28 Pieces Of Clothing That Guarantee A Minimum Of 1,000 Compliments

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A sleeved bodycon featuring drawstring ruching on each side, meaning that the length of this dress is — gird your loins — completely adjustable. Attempt to contain your excitement until you reach the end of this post, please.
2. A mini dress exuding "Renaissance fair but for daily life" and I sincerely mean that as a compliment.
3. A two-piece set you'll dub "vacation brunch attire," aka an outfit you'll want to wear for vacation mimosas. Slipping on this cropped top and flowy skirt has a 100% effectiveness rate at getting you no less than one million compliments.
4. A sleeveless wrap jumpsuit that doesn't have a favorite season. In fact, it loves to be worn throughout all of 'em: whilst stepping on crunchy fall leaves, to holiday parties paired with slingback heels, during romantic spring picnics in the park, and to summer weddings when the weather is best described as "hotter than Hades."
5. A pair of high-waisted, ripped boyfriend jeans if you're looking to break up with the skinny denim silhouette that has monopolized fashion since — *checks Tumblr page for clarity* — the premiere of Twilight.
6. A button-up shirtdress best described as swanky. I loathe the term "boss babe" but scientific research shows that wearing the below increases your chances of becoming CEO of a major Fortune 500 company by *counts on fingers* 1 million percent.
7. A square-neck maxi if your TikTok algorithm is of the cottagecore variety. Do I live in an overcrowded, polluted city? Yes. But when wearing this? Mentally, I'll be baking fresh bread and playing with goats, pigs, chickens, etcetera.
8. A bikini set you may want to purchase for the ruffled V-neck top alone, because all the maxi skirts you bought on clearance last November? Yeah. Consider this their perfect matching top — one that also happens to be water-friendly.
9. A vintage-inspired dress I recommend buying as a birthday gift from yourself, to yourself — even if your birthday isn't for another nine months, there is no time like the ~present~.
10. A silky satin midi skirt with so many styling possibilities — have a blazer and bodysuit? Done. A cropped cardigan? Done. A semi-sheer blouse? Done. You'll never run out of cute outfits!
11. A pair of mid-rise patchwork pants to convince you that time travel is real — because these have clearly walked off the set of a '90s music video and straight into your Amazon shopping cart.
12. A supportive underwire bodysuit capable of making the word ~delectable~ come immediately to mind. Essentially, an addition like this to your wardrobe has the same energy as popping champagne or munching on caviar.
13. High-waisted leggings guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ strutting to your usual dinner spot. Pair these with any simple top to make it look as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.
14. A bodycon mini with a strappy back and two massive perks: not only does it look like a guaranteed 400,000 followers on Instagram (you blogger you), but the adjustable ties allow you to customize your perfect fit. No trip to the seamstress required.
15. A textured compression dress for a humidity-approved upgrade to your favorite leggings. This athleisure LBD is comfy and stylish thanks to snazzy cutouts and a flared hem.
16. A spaghetti strap cami likely the muse behind Rihanna crooning "where have you been all my life." If you've thrown your entire wardrobe onto the ground in pursuit of a decent top, this bb is here to save the day because, at long last, a perfectly versatile dressy top is now yours.
17. A seamless set featuring a ribbed material best described as divine. Reviewers swear that the compressive fabric feels durable and supportive, making it the perfect ensemble for hikes and gym sessions alike.
18. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans reviewers swear by because they're comfy, stylish, and very versatile. You'll want to stock up on several pairs for your wardrobe.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Get them from Amazon for $55.26+ (available in sizes 24–32 Standard and 16–24 Plus and in 13 washes).
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give these a spin before you buy them!
19. A one-shoulder cutout top and high-rise bottom guaranteed to have you feeling trendier than thou whilst strutting from your towel to the water. Prepare to make some ~waves~ in the #ootd Instagram department.
20. An off-shoulder blouse featuring a wrap waist and voluminous sleeves for the party top of your dreams. Purchase this now with the mindset that you'll be wearing it to every single semi-fancy dinner date henceforth.
21. An off-the-shoulder midi with puffed sleeves and a smocked bust for frolicking through vineyards in an ethereal "I was a fairy in a past life" kind of way. This is an easy one-and-done outfit that requires less effort than matching a top to your favorite leggings. Plus, the breezy material will feel lovely against your skin.
22. A cropped corduroy jacket that's a great layering piece for spring, summer, fall, and even winter if you live in a warmer area.
23. A spaghetti-strap midi I encourage you to purchase *now* because raise your hand if you've had a wedding for which you've spent a Saturday morning desperately searching every mall store for something to wear. Save yourself the headache and heartache and get this in advance.
24. An itsy bitsy polka-dot collection complete with two bikini top and bottom styles *and* a one-piece — you can also pair your selects with matching wide-leg pants, a wrap mini, or a maxi skirt.
25. A corset top if you've shopped for similar styles in the past but have been consistently disappointed by a shoddy fit. This garden party-inspired tank comes with two sizing categories (A–C and D–E) to ensure there's the right amount of material for your cup size.
26. A bustier crop top designed with boning for support (*cough* no bra required here), adjustable straps, and a whisper of stretch, so that the below feels as if it were tailored to your exact measurements.
27. An embroidered tulle dress to wear the minute the weather is warm again — give your go-to LBD a break and try a new piece for wedding season.
Promising review: "I don’t ever write reviews, but had to because this dress is literally EVERYTHING!! It’s so pretty and the fabric is high quality. I just wish for more occasions to wear it!!" —Norah Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 0–28 Plus and in 13 colors).
28. And a ruched top and pants set because you only have five minutes to get dressed and no time to think, "what am I going to wear today?" Slip into this duo for your next outing — even if it's just to go to your favorite coffee shop.
P.S. The seller doesn't recommend sizing up for an oversized look because of the loose and stretchy material.
Promising review: "This set fits so well! The material is nice and light, so good for any season. The pants are long, you could do heels or flats, and they wouldn’t look like high waters. I could have done a large, but got it in an XL to be safe. I do recommend." —Sharonda Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 32 colors).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.