45 Things If Your Biggest Ick Is A Messy Home

1. A set of two nesting storage tables so you can assign a designated area for all those random items scattered around your home.
The smaller table fits inside the larger one, so when they're not being used you can gain some extra space.
Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with these tables! The tall one comes high enough to enjoy coffee or to eat at. My favorite part about these tables are the storage! I love them because they don’t take up a ton of room and are easy to move around! Super happy with these!" —Drew
"Absolutely love these tables. Moved into a smaller home and needed different storage options. These work perfectly for toy storage and a coffee table alternative with no sharp edges for my babies to get hurt on!" —heather
2. A pack of melamine sponges, which are a real superhero when it comes to cleaning. No more worrying about the crayon marks on the wall or the muddy paw prints on the floor. This sponge will tackle all of that and then some.
Reviewers say they're work just as well as the Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, and much more affordable!
Promising review: "As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner. Highly recommended." —Stephen Brandau
3. A bedding hanger to keep all your cozy throw blankets within easy reach without struggling to cram everything into your closet or under your bed.
Things Made Easy is the Etsy shop behind the Quilt Keeper! You can also purchase additional bars to hang on it.
Promising review: "Perfect! I have now bought four of them because everyone who sees it wants it. Perfect for hanging a quilt, throw, bedspread, etc. when it’s not needed. Well made, well shipped, arrived quickly with no issues whatsoever. I am very happy with this purchase." —Sandy
4. Or! A bedding holder that'll let you store all your sheets in a neat little bundle that takes up a fraction of the space it would otherwise, and WITHOUT having to spend hours trying to fold them into perfect squares.
You use this by loosening the bag's drawstring and placing place unfolded sheets inside with the pillowcases loaded on top. Select the current sheet size from the indicator strap (T for Twin, F for Full, Q for Queen, and K for King). Close the bag and store it on a shelf in your closet. Each small bag can hold up to one full set of king-size sheets, pillowcases included. The medium and large bags can hold more inside, like blankets, pillow toppers, and lightweight comforters.
Bumble Made is a small business that created the O-Sheet bedding holder for sheets, pillowcases, and other linens. It is based in Washington State.
Promising review: "This is literally one of the best products I've ever purchased. It keeps my sheets so organized, it's good quality, and it makes my life so much easier. I will definitely be buying more for the larger blankets and spare room sheets! Thank you!" —Jennifer Briney
5. A tub of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
My former colleague Britt Ross says, "After seeing countless videos on cleaning TikTok that raved about The Pink Stuff, I knew I had to try it out on my stained, grime-coated sheet tray. I mean, if it could make a dent in that, I'd probably believe in magic. Well, I started scrubbing one corner as a test, and lo and behold, the difference was nothing short of DRAMATIC (check out my TikTok for proof!). And I didn't even have to scrub very hard, though as someone with ~minimal~ upper body strength, I doubt any force I could physically apply would even constitute as heavy scrubbing. At any rate, it worked so well that I tried it on a pair of dirty tennis shoes and a blue stain that had been singed onto my toaster oven for months, and, yup, it worked. I will say, if you want your sheet trays to look brand spankin' new, you might need one of those cleaning scraper tools to get every last bit off, but as far as general stain removal goes, consider me a FAN. Check out yours truly using it three ways on TikTok!"
6. A sofa arm caddy for keeping all your essentials (like the TV remote and a bag of Twizzlers) within arm's reach and not scattered throughout your living area.
It also fits under a seat cushion or a mattress.
Promising review: "Perfect for my needs. I had surgery on my right hand and needed a place for the items I would need during recovery while my hand is splinted. I purchased this armrest organizer to put on the left side of my recliner and it works perfectly! This organizer hasn't slipped at all and I'm pleased with the smooth cotton fabric. There is plenty of room for the items I need like my phone, iPad, TV remote, etc." —CLH
7. A fume-free oven cleaner you can let sit overnight to wipe away years of spills and burnt bits. As an added bonus, you won't be left with a headache from the fumes after cleaning out your disaster zone of an oven.
Promising review: "I’ve tried scrubbing my oven with a baking soda paste but it barely did anything to clean my oven. I had years of baked on grease from baking lasagnas and roasting chickens in my oven that looked like they were seriously here to stay. That is, until I tried this amazing product. I sprayed my oven and left it overnight. The next morning — all of the grease stains just simply wiped off with a paper towel! It was that EASY. I’m pretty sensitive to fumes too and this did not bother me at all. Definitely a new staple in my kitchen." —CupCake
8. Or a 100% natural oven scrub made to easily cut through your kid's latest cooking experiment. This scrub is pumice-based and is formulated with zero harmful chemicals which means it smells great.
It also comes with a metallic scrubber!
Everneat is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising review: "Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides! We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds :)" —Elizabeth Rowe
Another promising review: "This stuff is MAGIC! One application and it took 15 years of yuck off my oven that refused to come off with other oven cleaners! The product does most of the work so you really don’t have to scrub for hours. Highly recommend this stuff!" —Traci Hutchinson
9. A hanging storage tray you can attach under shelving to store small items like sunglasses, clutches, and scarves that always seem to disappear into the abyss of your closet.
10. The Wet & Forget weekly shower spray that does all the hard work for you while you binge-watch Netflix shows. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
"I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
11. Plus, a rust stain-removing gel for when you're getting ready for work and step into the shower just to be greeted with a...erm...not-so-pleasant sight. Apply this gel, let sit for a few minutes, and finally scrub away that brown stain that's been staring at you for weeks.
Promising review: "I cannot say enough great things about this product. We just purchased a home that has a well with very high iron content in the water. I tried everything to remove the stains from our three toilets but nothing worked. I found this product online and immediately went to Amazon. The results blew me away. I didn't have to scrub at all. I let it sit in the tank for several hours and the results floored me!" —T-urtle
12. A set of fast-acting cleaning K-Cups because you probably didn't even think your machine needed cleaning until now. Just pop the pod in and brew like you're making your normal cup of coffee and watch all the gunk come out that you didn't know was in there.
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results… VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
