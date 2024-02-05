44 Products That'll Help You Break Up With Takeout In 2024

1. A Momofuku ramen noodles variety pack as a perfect lazy snack for those days when you just can’t be bothered to cook a full meal. All you have tp do is open the packet, boil some water, and voila — deliciousness in a bowl! Trust me, this is my go-to meal when I want something quick and easy.
I tried out these noodles as part of the Ultimate Variety Pack and haven't looked back since. I want to ALWAYS have these in my kitchen cabinets. Yes, they're THAT good. I'm very lazy and have spent way too much money on takeout in my life, so I'm forever looking for a solution to help me get takeout-worthy food at home for the least amount of effort. These totally fit the bill. I also like to toss chopped scallions on top. I'll even even mix in sautéed veggies and chicken to help bulk up the dish...or just use up the stuff that I have that I know I need to eat. I adore them so much that I even bought my brother a big bundle of them for Christmas and he was VERY excited when he opened it because Momofuku and David Chang's amazing reputation precede them. —Elizabeth
Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $43.95 (includes 5 servings each of 3 varieties) or get a 20-pack from Momofuku for $52 (includes 10 servings of the popular Soy & Scallion and 5 servings each of the other 2 varieties).
2. A powerful dishwashing spray if the thought of scrubbing away at dishes makes you wanna say “forget it” and open up that food delivery app. One spray and a few minutes of soaking is all it takes to cut through the grime, grease, and everything else taking up residence on your pots and pans.
I live in an apartment without a dishwasher and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well. —Elizabeth
Get the starter pack from Amazon for $17.50.
3. A dishwasher magnet so you don’t have to play the guessing game with your roommates or family on whether the dishes in the dishwasher are clean or dirty. Save yourself from using the same ol' excuse of “Well, I don't want to use a dirty dish, so let's just order food instead.”
You'll always know when it's safe to use a clean dish and when it's time to run the dishwasher
Promising review: "I got this because my mother has dementia and she kept putting away dirty dishes. 🤦🏽♀️ And believe it or not, she has actually been using it and it definitely has been working! So I highly suggest buying this for parents or someone you know who has a similar problem!" —Raquel
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in five styles).
Also check out a version that's completely silver without the red or green for $20.95.
4. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper can make perfectly diced onions, carrots, and celery in a matter of seconds. TBH ingredient prep is like 60% of the battle, so this will help you knock out the hard part. You decide: a few minutes of karate chopping bell peppers or a $35 Uber Eats bill. 🤔
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.88+ (available in three colors and five sizes).
5. A trio lasagna pan if you're a "crispy edge piece over the center" type of person. This is also perf if you're cooking for people with different dietary needs or taste preferences. You can adjust the recipe for each section to keep everyone happy!
FYI, you can 6,000% use these for brownies, blondies, and bread too. This is also great for making several kinds of lasagna at once if you and other fam members have different preferences!
Promising review: "I loved everything about this pan. It's versatile. I can put three different cake mixes in each well, or meat loaves, etc. I really love this pan! A very happy customer." —Lisa F.
Get it from Amazon for $22.78.
6. A slim but sturdy magnetic stove shelf to keep all your cooking essentials (like seasonings and oils) within arm's reach while saving precious counter space. You can also use this shelf to prop up your phone while watching a YouTube tutorial on every step of the recipe... because you honestly have no idea what's going on.
StoveShelf is a small business and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet and it is an awesome storage space for my more-often-used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three colors).
7. An electric air fryer with the ability to whip up all of your beloved fried delights from chicken nuggets to French fries. In this case, you literally have McDonald's at home … minus sitting in the long drive-thru line.
This air fryer heats instantly so you don't have to worry about preheating. It also comes equipped with a digital display to choose from eight preset cooking options, a nonstick and easy-to-clean removable basket and a powerful air circulation for even cooking.
Promising review: "My husband surprised me with this fryer cause he said it was the deal of the day and couldn't pass up. I was hesitant at first because it is a very large piece of equipment and we have limited counter space. But once I started using this, I couldn't stop! I love it so much! It really does get things crispy! I have cooked chicken wings, tacos, zucchini fries, bacon, and more in it, and everything comes out great! You do have to play around with the temp and timing of stuff but once you get the hang of it, it's easy peasy! The digital buttons make it easy and it's nice to have different options instead of just off/on like with some fryers. And it actually isn't too heavy so I can move it on and off my counter easy, too. I think it's a great way to crisp food without turning on my hot oven in the summer! Would definitely recommend!" —willmatic84
Get it from Amazon for $49.40+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
8. Plus, a magnetic air fryer cheat sheet so you don't have to dig through drawers or search the internet for the different cook times. Just glance at the side of your fridge to have all your questions answered — like how long it takes to get the perfect crispy Brussels sprouts.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where the air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cookbook but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
Get it from Amazon for $8.45+ (available in black, white, and in spanish).
9. A truly nonstick silicone baking mat that doesn't require any oil and is super easy to clean. It's perfect for baking, cooking, and some reviewers even use it to make candy. You can ditch the parchment paper and aluminum foil (your wallet will thank you).
Promising review: "I use these mats several times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.04.
10. Plus, a set of nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers if you're tired of having to cook one thing at a time in the oven and wait for it to finish before starting the next one. This GENIUS invention allows you to cook your protein, veggies, and carbs all at the same time without touching each other. *And* if something finishes before the others, you can take it out without disturbing the rest of the meal.
Check out a TikTok of the nonstick sheet pan dividers in action.
Promising review: "Brilliant. 100,000% recommend them! They let me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over- or undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen." —yule
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99.
11. A rapid egg cooker anyone who is tired of playing guessing games of whether the yolks are cooked all the way or not would appreciate. This little gadget can make hard-boiled eggs for a quick snack, soft-boiled eggs for your breakfast toast, or even poached eggs for your fancy brunch.
Promising review: "If hard-boiled eggs are at all a part of your life, this device will change everything. Reclaim lost hours, catch up on missed TV, reconnect with old friends and family. Anything is possible with the free time you'll find at your disposal as you drop six eggs into this beast, press a button, and then walk away. What will you do? High-intensity exercise? Model building? Learn a second language? I hear your concern. 'What if I become so engrossed in my newfound love of taxonomy that I forget about my eggs?' Fear not, efficient chef. Like the horn of Gabriel himself, the unmistakable tone of this technological marvel could rouse the dead and bring you running to your fresh-and-ready ova's side. The Dash Go Rapid Egg Cooker is what mankind has been working toward since the first roundish stone was shaped into a wheel. Witness the apex of human innovation! Did not love the poaching tray." —J. Mercer Crenshaw
Get it from Amazon for $16.69+ (available in eight colors). Also, check out the double-decker version.
12. Plus, an egg bite maker because I know you’ve been going over your weekly Starbucks budget (it’s ok, I'm not judging). But now you can make up to 12 bites in the comfort of your own home! And it's a real steal if compared to going out to buy it every morning.
Psst. A lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites!
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks' and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it several times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer who suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124
Get it from Amazon for $42.08+ (available in three colors).
13. A handheld heated bag sealer to keep your ingredients that aren’t in resealable bags from going stale. This is also super handy for sealing in all the deliciousness in your snacks!
It also comes with a small bag cutter at the bottom for easy access when it comes time to reopen!
Promising review: "Where have you been my whole life?! This is the absolute best thing since sliced bread. It heats up fast and seals up all of your chip bags in seconds. No more clips that fall off your favorite chip. Just zip this on top of your bag and it will seal it back until next time. Saves a fortune on stale snacks. This is a must for every kitchen." —Jen B.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
14. A compact instant-read meat thermometer you can use to confidently serve up a delicious meal and impress yourself with your culinary skills. No more guessing if your chicken is cooked through or if your steak is still mooing.
Promising review: "Couldn't be easier to use, really. I tested it with ice water and boiling water, and it seems to be pretty accurate. I've already cooked some steaks using it and they came out perfect. Plan to use it a lot with my smoker and expect good results there too. I love that it has the magnets so I can stick on the fridge, the grill, or the smoker, and it's always handy. And you really can't beat the price at under $10!" —FCC
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in red and grey).
15. Some jarred truffle-infused pasta sauce for taking your boring ole spaghetti and making it fancy. It’s like a lavish upgrade to your pantry staple that will make your taste buds dance. This pasta sauce is perfect for those of us who want to impress our friends with our culinary skills. (Even if we don’t have any!)
The Pomodoro sauce is hearty without any spice. And the Arrabbiata sauce delivers the heat. I've tried both of these flavors of Truff pasta sauce and they are SO good. It likely goes without saying but if you don't like truffles, you won't like this. It is VERY truffle-y. I'm also a big fan of the Truff hot sauce from the same brand. Most of the time I make a meal of whatever pasta and jarred sauce I happen to have as a last resort, but I look forward to eating pasta with this delish sauce — even if it's just noodles and sauce with not even a sprinkle of Parm to dress it up! It'll cost ya more than Prego or other store-bought sauces. But it's worth it as a treat! —Elizabeth
Get two jars from Amazon for $29.99.
16. A mini steamer to help you conjure up some easy side dishes while only using your microwave. Think: chopped veggies, shrimp, and DUMPLINGS (the best food in the world).
Promising review: "It works great so far. I just tried it to cook some fresh broccoli, carrots, and snow peas. It cooked them in fewer than four minutes. They turned out great!" —Camilla Rogers
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.