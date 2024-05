30 Little Things Reviewers Say Genuinely Improved Their Lives

Quick skincare FYI — hydrocolloid patches are most effective at treating acne that has already come to the surface (aka when you can see a whitehead). Then, the patch can more easily pull out any fluid, dead skin, and bacteria hiding in there way more easily than if there are several layers of skin over the pimple.

Promising review: "First off, buy this if you have issues with picking at your face when you have acne, need to get rid of a pimple within 24 hours, or when you have a pimple and want to make it less noticeable. I JUST ordered these, but they have already changed my life for the better. You put one on a whitehead no matter how small, and hours later, the patch will suck all the nasty gunk out of that pore, and when you take it off, the blemish is almost vanished. If you're sitting here wondering if it’s worth the money, it is. Treat yourself and just put it in your cart because you'll regret it if you don’t!" —Alyssa soriano

Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.