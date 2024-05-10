28 Problem-Solving Beauty Products For Those Issues You Didn’t Even Know Had Legit Solutions

1. Cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum body cream to tighten and smooth your skin with the help of caffeine-rich guarana, hydrating cupuacu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil. This fast-absorbing formula allows your skin to indulge in a little pampering, leaving your skin soft and supple and smelling like a tropical paradise.
Seriously, people are *obsessed* with how this stuff smells. Its warm gourmand fragrance has notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla — yum!
Promising review: "For demographic purposes: Female, 33 years old. I've only been using this for four days and can see a slight difference in the appearance of my cellulite. I have a deep dimple in my left butt cheek and I can already tell that it's shrinking and smoothing out. I've used very expensive creams, oils and lotions but after four days I already see more results with this product. To make it even better, the scent is amazing! I use it all over because it makes my skin so soft even the next day." —ChelseaK
2. A pore-clearing cleansing oil that visibly sucks out sebum from your pores and removes makeup residue and blackheads, leaving your skin looking clearer and feeling smoother. Reviewers of all skin types swear by it, including those with acne-prone skin (who say it doesn't cause breakouts)!
BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.
Promising review: "BEST OIL CLEANSER I SWEAR. I’ve gone through 3-4 bottles now and it continues to cleanse my skin AMAZING. It melts makeup, clears pores. Honestly a heaven send. The first time I used it, it cleared a lot of my sebum and even now when I use it, it clears any dead skin and dirt I have, even when I don’t wear makeup. BUY IT, it's amazing. You can see all the dirt that came out of my face recently in the photo [above, right]." —rexichor
3. A set of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for a quick and easy way to shape your brows and get rid of pesky peach fuzz. Not only will they leave your skin feeling silky smooth, but they're also perfect for prepping your face for flawless makeup application.
Promising review: "I suppose it's my hearty German peasant ancestry, but I've always been a hairy girl. Plucking the more egregious of the thick black hairs is required at least a two to three times week. I'd been eying these razors for a while and finally took the plunge. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
4. L'Oréal's Voluminous Primer Mascara capable of instantly amping up your lashes without the hassle of expensive extensions or tricky falsies. This primer contains fibers to give your lashes extra length without making them feel stiff, and it goes on white, making it super easy to layer on your favorite mascara right after.
Promising review: "Until this purchase, I didn't know there was such a thing as lash primer. I rarely wore mascara, because no matter what brand I used, it would always run. I finally gave up on it except for special occasions when I knew I'd only have it on for a short time. That was too bad, because I am very fair, and without mascara, it looks like I don't have any eyelashes at all. I happened upon this by chance, and decided to give it a try. This stuff is great! I put it on, wait a couple of minutes, then apply mascara. I have tried it with several brands of mascara, as I have a huge rarely-used stash of it. All of the mascara I have tried has stayed on for hours without a bit of running or smudging. I do have to say that I find it a bit harder to remove my mascara when I go to take makeup off, but I would rather have that 'issue' than the other way around. It's great to be able to wear mascara and have my lashes show for a change! Highly recommend." —Lucy Ray
5. Along with this top-rated Essence mascara that gives even more volume and length while also being smudge-proof, so you don't have to worry about looking like a hot mess by the end of the day. And the best part? Reviewers say this $5 mascara delivers the same (if not better) results as options from high-end brands like Too Faced and Benefit.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd swears by this mascara: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes, and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. Plus, it's cruelty-free!" Peep more deets in her full Essence Lash Princess mascara review.
Promising review: "Amazing volume and length and for a fantastic price. I highly recommend it if you want eyelashes that look like you could be wearing fake ones! Good staying power as well." —Melissa
6. An oddly satisfying Dermora exfoliant foot peel for those times you look down at your little piggies and think, "Dang, I need a miracle." You just slip on these booties and let the magic happen — but let me warn you, the peeling process can be a bit...interesting. It's like watching a snake shed its skin for the next 5–7 days. But! Your feet will look SO much better with no more cracking, tough skin.
Promising review: "This foot peel is THE TRUTH and got my feet right and smooth as butter! I’ve never done a foot peel in my life and so I had a lot of hard skin under my foot to get rid of. The shipping was super fast, I think I received it in like three days! I followed the instructions on the box, and decided to put on the foot peel on right before bed. You can feel the peel tingling and working while you have it on your feet so I felt relief. It took about three days after I did the peel to see the results starting. Do not get discouraged if you see peeling only at the toes. That’s just the start of it...cause the next day I felt the mid of my foot arch bubble after my bath and a whole piece of skin was peeling. This peel did its job and some more! It has my feet feeling baby smooth! This peel gave me a feeling of being in a salon without the polish. It felt good to pamper myself. This is my go-to from now on, when I want a good smooth foot AFTER a pedicure (because a pumice stone can’t do what this peel can)!" —Shopinista
7. Or a Mr. Pumice Ultimate Pumi Bar with two sides: a tough gritty side perfect for battling those calluses that just won't budge and a gentler side to smooth out your feet, leaving them feeling soft as a cloud.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly is obsessed: "I bought this after putting it in countless stories, and folks, the reviewers are right. This thing is LEGIT."
Promising review: "At the shop where I get pedicures I noted that they use these. The dark purple side is perfect for keeping my heels smooth. I live in the desert and go barefoot often so I need something for my feet, but other products didn't seem to be very effective. I use this with a callus gel every so often and this seems to work better than all the other 'pumice' bars, etc. This isn't pumice though, but I never liked the hard pumice stones and they didn't seem to do much anyway." —Desert Rose
8. A bottle of Bondi Sands self-tanning foam (with over 25,000 5-star ratings!) that's like sunshine in a bottle, giving you a subtle and totally customizable tan without having to step a foot outside. Just pump directly onto a mitt and apply in long sweeping motions to smooth over your body. You can wash it off after an hour, or if you want a deeper color, you can leave it on for up to eight hours.
It's enriched with aloe vera, super light, and won't leave any streaks on your arms or legs!
Promising review: "Next best thing to a spray tan! My daughter has been using this product on and off for about a year, so I decided to give it a try. She has olive undertones and tans from the sun easily. I am fairer — I burn first then tan. We both use the 'Dark' version of this product. I tried it for the first time recently before a trip to Florida. I just wanted to have a LITTLE color and not look scary white in my bathing suit (I live up North and have no tan this time of year!) I was BLOWN AWAY! Not streaky, not orange, no horrible smell. I looked naturally tan and it faded without looking blotchy. I applied it after fully exfoliating and left it on overnight. AMAZING results! I’m so glad I found this product. HIGHLY recommend!" —Samantha Angelini
9. A lightly tinted nail concealer here to cover up any yellowing or stains on your nails and coat them with a milky, luminous shade that'll look fresh and fabulous.
Londontown is a small biz making products that'll help keep your nails healthy and beautiful.
Promising reviews: "Highly impressed and satisfied with purchase. I've been a nail biter my entire life. I recently stopped biting a little over three months ago, and while I've been pleased overall with the growth, I've found that my natural nails have many imperfections. For instance, I have splinter hemorrhages, as well as white horizontal lines (aka Beau's lines) on every single nail on all 10 fingers, and the tips are transparent. But this polish literally disguises all of that. I'm so so grateful to have found it." —Kourtnee amos
10. A stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense since it's about to be that time of year when it's sweltering hot and your sweaty legs are rubbing together, making a not-so-good combo. This soothing balm creates a barrier to help reduce friction and prevent irritation from skin-to-skin or skin-to-clothing contact.
My former colleague Ciera Velarde is a huge fan: "I've used it for about 12 years now and it's the only thing that I can trust to prevent that dreaded chafing after a sweaty day of walking around. It glides on perfectly, it's unscented, and it doesn't melt away when you start to sweat. If it's a particularly hot day out, it can start to fade after a few hours, so just make sure to bring it with you to reapply. In addition to preventing chafing between my thighs, I've also applied it on my arms where my sports bra rubs against them when I run and it works like a charm!"
Promising review: "Whoooo sometimes I feel as if a fire is going to start between my thighs, but with this stuff they just glide right on by each other, it has been a summer life saver. Only thing is you have to pack it on and reapply maybe four hours in, so bring it along for the ride. I will be buying again." —Ash
11. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars packed with collagen, retinol, and vitamin C, a powerful trio that can even out your skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, scars, and blemishes. It *also* contains turmeric, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and vitamin E to leave your skin feeling cleansed, revitalized, and oh-so-glowy.
As far as skincare goes, this is stuff is basically pure gold in bar soap form. ✨ You can use it on your face, neck, and all over your body as needed.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS, I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
