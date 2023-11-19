42 Cleaning Products That Work So Well, You'll Think It's Witchcraft

1. A tub of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home making it look newer and fresher.
My former colleague Brittany Ross says, "After seeing countless videos on cleaning TikTok that raved about The Pink Stuff, I knew I had to try it out on my stained, grime-coated sheet tray. I mean, if it could make a dent in that, I'd probably believe in magic. Well, I started scrubbing one corner as a test, and lo and behold, the difference was nothing short of DRAMATIC (check out my TikTok for proof!). And I didn't even have to scrub very hard, though as someone with ~minimal~ upper body strength, I doubt any force I could physically apply would even constitute as heavy scrubbing. At any rate, it worked so well that I tried it on a pair of dirty tennis shoes and a blue stain that had been singed onto my toaster oven for months, and, yup, it worked. I will say, if you want your sheet trays to look brand spankin' new, you might need one of those cleaning scraper tools to get every last bit off, but as far as general stain removal goes, consider me a FAN. Check out yours truly using it three ways on TikTok!"
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. The Wet & Forget weekly shower spray that does all the hard work for you while you binge-watch Netflix shows. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine, in addition to purchasing the Wet and Forget Mold and Mildew Remover for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two scents and a pack of two).
3. A pack of melamine sponges, which are a real superhero when it comes to cleaning. No more worrying about the crayon marks on the wall or the muddy paw prints on the floor. This sponge will tackle all of that and then some.
Reviewers say they work just as well as the Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, and much more affordable!
Promising review: "As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner. Highly recommended." —Stephen Brandau
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $13.95.
4. A fume-free oven cleaner you can let sit overnight to wipe away years of spills and burnt bits. As an added bonus, you can clean out your disaster zone of an oven without being left with a headache from the fumes.
Promising review: "I’ve tried scrubbing my oven with a baking soda paste but it barely did anything to clean my oven. I had years of baked on grease from baking lasagnas and roasting chickens in my oven that looked like they were seriously here to stay. That is, until I tried this amazing product. I sprayed my oven and left it overnight. The next morning — all of the grease stains just simply wiped off with a paper towel! It was that EASY. I’m pretty sensitive to fumes too and this did not bother me at all. Definitely a new staple in my kitchen." —CupCake
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
5. Or a 100% natural oven scrub made to easily cut through your kid's latest cooking experiment. This scrub is pumice-based and is formulated with zero harmful chemicals, which means it smells great.
It also comes with a metallic scrubber!
Everneat is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising reviews: "Love everything about this! Love the scent and the clean it provides! We could not get our oven window clean with any previous product — this did it in seconds :)" —Elizabeth Rowe
"This stuff is MAGIC! One application and it took 15 years of yuck off my oven that refused to come off with other oven cleaners! The product does most of the work so you really don’t have to scrub for hours. Highly recommend this stuff!" —Traci Hutchinson
Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).
6. A jewelry-cleaning stick — this little gem will have your favorite pair of emerald earrings or your diamond engagement ring shining like the day you got it. This brush contains a cleaning gel and fine bristles to reduce the appearance of scratches and remove dirt and oil. It's also small and compact, so you can keep it in the dresser or in your purse if you're on the go.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.38 (also available in packs of two or three, and with jewelry wipes).
7. A ChomChom hair roller that works so well to remove pet hair, it will make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom does not contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —Shelby Cipolla
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four styles).
8. A TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green cleaner, which can handle all the messes life throws at you. From the spilled coffee stain on your car seat to the mark your potty-training pup left on your new rug, this is the perfect tool to have on hand. It's portable and has a large tank which = more cleans in between refills.
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing, but considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. I posted photos for reference of how dirty my cushions were before the cleaning and after the cleaning! Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
9. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets, because you wouldn't shower in a dirty bathroom, so why would you eat off of plates that were cleaned in a dirty dishwasher? Just pop these in and run a cycle like normal, then sit back while it scrubs away all the gunk and grime.
Just pop them into the tray where you'd normally put detergent (or on the bottom of your dishwasher if you're washing dishes at the same time), and run as usual!
Promising reviews: "This was simple to use, smelled good, and I was pleasantly surprised when I opened the dishwasher after the recommended cleaning cycle. This product actually did what it advertises that it will do! Great results, fairly economical — and by the way — it works!" —Old Southern Charm
"Just get them. Changed the way my 20-year-old dishwasher works. Much cleaner dishes and the interior is like new. First time you use it, run it empty with just the cleaner. I didn't realize how much mold and ickiness it got out of my machine." —drpicard
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
10. An odor eliminator spray that works and actually smells good with natural orange peel oil. This is perfect to get rid of any pee smells from pet accidents, especially if you have a kitty who hasn't quite figured out the litter box yet.
Promising review: "My cat went through a phase of peeing in the corner on my carpet. I used this product to eliminate the odor. The orange smell is a bit strong but it definitely masks the smell. It also worked as a repellant by keeping my cat away from that area. Problem solved!" —PsykotikEpizodez
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
11. A rust stain-removing gel for when you're getting ready for work and step into the shower just to be greeted with a...erm...not-so-pleasant sight. Apply this gel, let sit for a few minutes, and finally scrub away that brown stain that's been staring at you for weeks.
Promising review: "I cannot say enough great things about this product. We just purchased a home that has a well with very high iron content in the water. I tried everything to remove the stains from our three toilets but nothing worked. I found this product online and immediately went to Amazon. The results blew me away. I didn't have to scrub at all. I let it sit in the tank for several hours and the results floored me!" —T-urtle
Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in two sizes).
12. A bottle of Better Life Natural Tub and Tile Cleaner that'll make the dirt ring you've been ignoring disappear before your own eyes. Now you don't have to ~act~ like it's not there because it's really not now.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing!! I was skeptical at first because I have these dark stains on my shower floor that I’ve never been able to get out and was thinking something 'natural' wouldn’t be heavy-duty enough for it. I cleaned half the shower at first because I wanted to see how it looked compared to the dirty side and it did an amazing job with a little bit of elbow grease! You can see the difference." —Katherine Cheng
Get it from Amazon for $7.49.
13. A multisurface pet stain spot remover for the time Peanut had an accident but you were too pooped to clean it up. For deep-rooted odors, apply this spray to the stain and let it sit for one hour, then vacuum to reveal your spotless, fresh-smelling carpet — like it never even happened.
For surface stains, you can simply spray and let it sit for 5-10 minutes, then blot with a cloth and let it air dry.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-run small business that makes pet-friendly cleaning products, health and wellness products, and treats . Check out BuzzFeed's full write-up on Rocco & Roxie stain remover.
Promising review: "This is magic! These pics were taken over the course of about 35 minutes. These are year old stains! I’m sold." —Joshua Hurston Hall
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes and with Subscribe & Save).
14. A pack of washing machine cleaning tablets, because the same machine that you use to clean your undies and the pee-drenched doggy bed could use some TLC. Trust me, you won't regret it.
The tablets are safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. Simply place one tablet in your empty washing machine and run a normal wash cycle, then wipe away the residue — easy breezy!
Promising reviews: "I didn’t think I would ever be so excited about such a thing as washing machine cleaning tablets. I also never realized how dirty my washing machine was. It now sparkles, doesn’t smell musty, and it removed so much gunk from around the drum/gasket. You should get these." —AVDW
"I did notice my clothes smelling, let's say, not so fresh. Kinda funky. After reading the reviews, I purchased a box (which according to the box, lasts six months). OK, I'll try it. I've got a new washer with a button that says 'Clean Washer.' How easy can it get? The first load of clothes after using this product, I was an immediate fan. Wow! What a difference! I'm kicking myself for not getting it sooner. Love the side panel to check off the month you used it. Thank you!" —Two Fishes
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.95 (also available in packs of five).
15. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner for when you've had enough of your instant noodles having a faint tang from the burnt-on spaghetti sauce. All you have to do is fill her up with water and vinegar, pop her in the microwave, and within minutes the steam will soften up all the stuck-on food and you can wipe it away with ease.
Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it really clean. Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors).
16. Easy-to-use denture cleaning tablets if "funky" isn't a strong enough word to describe what your night guard tastes and/or smells like. These aren't just for grandma's dentures anymore — pop one of these in a glass of water and give your retainers, Invisalign, etc. a quick soak and they'll be as good as new.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $20.21 (also available in a pack of 240).
17. An all-purpose stain spray for when you're making your famous spaghetti and meatballs and you accidentally splash tomato sauce all over your brand-new top. Just grab your rescue spray, give a few spitzes, and crisis averted.
The Hate Stains Co. is a small biz that was founded by a parent who set out to create a stain remover that was nontoxic but effective.
Promising review: "I've tried Shout wipes, stain removal pens, and all the other tricks in the book. This removes organic stains from sweat better than anything I've tried thus far. I followed the directions, got the fabric wet, sprayed it on, and left it to chill for an hour. When I came back, I was dumbfounded. I can't believe I didn't have this sooner, I'm about to buy a gallon!" —Mark, the solid 7 out of 10
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in packs of two or three).