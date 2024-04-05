30 Thingamabobs With Such Incredible Results, Ariel Would Be Adding Them To Her Grotto ASAP

1. A flip-top bottle attachment so you don’t struggle to get that last stubborn drop of your favorite (and often pricey) lotions, shampoos, or condiments. This clever contraption is designed with a trio of legs that allow you to store your bottles upside down, letting gravity do its work without the entire bottle falling over.
Flip-It! is the small biz behind this genius contraption. You might have seen it on Shark Tank!
Promising review: "No more wasting product. I love these so much I had to get the six-pack so I can use them around the house for everything. I love that once the bottle is done, you just clean this lid and put it on something else. I love that the bottles don’t fall while the product is slowly dripping inside the bottle, and if you use the stoppers, it doesn’t leak. The only thing is I wish it came with a lot more stoppers other than that. This is a must-have in your house." —Must buys
Get a pack with six stands and six adapters from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in smaller packs and two colors).
2. And a beauty spatula that can reach into the deepest corners of your serum and foundation bottles to scoop out every ounce of that precious product you paid good money for. Plus, it doubles as an applicator so you can keep your grubby hands from contaminating the product — we stan a 2-in-1 tool!
Promising review: "I bought this a while ago because I felt like there was often too much product I couldn’t reach using the built-in applicator. Each bottle is one ounce, and I had five empties to test this spatula on. I got so much product out of these old bottles that I had to stop before finishing every bottle. My 2-ounce container is practically overflowing! Thanks to this little spatula, I now have two full bottles worth of foundation potted to use. The spatula is pointed and I think for these bottles a square shaped spatula would have been more efficient, but nevertheless the deed is done! So impressed! (And, considering the cost of each bottle, I saved about $70 worth of foundation that I love and is no longer being sold!)" —Krystal
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
3. A Sock Dock to bid farewell to the days of mismatched socks because the washer/dryer keeps snacking on them. This nifty little contraption will hold onto your socks, keeping each pair safe and sound through the wash and dry cycles.
Promising review: "This product is genius! I LOVE it!! Seriously, I hate putting my sock matches together, and as a wearer of colorful ones, it’s kind of important that I pair them up after the wash! Now I don’t have to! I would totally recommend this to anyone who hates playing the match game, or anyone who loses socks in the washing machine or dryer vortex!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
4. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that perfectly dices and spiralizes onions, carrots, and celery in mere seconds. TBH, ingredient prep is like 60% of the battle, so this will help you knock out the hard part. Say goodbye to relying on food delivery apps and say hello to making dinner prep a breeze.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors and four sizes).
5. A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. If you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small oral care business.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.90.
6. A shirt-folding board if you ever wanted that perfectly folded clothing store aesthetic (or maybe that’s just me). With this gem, you can fold your laundry in record time and (dare I say) have fun while doing it?!?
Promising review: "My first reaction? 'Why did I buy this?' Then I opened the box and wasn't too convinced about the way it looked, as some edges look like they would quickly snap with use. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat, and easy. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game-changer this is. Must try! Am in love with how beautiful it left my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
7. An airtight cold-brew maker guaranteed to kick those Monday morning blues to the curb. You can prep your favorite coffee blend the night before and store it in the fridge for a perfectly chilled cup come morning. Plus, it's dishwasher safe so you can spend less time washing dishes and more time enjoying your delicious brew.
Promising review: "This has made my morning routine so much smoother! I love how easy it is to use, and it really feels like a high quality item. I never have to worry about leaks or spills, and it's nice to be able to have a sealed pitcher for the fridge when I'm not brewing coffee." —Victoria D.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
And check out our full Takeya cold brew maker review for more deets!
8. A duvet cover-changing helper so you don’t have to suffer through any more wrestling matches just to change your bedding. Simply attach this nifty grip to each corner of your mattress, secure your comforter and duvet to it, and effortlessly slide your duvet cover on.
Promising review: "Duvaid is a game changer. I hate when my wife asks me to change our duvet cover because it's such a pain to do it by yourself. You're trying to hold the end at the head of the board in place while pulling the cover down to the other end of the bed without the comforter shifting and sliding. Impossible. Until Duvaid. It works effortlessly — just put one grip under the mattress, lock in the corner of the comforter and cover into the other grip, repeat for the other side, and you can easily slide the cover over your comforter. It's like magic. Doing this household chore will never be the same." —DC and Valerie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.11.
9. Plus, a set of bedsheet fasteners designed to hold your fitted sheets in place so they don't pop off halfway through the night, allowing you to rest peacefully and undisturbed.
10. A clip-on strainer capable of fitting any pot or pan in your cabinet to drain water, grease, and whatever else without losing half your perfectly cooked food to the sink gods as an unintentional offering.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass says this is such a game changer: "I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!"
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —ShylohsRedShadow
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six colors).
11. A pack of sink extenders that can attach to almost any faucet, making it super easy for your little one to reach the water all by themselves. Now you don’t have to keep lifting them up to wash their hands or brush their teeth, saving your back and giving them a little bit of independence.
Promising review: "Must-have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now and my back gets a nice break. Adding the faucet extenders and a stepstool to our bed time/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price." —TeaBea21
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.44.
12. An exfoliating scrub mitt made from a fiber that's rough enough to visibly lift dead skin away but also buffs and smoothes, leaving your skin velvety soft. Reviewers say it works wonders for ingrown hairs and also to remove spray tan.
Promising review: "My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, its true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes and chucks — shudder, that was on me??? Everything other customers are saying about how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about six weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" —Kindle Customer. g'ma
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a set of two).