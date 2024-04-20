Revitalize Practically Everything Around Your Home With These 38 Must-Have Items

1. A power scrubber brush, which attaches to your drill to do all the hard scrubbing for you, saving your elbow grease for something else — like popping open a bottle of wine after a long day's work of cleaning.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Note: Each color of the Drill Brush attachment corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is best suited for a specific type of cleaning job (for example, the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — bathtubs, showers, tile, and porcelain). Be sure to check the listing for which color is best for your intended purpose before buying!
Promising review: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. Givens
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six styles).
2. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover because life happens, and this water-based cleaning spray can get out just about any mess. Think: ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, blood, or even *old* stains you've been pushing off for weeks (or years) now.
Check out this TikTok of the Folex carpet spot remover to see it in action!
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
3. Some cushion supports giving your beloved but slouchy sofa a little time travel ticket, ensuring it remains the ultimate haven for relaxation.
Promising review: "I purchased new couches about five years ago. They were comfortable for a couple of years, but over time, they started sagging to the point that I would sink when sitting on them. They were very uncomfortable and the cushions would not stay in place. We thought about purchasing new couches, but that was an expense I could not justify, especially since these couches are not old and are in otherwise decent condition. I decided to try this cushion support in hopes of stretching the life of the furniture. I have two identical couches, but purchased only one support to try it out before buying another. I am very happy to report that my couch is comfortable again! I no longer sink in or have to fight my way out! My couch feels almost like new. I cannot wait for my second support to arrive!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five sizes).
4. A battery-powered fabric shaver ready to give your throws, pillows, chairs, or any fabric piece a new lease on life. It removes those irritating pills with ease, making everything (even upholstery) look as good as new.
And it works on sweaters and clothes, too, of course!
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim in last attempts to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh." —Sydney Selmer
Get it from Amazon for $13.30 (available in five colors and a rechargeable option).
5. Or a pill-removing stone here to rescue all your fabric surfaces that have fallen victim to fuzzies and rouge things that seem to pop up out of nowhere. Just a few swipes and those little pills don't stand a chance.
Celsious is a Black woman–owned, Brooklyn-based small business that specializes in premium and sustainable laundry care.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer swears by hers! She writes: "Like many of you, I've been living in sweats and PJs during this year+ of WFH full time. And it's made me revisit the state of some of my loungewear. Take for example, this college sweatshirt I wear all the time — as evidenced by the rather EXTENSIVE pilling all over it. So when I saw this pumice-esque sweater stone (it's made from upcycled car windshield glass — how cool is that?!) I decided it was worth the try. We've featured electric pill removers (mostly the fan-favorite Conair one) many times, and they really work. But sometimes you're looking for a little more detail or control — that's where this stone comes in handy. I was able to navigate around the contours of the logo on my sweatshirt with ease, removing pills using the corner or the entire flat bottom in a few quick strokes. It truly took no time at all — the sweatshirt was done in mere minutes. The only thing I would note is that particles do 'fall out' of the stone, so do your pill removing on a surface that's easy to sweep or vacuum up at the end."
6. A set of four velvet pillow covers if your pillows are beyond the point of no return and could use a little facelift. They come in an array of colors that can tie into any color scheme adding that finishing touch to any living space.
Promising review: "Love, love, love these soft velvet pillows! The velvet is very smooth and even and doesn’t look sparse or cheap at all. They feel expensive and look like high-quality pillows. I also love the soft colors with contrasting trim, it’s very whimsical and cute. And the cats’ hair doesn’t cling to the pillows so that’s an added bonus. Overall very happy with my purchase!" —NG2
Get the pack of four from Amazon for $29.50 (available in seven sizes and nine color combos).
7. A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend you can use to remove grease and stains from basically any surface. It can tackle kitchen counters, your bathroom sink, and even pots and pans.
Promising review: "Bought our refrigerator seven years ago when we moved into our house and within a year rust spots showed up (cheap and didn't clean the stainless steel properly). Have tried numerous products over the years to no avail. Received Bar Keepers Friend today and after dinner decided to give it a whirl. This product was easy to use and all the rust stains are gone. My wife came in and said, 'Where are the orange spots? I never thought those would go away.' Highly recommend and will continue to clean our appliances with this product." —Andrew Riebesehl
Get it from Amazon for $8.45.
8. A powerful cooktop cleaner kit that'll make your glass top look like new with just a wee bit of effort on your part. With the help of the included razor and a nonabrasive cleaning pad, you can scrape and buff all the crud away, leaving a sparkling flattop behind.
In addition to a heavy-duty cleaning solution and polish, this set includes a non-abrasive cooktop scrubber as well as a cooktop scraper that reviewers say is the *game-changing* element of this kit (and won't scratch your stove's surface).
Promising review: "I really didn’t think that there was much hope for my stovetop to look good again. It had years of burnt-on grime that no other cleaner could touch. I read the reviews for this product and decided to give it a try. Well, I am blown away! It does everything it says in a matter of minutes, and with minimal effort! My stove top is gleaming, just like in the product picture. Note what others have said, unscrew and turn the blade around if you use the scraper. It did not scratch the surface at all. I couldn’t be happier!" —Wisegirl
Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
9. A leather stain remover spray because between the kids' artistic endeavors, our furry friends' adventures, the occasional coffee spill from our better halves, our cherished leather pieces can go through the wringer. This spray is like hitting the reset button giving your leather that fresh, just-bought look.
This also works on Durablend, vinyl, compound, saffiano, faux leather, and other leather or leather-like surfaces.
Promising review: "Used the microfiber cloth to apply and after the first treatment noted only mild improvement, but after the second treatment (done just after the first treatment dried), the stain was not visible!! I then did the entire chair and the results are great. Advice: Do not scrub the area hard. This may roughen up the leather. Apply lightly and wipe off with another microfiber towel." —mich
Get it from Amazon for $14.87.
10. Plus, a leather recoloring balm capable of breathing new life into your favorite lounging chair. It’s like your favorite reading spot has gotten a second wind ready to take on all future cozy moments.
You just rub it right into your leather. It can even help minimize the look of cat scratches, depending on how bad they are. Note that it's very important to test to see if it will work with your particular leather, because it's for absorbent leather only — you simply put a drop of water on your leather and see if it soaks in. If it does, this product works! (Here's a video; skip to 0:42.)
Promising review: "Can I give it TEN stars? My hubby was ready to get rid of the set. It's SUCH a comfortable set, and well-built...scale was just right for our new home. I couldn't let that happen! I had cleaned the chair with a tiny amount of mild dish soap and water previous to the stain's arrival. I threw on some latex gloves, dipped my fingers into the gel, and started massaging it into the leather. Results were immediate and impressive!! AMAZING!!" —Muysson
Get a jar from Amazon for $29.95 (available in 16 colors and three set options).
11. A highly effective mold and mildew remover spray that reviewers say actually works after they've tried everything. This gel is designed to stick to those stubborn stains, working its magic while you catch some Z's. By the time you wake up in the morning, those repulsive stains will be gone! It's like having a personal cleaning fairy. 🧚♀️
RMR Brands is a small business that launched in 2013 creating powerful cleaning solutions for your toughest messes.
Promising review: "I bought this RMR-86 spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand-new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day, everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
Get a 32-ounce bottle on Amazon for $16.99 (available in different quantities).
12. Sunny & Honey Carpet Miracle cleaner here to rescue you from those carpet stains you were convinced wouldn't budge, from that red wine stain on your rug to the trail of muddy paw prints by your dog's bed — even that dark spot from high traffic near the front door.
This carpet cleaner is from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!
Promising review: "I cannot believe how incredible this carpet cleaner is!! I have four dogs, five kids, and a large home with very light carpet. This carpet cleaner literally is magic. It has gotten out red wine, coffee, raspberry stains on white carpet, old urine stains that were found WAY after the fact, and the list goes on and on. I use it in a spray bottle as a pretreatment before shampooing, and most often the stain is completely gone before I even shampoo it. When I say 'gone'…I mean GONE! And that’s with no scrubbing. It disappears like magic! To say that I’d buy it again is such an understatement. I can’t be without it!!" —Angela Raab
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three scents).
13. A thick peel-and-stick faux-marble gel tile backsplash if you're tired of staring at that massive crack behind your kitchen sink. The "faux-gel" material gives the tiles a realistic look and texture, while also being resistant to moisture and heat.
Plus, if you're ever in the mood to switch up the kitchen vibe, they can be easily removed without damaging the wall.
Promising review: "We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at The Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and re-stick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. It is 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!" —Hope Poirot
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $34.99.
14. A bag of polyester stuffing so you can rejuvenate your little one’s plushies, throw pillows, and even bedding — fluffing them up to their former glory. It’s well deserved TLC for all those soft, cuddly companions and comfy cushions that have seen their fair share of snuggles and snoozes.
Promising review: "Ok, so I had been looking into buying a new couch but I only wanted a nice leather one and they are SOOO EXPENSIVE. I decided to try and fix ours and I am SOO HAPPY with the results!! I bought two $52 boxes of poly fill (used 1 1/4 total, so I still have a lot left). I cut open each of the three sections of the inner cushions of each back cushion, re-stuffed them, and sewed them back up. It took me about a day and half. I want to get some furniture foam to plump up the seat cushions (but that is another project and significantly more money), but the end result is a HUGE improvement! The couch looks (and feels) a million times better! Wish I done this years ago! The first 'before' pic has a back cushion already stuffed because I didn’t think to take a pic until after I already stuffed a cushion. If you are thinking this won’t work (like I was), you are wrong. DO IT!!!!" —Geoff
Get a 32oz bag from Amazon for $10.19 (available in nine sizes).
15. A wood polish and conditioner because no one has the time and money to constantly replace furniture. Not only does this magical elixir make your wooden furniture look shiny and new, but it also acts as a protective coating. That means you won't have to worry about those horrid scratches or water stains ruining your beautiful pieces.
Promising review: "I LOVE this product. I won’t use anything else now to shine my wood surfaces. A little goes a long way and it smells Iike oranges! No stink and no mess like aerosol sprays. I just put a little on a microfiber cloth and use on all my wood furniture and it makes it look new. I even used it on old furniture that was dry and worn-looking, this rejuvenated it! A must have in my cleaning routine now." —Nicole Rader
Get it from Amazon for $9.63.