If Your Main Priority Is Only Bringing A Carry-On, Here Are 32 Travel Products You'll Want

1. A set of packing cubes letting you expertly compress your belongings to make room in your suitcase for all of your fabulous essentials. You’d be surprised at the amount of stuff you can cram into these.
This set comes with an extra large cube, large cube, medium cube, small cube, roomy shoe bag, and a laundry bag for dirty clothes!
Promising review: "I found out about the packing cubes on TikTok from a woman that travels all over and she mentioned these travel cubes and knew I had to get them. I travel and usually stay in one spot for more than a month so packing gets tricky. I can now pack more neatly and have more room for all the clothes I travel with." —Magen Vaughn
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 12 colors).
2. Or a pack of vacuum storage bags helping you utilize every inch of space in your bag by squeezing out excess air. With these by your side, you can sneak in a few extra essentials without going over your carry-on limit!
My former colleague Jasmin Sandal is a fan: "I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period. As someone who tends to pack for every eventuality (who doesn't like to be prepared?!), I have learned that it's better to travel with them than without — especially since it's more or less a guarantee that my clothes are gonna take up a ~substantial~ amount of room in my suitcase. And if I can use something that's gonna shrink the size of my bulky hoodies and/or big tees in order for me to create more space, I'm sure as heck gonna do it. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*."
Promising review: "I've used these bags before and they are so helpful. Even used the medium one for travel and I have tons of extra suitcase room. The clothes don't come out wrinkled at all as long as you fold them nicely before placing in the bag, then the air sucks out keeping them safe and sound and very compact. Arrived on time, would use this seller again." —Susie Kochsmeier
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $20.99 (available in four sizes, a variety pack, and a hanging style).
3. An ingenious 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger the size of a tiny makeup compact, meaning it won't hog up valuable space in your bag. But don't let its cute size fool you! This little guy packs a punch by charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $29.96+ (available in nine colors).
4. A waterproof hanging toiletry bag with enough room to fit all of your morning AND nighttime routine products. It also has a hook for hanging up in the bathroom so it's easy to see everything you packed.
Promising review: "Seriously?! Do you see how much this holds?! Full shampoo bottles, face washes, hair brush...everything I could need or want to bring, FITS IN THIS ONE BAG! And it’s so cute! Feels like great quality too — all the hardware came with protective wraps to keep from scratching and the zippers feel very hardy. The hook at the top is also VERY WELL-SECURED to the bag, it’s double stitched to the top panel and almost feels like seatbelt material. And I love the extra pockets and netting inside. I would absolutely recommend this!" —mahea_c
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in six colors).
5. A pack of gentle 2-in-1 flossing toothbrushes, because a single product that does the job of two is just *chef's kiss*. This toothbrush has special bristles that clean in between your teeth, so it won't just save space in your toiletries bag; it'll also save you a step in your routine.
Mouthwatchers is a small biz founded by Ronald Plotka, DDS. Their toothbrushes are made with silver-infused bristles to eliminate 99% of bacteria, and the dual-layered design helps the brush reach those deep areas where 95% of cavities form.
Promising review: "Let me preface this by saying, I hate flossing! I could never get through my entire mouth without setting off my gag reflex at least twice, and even then it never got fully cleaned. My gums are also extremely sensitive and bleed easily. To combat this, I have tried every toothbrush imaginable to get me a good clean with minimal bleeding; regular ones, electric, three-sided, 10,000 bristles — nearly everything besides a robot that will brush my teeth for me. I found these on BuzzFeed and immediately ordered them. I am so impressed with the way they clean, my teeth and gums feel so damn clean and my gums aren’t even swollen, or bleeding. It’s like being fresh from the dentist! These are certainly a toothbrush that I will purchase again and again!" —Katelyn
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $15.99.
6. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer that pumps perfume directly from your full-sized bottle. Now you can take your favorite fragrance (or several) through TSA without any issues.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves using these: "As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "These work so great. Love it!!! I put my favorite perfumes in each one. When I wear a perfume I put the matching one to the perfume I’m wearing for the day in my purse. So I can freshen up my scent later! I like to smell pretty all day!!! They are small and compact but hold enough before you have to refill as well." —Nikki
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
7. Tide sink packets so you can hand-wash your clothes in the hotel sink, giving you the chance to re-wear outfits and save even more space in your bag. And don’t worry, they are well sealed to limit the chance of leaks!
Promising reviews: "Great product. Used it to wash some clothes while traveling for a week and half. Did a great job and allowed me to pack less. Will be purchasing again for a two-week trip coming up." —April M.
"Some in our party were forced to check their carry-on bags due to lack of space on the plane. Our connecting flight then got canceled and we ended up on a different plane…some of the bags didn’t make it and these Tide sink packs SAVED US! We were able to keep a rotation of things clean while we waited for our bags. I was ASTONISHED at how much sweat and grime came out of my clothes after a long, hot day of travel! Won’t travel without them ever again." —Kristin St. Martin
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.28 (available six different sizes and packs).
8. A travel jewelry case that'll prevent all your dainty little necklaces from turning into a giant knot. Honestly, you could solve a Rubik's Cube faster than the time it takes to untangle your jewelry.
Promising review: "I purchased this box for a weekend getaway. In the past I have just thrown all of my jewelry into little makeup bags, but then everything gets tangled and disorganized. I love that this box keeps everything organized and leaves all my necklaces tangle free!" —Dogmom206
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 10 colors).
9. A GORGEOUS set of six Cadence containers to hold a variety of items such as medications, small jewelry, and skincare without taking up much space. These magnetic containers connect together, so no need to worry about them getting lost in your bag, and they come with labeled tiles so you know what's inside each jar.
Check them out in action on TikTok here!
BTW, Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon as a way to eliminate single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass has these and loves them: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day.
"They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
Get a set of six from Cadence for $84 (available in seven colors and with label customization).
10. A 2-in-1 travel blanket and pillow so you can stay warm and cozy on those chilly flights, and when you aren't using it, you can fold it up into a cute plushy pillow. Plus, it has a handle pass-through that slips right onto your carry-on to keep your hands free.
Promising review: "I bought this product before taking a six-hour flight and it was a lifesaver. The pillow has a strap behind it to put it on your luggage so that it doesn't have to be carried. Very convenient when traveling. The blanket kept me warm on the plane and when the blanket is folded into the pillow it is also comfortable. Would definitely recommend." —Robynn
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in six colors).
11. An on-the-go Gillette razor ensuring you stay on top of your body care routine without compromising quality *or* precious room in your carry-on.
It comes with one handle, one blade refill, and a cute little protective case to keep it safe and sound in your bag.
Promising review: "I got this for a vacation and it was great! The little carrying container is awesome, and keeps you from having a weird, loose razor floating around in your suitcase. Plus the heads are the same as a regular-sized razor, so you can keep using it when that one is worn out!" —Tegan H
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A 2-in-1 hair tool so you can rock sleek straight hair on Monday and bouncy bombshell curls on Tuesday — all without having to lug around two separate tools. Say goodbye to sacrificing fabulous hair for the sake of travel convenience.
It's also dual-voltage, so all you'll need is a plug adapter if you're traveling internationally!
Promising review: "Don't be fooled by the tiny price or size, this little baby is serious. If you are looking for a small travel option rather than lugging your big straightener and giant curling iron around the world, than I think you'll love this. It performs really well, turning my frizzy wavy hair into a smooth and sleek style. The curling iron option also creates shiny, silky lasting curls! It's easy to transition between both. I also like the grippy handle and the fact that the curling iron clip is a different color than the straightening bars because that helps me see how I should be maneuvering it around. The voltage goes up to 240m, so you are good using it internationally without a converter (but you will need an adapter just to fit it into various foreign outlets). At this price, definitely give it a try and flaunt your tresses abroad." —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in black or white).