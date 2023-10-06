Improve Your Comfort Level On Your Next Trip And Wear (Or Use) One Of These 17 Things

1. Crisscross waist leggings made from a soft, compressive material that is blissfully not see-through. And not only are these comfortable enough for long international flights, but they're also perfect for trips that involve a ton of walking — they wick sweat with a vengeance.
2. Compression socks to keep your adorable little piggies (aka your feet) from swelling up. TL;DR: These help prevent leg soreness, cramping, *and* use a moisture-wicking fabric.
3. Or! A pack of vintage-inspired wool socks if your sworn enemy is the above-head AC unit, which your aisle-mate has decided to switch on full blast.
4. A seamless tank adored by reviewers who wear D+ cup sizes — the material is compressive, providing lift and support. TL;DR: going braless will have never felt so secure.
5. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with niacinamide and Icelandic moss to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.
6. Disposable silicone earplugs because ear pain during air travel is REAL, and babies have every reason to cry because of it. Just saying.
7. A mini cushioned Ostrich Pillow you can slip on over your hand for deep sleep that feels genuinely restful (no small feat on a bumpy train ride). Prop open your tray table, rest your hand, then rest your head. *falls asleep immediately*
8. An I Dew Care lip balm that addresses chapped lips once and for all. This functions as a sleeping mask — apply this shea butter, cocoa butter, hibiscus flower extract, and vitamin C mask formula after you board and all in-flight movies will be accessorized with a nourished pout. No flakes. Ever again.
9. A two-piece set for red-eye flights when the only effort you'd like to muster up is reserved for caffeine making and caffeine making, only. This 'fit is easy peasy.
10. A plaid shirt that's just inspired me to book a flight. I can picture it already: sitting in economy, drinking expensive bottled water, fantasizing about the adventure I'm about to have... all while wearing this top over a white tee.
11. A seamless set featuring a ribbed material best described as divine. Reviewers swear that the compressive fabric feels durable and supportive, making it the perfect ensemble for hikes and gym sessions alike.
12. A pack of gold eye treatment masks packed with collagen to make evidence of last night's frantic packing all but go poof. This brightens bags and softens fine lines, which means you'll be banishing dark circles while en route to your European vacation.
13. A contoured sleep mask because — and gird your loins here — afternoon naps CAN be better. This helps alleviate pressure and prevents daylight from ruining your snooze, plus the seamless elastic means it won't snag your hair in the process.
14. Kitsch elastic scrunchies, because it's about time you break up with breakage. The smooth satin material won't tug or pull at your 'do (they're perfect for long plane rides!) plus they'll last and last and last after months of constant use.
15. A seamless bra made from a cozy second skin material that also reaps the support of underwire thanks to removable cups, adjustable straps, and enough support to lift up to an inch.
16. Silicone ear grips for your favorite pair of prescription frames. These anti-slip holders basically ensure that your glasses stay put, meaning constant re-adjusting and slipping down your nose? A thing of the past! Plus, these won't dig into your skin and give you a headache.
17. Fleece-lined jeggings bound to make your heart go pitter-patter if you despise both overpacking/wearing sweatpants on a plane but *also* hate rigid denim. Presenting a stylish solution with an ultra-high rise, to boot! These are perfectly dressy and comfy.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.