30 Truly Excellent Products (Because You Absolutely-Positively Deserve The Best Of The Best)

According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair.

Promising review: "This mask is a holy grail for my hair. It makes it incredibly smooth, soft, and revitalized. I loved it so much that I bought my mom one as well." —Maneet Gill

Get it from Amazon for $6.95.

Read our Elizavecca's CER-100 hair protein treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."