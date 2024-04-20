28 Kitchen Products For Anyone Who Cooks For Survival Instead Of Joy

This air fryer heats instantly so you don't have to worry about preheating. It also features a digital display to choose from eight preset cooking options, a nonstick and easy-to-clean removable basket, and powerful air circulation for even cooking.

Promising review: "I never write reviews, so if I’m writing this, you know it’s good. This little air fryer is perfect and my saving grace when I’m working 12-hour shifts. Being stuck at work but still able to cook yourself something instead of ordering out is a blessing. It’s small so it’s out of the way, but large enough that you can have enough food to share or have two helpings for yourself. Absolutely fantastic, and for the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to clean, store, and use." —Kristen

Get it from Amazon for $59.87+ (available in three sizes and four colors).