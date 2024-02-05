Annie Lennox Just Called For A Ceasefire At The Grammys In A Moving Tribute To Sinéad O'Connor

Browse links
She ended her portion of the Grammys tribute with a call for a ceasefire.
Annie Lennox at the #Grammys: "Artists for ceasefire. Peace in the world." pic.twitter.com/bF8R5n2zLA— Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024
annie lennox finishing sinead o’connors song by calling for a ceasefire was perhaps the most meaningful and honest way to honor sinead’s memory pic.twitter.com/JEXeRhKlAQ— matt (@mattxiv) February 5, 2024
annie lennox saying artists for ceasefire with her first up after singing a tribute for sinead o’connor. she would’ve wanted that. god i’m emotional— cass / bk ∞ 🍉🔻 (@TATT3REDNTORN) February 5, 2024
ANNIE LENNOX CALLING FOR A CEASEFIRE ON LIVE TELEVISION I KNOW THAT'S FUCKING RIGHT HELL YES SINEAD WOULD BE PROUD #GRAMMYs— 🏴☠️ Kaija 🏴☠️ (@mother_fickle) February 5, 2024
Annie Lennox the first person in awards season to call for a ceasefire on tv— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 5, 2024
Holy shit. Annie Lennox. pic.twitter.com/DpYKcLyj5L— Mike Damone (@damone_mike) February 5, 2024