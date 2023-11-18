30 Things From Wayfair That'll Make An Enormous Impact On Your Tiny Space

1. A floating desk that literally disappears into the wall. It easily mounts to the wall and has shelving to simplify your storage and make the most of your space. At the end of your WFH day, you can quite literally close up shop.
2. A jumbo tote with four flat compression bags that is going to make those summer clothes, linens, and towels vanish. The airtight seal will guarantee protection from any water, dirt, odors, insects, and mildew so they’re fresh when summer rolls back around.
3. A 360-degree rotating shoe rack that can hold 35 pairs of shoes (my jaw is on the floor). For the ones who have a shoe obsession (me included), this just gave you another reason to buy that pair you’ve been eyeing.
4. A nightstand with a drawer and two shelves that is not only going to add a little chicness to your bedroom or living room, (or any space really), but will also keep it totally organized. Hide your books, store a blanket, and let the compliments roll in.
5. A wall-mounted pot rack because why is it that pots and pans take up so much space? With eighteen hooks that can be configured in whatever style suits you, your kitchen will instantly become way less cluttered. Plus, it’s kinda trendy to have your pots exposed.
6. Or! A cantilever pot rack that lets you hang your cookware and place other kitchen essentials on top. Attach it to your wall and have your most-used kitchen tools right in front of you at all times.
7. A corner bookcase that is not only space-efficient, but super cool! With a zigzag shape and curved shelves, it’s not only great for some added decor and storage, but it’s also bump-free for those kiddos.
8. A set of three hanging baskets because if you’re living in a city right now, you’re definitely feeling the struggle of a tiny kitchen. The solution? Hanging your produce on the wall.
9. A pack of six plastic bins for your fridge because having a clean refrigerator is top-tier. Give a designated spot to all your groceries with these stackable containers and never hear “There’s nothing to eat in the fridge” again.
10. A storage cart with six pull-out bins that is ideal for storing all those garage tools and supplies. Plus, with four wheels it makes on-the-go work around the house a piece of cake.
11. A stainless steel wall-mounted shelf because there’s never enough space in the kitchen. Store your glasses and mugs here or take it to the laundry room and let it hold your detergent. (Or get one for both rooms.) Not to mention it adds an incredibly modern look to your space.
12. A steel coat rack that attaches to the back of the door because it’s time for those coats to come out. With four hooks, you can free up some space in your closet and hang those clunky coats on the back of your door.
13. A collapsing drying rack that can hold up to 80 pounds and even has clips to hold your socks. Not only is air-drying your clothes more sustainable but when it’s this easy to take out and put away, how could you not hop on the eco-friendly train?!
14. A six-tiered metal shelf that allows you to adjust the height and can hold up to 150 pounds per shelf! Put it in your bedroom, garage, kitchen, or wherever you find yourself overwhelmed by too much stuff and not enough space.
15. A collapsible hanger that turns five hooks into one (magic, I know). The holidays are coming up so if you buy this now you won’t feel guilty about putting more clothes on your wish list.
16. A desktop sorter that comes with storage and letter-size trays to keep your workspace super tidy (and therefore super productive).
17. A hanging closet system that holds up to 65 pounds with six shelves. It’s basically designed to make your closet feel way bigger than it actually is. *And* it folds down so that when you’re not using it, it doesn’t take up any space. A win-win!
18. A freestanding kitchen rack that makes organizing your massive collection of spices or your growing skincare routine easy-peasy. (Actually though, why does cooking require so many spices?)
19. A wall-mounted desk with two open shelves for storage that’s perfect for all those that WFH but struggle with minimal square footage. Plus it has the most stunning walnut finish that my minimalistic friends are gonna go bananas over.
20. A four-piece organizer set to keep your undergarments and socks neatly stowed away. No more overflowing drawers that you can no longer close all the way.
21. A metal utility cart with wheels because laundry rooms, bathrooms, and kitchens somehow always accumulate too much stuff. This keeps it nice and organized with three baskets and four wheels that lock in place. Do yourself (and your home) a favor and get this.
22. A set of food storage containers that makes clearing up your pantry so much easier. Who else has a billion boxes of pasta they forgot about? Plus, aside from being clear, it comes with 24 reusable labels so you know exactly what’s what. (Why don’t I have this already? 🤔)
23. A storage bench that not only frees up some space, but also adds extra seating. Whether it's used for holding blankets, shoes, or books, this bench is both a chic and logical choice.
24. A steel wire basket that easily attaches under any cupboard shelf. Need more room in your cabinet? Well this thing will come to the rescue!
25. And a mug holder that also slides under any cupboard shelf. Has anyone else noticed that mugs take up a rude amount of space? Either way, with this your cabinets are going to be completely transformed.
26. A little pantry organizer that will keep your various foil, Ziploc, and cling-wrap boxes in one spot. Snap it together in seconds and let your pantry space feel brand new.
27. A freestanding shelf unit that slides perfectly over your toilet. Place your toiletries, towels, bathroom products, extra TP, and even plants here to spruce up your bathroom and make it feel a bit more welcoming.
28. A shoe rack that mounts onto the wall because it’s the absolute worst when your entryway is cluttered with shoes. And the wood finish makes it a cute little accent to your home ~to boot.~
29. Or a solid wood stackable shoe rack that can hold 12 pairs of kicks. For my friends who have copious amounts of shoes, it’s not you that's the problem, it's your tiny apartment.
30. A bin storage rack that can hold up to 600 pounds (!!!) because who else has an alarming amount of bins filled with decorations, memorabilia, and toys? Let’s all agree to keep them organized and out of the way with this unit.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.