Say Goodbye To Everyday Struggles With These 42 Products

1. A non-aerosol I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo if every time you run your hands through your hair it looks like you dipped your fingers in a jar of Crisco. Just sprinkle a bit onto your roots, massage it in, and voilà! Your hair will look *and* smell fresh, and the added volume will give you a confidence boost to tackle the day ahead.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume." —Teresa
2. A miraculous enzyme-based laundry stain remover that banishes those pesky dried sweat, oil stains, and deodorant marks in just one wash, saving your beloved clothes from looking like they've seen better days.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical because I’ve tried a few different stain remover sprays but this one actually works. These stains sat for at least 12 hours before I applied the stain removed and washed them!!! As a mother of a toddler, this is a MUST!!" —Samantha
3. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes if you're someone who finds themselves wiping away beads of sweat even when it's freezing outside. With these convenient bad boys, you can make it through the day feeling fresh and dry.
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
4. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that works so well to remove pet hair, it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
5. A fast-acting lawn dog spot repair treatment, which will turn your patchy yard into a lush paradise. This grass seed repair helps reverse the unsightly effects of pet urine spots and digging disasters so you can watch as your lawn transforms into a picturesque Windows home screen, complete with grass swaying in the wind.
Promising review: "We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. This seed works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had one-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!" —Jessica N.
6. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers to shrink your problems overnight. Ok, I'm not talking student loans or awkward first date type of problems, but they do help with pimples! These patches not only cover up your zits, but they also suck out all the gross gunk, leaving your skin looking fresh and clear.
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis says, "I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls, which I truly, truly appreciate." For more deets, check out her full Mighty Patch review!
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
7. A powerful callus remover with results so good, the pictures speak for themselves. It's like a spa pedicure in a bottle! Just apply the gel and let it sit for 5–10 minutes, then follow up with a foot scrubber.
Promising review: "I don't think I have EVER left an Amazon review in all the years I've been a member. I have always had rough heels since I was a kid. Grew up in south Florida and was always outside barefoot. I get pedicures regularly and I have NEVER had my feet left as soft as this! I soaked my feet it warm water for 10 minutes, (didn't dry them) put this on for about 5 minutes, then used the foot cheese grater on it and OMG! I couldn't believe it! Smooth as a baby's butt! I put Aquaphor and socks on afterwards. So amazing that I ordered my daughter one. This is better than what they use in salons. You won't regret buying this." –Amazon Customer
8. Or an oddly satisfying Dermora exfoliant foot peel for those times you look down at your little piggies and think, "Dang, I need a miracle." You just slip on these "socks" and let the magic happen — but let me warn you, the peeling process can be a bit...interesting. It's like watching a snake shed its skin for the next 6–11 days. But! Your feet will look SO much better with no more cracking, tough skin.
Promising review: "This foot peel is THE TRUTH and got my feet right and smooth as butter! I’ve never done a foot peel in my life and so I had a lot of hard skin under my foot to get rid of. The shipping was super fast, I think I received it in like three days! I followed the instructions on the box, and decided to put on the foot peel on right before bed. You can feel the peel tingling and working while you have it on your feet so I felt relief. It took about three days after I did the peel to see the results starting. Do not get discouraged if you see peeling only at the toes. That’s just the start of it...cause the next day I felt the mid of my foot arch bubble after my bath and a whole piece of skin was peeling. This peel did its job and some more! It has my feet feeling baby smooth! This peel gave me a feeling of being in a salon without the polish. It felt good to pamper myself. This is my go-to from now on, when I want a good smooth foot AFTER a pedicure (because a pumice stone can’t do what this peel can)!" —Shopinista
9. An odor and stain remover spray that works and actually smells good with natural orange peel oil. This is perfect for getting rid of any pee smells from pet accidents, especially if you have a kitty who hasn't quite figured out the litter box yet.
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising review: "My cat went through a phase of peeing in the corner on my carpet. I used this product to eliminate the odor. The orange smell is a bit strong, but it definitely masks the smell. It also worked as a repellent by keeping my cat away from that area. Problem solved!" —PsykotikEpizodez
10. A pack of Miracle-Gro food spikes ready to keep your green babies well-fed for up to two months straight! Now you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the lush greenery without worrying about checking soil nutrients and fertilizing every few weeks.
Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." —GatorDO17
11. A Sock Dock to bid farewell to the days of mismatched socks because the washer/dryer keeps snacking on them. This nifty little contraption will hold onto your socks, keeping each pair safe and sound through the wash and dry cycles.
Promising review: "This product is genius! I LOVE it!! Seriously, I hate putting my sock matches together, and as a wearer of colorful ones, it’s kind of important that I pair them up after the wash! Now I don’t have to! I would totally recommend this to anyone who hates playing the match game, or anyone who loses socks in the washing machine or dryer vortex!" —Amazon Customer
