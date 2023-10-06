BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Improve Your Comfort Level On Your Next Trip And Wear (Or Use) One Of These 17 Things

    One less thing to worry about.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. Crisscross waist leggings made from a soft, compressive material that is blissfully not see-through. And not only are these comfortable enough for long international flights, but they're also perfect for trips that involve a ton of walking — they wick sweat with a vengeance.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these leggings. Not see through, flattering waist, and side pockets that are great for holding a phone. I have a few pairs and they are my go-to. They're perfect." —Allyson

    Get them from Amazon for $21.58+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, two lengths, and in 82 colors/styles).

    2. Compression socks to keep your adorable little piggies (aka your feet) from swelling up. TL;DR: These help prevent leg soreness, cramping, *and* use a moisture-wicking fabric.

    reviewer wearing knee-high white compression socks
    amazon.com

    Not a runner? Not a problem. Reviewers also swear that these socks are amazing for anyone who works on their feet all day.

    Promising review: "I’ve been wearing compression socks to work for years and loved them, but these are the first pairs of compression socks I’ve tried for running. I had been having some leg cramping on my long runs so I decided to try them and will never go back to short athletic socks again. I love the lack of fatigue I get from the pressure from these socks and the decrease of post-run pain. I will be wearing these when I cross the finish line at my first marathon this October!" —jamerz82

    Get them from Amazon for $12.95 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 10 colors).

    3. Or! A pack of vintage-inspired wool socks if your sworn enemy is the above-head AC unit, which your aisle-mate has decided to switch on full blast.

    a reviewer wearing the socks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this pack in 2017 and have used these socks during changing seasons since. I love these socks. After five years, I realized it was time to get new socks. So, I did some research and then thought, 'Why try to fix what’s not broken?' I decided to just go ahead and buy the same socks again. A few days later, a woman I didn’t know told me that this was her same story as well." —Debbie

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight styles). 

    4. A seamless tank adored by reviewers who wear D+ cup sizes — the material is compressive, providing lift and support. TL;DR: going braless will have never felt so secure.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these and have ordered five of them since the first one I got. They are so comfortable and fit so nice. Soft soft soft. I like the adjustable straps. I have 32DDD and breastfeed and I rarely can get away without a bra. I never wear one with these tanks, they don't have built in support but they hold the girls in so nice I don’t feel like I need a bra. Your nips show if it’s cold but these are NOT see through at all even the white one. They’re thick and soft and not too cropped and I hope they never discontinue cuz I will always want these in my summer wardrobe." —TG

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 19 colors).

    5. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes. This formula is blended with niacinamide and Icelandic moss to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more ~refreshed~.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    6. Disposable silicone earplugs because ear pain during air travel is REAL, and babies have every reason to cry because of it. Just saying.

    the ear plugs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "A friend told me about these when I ruptured my eardrum a few days before I had to fly. I was expecting immense pain from my not-nearly-healed ear during takeoff and landing, but with these, I didn't feel the slightest additional discomfort." —Kathleen M.

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $18.49+  (also available in five- and 10-packs).

    7. A mini cushioned Ostrich Pillow you can slip on over your hand for deep sleep that feels genuinely restful (no small feat on a bumpy train ride). Prop open your tray table, rest your hand, then rest your head. *falls asleep immediately*

    Amazon

    Promising review: "It is so hard to get comfortable in an airplane, or waiting room chair and this pillow just works for me. There are so many ways to hold it, thanks to the many slots to slide your hand or fingers into it. Try it and you'll be glad you did." —L. Phillips

    Get it from Amazon for $40.

    8. An I Dew Care lip balm that addresses chapped lips once and for all. This functions as a sleeping mask — apply this shea butter, cocoa butter, hibiscus flower extract, and vitamin C mask formula after you board and all in-flight movies will be accessorized with a nourished pout. No flakes. Ever again.

    the pink lip balm with reviewer text that says &quot;this has saved my lips&quot;
    Amazon

    It comes with a lil' spatula so you don't have to use your fingers.

    Promising review: "My lips have never been softer or more moisturized during the day!! This is my holy grail product. It's worth it." —Ash

    Get it from Amazon for $16.

    9. A two-piece set for red-eye flights when the only effort you'd like to muster up is reserved for caffeine making and caffeine making, only. This 'fit is easy peasy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "For those of you who like to go to Walmart in your PJs and flannel pants, order this set! You will still be comfy but look great. These sets are lightweight but not see-through. True to size without fitting skintight. Extremely comfortable and versatile. Dress it up or down." —Mimi

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S–XXXL and in 39 colors).

    10. A plaid shirt that's just inspired me to book a flight. I can picture it already: sitting in economy, drinking expensive bottled water, fantasizing about the adventure I'm about to have... all while wearing this top over a white tee.

    model wearing the plaid shirt
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this top. I paired it with a bralette and vinyl black pants with combat boots and I got so many compliments on it." —Ashli 

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes L–5X and in 10 colors). 

    11. A seamless set featuring a ribbed material best described as divine. Reviewers swear that the compressive fabric feels durable and supportive, making it the perfect ensemble for hikes and gym sessions alike.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training and the waist doesn’t slide and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." –Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 29 colors).

    12. A pack of gold eye treatment masks packed with collagen to make evidence of last night's frantic packing all but go poof. This brightens bags and softens fine lines, which means you'll be banishing dark circles while en route to your European vacation.

    buzzfeed writer with gold eye masks on
    Jasmin Sandal/BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I decided to put these golden gems to the test after coming off of a red-eye flight with practically no sleep. After cooling them off in the fridge (which is what was suggested on the packet), I applied them to my purpley, puffy eyes, and...w-o-w. Not only did I feel like I was receiving some kind of royal treatment (because, gold), but after 20 minutes, my under-eyes appeared brighter and any fine lines that were once lingering had vanished! After wearing these I didn't feel compelled to apply concealer either, which is usually my go-to to disguise dark circles — and I even felt confident enough to go bare-faced for the rest of the day. Now, I find that I integrate these into my routine anytime I want to let my skin breathe free of makeup." —Jasmin Sandal, BuzzFeed Staff

    Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $17.47.

    13. A contoured sleep mask because — and gird your loins here — afternoon naps CAN be better. This helps alleviate pressure and prevents daylight from ruining your snooze, plus the seamless elastic means it won't snag your hair in the process.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've tried many sleep masks but this is the only one I like. The foam around the eye sockets is soft and covered with soft material that forms a seal around my eye sockets. This makes it very comfortable and shields out any light, even if I want to take a nap during the day! I have been able to regulate my sleep better because I put it on when I want to sleep and I am not awakened by light until I want to be. I usually stay up until at least midnight and wake up the minute the sun comes out but I've been able to sleep many hours more that usual. This is THE ONLY mask I give as a gift and the recipients tell me they have gotten the same response — longer sleep in the morning. Excellent buy!" —Fanceyfootwork

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).

    14. Kitsch elastic scrunchies, because it's about time you break up with breakage. The smooth satin material won't tug or pull at your 'do (they're perfect for long plane rides!) plus they'll last and last and last after months of constant use.

    model wearing pink scrunchie in hair
    Amazon

    "Reader, I love these scrunchies for my curly-frizzy-coarse and dry dry dry hair. I travel in them (they saved my hair on a looooooong set of flights to and from Australia this past January), sleep in them EVERY NIGHT, and I even wear them out when my hair is dirty and it's ~low bun time~ to dress it up a bit. I have absolutely noticed a reduction in breakage and the strands that cascade to the floor when I take my hair down in the morning for styling. If you're looking for a budget-friendly option to just add a little TLC to your hair care, I absolutely recommend these bbs. And in several months of constant use, there's been no stretching out, even though I have quite a bit of hair." —Maitland Quitmeyer

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven color options).

    15. A seamless bra made from a cozy second skin material that also reaps the support of underwire thanks to removable cups, adjustable straps, and enough support to lift up to an inch.

    model wearing the brown scoopneck bralette
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great bra. I usually wear a 30GG and the medium-full cup fits well, but is a little loose on the band. Light support but enough for every day and it feels like I'm wearing nothing." —Erin Suhajda

    Get it from Amazon for $14.64+ (available in sizes XS–2X, "fits A–D cups" and "fits DD–DDD cups," and 32 colors).

    16. Silicone ear grips for your favorite pair of prescription frames. These anti-slip holders basically ensure that your glasses stay put, meaning constant re-adjusting and slipping down your nose? A thing of the past! Plus, these won't dig into your skin and give you a headache.

    tortoiseshell frames with black silicone grippers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My new glasses were constantly slipping down my nose, even after being adjusted. These were a lifesaver. It took a bit to work the ear hooks onto the arms of my glasses as mine are thick, but once on, they stayed put. Glasses don't budge on my face now, at all." —Velvet Hour

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $6.98 (available in five colors).

    17. Fleece-lined jeggings bound to make your heart go pitter-patter if you despise both overpacking/wearing sweatpants on a plane but *also* hate rigid denim. Presenting a stylish solution with an ultra-high rise, to boot! These are perfectly dressy and comfy.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this product! I ordered these for a trip to Washington state, where I did a lot of hiking in snow and cool weather. These held up really well, had enough stretch in them to be comfortable for hiking but did not stretch out, and most importantly kept me warm!" —Aaron Arnold

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 44 colors/thickness).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.