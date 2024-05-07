30 Little Things Reviewers Say Genuinely Improved Their Lives

1. A pack of door pinch guards to prevent those yelps of pain from kiddos, adults, and even our furry friends getting caught in closing doors. It also protects everyone from those heart-stopping moments of loud door slams that have everyone jumping out of their skin!
Promising reviews: "My 3-year-old's favorite activity had become shutting our cats in rooms so they could not get out, leading us to have to stop what we were doing to come to the rescue and answer their cries for freedom dozens of times a day. These are sturdy, fit snugly, hold up to attempted slammings — they do the job! Maybe a little overpriced for some pieces of foam, but whatever — they’ve made my life so much better, I’d buy them all over again!" —Mandy
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
2. An easy-to-use ear-washing bottle if you feel like using cotton swabs is pushing the wax further in instead of getting it out. All you have to do is insert the plastic tip, give the bottle a few pumps, and flush all those little nuggets out. It'll seem like you struck a gold mine.
Doctor Easy started 20 years ago with the invention of the Elephant Ear Washer by a doctor who saw the need for a better method of treating patients’ earwax impactions.
Promising review: "Amazing product!!! If you ever had to go the doctor to get that earwax out, STOP. I have had to go once a year for 30 years to have this done. Not anymore! Last year, I paid over $100 to my doctor. This year, I did some research and found this product. Very skeptical, I gave it a shot. Within two minutes, one ear was clear, and the wax was out!! I can hear again! Best thing is that when I start getting my wax buildup next year, I can clean it immediately instead of having to wait up to a month to see my doctor. No more driving to the doctor, waiting 'til 1:45 for my 1:00 appointment and no co-pay!!!! Thank you for making my life better!" —tbone23
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
3. A variety pack of light-dimming stickers made to cover those overly bright LED lights on your appliances and power strips. No more squinting or shielding your eyes when you're trying to relax in a dimly lit room — or trying to sleep in blissful darkness!
4. An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer, aka your ticket to homemade versions of those beloved (but pricey) Uncrustables. It comes with not one, not two, but three different shapes, so you can have fun customizing the sandwich. Whether you're into classic peanut butter and jelly or feeling adventurous with your fillings, the possibilities are truly limitless.
Promising review: "This set is amazing! I did not realize that Uncrustables makers existed, and I am so glad a friend mentioned them to me, and I bought this set! My life is changed for the better. I am saving so much money by making my own Uncrustables! This set is sturdy and works like a charm! Very easy to clean up after as well! Best purchase I've made in a long time!" —Leah
Get it from Amazon for $15.97.
5. A set of brush scrubber drill attachments, which attach to your drill to do all the hard scrubbing for you, saving your elbow grease for something else — like popping open a bottle of wine after a long day's work of cleaning.
Drill Brush is a small business founded by a car wash owner, Anthony LaPolla, who had carpal tunnel and needed a way to clean rims without the strain of hand scrubbing. Tony started selling the design in 2007 and has since expanded the product line to include varying stiffnesses (each marked by a different color) to handle all sorts of cleaning tasks.
The set includes three brush head attachments: a flat 2-inch detail brush, a flat 4-inch brush for large surfaces, and a rounded brush for corners.
Promising review: "Sometimes, it's the simple things that really make a big improvement in your life, and this is one of them. I devoted an evening to cleaning my bathroom, and WOW, does the drill brush make it easy! This is by far one of the best purchases I've made for the money." —Anon
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in various brush stiffnesses).
6. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for a quick and easy way to shape your brows and get rid of pesky peach fuzz. Not only will they leave your skin feeling silky smooth, but they're also perfect for prepping your face for flawless makeup application.
Promising review: "Wonderful and has literally changed my life for the better!! I have some darker hair in the mustache area, and have been plucking and waxing those things for years!! Saw these on the Momfessionals blog and decided to go against everything that I had ever been told for 30-plus years. ... I decided to shave that mustache!!! It has made my life so much better! Have been doing this for about a month and only have to about once a week. If you’re on the fence, go for this. Don’t waste another second waxing or plucking. I do clean the blade after each use with a little rubbing alcohol!! Get this to make your life easier. Also, my hair is no thicker than it was before (when I waxed and plucked)...so go for it!!" —Jonathan
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94.
7. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that'll help you fly through making dinner because (in my opinion) prepping your fresh ingredients is the most time-consuming part. This handy gadget allows you to chop, slice, and julienne your veggies in record time. This chopper also features a built-in storage container to prevent messy countertops.
Promising review: "This made my life so much better with chopping onions and other veggies! It’s so quick and easy. One tip is to make sure you cut your veggie small enough so that it’s easy to push down the handle. Big chunks are a little harder to chop. Please be careful with cleaning; the blades are super sharp." —Tasha
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four colors and four sizes).
8. A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers so you don’t have to live out your own version of Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction. These little lifesavers are the perfect companion for bra-free days, offering ultra-discreet coverage that's totally waterproof.
Promising review: "You know when your life gets better after you purchase a specific product? Well, this is that product. With this Texas summer weather approaching, wearing a bra is like sticking your breasts in a straitjacket! I slapped these bad boys on today and went braless in a white tank top! I'm a happy woman!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pair from Amazon for $26.50+ (available in two sizes, two styles, and five shades).
9. A dual-layered fine-bristled flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I normally don't feel compelled to write reviews for products. With that said, this is the best toothbrush I have ever used in my entire life. Using this toothbrush feels like I am rubbing velvet on my teeth. This toothbrush literally improved my quality of life." —Travis Haddock
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
10. A beloved tub of TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
Promising review: "Where has this stuff been in all of my 46 years! Cleaned my stove like is wasn't even dirty! I simply put a small amount on my sponge and attacked the baked-on crud! It came off easily with just a small amount of elbow grease. 💪🏼 Nothing like I normally have to do with spraying stinky, fuming oven cleaner and letting it sit, scrub, and then repeating over and over until it's clean! This has made my life so much better! Now off to tackle the hard water spots and soap scum in the shower!!" —Jenny
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
11. A cult-favorite box of Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers to shrink your problems overnight. OK, I'm not talking student loans or awkward first date type of problems, but they do help with pimples! These discreet patches not only cover up your zits, but they also suck out all the gross gunk, leaving your skin looking fresh and clear.
Quick skincare FYI — hydrocolloid patches are most effective at treating acne that has already come to the surface (aka when you can see a whitehead). Then, the patch can more easily pull out any fluid, dead skin, and bacteria hiding in there way more easily than if there are several layers of skin over the pimple.
For a true deep-dive, check out our full viral Might Pimple Patch review!
Promising review: "First off, buy this if you have issues with picking at your face when you have acne, need to get rid of a pimple within 24 hours, or when you have a pimple and want to make it less noticeable. I JUST ordered these, but they have already changed my life for the better. You put one on a whitehead no matter how small, and hours later, the patch will suck all the nasty gunk out of that pore, and when you take it off, the blemish is almost vanished. If you're sitting here wondering if it’s worth the money, it is. Treat yourself and just put it in your cart because you'll regret it if you don’t!" —Alyssa soriano
Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.