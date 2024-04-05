30 Thingamabobs With Such Incredible Results, Ariel Would Be Adding Them To Her Grotto ASAP

Flip-It! is the small biz behind this genius contraption. You might have seen it on Shark Tank!

Promising review: "No more wasting product. I love these so much I had to get the six-pack so I can use them around the house for everything. I love that once the bottle is done, you just clean this lid and put it on something else. I love that the bottles don’t fall while the product is slowly dripping inside the bottle, and if you use the stoppers, it doesn’t leak. The only thing is I wish it came with a lot more stoppers other than that. This is a must-have in your house." —Must buys

Get a pack with six stands and six adapters from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in smaller packs and two colors).