25 Products Reviewers Didn’t Expect To Love But Totally Did

StoveShelf is a small business founded by Scott Fleming after struggling with storage space in his own small Milwaukee apartment. After a couple of beers, he quickly realized the entire top of the stove itself was wasted space, and the magnetic StoveShelf was born.



BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes loves hers: "I picked up the StoveShelf in the white 20-inch apartment size a while back, and I'm *obsessed* with how it uses and fills the space above my teensy stove. The magnets under are S-T-R-O-N-G, but you can still move them around with ease. That's a good thing, because if your stovetop is curved (or straight-up dented on top, like mine...lol), you may need to adjust the positioning of the magnets so that the StoveShelf sits flat on top and items don't slide off. (I found that positioning the magnets near the front allowed the StoveShelf to sit further back and maintain a flat level position.) As a backup option, though, I found that it works just as well when you put it on backwards so that the lip on the back faces the front — this keeps any items on top from sliding off!"

Promising review: "When I ordered it, I was skeptical. It just seemed too easy and I figured I could always return it if I didn't love it or if it didn't work on my really cheap stove. Wrong on both counts. This thing is genius! It works great. I live in a small house and don't have lots of storage, especially in the kitchen. This frees up so much cabinet space. I have all my bigger spice containers on it. It's really as good as the hype." —Beth Friscino

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three finishes).