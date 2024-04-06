33 TikTok Products That Prove 2024 Is The Year Of Making *Everything* Easier

1. A "flossing toothbrush" with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
2. A set of legging organizing hangers for those of us who have more leggings than a Lululemon store, and currently, they're all jumbled up in a dresser drawer. These hangers will not only free up some much-needed space but also keep you from wrestling through a sea of spandex to find that one pair that makes your butt look phenomenal.
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings. Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action!
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99 (available in blue and gray).
3. A cloud-shaped utility knife if you're someone who’s constantly battling a mountain of packages or a flood of envelopes and letters. This little cloud will slice through tapes, seals, or whatever you need with ease and swiftness. Plus, you can spare your freshly manicured nails.
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A handy dandy dual-sided deshedding brush I promise you’ll want in your grooming arsenal whether you’re the proud owner of a super fluffy fur baby or a sleek, short-haired companion. This painless brush is capable of thinning out excess fur while also detangling and getting rid of any mats.
Promising review: "I watched the Facebook and TikTok videos and decided to take a gamble. I have a German shepherd that sheds boatloads daily and thought this might help. I was not disappointed. Brushed my dog on the back porch and had enough floof come off that I could make three more dogs. When using this, it seems at first like it's yanking the dog's coat off, but my dog liked it and wasn't experiencing discomfort. For this to work, you need to brush vigorously minding any area sensitive areas on your puppers." —Rescue2inVB
Get it from Amazon for $13.25+ (available in four colors).
5. A cleverly designed weatherproof hide-a-key rock because everyone and their grandma thinks the doormat is the go-to spot for spare keys — who's going to get down on their hands and knees to comb through your landscaping? This handy trinket allows you to hide a spare key in plain sight by blending in with your doorstep decor, making it the unsung hero of your daily routine.
Check out a TikTok of the key rock in action.
Promising review: "This fake rock was exactly what I had been hoping to find. It blends in extremely well with the rock from my landscaping, and the key fits inside perfectly. The slide on the bottom was very easy to close as well. I definitely recommend it!" —P Gilroy
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A handy portable car vacuum for cleaning up the crumbs from yesterday's on-the-go breakfast, dust from who knows when, and bits and pieces of everyday life that somehow found their way into every crevice of your car. It’s lightweight and comes with three attachments to help reach all those hard-to-get-at spots without a hitch, making cleaning feel less like a chore.
It comes with three detailing attachments (a flathead, extendable, and brush nozzle attachment). You also get a carrying bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter. Plug it into the 12V aux outlet in your car and the 16-foot cord will give you enough slack needed to clean the entire vehicle!
Promising review: "Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
Get it from Amazon for $36.98+ (available in two colors and a version with a light).
7. A rectangular lazy Susan designed to outperform the traditional round versions by holding an impressive amount of your favorite condiments and foods. It has simple 360-degree spin so you can bring those hard-to-reach items from the back of the fridge right to your fingertips.
Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan in action.
Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
8. A zero-effort, no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that does all the hard work for you while you work on other tasks that have been piling up. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100 times cleaner. Usually I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, include soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out, and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents and two sizes).
9. A game-changing "bed wedge" pillow here to cover up that space between your mattress and headboard where regular pillows, books, and midnight snacks seem to vanish into thin air. This triangle wedge is crafted from high-density foam to stay put, eliminating the slip-and-slide of normal pillows while you toss and turn.
Bonus: There's a lil' side pocket for your phone, glasses, or other nighttime accessories.
Promising review: "I did not realize that these were out there until I watched a TikTok about one. This has saved my pillows. I do have a headboard, but there was about a three-inch gap between it and my mattress. This has stopped my pillows from sliding down in between. I have had no issues at all with it. I did let it sit for almost 72 hours while it was getting its shape back from being in a shipping container, but after that it was perfect!!! I highly recommend." —Miss_Beck
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in three colors and sizes twin–California king).
10. An undetectable mouse jiggler that'll keep your online status active in Slack or Teams without giving away that you've stepped away for a "extended" bathroom break after that questionable breakfast burrito.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in nine styles).