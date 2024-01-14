32 Pieces Of Clothing That'll Help Make 2024 The Comfiest Year Ever

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A lounge set made with a cozy waffle-knit material, which is ironic considering you'll adore this two-piece just as much as the doughy, syrup-drenched breakfast dessert.
2. A pajama set with over 1,000 glowing reviews that scream "Target, you've done it again." This matching top and bottom set is made from a buttery soft fabric so lovely, you'll be belting out a Celine Dion ballad at first wear.
3. An essential cropped tank that has most likely been blessed by a fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.* An instantly chic upgrade is yours for the taking due to this high-neck silhouette.
4. Baggy overalls (with pockets!) for anyone who detests having to scrounge up a matching top and bottom, plus wants to look peak Instagram-worthy in their loungewear — all you'll have to do is slip this on over a bralette *or* a sleeved tee.
5. A plaid shirt that's just inspired me to scour Airbnb for a staycation in the middle of nowhere. I can picture it already: surrounded by nature, drinking coffee in a semi-modern cabin with floor-to-ceiling windows.. all while wearing this top.
6. An oversized faux shearling jacket so soft, you'll basically feel as if you're wearing a combination of your favorite blanket and most cuddly teddy bear. Comfortable + super on-trend + much more affordable than your typical piece of outerwear = bliss.
7. A seamless set featuring a ribbed material best described as divine. Reviewers swear that the compressive fabric feels durable and supportive, making it the perfect ensemble for hikes and gym sessions alike.
8. An asymmetric midi sweater dress with a body-skimming silhouette that's what the youths would refer to as fire. And the best part of this simple number? You can wear it with any shoe, from sandals, to pumps, to knee-high boots.
9. A pair of plaid knit leggings for a look that one-ups your favorite black yoga bottoms (but is still significantly more comfortable than any of the denim residing inside your Ikea drawers).
10. A super-duper-cozy loungewear set I am currently adding to my cart right now — and yes, in the process, I am romanticizing every Hallmark and true crime marathon I'll be having this winter. Hot cocoa in hand. The weather app showing freezing temps. Bliss.
11. A feather-adorned button-up set likely worn by Blair Waldorf herself. I never thought the phrase "party pajamas" would be in my vocabulary, but here I am — recommending a pair of party pajamas.
12. High-waisted flare pants available in 16 colors and, consider this a warning, you'll want to stock up on every one. Over 8,000 reviewers swear that these babies are heaven in clothing form — buttery soft, amazingly stretchy, and perfect for any occasion.
13. A high-waisted palazzo trouser for a wardrobe staple that's great for team meetings, happy hours, and pretty much everything else in between. Now repeat after me: chic.
14. A drawstring romper with all the comfort of the pajama set you've been wearing to bed since 1893, but it's not fuzzy fleece rubber duck pajamas and ergo a *lot* more chic.
15. A maxi dress featuring the crème de la crème of fashion designs: pockets. Throw in super soft fabric and you've got yourself a recipe for perfection.
16. A two-piece set for early mornings when the only effort you'd like to muster up before you get on the road is reserved for caffeine making and caffeine making only. This 'fit is easy peasy.
17. A pair of fleece-lined leggings described by one reviewer as a magical furry leg dream and wow, what a compliment. These babies will keep you warm now that freezing temps are upon us in 2024.
18. A ribbed turtleneck bodysuit beckoning you to add it to that Amazon shopping cart, stat. This provides a lightweight layer of warmth (no suffocation sweating here), plus tucks perfectly into your trusty high-waisted skinnies *and* under your favorite crewneck.
19. A two-piece outfit that is basically a gazillion options in one: Wear this as a matching ensemble, throw on the sweater with workout leggings, pair the bottoms with your favorite band tee, and the list goes on.
20. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings bound to make your heart go pitter-patter if you despise the cold but *also* hate the bulky feeling of layering leggings under denim. Presenting a stylish solution with an ultra-high rise, to boot!
21. A fleece hoodie dress that I intend on buying/hibernating in all winter long. 🎶 So long, farewell, gotta add this to my Amazon cart. 🎶
22. A pair of fleece-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe. If you're dreading the winter and are perpetually cold (#me), then these babies should already be in your shopping cart.
23. A pajama set here to nudge your high school gym shorts and old soccer team T-shirt into retirement. Sweaty sleepers, this cool-to-the-touch bamboo fabric is *especially* divine for you.
24. A turtleneck sweater dress for a chic way to feel as if you're *wearing* that ultra-soft throw blanket you purchased in three colors from TJ Maxx. The rib-knit material is truly a joy.
25. A knee-length cardigan coat you'll regret not having purchased, like, 10 years ago. This is perfection in outerwear form: chic, warm, cozy, and can be layered over fancy and casual outfits alike.
26. A batwing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem you'll want to pair with leggings, combat boots, and a trendy fedora for a look that says "Why yes, this is something you have saved to a Pinterest board."
27. A half-zip pullover to celebrate the arrival of *cue trumpets and horns* the end of 2023. This year welcomes this sweater paired with jeans, leggings, or slacks for a comfy but put-together look.
28. A matching set for lounging around and doing nothing, but the subtle pant pleats also makes the whole thing très trendy. Need to run errands? Have a friend stopping by? Don't want to show up to the Zoom call in your pajamas? This cozy duo is perfect for all scenarios.
29. A ribbed knit tunic that screams fall and winter aesthetics thanks to an oversized, ultra-comfortable style — one that can be worn as a minidress with booties *or* a plain old sweater with leggings.
30. A Bali seamless bralette for support that feels like a second skin. Reviewers swear by the delightful stretchy fabric and wide, supportive straps that this affordable lovely undergarment offers.
31. Track sweats reviewers say are crafted with magic fabric that remains cool on sweaty days *and* warm on frigid ones.
32. A batwing nightshirt I personally intend on living in from now until, well, forever. The purposely oversized fit means you'll never feel constricted and/or like you're on the constant verge of overheating.
The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.