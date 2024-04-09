If Your Main Priority Is Only Bringing A Carry-On, Here Are 31 Travel Products You'll Want

My former colleague Jasmin Sandal is a fan: "I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period. As someone who tends to pack for every eventuality (who doesn't like to be prepared?!), I have learned that it's better to travel with them than without — especially since it's more or less a guarantee that my clothes are gonna take up a ~substantial~ amount of room in my suitcase. And if I can use something that's gonna shrink the size of my bulky hoodies and/or big tees in order for me to create more space, I'm sure as heck gonna do it. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*."

Promising review: "I've used these bags before and they are so helpful. Even used the medium one for travel and I have tons of extra suitcase room. The clothes don't come out wrinkled at all as long as you fold them nicely before placing in the bag, then the air sucks out keeping them safe and sound and very compact. Arrived on time, would use this seller again." —Susie Kochsmeier

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $20.99 (available in four sizes, a variety pack, and a hanging style and in additional multipack sizes).