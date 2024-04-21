31 Cheap Yet Amazing Beauty Items That'll Make You Want To Break Up With The Name-Brand Versions For Good

1. CeraVe's Retinol Serum that uses encapsulated retinol to reduce scars and pores. If you're diving into the retinoid pool for the first time or if your skin usually throws a fit with stronger stuff, this serum works its magic without making your skin flake or turn red like a tomato. Some folks even started to ditch their pricier potions (yeah, I'm looking at you, Murad's $92 Retinol Serum).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not its intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." —Successful Solo
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman
2. E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter radiating all the feels of the Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter. It not only serves as a radiant, blurring primer but also mixes seamlessly with your moisturizer or foundation for that "I woke up like this" glow. And for those days you're feeling extra, a little dab on top of your makeup makes for the most natural-looking highlight. But wait, there's more! It's packed with hyaluronic acid and squalane, which means your skin gets a delicious drink of hydration every time you wear it.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is so legit I’ve gone through three bottles. Adds the perfect glow to your skin! Sometimes I use it under foundation, and sometimes, I use it solo with a bit of concealer. I will never not repurchase it for the price and how beautifully it sits on the skin. This stuff is viral for a reason!!" —mapagill
"If you like Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, this is leaps and bounds better! Just buy it. The coverage is better and makes my skin have the most amazing natural glow! The colors run with a more warm/yellow undertone, which worked great for me! Spend a fraction of the price and just get it; you will be happy you did!" —Amazonreview
3. And their Halo Glow Beauty Wand capable of giving that perfect glow without going overboard on glitter. It comes with the softest cushion-tip applicator that glides the product on like a dream. The formula is also buildable so you can choose between that subtle “I was born with this glow” look or you can dial it up to full on sun goddess level.
One reviewer says it's an alternative to the Charlotte Tilbury highlighters!
Promising review: "We saw this highlighter in a makeup tutorial video online and thought we would try it. It was an easy decision to purchase it because the price was relatively low compared to other highlighters. It is worth every penny and more! I’ve seen this shade applied on different skin tones and it looks beautiful on everyone! Just the right shimmer, not glitter. It’s gorgeous!" —Joyinmyheart
4. A super juicy Nyx lip oil that reviewers are saying is even better than the *much* more expensive Dior lip oil. With just one swipe, this magical lip oil will turn your desert cactus lips into a lush oasis. It ALSO has staying power so you can sip your coffee, eat your lunch, and smooch your S.O. without worrying about losing that perfect pout. 👄
Promising review: "The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed. So I was anxious to test and compare. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and TBH, NYX is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price. The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but the color options and leak-proof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try!" —Courtney Calestiini
5. Or if you're on the hunt for a splash of bold color, NYX's new Fat Oil Slick Click, complete with click-to-dispense packaging so you’re always getting the perfect amount of product with each application. This lip stick also gives you the control to layer up from a sheer whisper to full-on vibrant glam, rivaling the buzz of Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lips. And they’re formulated with avocado, raspberry, and cloudberry oils, drenching your lips in lush hydration.
Promising review: "This is an [alternative] for Tarte Maracuja lip gloss. My lips always feel a little dry. I rarely use lipstick, but favor a lip crayon with a layer of lip gloss on top. This product is amazing. My lips feel hydrated and comfortable, the color payoff is better than expected, and it's fun to use (click, click!). The color does transfer a little bit (hello, lip marks on my coffee cup!), so I need to reapply frequently, but that doesn't bother me. I bought it in four colors and am so happy with it." —Lisa Mancuso
6. Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush you can just dab onto your skin for the prettiest pop of color, it's so simple even the newest of newbies can handle it. This blush lets you play around until you get the look that's just right for you— add a little for a natural flush or add a lot for a dramatic bold look. Reviewers say if you’re into Glossier Cloud Paint then this is totally up your alley.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan, so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising review: "Throw all your other blushes away. This one is creamy, not greasy, takes just a dab, and lasts all day. What more could you want? The only thing that would make it better is if it were free or they sold it like beer in the six-pack. Knowing makeup companies like I do, I will order several more because they will soon discontinue the BEST blush ever made, regardless of how well it sells. Am I not right? Clinique had an excellent crème blush similar to this one for YEARS, and then one day....POOF!! GONE!!! So try it and then buy some extras 'cause you know tomorrow it'll be gone." —Velma Martin
7. Or E.l.f. Camo liquid blush if the Saie’s Dew blushes and Rare Beauty’s liquid blushes have been all over your FYP but you just can’t bring yourself to spend the coin to try them. This one has the similar beloved doe-foot applicator and even though it’s a bit of a newcomer on the block, it's quickly stolen the hearts of beauty aficionados everywhere.
Promising reviews: "Pretty colors, pigmented, easy to use, and the perfect [alternative] if you’re looking for a cost-efficient Rare Beauty [swap]." —Meg Adams
"For the price?? Best blush I've tried, lasts all day and has such a pretty color; a little bit goes a veryyyy long way. You really only need a dot for a natural look." —Leah
8. A Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist in scent Cheirosa '68, reviewers are buzzing about how it gives off an essence similar to that super luxe and famously coveted Baccarat Rouge 540…but with a lighter body spray twist. It’s a blend of sultry jasmine, playful hibiscus, and that warm, sun-kissed musk. It's like a little escape in a bottle, perfect for when you want to add a touch of exotic flair to your day without going over the top.
Promising reviews: "I finally received my new body spray yesterday and was in complete shock at the resemblance to Baccarat Rouge 540. This body spray is so delicious. It is definitely a Baccarat Rouge 540 alternative. There were so many reviews that said how much this body spray resembled the very pricey perfume, and they were all correct. I absolutely love Baccarat Rouge 540, but it is so expensive compared to other perfumes like Chanel, so I opt not to purchase it regularly. This body spray is a wonderful substitute for overpriced perfume. Today will be my first day wearing the spray, so hopefully, it will have great longevity throughout the day as well. 🤞🏼 Regardless, I would still purchase it again moving forward." —Tina
"I opened up my package as soon as I got it, sprayed it, and could not believe how IDENTICAL it smells to the Baccarat Rouge. It’s literally the exact same. It’s a very warm-smelling undertone of vanilla with the top scents of Brazilian jasmine and 'sun musk,' just like the description on the bottle. I would definitely recommend this as an alternative for the Baccarat Rouge 540 if anyone were looking for one." —Rachel Jackel
9. Or a bottle of Fine'ry Jungle Santal perfume with the earthy depth of papyrus wood, the subtle, sophisticated twist of oolong tea, and the spicy warmth of cardamom. People are whispering that it rivals those fancy, high-end santal perfumes but you can stumble upon this treasure in the most unexpected place — Target…TARGET!!!
Promising review: "This fragrance is fantastic!! It changes and develops richer woodsy scents on me. Very similar to Le Labo Santal 33 but much less expensive...lasts all day too!!" —Eufy cordless vac
10. A tube of the cult-favorite Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer that'll help enhance the pigment of your eyeshadow, giving it that ✨ pop ✨ you crave. It also helps control oil on your lids to make your makeup last all day. Why spend more on Urban Decay's Primer Potion when this exists (and half the price at that)?
Promising review: "For a long time my go-to primer was the All-Nighter by Urban Decay but in recent times I could no longer afford it. I struggled to find something comparable from the drugstore, none of them were at the level I wanted or was used to. Until I found this one! I tried this one, and it's so excellent. It truly is an alternative for Urban Decay. It's a mousse texture but dries down quickly, so easy to spread and it lasts SUCH a long time. I have oily lids, so this is truly a lifesaver. And the tube has so much product! A little goes a long way — a pea size is perfect to cover the entire lid area. Truly love this product I don't think I'll ever switch. 10/10." —Marissa Olmedo
11. CoverGirl's TruBlend matte concealer reviewers say is similar to (if not better than) Tarte's Shape Tape, AND it's ONLY $5!! With 30 different shades to choose from, you're basically guaranteed to find the perfect match for your skin tone — plus, it's super easy to blend. No more awkward orange or ashy patches on your face!
Promising review: "My everyday holy grail concealer! I really love this concealer for my everyday makeup because it covers my blemishes without leaving my skin feeling heavy and it's really matte — it blends out beautifully into the skin and I love that this is exactly my skin tone!" —Marilegny G. (@marimuabeauty)
