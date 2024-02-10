25 Products Reviewers Didn’t Expect To Love But Totally Did

1. Some seamless bra liners for when boob sweat just won't allow your day to be great. This amazing invention absorbs sweat and provides a barrier that prevents the underwire from digging into your skin. Now you can wear that cute top without worrying about any discomfort or sweat stains.
Promising review: "I honestly wasn't expecting much from these. I am DD so I was leery about buying a medium, but the chart was right. These are so comfortable and stayed in place all day. Didn't even feel them. At the end of the day, my underboob is usually gross and sticky (live in a desert area) but with these the area was completely dry!! I was so surprised and happy!" —jerry5234
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in women's sizes M–XXL and in three colors).
2. A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty because some days you're feeling a bit ~stuck~ and it seems like you're straining a little *too much* just to go. This contraption helps you achieve a more natural position for doing your business, making it easier and quicker.
Promising review: "I didn't expect to love this as much as I am! Highly recommend for anyone who has a harder time making #2. I especially love how it hides under the toilet when not in use." —Benzion Gelernter
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
For a more ~aesthetic~ throne, splurge on the acrylic version for $79.99 or the teak wood version for $48.48.
3. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel with results so good, the photos speak for themselves. It's like a spa pedicure in a bottle! Just apply the gel and let it sit for 5–10 minutes, then follow up with a foot scrubber.
4. A concentrated allergen spray if you ever feel like your sinuses are under attack from pet dander and dust, and you’re looking for some relief. Whether they're airborne or lingering on surfaces, this spray reduces the presence of allergens like a superhero.
Allergy Asthma Cleaning Store is a family-owned business making safe cleaning goods for the whole family. If you suffer from pet allergies, it's recommended you spray this daily. For dust mite allergies, try three times a week.
Promising review: "I read all the amazing reviews but remained skeptical that this could work for me. My asthma is terrible in the winter, as I am allergic to my cat and it gets worse once our heat goes on. I spray this on all of my furniture, in the air, and on my vent covers every day and I have noticed an incredible difference in my symptoms in the last few days. It’s really wild. I just got more on subscription because it’s that amazing. We still vacuum regularly and have air purifiers on but those measures still didn’t help that much until I added in this spray." —Grace Valentine Home
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A patented ChomChom pet hair remover that works so well to remove pet hair, it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this off the recommendation of a friend and didn't have the highest of expectations. I already have a lint roller that works in this way, with the fuzzy grip, and it doesn't compare to regular lint rollers. This ChomChom however, worked better than I thought! Started it off on a few pet beds and bedspreads and was impressed with the hair removal. Definitely will keep using this!" —Green Sardine
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
6. A heated Shiatsu massage pillow if you ~knead~ a way to relieve all your aches and pains. It’s like an at-home spa experience to help soothe your and relax your body, giving your neck and shoulders some much-needed TLC.
Fire this massage pillow up with the included power adaptor and enjoy pre-timed 20-minute sessions with auto shutoff and overheat protection!
Promising review: "I really didn't expect much with this, but wanted to try it due to the reviews and a recommendation from an online source I trust. And, wow, was I wrong. This thing really does give a nice massage. It truly makes a difference for pain/tightness as well as general relaxation. Only thing I've ever tried that even comes close to a real massage therapist. Totally worth it." —Professional Mom
Get it from Amazon for $57.95.
7. A set of Bluapple freshness balls — just by existing in the same space as your fruits and veggies, these can extend their lifespan and save you a ton of money in the process. No more wasted trips to the grocery store just because your bananas and bell peppers went bad too soon!
BluApple is a small business that was founded 2009 to help combat food waste. Just snag a refill kit and refresh your freshness ball with a new packet every three months.
Promising review: "I didn't really expect this to work, but it was so cheap I figured it was worth a try. I can't believe a head of iceberg lettuce was still crisp after two weeks in the fridge. It's not a miracle — it did not seem to help my cilantro last longer, but if I can stop throwing away a fraction of the produce I currently toss each week, I think it's worth it." —momin8er
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A set of painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you won't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use these pens consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
Promising review: "I'm so glad I purchased this whitening pen. I've tried several products with just OK results so I had pretty low expectations. This whitening pen gave fantastic results and was super easy to use. I didn't have any sensitivity and there was no bad taste in my mouth from it. I will be purchasing again!" —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
9. A budget-friendly putty primer, a lightweight base that won't have you feeling like you're wearing a mask all day. This primer also has a blurring effect that reduces the appearance of pores and gives you a velvety smooth canvas for your makeup.
Promising review: "I was skeptical, but after trying it my mind is forever changed! Shrunk my pores and made them seem like they were gone forever! Apply the primer and then apply foundation. It makes my skin feel great! No bad odor and doesn't make my skin oily! I will keep using this product!" —Christy
Get it from Amazon for $10.
10. A jar of internet-beloved pink cleaning paste, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
Promising review: "I was skeptical because it was a product that was going viral on social media but it really exceeded my expectations! I had recently tiled my bathroom and had a grout haze that I was struggling to get off and The Pink Stuff made it effortless! I highly recommend this product!!" —Tink0118
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara that actually lives up to its promises — with over 244,000+ 5-star ratings to back it up. Swipe it on and watch your lashes transform into the long, luscious, fluttery, lashes of your dreams.
Promising review: "I was skeptical on this mascara. I have tons of mascara tubes that I try and don't like. With a price like this, I really didn't expect this to be any better. I was wrong. It has a decent and not oversized brush, goes on very smoothly, great color, and does make lashes look fuller and longer as you apply it to the degree that you want. I will buy again." —KsK
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
12. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner here to do all the hard work for you while you binge-watch Netflix shows. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "After using this product for months I'm finally writing a review. I'm too old to get on hands and knees to scrub a bathtub, and since we live in a hard water area our tub was quite dingy. I admit I was skeptical about this product, but decided it was worth a try. After giving it a chance to work with repeated applications, it really does keep our shower curtains and tub much cleaner, and with a minimum of elbow grease. (We don't have glass in our tub so I can't speak for cleaning glass.) You have to let it work over time though — don't expect to spritz it on and watch years of soap scum and calcification magically and immediately dissolve. Follow the label instructions for best results. But I'm on our third jug of this stuff, and fully intend on using it for as long as they keep making it!" —Lajitasgal
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and sizes).
13. A slim but sturdy magnetic stove shelf letting you keep all your cooking essentials (like seasonings and oils) within arm's reach while saving precious counter space. You can also use this shelf to prop up your phone while watching a YouTube tutorial on every step of the recipe, because you honestly have no idea what's going on.
StoveShelf is a small business founded by Scott Fleming after struggling with storage space in his own small Milwaukee apartment. After a couple of beers, he quickly realized the entire top of the stove itself was wasted space, and the magnetic StoveShelf was born.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes loves hers: "I picked up the StoveShelf in the white 20-inch apartment size a while back, and I'm *obsessed* with how it uses and fills the space above my teensy stove. The magnets under are S-T-R-O-N-G, but you can still move them around with ease. That's a good thing, because if your stovetop is curved (or straight-up dented on top, like mine...lol), you may need to adjust the positioning of the magnets so that the StoveShelf sits flat on top and items don't slide off. (I found that positioning the magnets near the front allowed the StoveShelf to sit further back and maintain a flat level position.) As a backup option, though, I found that it works just as well when you put it on backwards so that the lip on the back faces the front — this keeps any items on top from sliding off!"
Promising review: "When I ordered it, I was skeptical. It just seemed too easy and I figured I could always return it if I didn't love it or if it didn't work on my really cheap stove. Wrong on both counts. This thing is genius! It works great. I live in a small house and don't have lots of storage, especially in the kitchen. This frees up so much cabinet space. I have all my bigger spice containers on it. It's really as good as the hype." —Beth Friscino
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three finishes).