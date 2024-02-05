Skip To Content
Annie Lennox Just Called For A Ceasefire At The Grammys In A Moving Tribute To Sinéad O'Connor

She ended her portion of the Grammys tribute with a call for a ceasefire.

by Amatullah Shaw

Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste, and Annie Lennox performed during the tribute portion of the 2024 Grammys, honoring artists we lost in the last year.

At the end of Annie's rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Sinéad O'Connor, she used the last few seconds to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

With a raised fist, she closed with, "Artists for ceasefire. Peace in the world."

Fans are saying that what she did was a great way to honor Sinéad's legacy as an outspoken activist for Palestine.

But so far, celebrities have been mostly silent on the ongoing war in Gaza, with Annie seemingly being the first to do so onstage this awards season.

Annie joins the likes of Khalid Abdalla, known for his role as Dodi Fayed in The Crown, who has repeatedly shown support for a ceasefire on red carpets this awards season.

Other celebs like Melissa Barrera, Susan Sarandon, and Amanda Seales have been dropped from their agencies and fired from projects because of their support for Palestine.

You can watch Annie Lennox's full performance here:

Grammys / CBS / Via x.com