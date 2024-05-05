BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    22 Products For Anyone Who's Lazy But *Also* A Clean Freak

    No, you don't need to live with hard water stains.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A hard water stain-remover because I'm ready to say so long and farewell to the days of staring at my gross shower head that still looks awful despite hours (upon hours) of scrubbing. This quick-working formula is great for toilets, tiles, shower doors, and really anything else that's been affected by hard water!

    Reviewer&#x27;s before-and-after picture of their shower faucet with hard water stains and then totally clean
    Promising review: "I’m impressed. I thought the container was small for the price, but a little bit goes a long way. It takes a lot for me to review, but this is worth it. Five years in the hardest calcium filled water and this is the first cleaner to remove it. I’ve tried scrubbing, only to scratch the surface. Every time I fill the water and ice at the fridge, I’m impressed by the result. I could see this working best, right at first." —Joshua N. Dufek

    Get it from Amazon for $19.77.

    2. A lint roller for a grossly satisfying gadget that's capable of picking up every speck of gunk plastered onto your furniture. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your couch within seconds, therefore not having to worry that your black leggings look like they're covered in white dust.

    reviewer showing all of the pet hair in their roller
    This particular version is a limited edition doggy design, but you can also get a plain white ChomChom roller.

    Promising review: "This product removes an embarrassingly large amount of pet hair from couch and seat covers, upholstered furniture, car seats, cushions, and surprisingly, clothing. It is easy to use and requires very little elbow grease to operate, making it ideal for seniors. The money you will save on sticky tape refills will pay for this little wonder many times over!" —timekeeper

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).

    3. A squeegee broom to quickly sweep up the water spills, potato chip crumbs, and stray strands that have quickly taken over your tiny apartment. An extendable handle and 100% natural rubber also make this an absolute beast for scooping up pet hair.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    "An embarrassing confession: my hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it. In fact, to make matters worse, weird particles get stuck in the hair on the floor, which is stuck to the carpet, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will." —Emma Lord, BuzzFeed Editor

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in six styles and sizes).

    4. Cleaning cups that'll deep clean said coffee machine (#poetry) within minutes. Simply pop this biodegradable cleaner in as you would a cup of caffeine and proceed to marvel at the gunk that's made its way into your daily cup of joe.

    Reviewer holding a cup filled with dirty Keurig water with the Amazon caption &quot;Wow!&quot;
    Promising review: "We’ve had our Keurig for a few years, and with the exception of using only filtered water and dispensing hot water every so often, we’ve never cleaned the needle or K-Cup area. I used three cleaning cups back to back and WOW our machine was dirty! I'm so happy I purchased these! I’ll be keeping up on cleaning these more often." —Heather Garcia

    Get a 6-pack from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in a 12 and 18-pack).

    5. A vacuum hose attachment in which multiple reviewers (multiple!) swear they pulled out whole socks from their lint traps. Clogged vents = longer drying times = higher utility bills = less money in your bank account to put toward, say, more Seamless takeout.

    reviewer photo of the blue vacuum attachment with accumulated dust
    Promising review: "This thing is seriously amazing. I figured out how to use it very quickly and it worked like a charm. I had a sock stuck wayy down in my vent and would've had no idea! I still can't believe how much lent and dust came out of my dryer. My husband is already talking about other uses for this unique tool, like getting into tight spaces in our cars." —J. Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $9.24+ (available in five colors).

    6. A Glisten foaming cleaner to neutralize the funky odors coming from your garbage disposal (*yuck*). This lemon-scented stuff requires absolutely no effort and two simples steps: turn on hot water, add the cleanser.

    Promising review: "Saw the reviews and figured I’d give it a try. Our double sink has smelled weird for a while and kept backing up on the side without the disposal (we’ve never put any food down that side so it was weird). Was worried I’d have to call a plumber but this product worked! I followed the directions exactly as they said and voila! Immediately smelled better and haven’t had an issue since I used it. Definitely buying again." —LightGrey

    Get it from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in multi-packs).

    7. An all-natural tile and tub cleaner that will have you breathing a sigh of relief — literally. You'll no longer be bombarded with that overwhelming icky chemical scent because *this* has light notes of tea tree and eucalyptus but delivers the same results as [insert overwhelmingly smelly cleaner here]! Give your tub a spritz, come back in 15 minutes, and mold, mildew, and rust will slide right off.

    Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin

    Get it from Amazon for $6.80+ (available in three pack sizes).

    8. Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets because HOW can you get clean, glistening dishes if the dishwasher itself is *gag* covered in grime? Answer: You can't. These babies are here to help. Simply pop one in, put on the rinse cycle, and continue watching your show. Easy peasy.

    Promising review: "Works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent buildup all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. There was still some buildup and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, ran the machine a second time, and now it looks and sounds brand new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, no more odors." —Martoune

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $7.59+ (available in two styles).

    9. An adjustable duster brush great for air conditioners, fans, and window blinds because news flash, those need to be cleaned on occasion — the amount of dust that can accumulate there is *cough* genuinely disgusting. And don't worry, cleaning said crevices requires but a few minutes of your time and just a flick or two of the wrist.

    This handy dandy tool comes with five microfiber cloths, meaning you'll be able to clean your whole darn house in one sweep.

    Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! You can clean both sides of two blinds at once and grip them firmly to get ALL of the dust off. Plus, it comes with five covers, so that no matter how dirty your blinds are, you'll be able to finish dusting your whole house! I also love that you can wash the covers and don't have to waste money on refills." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    10. A water-based tile pen that'll transform the chore of grout cleaning into a fun activity reminiscent of filling in the pages of an adult coloring book. Consider mold banished after a few swipes of this nontoxic formula, which releases anti-bacterial agents with each pass.

    reviewer photo of grout looking clean on one side and dirty on the other
    Promising review: "These things are awesome! I cleaned my bathroom tile grout first because the lady who lived there before me really let it go. A few places stayed stained and I was worried it wouldn't cover them, but all grout areas are bright white and look new after using this." —Donna K Cook

    Get it from Amazon for $7.63+ (available in a wide or narrow tip).

    11. A set of oven liners to save you the heartache (yes, heartache) of burnt roast chicken bits — the kind that will require a minimum of seven scouring pads and so. much. backache. Slide this in to avoid deep cleaning for the next, oh, trillion years.

    Promising review: "I got tired of cleaning the bottom of my oven out after every drip and spill, or running the 'oven clean' option, which uses up so much energy and makes my house HOT during the process. I used to have foil on the bottom of the oven to help with spills, and that improved things greatly — but then you have to replace the foil after a while. I had to cut them to size, which was easy to do with a simple pair of household scissors. Then I placed them in the oven (they look nice!), and I waited for it to get messy. I cooked something super messy and finally needed to clean the liner. It was SO easy; I put it in the sink and used my sink sprayer and everything immediately slid right off the liner. No problem! I have a double oven, so I was glad this pack came with more than one. I have one in each oven and one on standby in case I need it. I know that having a dirty oven isn't the worst thing in the world, but if it matters to you, try these!" —Hpg

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $13.99.

    12. An over-the-drain protector for anyone with a pop-up drain that is a: the bane of their existence and b: constantly getting clogged. Place this on top of your drain to trap gunk *before* it becomes a built-up abyss of gross scum that will take ages of time (and a professional plumber) to clear out.

    reviewer photo of the gray pop-up drain protector
    Promising review: "I've been very impressed! It's tall enough to fit easily over my pop-up drain and (even without suction cups) the weighted top keeps it in place. I have medium-length hair and seem to shed almost as much as my cat, but the drain protector catches it all and the hair is easily removed and tossed away. Best of all, the silicone doesn't hold onto mildew or mold. I have been able to spray and wipe away any grime with very little effort. It looks like this drain protector will last a very long time. This has been a very worthy purchase!" —Suneimi

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    13. Watermark-removing cloths because if furniture TikTok has taught me anything, it's that water stains on wood truly ruin the value of the most antique pieces — but will we start using coasters? Absolutely not. Let's be realistic. This quickly cleans residue left behind by your morning coffee or mason jar mocktail.

    Promising review: "This removed the most stubborn watermark on earth! My desk had three very obvious rings from where hot mugs had been left unattended, and despite trying everything that was recommended online, nothing worked to reduce their appearance. This cloth must have some miracle oil in it because it removed the rings when nothing else would, and they haven't come back. Be sure to really rub the cloth over the watermark (it may take some time, but it's worth it!), and save the plastic bag that it comes in just in case you need it again." —Trini

    Get them from Amazon for $6.85 (also available in other styles).

    14. A magic carpet spot cleaner over 29,000 devoted reviewers *swear* by for removing stubborn stains. Ever spilled whole glasses of red wine on a white carpet? Opened an old marker and ka-blam, there is now black ink on your couch? This cleaner knows said worries and gets rid of them in a jiffy.

    Be sure to check out our full write-up on this Folex stain remover!

    Promising review: "Wow! I’m not one to write a product review but I’m honestly so impressed with this stuff. There was a black ink spot on our white carpet when we moved in, and I’ve tried everything to get it out. My attempts usually just smeared the spot around and made it worse. Folex immediately took out the stain with barely any scrubbing. I can’t believe how well it worked!" —Marlena Mayfield

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (also available in other sizes and pack styles).

    15. A set of cable clip organizers if the phrases "absolute disaster" and "a mess of tangles" describe your work desk currently. These little doodads feature an adhesive back to keep everything in place, so simply fasten in chargers and rest assured that they will stay put.

    the cable clips
    Place these directly on your desk or the side of a cabinet for a trip-free tech zone.

    Promising review: "These clips are great for keeping your cables from cluttering up work and living spaces. In addition to my desk at work, I have these all over my house, next to bedroom nightstand, home office desk, kitchen island, living room tables, and even on a table on my back patio. So simple, but genius. They adhere and stay put without issue. Phone cables slide in and out easily as needed, yet stay secure behind the flexible rubber lip with regular use and pressure." —J. Post

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.97.

    16. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet stamp to release a foaming gel with every flush, ~relieving~ you of the arduous task of scrubbing your porcelain throne once a week. This does alllllll the hard work on your behalf.

    Scrubbing Bubbles / youtube.com, Scrubbing Bubbles

    Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet

    Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.47.

    17. A cooktop cleaning kit here to help your oven look as sparkly as the day Home Depot dropped it off at your door. This works to cut grease stains and burnt cookie deposits like a knife, cleaning your cooktop surface more efficiently than any of the multi-surface sprays you've been using until this point.

    This kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, one cleaning tool, and one scraper.

    Promising review: "I’ve used this cleaning kit on glass top stoves for several years, and highly recommend it. The cream removes most marks on the cook top, and the accompanying razor and cleaning pad will remove any residue. If you clean this type of cooktop after every use you’ll avoid spending much time cleaning. It literally takes only a minute or two to get the stovetop completely clean and ready for its next use. A few drops will do a thorough job so this size bottle will last a long while." —Cecilia P.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.48.

    18. An OxiClean powder for bidding adieu to makeup on white T-shirts, oil stains on your favorite dress, and red wine on your living room accent chair. It's even got the bandwidth to revitalize brickwork, with proof in the incredibly satisfying picture featured below.

    reviewer photo of brick being deep claned
    Promising review: "II used OxiClean to remove about 30 years of mold from cedar siding. The process was about as easy as you can get: apply with a scrub brush, scrub lightly, rinse! A few shingles needed a second application, but I did one side of two-story (plus attic) home in about 45 minutes! I used about 2 scoops of OxiClean to about two gallons of water. I wasn't too accurate on measuring the water. The thing that shocked me the most was how little I needed to scrub to clean shingles that were completely black." —MFD14534

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in two styles).

    19. A grout cleaner that clings to silicone sealants (so the thin area around your shower head, in between your tiles, etc.) and effectively banishes mold and mildew to the pits of heck forever, which is where they rightfully belong. Someone contact Dante and let him know we've got another inferno contender.

    Progression photo showing dark mold and mildew on shower tile grout disappearing overnight
    Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    20. A garbage disposal brush so you can deep clean *without* having to brace the grossness that is plate dirt and smelly leftovers. So long forever, nasty odors building up in my kitchen sink.

    reviewer photo of the yellow garbage disposal brush
    Promising review: "Do you ever remove the rubber cap between your sink & disposal? It is beyond gross! This is shaped just right and makes quick work of a yucky job. Good to do to keep odors away." —Mom328LSA

    Get it from Amazon for $7.90.

    21. A power scrubber kit equipped with three different-sized attachments, each one perfect for the corners, floor, and door of your shower. This takes off years of accumulated build-up in just mere minutes, doing a better job than you would have been able to do by hand. In the words of Daft Punk, this is just better, faster, and stronger.

    Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so I was hand scrubbing it for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it only took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower to a point where it looked cleaner than it had been in years; in the corners, the floor, the glass door, everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry

    Get it from Amazon for $15.16 (available in six colors).

    22. And a faux wood electrical cord box that'll hide unsightly wires that cause heartache by just looking at them. The tangles! The never-ending tangles! They're more than I can personally handle, so I will be hiding them with this box: It's the more efficient tech equivalent of "the chair."*

    Promising review: "I purchased this cable box to hide a bunch of cords for a router, mini cell phone tower, etc. I shopped around a bit because I wanted something that looked nicer than just a plastic box. This was the best solution I found, I like the faux wood top of it, I actually wish the sides were the same design but again I do like the aesthetic of this box. It fits a ton of cords and wires. This was a fast and satisfying fix to my cord problem. I will be purchasing another one of these boxes for a different area of the house. It was worth the money for me as it looked better than the other cable boxes I could find and it really did solve the problem." —Kindle Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in four colors).

