24 colors).

    26. A batwing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem you'll want to pair with leggings, combat boots, and a trendy fedora for a look that says "Why yes, this is something you have saved to a Pinterest board."

    reviewer wearing the black sweater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater! I wanted to be able to wear it with leggings, so I sized up to an XL and it’s perfect. It’s super soft and so comfortable." —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $41.39+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 29 colors).

    27. A half-zip pullover to celebrate the arrival of *cue trumpets and horns* the end of 2023. This year welcomes this sweater paired with jeans, leggings, or slacks for a comfy but put-together look.

    a model wearing the cream colored sweater with black shorts
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Probably my favorite sweatshirt. Very inexpensive with high quality material. Very thick and warm. Fast shipping also. Love this so much!" —Brieanna 

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S-XXL and in 27 colors). 

    28. A matching set for lounging around and doing nothing, but the subtle pant pleats also makes the whole thing très trendy. Need to run errands? Have a friend stopping by? Don't want to show up to the Zoom call in your pajamas? This cozy duo is perfect for all scenarios.

    a reviewer photo of a person wearing the set in light green
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors).

    29. A ribbed knit tunic that screams fall and winter aesthetics thanks to an oversized, ultra-comfortable style — one that can be worn as a minidress with booties *or* a plain old sweater with leggings.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly, one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve made to date. And that’s saying a lot because I basically buy everything I own from here. I’m not proud of it...but ya girl is busy. Buy the sweater. Thank me later. This is such a nice fitting, high-quality top for the price. An Instagram influencer I follow posted about this sweater so I decided to give it a shot — so glad I did!" —Leah

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors).

    30. A Bali seamless bralette for support that feels like a second skin. Reviewers swear by the delightful stretchy fabric and wide, supportive straps that this affordable lovely undergarment offers.

    reviewer wearing black bralette
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm more on the busty plus side and bras are so hard to find in my size that are comfortable. This fit so well, no hard underwire but still holds as well as the ones that do have underwire. I'm definitely buying all the colors available, these are the most comfortable bras I've ever owned. I'm not in a rush to take them off at the end of the day." —Esthefany Rivera

    Get it from Amazon for $16.09+ (available in sizes XS–3X and in 39 colors).

    31. Track sweats reviewers say are crafted with magic fabric that remains cool on sweaty days *and* warm on frigid ones.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are probably the softest pants I've ever owned. They feel like velvet, and are unique in that they will keep me warm in chillier months but are airy and breathable enough to wear during the sticky, humid summer months. I shy away from sweatpants usually because I don't like fleece lining or warmer pants in general because they always just seem to make me TOO hot no matter the season." —Jessica

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and 94 colors and prints).

    32. A batwing nightshirt I personally intend on living in from now until, well, forever. The purposely oversized fit means you'll never feel constricted and/or like you're on the constant verge of overheating.

    model wearing the gray shirt
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love love love this sleep shirt. It’s so soft and comfortable. It never feel constricted while I’m sleeping. The fabric is breathable and really just amazing. I hate that I have to take it off." —Swizzle

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–4X and in 18 colors).

