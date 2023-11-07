Skip To Content
    If Your Home Needs A Deep Clean, Try These 27 Products

    Water stains, who.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A power scrubber kit equipped with three different-sized attachments, each one perfect for the corners, floor, and door of your shower. This takes off years of accumulated build-up in just mere minutes, doing a better job than you would have been able to do by hand. In the words of Daft Punk, this is just better, faster, and stronger.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so I was hand scrubbing it for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it only took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower to a point where it looked cleaner than it had been in years; in the corners, the floor, the glass door, everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).

    2. A non-abrasive Bar Keepers Friend cleansing and polishing powder that will destroy years of icky build-up on all of your porcelain, copper, glass, tile, stainless steel, plastic, and brass. Time to grab your cookware set, folks, because the after photos are about to get GOOD.

    reviewer before and after photo of pan with rust stains on left and less rust stains on right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We've all seen products that claim to be the "best" a whatever they are intended for. All too often, we are sadly disappointed by a product that falls far short of these audacious claims. Bar Keepers Friend is not one of these products. While I'm no barkeep, I can honestly state that I am impressed with the cleaning power of this product. I've used it on my glass-top stove, on metal pots and pans, and even some of those heavily stained aluminum baking pans that tend to turn brownish after use. This product cleaned them all...and with very little effort on my part. I tend to sprinkle just a little on whatever I am going to clean and then using a clean paper-towel or other nonabrasive cloth, with a bit of moisture, I then wipe the area until the stains lift up and out. A few extra passes to remove any remaining cleaning powder/product and I'm off to other chores. I seldom have to use this, but when I do, it is quick and efficient." —Steven M.

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.49 (available in five pack sizes and four styles).

    3. A wood polish lauded by one reviewer as the ~best money they've ever spent~. Trying your hand at furniture restoration has never been so easy: a few drops of this formula is powerful enough to cover even the most unsightly scratches.

    reviewer photo of wood table looking clean on top labeled &quot;with polish&quot; and scratched up on bottom labeled &quot;without polish&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is good stuff. I have used it for years and it works great for once a year deep cleaning. It does a great job of hiding wear and tear on wood furniture finishes." —Rebecca J Brock

    Get it from Amazon for $5.92.

    4. A garbage disposal brush so you can deep clean *without* having to brace the grossness that is plate dirt and smelly leftovers. So long forever, nasty odors building up in my kitchen sink.

    reviewer photo of the yellow garbage disposal brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried many concoctions to freshen and keep my garbage disposal clean, when I decided that a true deep cleaning is the way to go. This brush is the perfect size, to get into places in the disposal that your hand just can't go. While pulling it out from disposal, it gets the under part of the rubber seal, making the disposal seem sparkling fresh and new. It's a true must have." —spearmintstars

    Get it from Amazon for $9.30.

    5. Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets because HOW can you get clean, glistening dishes if the dishwasher itself is *gag* covered in grime? Answer: You can't. These babies are here to help. Simply pop one in, put on the rinse cycle, and continue watching your show. Easy peasy.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent buildup all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. There was still some buildup and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, ran the machine a second time, and now it looks and sounds brand new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, no more odors." —Martoune

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in a two-pack).

    6. A water-based tile pen that'll transform the chore of grout cleaning into a fun activity reminiscent of filling in the pages of an adult coloring book. Consider mold banished after a few swipes of this nontoxic formula, which releases anti-bacterial agents with each pass.

    reviewer photo of grout looking clean on one side and dirty on the other
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These things are awesome! I cleaned my bathroom tile grout first because the lady who lived there before me really let it go. A few places stayed stained and I was worried it wouldn't cover them, but all grout areas are bright white and look new after using this." —Donna K Cook

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two styles).

    7. A hard water stain-remover so that your faucets and glass doors can finally look squeaky clean. So long, days of staring at my gross shower head that still looks awful despite hours (upon hours) of scrubbing.

    amazon.com

    It can also work on toilets, tiles, shower doors, really anything that's been affected by hard water!

    Promising review: "I’m impressed. I thought the container was small for the price, but a little bit goes a long way. It takes a lot for me to review, but this is worth it. Five years in the hardest calcium filled water and this is the first cleaner to remove it. I’ve tried scrubbing, only to scratch the surface. Every time I fill the water and ice at the fridge, I’m impressed by the result. I could see this working best, right at first." —Joshua N. Dufek

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    8. A no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner to make "cleaning" as easy as one, two, spritz. This no-rinse product should be used weekly to keep your shower free of mildew, which basically means it will take all of two seconds to feel like you've deep-cleaned the place in which you bathe.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is excellent. It performs as promised, it has a very nice scent, no fumes, and leaves shower clean with no scrubbing actually necessary. It is very easy to apply and rinse off. It is designed very well, with squirting spout separate from the large container and attached by a longish tube, so you don't have to hold the heavy container while applying the product. I've been using it for quite a while now, and I love it. I highly recommend it." —Stephanie Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in four sizes).

    9. A lint roller for a grossly satisfying gadget that's capable of picking up every speck of gunk plastered onto your furniture. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your couch within seconds, therefore not having to worry that your black leggings look like they're covered in white dust.

    reviewer showing all of the pet hair in their roller
    amazon.com

    This particular version is a limited edition doggy design, but you can also get a plain white ChomChom roller.

    Promising review: "This product removes an embarrassingly large amount of pet hair from couch and seat covers, upholstered furniture, car seats, cushions, and surprisingly, clothing. It is easy to use and requires very little elbow grease to operate, making it ideal for seniors. The money you will save on sticky tape refills will pay for this little wonder many times over!" —timekeeper

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    10. An adjustable duster brush great for air conditioners, fans, and window blinds because news flash, those need to be cleaned on occasion — the amount of dust that can accumulate there is *cough* genuinely disgusting. And don't worry, cleaning said crevices requires but a few minutes of your time and just a flick or two of the wrist.

    amazon.com

    This handy dandy tool comes with five microfiber cloths, meaning you'll be able to clean your whole darn house in one sweep.

    Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! You can clean both sides of two blinds at once and grip them firmly to get ALL of the dust off. Plus, it comes with five covers, so that no matter how dirty your blinds are, you'll be able to finish dusting your whole house! I also love that you can wash the covers and don't have to waste money on refills." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors).

    11. A magic carpet spot cleaner over 29,000 devoted reviewers *swear* by for removing stubborn stains. Ever spilled whole glasses of red wine on a white carpet? Opened an old marker and ka-blam, there is now black ink on your couch? This cleaner knows said worries and gets rid of them in a jiffy.

    before and after the stain was removed
    amazon.com

    Be sure to check out our full write-up on this Folex stain remover!

    Promising review: "This product worked immediately on a wine stain that was 5 months old! We had also tried different carpet cleaners on this stain previously. Needless to say this was a very set in stain. I could see the color lifting as I was spraying the carpet! This product is easy to use, and does not have a terrible odor like other carpet cleaners. It also requires minimal effort! I cannot recommend this product enough." —Kristin Hegg

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    12. A stainless-steel cleaner that will rid your large appliances (I'm looking at you, refrigerator) of all unsightly fingerprints and smudges. This blend of plant-based ingredients will even prevent future smudges from forming and (HALLELUJAH) doesn't leave any streaks behind.

    reviewer before and after photo of sink looking dirty on top but clean on bottom
    amazon.com

    Psst, this stainless-steel cleaning spray also comes with a handy dandy microfiber cloth.

    Promising review: "My appliances have never looked better. I was so frustrated trying to get my stainless steel refrigerator clean without streaks. This is the best thing I have found, easy to use and no streaks! So glad I took a chance." —Nancy a Williams 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in three sizes).

    13. Food grade mineral oil, because your trusty cutting board could truly use a little (or a lot of) TLC. This odorless formula helps restore and protect wood and bamboo surfaces, plus gives them a good deep clean. Go forth and use this on butcher blocks, countertops, knives, and more!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband is a professional sous chef and he was absolutely AMAZED with the end result. As many may be able to imagine, our cutting boards are used heavily and frequently. One treatment and the wood grain popped and, aside from visible blade strikes from years of use, our cutting block roared back to a deep and rich-looking wood." —Vanessa Graziano

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes).

    14. A Scotch-Brite toilet kit equipped with a handle, storage caddy, and five disposable cleaners to make porcelain throne upkeep as easy as one, two, three.

    model using white wand brush to clean toilet
    Amazon

    Are you grossed out by the fact that your old toilet brush is sitting in literal filth? Then this scrubber kit is for you.

    Promising review: "However did we live without this item? Makes an unpleasant job easy to start and finish and no need to bend over wearing rubber gloves. The curved lip design is ideal for cleaning underneath the rim. It's well stocked with cleaner and is good for more than one time. Great design. Very pleased. Practical. Affordably priced." —Uncle George

    Get it from Amazon for $10.68.

    15. Cleaning sponges that may have been invented by an actual magician, as these bad boys are absolute pros at sloughing away soap scum and built-up residue. If you're terrified of bathing in your own tub due to unidentified stains, it's time you invested in a Magic Eraser.

    amazon.com

    Just add water to the sponge before proceeding to scrub away at any dirty surface.

    Promising review: "I never thought I'd be able to get the weird pink soap stains out of my tub. Picture someone scrubbing with cleaning products until their arms were sore, to no avail. But this worked with no effort! It's unbelievable. Please never let this go off the market!" —Catherine King

    Get two packs of four from Amazon for $24.80.

    16. A repair kit containing markers and wax sticks, all intended to help you cover up the scratches, scuffs, and discoloration currently being sported by your Ikea furniture.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended so well. It looks fantastic now!" —Shane

    Get a set of 13 from Amazon for $7.59.

    17. A pack of microfiber cloths for a lint- and streak-free finish on glassware, windows, and yes, that includes light fixtures that have been permanently covered in a layer of dulling grime. The best part is, you don't even need a cleaning solution! A bit of water on one of these cloths is all you'll need.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been trying to eliminate streaks on the car windows for months. Special glass cleaners and lint-free paper towels still left streaks. These cloths took care of the problem immediately. I recommend cleaning them conventionally first; then finishing with these microfibre cloths. I tried it both ways and it was effective, but making them as clean as possible first was a little easier. Excellent product!" —WVbaritone

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.98.

    18. A jetted cleaner with results so fantastic, they'll both satisfy and concern you: This lures out all the hidden grime lurking in your tub, aka the kind that was absolutely present when you took that last bath.

    review pic of dirty looking suds in a tub
    amazon.com

    Run your bath, add this jet cleaner, have allllllll the grime come out of said jets, and then wipe down your tub. BOOM! You're done.

    Promising review: "OK, so I am some what of a clean freak and I run bleach through the jets prob twice a month on top of my daily weekly cleaning. And I was skeptical how this product could get it any cleaner than I thought it was. Well I am here to tell you this pic is after the second cleaning with this cleaner!!!! I am a believer and would highly recommend this product to anyone with jetted tub!!" —Momof2greatboys

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84+ (available in three sizes).

    19. A Glisten foaming cleaner to neutralize the funky odors coming from your garbage disposal (*yuck*). This lemon-scented stuff requires absolutely no effort and two simple steps: turn on hot water, add the cleanser.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Saw the reviews and figured I’d give it a try. Our double sink has smelled weird for a while and kept backing up on the side without the disposal (we’ve never put any food down that side so it was weird). Was worried I’d have to call a plumber but this product worked! I followed the directions exactly as they said and voila! Immediately smelled better and haven’t had an issue since I used it. Definitely buying again." —LightGrey

    Get it from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in multipacks).

    20. An all-natural tile and tub cleaner that will have you breathing a sigh of relief — literally. You'll no longer be bombarded with that overwhelming icky chemical scent because *this* has light notes of tea tree and eucalyptus but delivers the same results as [insert overwhelmingly smelly cleaner here]! Give your tub a spritz, come back in 15 minutes, and mold, mildew, and rust will slide right off.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in three sizes).

    21. A vacuum hose attachment in which multiple reviewers (multiple!) swear they pulled out whole socks from their lint traps. Clogged vents = longer drying times = higher utility bills = less money in your bank account to put toward, say, more Seamless takeout.

    reviewer photo of the blue vacuum attachment with accumulated dust
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is seriously amazing. I figured out how to use it very quickly and it worked like a charm. I had a sock stuck wayy down in my vent and would've had no idea! I still can't believe how much lent and dust came out of my dryer. My husband is already talking about other uses for this unique tool, like getting into tight spaces in our cars." —J. Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors).

    22. A Rubbermaid power scrubber that quickly ~scrubs~ away the stubborn soap scum you've been disgusted by for ages, but quietly ignored until now. This will have every corner of your bathroom looking as if went through a truly deep clean (even if the effort you put in was minimal).

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    "I'm obsessed! This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. And — as if easy, sparkling grout wasn't enough! — it busted through some serious soap-scum buildup in my bathtub (thanks, fancy soap and slow-draining tub) in less than a minute.

    Honestly, when I first tried the scrubber out, I didn't see too many uses for it other than for grout. But after owning it for a while, I've realized that while I don't need it every single week, it's priceless for the occasions I encounter tough gunk that I'd otherwise only conquer with excessive patience and elbow grease." —Natalie Brown, BuzzFeed Editor

    Get it from Amazon for $17.38.

    23. A squeegee broom to quickly sweep up the water spills, potato chip crumbs, and stray strands that have quickly taken over your tiny apartment. An extendable handle and 100% natural rubber also make this an absolute beast for scooping up pet hair.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    "An embarrassing confession: my hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it. In fact, to make matters worse, weird particles get stuck in the hair on the floor, which is stuck to the carpet, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will." —Emma Lord, BuzzFeed Editor

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in eight styles).

    24. A microwave steam cleaner to finally (and I mean finally) rid your microwave of the caked-on dinner that's been there since about, oh, last year. Simply fill this handy device with vinegar, let 'er run for five to seven minutes, wipe, and done.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical about buying this at first, but it's AWESOME. It works like a charm! Super easy to use and does exactly what it says. It made my microwave look brand-new again!" —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $7.39+ (available in four colors).

    25. A grout cleaner that clings to silicone sealants (so the thin area around your shower head, in between your tiles, etc.) and effectively banishes mold and mildew to the pits of heck forever, which is where they rightfully belong. Someone contact Dante and let him know we've got another inferno contender.

    Progression photo showing dark mold and mildew on shower tile grout disappearing overnight
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    26. An OxiClean powder for bidding adieu to makeup on white T-shirts, oil stains on your favorite dress, and red wine on your living room accent chair. It's even got the bandwidth to revitalize brickwork, with proof in the incredibly satisfying picture featured below.

    reviewer photo of brick being deep claned
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "II used OxiClean to remove about 30 years of mold from cedar siding. The process was about as easy as you can get: apply with a scrub brush, scrub lightly, rinse! A few shingles needed a second application, but I did one side of two-story (plus attic) home in about 45 minutes! I used about 2 scoops of OxiClean to about two gallons of water. I wasn't too accurate on measuring the water. The thing that shocked me the most was how little I needed to scrub to clean shingles that were completely black." —MFD14534

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98.

    27. Keurig cleaning cups that'll deep clean your coffee machine (#poetry) within minutes. Simply pop this biodegradable cleaner in as you would a cup of caffeine and proceed to marvel at the gunk that's made its way into your daily cup of joe.

    Reviewer holding a cup filled with dirty Keurig water with the Amazon caption &quot;Wow!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We’ve had our Keurig for a few years, and with the exception of using only filtered water and dispensing hot water every so often, we’ve never cleaned the needle or K-Cup area. I used three cleaning cups back to back and WOW our machine was dirty! I'm so happy I purchased these! I’ll be keeping up on cleaning these more often." —Heather Garcia

    Get a pack from Amazon for $9.95.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.