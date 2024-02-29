Iconic Black Movies That Are Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary This Year

TV and Movies·Posted 2 hours agoIconic Black Movies That Are Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary This YearTime may fly, but Black don't crack.by Amatullah ShawBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. You Got Served Screen Gems / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: January 30, 2004Synopsis: In order to achieve their dream of opening a recording studio, two friends (Omarion and Marques Houston) must first win their city's dance contest — a fierce competition that pits them against a group of tough street dancers. Watch the trailer here. Powered By 2. Man on Fire 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: April 23, 2004Synopsis: Ex-CIA operative John Creasy (Denzel Washington) seeks vengeance after Lupita (Dakota Fanning), the 9-year-old daughter of a wealthy businessman he swore to protect, is kidnapped in Mexico City.Watch the trailer here. 3. Breakin' All the Rules Screen Gems / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: May 14, 2004Synopsis: Inspired by his fiancée (who dumped him), editor Quincy (Jamie Foxx) publishes a breakup handbook for men, becoming a best-selling author in the process. But the problems start when the book moves his cousin (Morris Chestnut) to break up with his girlfriend (Gabrielle Union) who later falls for Quincy.Watch the trailer here. 4. Soul Plane MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: May 28, 2004Synopsis: After a terrible experience with another airline, leading him to win $100,000,000 in a lawsuit, Nashawn Wade (Kevin Hart) starts his own airline, catered to the Black community.Watch the trailer here. 5. White Chicks Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: June 23, 2004Synopsis: In this cult classic, two FBI agents (Shawn and Marlon Wayans) go undercover to protect two hotel heiresses, the Wilson sisters, from a targeted kidnapping.Watch the trailer here. 6. I, Robot 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: July 16, 2004Synopsis: Del Spooner (Will Smith) investigates the death of US Robotics founder Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell), believing that a robot named Sonny (Alan Tudyk) killed him, which later leads to other robots like him rising up against the humans. Watch the trailer here. 7. Catwoman Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: July 19, 2004Synopsis: Based on the DC character of the same name, Patience Phillips (Halle Berry) becomes Catwoman after discovering a dark secret about her employer.Watch the trailer here. 8. She Hate Me Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: July 30, 2004Synopsis: After getting fired for false fraud accusations, a former executive (Anthony Mackie) becomes a sperm donor for lesbians who each pay him $10,000 to get them pregnant.Watch the trailer here. 9. The Manchurian Candidate Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: July 30, 2004Synopsis: A remake of the 1962 film of the same name, Bennett Marco (Denzel Washington) is a soldier who begins to have nightmares of his time serving in the Gulf War. Unable to discern what's a dream vs. what actually happened, he begins questioning his fellow squad-mate Raymond Shaw (Liev Schreiber), and later finds a mysterious implant in the back of his head.Watch the trailer here. 10. Mr. 3000 Buena Vista Pictures / Everett Collection Release date: September 8, 2004Synopsis: A baseball player (Bernie Mac) retires after believing he's made 3,000 hits, enough to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. But a clerical error finds that he missed it by three hits, so he comes out of retirement to re-earn his title, "Mr. 3000"Watch the trailer here. 11. Taxi 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: October 6, 2004Synopsis: A taxi driver (Queen Latifah) is dragged into a case regarding a series of bank robberies after the cop leading the search (Jimmy Fallon) has his driver's license suspended.Watch the trailer here. 12. Hair Show New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: October 15, 2004Synopsis: After owing $50,000 in back taxes to the IRS, Peaches (Mo'Nique) heads to LA to get help from her sister, Angela (Kellita Smith). The two team up to compete for a cash prize at LA's annual hair show.Watch the trailer here. 13. Ray Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: October 29, 2004Synopsis: The biopic of Ray Charles (played by Jamie Foxx), who after losing his sight at age 7, rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s as an iconic rhythm and blues singer.Watch the trailer here. 14. Blade: Trinity New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection Release date: December 8, 2004Synopsis: The third (and final) installment of the Blade trilogy (from Marvel comics), Blade (Wesley Snipes) teams up with vampire hunters (Jessica Biel and Ryan Reynolds) to take down the biggest threat to humanity: Dracula.Watch the trailer here. Black History Month is here! Join us from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29 (or all-year-round) and support our content celebrating the culture. BuzzFeed