28 Kitchen Products For Anyone Who Cooks For Survival Instead Of Joy

1. An electric air fryer letting you whip up all of your favorite fried delights, from chicken nuggets to french fries, while using far less oil — and all you have to do is press a button. It's almost like having McDonald's at home, minus sitting in the long drive-thru line.
This air fryer heats instantly so you don't have to worry about preheating. It also features a digital display to choose from eight preset cooking options, a nonstick and easy-to-clean removable basket, and powerful air circulation for even cooking.
Promising review: "I never write reviews, so if I’m writing this, you know it’s good. This little air fryer is perfect and my saving grace when I’m working 12-hour shifts. Being stuck at work but still able to cook yourself something instead of ordering out is a blessing. It’s small so it’s out of the way, but large enough that you can have enough food to share or have two helpings for yourself. Absolutely fantastic, and for the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to clean, store, and use." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $59.87+ (available in three sizes and four colors).
2. Plus, a magnetic air fryer cheat sheet so you don't have to dig through drawers or search the internet for the different cook times. Just glance at the side of your fridge to have all your questions answered — like how long it takes to achieve perfectly crisp Brussels sprouts.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cookbook but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.45+ (available in two colors).
3. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for perfectly diced onions, carrots, and celery in a matter of seconds. TBH ingredient prep is like 60% of the battle, so this will help you knock out the hard part.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four colors and four sizes).
4. A Dash rapid egg cooker if you're tired of playing the guessing game of whether or not the yolks are fully cooked. This little gadget can make hard-boiled eggs for a quick snack, soft-boiled eggs for your breakfast toast, or even poached eggs for your fancy brunch.
Promising review: "I bought this egg cooker for the first time a year and a half ago, and it is awesome. I hate having a single-purpose appliance in my kitchen, but this is worth it. Making hard-boiled eggs was always hit or miss for me, even if it was timed perfectly. (I admit I forgot about the eggs more than once!) This cooker makes PERFECT eggs every single time, to the exact hardness I desire with no green ring on the yolk. Even better, the shell slides off without taking half the egg white with it! My favorite use is to pop some eggs in when I get home and prep a salad. By the time the salad is ready, the eggs are done. I can even leave the kitchen and still hear when they are done because of the buzzer." —A. M. Hinshaw
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).
5. A truly nonstick silicone baking mat that doesn't require any oil and is super easy to clean, so you can finally ditch the parchment paper and aluminum foil (your wallet will thank you). It's perfect for baking, cooking, and some reviewers even use it to make candy!
Promising review: "I use these mats several times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $15.64.
6. A dishwasher-safe silicone soup cubes tray ideal for freezing soup, chili, broth, or even herb starters that can be used in various other recipes (or just saved for later when you've prepped a little too much).
Each tray has four fill lines — 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, and 250 mL — which is ideal for people who like to portion their food.
Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free and dishwasher safe.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned half-cup and one-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.92 (available in four colors, including a two-pack).
7. A popular microwave pasta cooker for the days when you’re exhausted after work and craving comfort food, but the thought of boiling water for pasta feels like a marathon. Just throw in some water and pasta, tap those microwave buttons, and bam — you’ve got yourself a steaming bowl of noodles.
And the best part? You can strain it in the same container, no extra dishes required!
Promising review: "I don't want to get all gushy over a pasta maker, but man...I really love this gizmo! I try to limit my monthly food expenditures and the Fasta Pasta helps me work in at least one inexpensive pasta meal every week. If not more. First of all, I like spaghetti — either with normal Prego-type sauce or sometimes just with butter and Romano cheese sprinkled on. But I'm lazy and impatient and don't like things that take a long time to make, with a bunch of steps, and a big clean up afterwards. The Fasta Pasta is perfect for me. I get the exact amount of correctly-measured spaghetti; it's faster than boiling water in a big pot then having to watch and stir the pasta; the pasta comes out perfectly cooked every time; and the cleanup is a snap. No big pot; no colander; no spaghetti fork to lift out the pasta. Just the easy to clean Fasta Pasta, and a pot to heat up the sauce. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!" —Smilin Sam
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8. Plus, a rapid veggie steamer to help you conjure up some easy side dishes while using only your microwave. Think: chopped veggies, shrimp, and DUMPLINGS (the best food in the world).
Rapid Brands is a Shark Tank–featured small business that specializes in BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwaveable kitchenwares. Check out more rapid microwave cookers on their Amazon storefront!
Promising review: "Great purchase!!! I’ve been able to steam a whole squash, whole zucchini, handful of cauliflower, broccoli, and it comes out perfect in 3–4 minutes! It makes cooking and eating healthier so quick and easy." —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
9. An under-cabinet lid opener because we’re all strong and independent until it comes to opening a doggone jar. With this, you can bust open those jars of pickles, pasta sauce, and jam faster than you can say, "Easy peasy lemon squeezy."
EZ Off Store is the small business that created this genius product. This little gadget can not only open jars, but also other hard lids (like on plastic bottles). Just put it in the corner and twist for easy opening.
Promising review: "I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters. There was one person who suggested placing the opener with the sharp end of the 'V' closest to you and with it placed in the front, in the right corner under your cabinet. I followed those directions and it works perfectly and easily." —cat lover
Get it from Amazon for $11.25.
10. The stunning Always Pan from Our Place if you’re tired of using several dishes just to make one single meal. This nifty pan is designed to handle all your cooking needs, including braising, searing, steaming, straining, sautéing, frying, boiling, serving, and storing. (Whew!) Not only is it functional, but it's also lightweight, compact, AND comes in a variety of colors.
It comes with a beechwood spatula, custom stainless-steel steamer basket, modular lid, and of course, the pan.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman swears by hers: "It's a beautiful sage color that isn't an eyesore on my stovetop. I also really love the steamer basket, which is great for frozen dumplings, and the nesting spatula. No more sauce and grease dripping from the spoon all over the counter!" (Psst — check out our full Always Pan review for more deets on why we love it!)
Promising review: "I recently bought this non-stick pan, and I am blown away by how easy it makes cooking. Nothing sticks to it! Cleaning up is a breeze, and it cooks everything evenly. It's my new go-to for everything. The quality is top-notch, and it looks sleek in my kitchen. It's sturdy and well-made." —HN
Get it from Amazon for $120+ (available in six colors and three sizes).
11. A meat cooking temperature magnet that'll spare you from the chaos of googling "What's the temp for rare beef?" in the middle of prepping dinner. This little magnet sticks right on your fridge so you can reference those important cooking temps for fish, chicken, and more at a glance.
Moonshine and Glitter is a small, North Carolina -based Etsy shop that makes handmade signs and home decor.
Promising review: "I live this, very helpful and looks awesome on my fridge. Shipping was relatively quick considering the holiday. Practical and looks great. Got the 10- inch and it's perfect size." —Alaina Sofia
Get it from Moonshine and Glitter on Etsy for $8+ (available in four sizes).
12. Along with an instant-read long probe meat thermometer ensuring your meat turns out perfectly without needing to slice it open a dozen times. No more guessing if your chicken is still a health hazard or if your steak is still mooing.
Promising review: "A great thermometer. I can even see ambient temperature with it. The sharp point goes in easily and seeing the accurate temp fast can't be beat. You can even clip it to your shirt and with the ring I actually have it hanging in a conspicuous place in my kitchen so I don't have to keep diving into the utensil drawer. It sure exceeded my expectations." —B.C. Poppe
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
13. A set of low-sodium TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning with the perfect blend of spice to jazz up whatever you're about to reluctantly cook with minimal effort. It's a one-and-done secret ingredient you can use on chicken, fish, vegetables...really anything.
Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok during the pandemic, where the company now has 1.5 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content.
Promising review: "The best seasoning I've ever had. I literally put it on everything. I love to cook and I put this on just about anything I grill or make on the stove too. Amazing stuff, and the guy who created this seems like a hell of a dude. Has a fun YouTube channel and his personality is real solid. He's passionate about his product and I bought some and it did not disappoint." —Kevin L. Kemper
Get a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in a larger size).
14. A weekly meal planner you can use to streamline grocery shopping, slash bills, and save a ton of time. It's like having a culinary wingman, especially for those days when you just can't deal with the mental gymnastics of meal planning.
The notepad — from woman-owned small biz Bloom Daily Planners — features one side for your meal plan and another side that's a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off and take with you!
Promising review: "I love this meal planner! I have found it very useful. I usually use a grocery list app but have wanted to use paper lately, so this is perfect for meal planning, and has a paper list." —Veronica
Get it from Amazon for $5.95 (available in five styles).
15. A trio lasagna pan if you're a "crispy edge piece over the center" type of person. This is also perf if you're cooking for people with different dietary needs or taste preferences. You can adjust the recipe for each section to keep everyone happy (and to mix up your leftovers)!
FYI, you can totally use these for brownies, blondies, and bread too.
Promising review: "As someone who has a child (now a teenager) who will not eat any form of cheese, this pan is amazing! I typically avoid making any food that has cheese mixed into it but now I can make him a section without cheese and the rest of us our regular cheesy goodness. Another benefit to this pan is how well the portions slice. One cut with the spatula gives you a perfectly formed square. Each section makes four regular sized portions for our family." —TRU
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.