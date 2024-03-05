30 Personal Care Items To Help You Look More Put Together On A Budget

1. A nonaerosol I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo to swoop in and rescue your hair while in between washes. Just sprinkle a bit onto your roots, massage it in, and voilà! Your hair will look *and* smell fresh, and the added volume will give you a confidence boost to tackle the day ahead.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get two from Amazon for $18.
2. An oddly satisfying Dermora exfoliant foot peel for those times you look down at your little piggies and think, "Dang, I need a miracle." You just slip on these booties and let the magic happen — but let me warn you, the peeling process can be a bit...interesting. It's like watching a snake shed its skin for the next 5–7 days. But! Your feet will look SO much better with no more cracking, tough skin.
Promising review: "This foot peel is THE TRUTH and got my feet right and smooth as butter! I’ve never done a foot peel in my life and so I had a lot of hard skin under my foot to get rid of. The shipping was super fast, I think I received it in like three days! I followed the instructions on the box, and decided to put on the foot peel on right before bed. You can feel the peel tingling and working while you have it on your feet so I felt relief. It took about three days after I did the peel to see the results starting. Do not get discouraged if you see peeling only at the toes. That’s just the start of it...cause the next day I felt the mid of my foot arch bubble after my bath and a whole piece of skin was peeling. This peel did its job and some more! It has my feet feeling baby smooth! This peel gave me a feeling of being in a salon without the polish. It felt good to pamper myself. This is my go-to from now on, when I want a good smooth foot AFTER a pedicure (because a pumice stone can’t do what this peel can)!" —Shopinista
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.25 (available in eight scents).
3. A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small oral care business.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.90.
4. And a set of teeth whitening pens because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you won't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use these pens consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
Promising review: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok craze about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria Bravo
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
5. An adorable hydrating eye stick, aka the perfect remedy for dehydrated skin. This eye treatment is made with Iceland glacier water, giving your skin the fresh hydration boost it desperately needs on days when you've hit snooze one too many times.
It also helps tighten eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "This is definitely a miracle product. I was impressed that it worked so well, so fast, and so instantly. The packaging is silly but whimsical; I enjoy it. This is the last thing I apply before walking out the door. First day I used it, I put it on and got in my car — I looked in the rear view mirror and my heart jumped. My eyes had de-puffed on my walk down the front path!!! So impressive. It's not hydrating, it’s more tightening/brightening. If you have dry under eyes, use a creamy hydrating eye cream first, and apply this over it — problem solved. You don’t get much product, but you don’t need to use much either, and it’s not like it’s expensive. Definitely worth it if a product actually DOES what it claims it’ll do!!! Buy it!" —Joseph S.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. Or, a facial ice roller if you're ready to say goodbye to tired-looking eyes. This nifty tool is designed to reduce inflammation and swelling in the delicate under-eye area. Simply store the roller in your freezer overnight, and roll it gently over your eye area in the morning. The cool temperature helps to constrict blood vessels and reduce puffiness, leaving you with a more refreshed and awake appearance.
Promising review: "I was in the habit of rolling a cold can of soda on my forehead to help with tension headaches and sinus pain but that was cumbersome and not always cold enough. This ice roller works so well to ease the pain from sinuses and tension. It froze very quickly and I felt instant relief. The rolling motion even cleared my sinuses and I could breathe better right away. I love this. Would highly recommend." —DT
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
7. A makeup-correcting stick if you're anything like me and you know the struggle of spending hours on your makeup only to mess it up with one wrong move. This little tool is like a Magic Eraser for your face. You know those annoying smudges or mistakes you make when applying eyeliner or lipstick? Well, this fixes them in a snap. No need to panic or start your makeup all over again! 🙌🏽
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton swabs dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
8. Mighty Patches to shrink your problems overnight. OK, I'm not talking student loans or awkward first date type of problems, but they do help with pimples! These patches not only cover up your zits, but they also suck out all the gross gunk, leaving your skin looking fresh and clear.
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts. These are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $12.99.
9. A touch-up dermaplaning tool for a quick and easy way to shape your brows and get rid of peach fuzz. Not only will they leave your skin feeling silky smooth, but they're also perfect for prepping your face for flawless makeup application.
It comes with a precision cover to help you shape your brows to the exact shape you want. Or leave them just how they are. Remember, removing facial hair (or any hair) is optional, not necessary!
Promising review: "Plucking the more egregious of my thick black hairs is at least a 2–3x/week effort. I opened these rather hesitantly — I mean, they are sharp blades going on your face — took a sip of Prosecco for courage, washed my face and started shaving. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. First complete face shave (full cheeks, upper lip, lower lip, jawline) over and done with in less than three minutes with outstanding results. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
Get them from Amazon for $5.94 (available in a pack of three).
10. Essence's Lash Princess mascara that will unleash your inner beauty influencer and have you wanting to tell all of your followers why you won't be able to live without it. Not only does this mascara give you instant volume and length, but it's also smudge-proof, so you don't have to worry about looking like a hot mess by the end of the day.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd (whose beautiful face is pictured above) says it really does live up to the hype! Check out her full Essence Lash Princess mascara review.
I use this myself and let me tell you, as someone who is very picky with mascaras, this has become my all-time favorite. It's also vegan and cruelty-free!
Promising review: "I love this mascara! My lashes are pretty straight naturally. Average length, but this mascara made them appear so much longer! I curled my lashes, used only the mascara, no eyeshadow or liner. This mascara freshened up my eyes without all the makeup. 30 seconds of application and out the door! I use a baby wipe to remove and it comes right off." —BobbySweets
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.