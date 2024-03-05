30 Personal Care Items To Help You Look More Put Together On A Budget

Promising review: "This foot peel is THE TRUTH and got my feet right and smooth as butter! I’ve never done a foot peel in my life and so I had a lot of hard skin under my foot to get rid of. The shipping was super fast, I think I received it in like three days! I followed the instructions on the box, and decided to put on the foot peel on right before bed. You can feel the peel tingling and working while you have it on your feet so I felt relief. It took about three days after I did the peel to see the results starting. Do not get discouraged if you see peeling only at the toes. That’s just the start of it...cause the next day I felt the mid of my foot arch bubble after my bath and a whole piece of skin was peeling. This peel did its job and some more! It has my feet feeling baby smooth! This peel gave me a feeling of being in a salon without the polish. It felt good to pamper myself. This is my go-to from now on, when I want a good smooth foot AFTER a pedicure (because a pumice stone can’t do what this peel can)!" —Shopinista

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.25 (available in eight scents).