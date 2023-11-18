Skip To Content
    30 Things From Wayfair That'll Make An Enormous Impact On Your Tiny Space

    With a desk that literally folds into the wall and a shoe rack that can hold 35 pairs, your space is going to feel brand new.

    Amanda Dibre
    by Amanda Dibre

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A floating desk that literally disappears into the wall. It easily mounts to the wall and has shelving to simplify your storage and make the most of your space. At the end of your WFH day, you can quite literally close up shop.

    desk mounted to wall pulled out with kitchen and food accessories
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Awesome desk for a young bach pad." —Mesha

    Price: $142.99 (originally $183.99)

    2. A jumbo tote with four flat compression bags that is going to make those summer clothes, linens, and towels vanish. The airtight seal will guarantee protection from any water, dirt, odors, insects, and mildew so they’re fresh when summer rolls back around.

    bags sealed and stacked in tote
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love these bags. They definitely fit quite a lot. Very easy to use and great quality." —Samantha

    Price: $24.21

    3. A 360-degree rotating shoe rack that can hold 35 pairs of shoes (my jaw is on the floor). For the ones who have a shoe obsession (me included), this just gave you another reason to buy that pair you’ve been eyeing.

    rack filled with various shoes and purse
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love love! Note some of the panels are too long. But, still beautiful." —Patrick

    Price: $280.89+ (originally $364.14; available in three colors)

    4. A nightstand with a drawer and two shelves that is not only going to add a little chicness to your bedroom or living room, (or any space really), but will also keep it totally organized. Hide your books, store a blanket, and let the compliments roll in.

    table with books, lamp, and coffee in living area
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Purchased as a space for my dog's memorabilia. She passed in late September, and this was the perfect space for all of her things. Love you always, my sweet chicken nugget, Diamond." —D

    Price: $53.99 (originally $65.99; available in three colors)

    5. A wall-mounted pot rack because why is it that pots and pans take up so much space? With eighteen hooks that can be configured in whatever style suits you, your kitchen will instantly become way less cluttered. Plus, it’s kinda trendy to have your pots exposed.

    Kasey / Wayfair, Mina / Wayfair

    Promising review: "THIS was a godsend to my kitchen! With so many choices color-wise it was a difficult choice but I went with the stainless. Very, very sturdy and just well made, fits the space perfectly and so far has emptied out one entire cabinet. This is a must have and Wayfair did an awesome job on packaging and shipping." —Sandy

    Price: $73.99 (originally $99.99; available in 35 colors)

    6. Or! A cantilever pot rack that lets you hang your cookware and place other kitchen essentials on top. Attach it to your wall and have your most-used kitchen tools right in front of you at all times.

    pots hanging and pans resting on shelf of mounted rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It's sturdy, I love the design of it and I love the fact that it holds my pots, lids and pans and that I have a shelf. I absolutely love it, just what I needed." —Constance

    Price: $36.99 

    7. A corner bookcase that is not only space-efficient, but super cool! With a zigzag shape and curved shelves, it’s not only great for some added decor and storage, but it’s also bump-free for those kiddos.

    bookcase mounted to wall with books and other accessories
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We recently moved my daughter's bed against the wall to increase space in her room. She lost the ability to have a bedside table so I was looking for a corner shelf to put her alarm clock on. This was a perfect solution." —Patricia

    Price: $30.99+ (originally $51.99; available in two colors)

    8. A set of three hanging baskets because if you’re living in a city right now, you’re definitely feeling the struggle of a tiny kitchen. The solution? Hanging your produce on the wall.

    a reviewer photo of the black baskets on a wall with fruit inside
    Kristina / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Works great without taking up counter space." —Lindsay

    Price: $32.99+ (originally $49.99; available in three finishes)

    9. A pack of six plastic bins for your fridge because having a clean refrigerator is top-tier. Give a designated spot to all your groceries with these stackable containers and never hear “There’s nothing to eat in the fridge” again.

    containers holding various drinks and dressings in fridge
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love these pull-out trays — organized my cabinets by putting spices and canned goods in these easy pull-out, see-through trays!!!" —Billie

    Price: $30.60

    10. A storage cart with six pull-out bins that is ideal for storing all those garage tools and supplies. Plus, with four wheels it makes on-the-go work around the house a piece of cake.

    storage cart on display
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Well-made functional bin cabinet. Met my expectations." —Edward

    Price: $279.99 (originally $359.99)

    11. A stainless steel wall-mounted shelf because there’s never enough space in the kitchen. Store your glasses and mugs here or take it to the laundry room and let it hold your detergent. (Or get one for both rooms.) Not to mention it adds an incredibly modern look to your space.

    shelves mounted to wall holding kitchen accessories like glasses, toaster, and coffee pot
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Probably the best add-on in my kitchen. Perfect." —terra

    Price: $59.95+ (available in 30 sizes)

    12. A steel coat rack that attaches to the back of the door because it’s time for those coats to come out. With four hooks, you can free up some space in your closet and hang those clunky coats on the back of your door.

    hooks on door with coat hanging
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I need all the hanging space in my little apartment, so I have about three of them now. If you need extra hanging space this is a great option. Fast shipping and sturdy hooks. And reasonably priced also, so you can’t go wrong." —Evelyn

    Price: $17.99

    13. A collapsing drying rack that can hold up to 80 pounds and even has clips to hold your socks. Not only is air-drying your clothes more sustainable but when it’s this easy to take out and put away, how could you not hop on the eco-friendly train?!

    drying rack holding various clothes and shoes
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This versatile drying rack has been great! Drying a large load of clothes is a breeze and it's held up sturdiness for a king size blanket — yay! It folds up well too." —Heather

    Price: $66.99 (originally $69.99)

    14. A six-tiered metal shelf that allows you to adjust the height and can hold up to 150 pounds per shelf! Put it in your bedroom, garage, kitchen, or wherever you find yourself overwhelmed by too much stuff and not enough space.

    shelving unit holding various accessories like candle and plant
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Needed some shelving to sit between my washer/dryer to clean up my laundry closet, and make use of that precious NYC real estate. It was the only item I could find in the dimensions that I needed. I was concerned that the dimensions might not be true to the advert, but I can confirm, they are true to size. I had to build it from the inside, but it fits perfectly. So far very happy with the results." —James

    Price: $57.99+ (originally $69.99; available in two finishes)

    15. A collapsible hanger that turns five hooks into one (magic, I know). The holidays are coming up so if you buy this now you won’t feel guilty about putting more clothes on your wish list.

    collapsing hanger holding various shirts
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Durable and freed up space I desperately needed." —Jeremy

    Price: $16.99+ (originally $26.99; available in two colors)

    16. A desktop sorter that comes with storage and letter-size trays to keep your workspace super tidy (and therefore super productive).

    organizer with desk supplies
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Does the job. Has sleek lines and fit in my small space but the price is stiff." —B

    Price: $37.20 (originally $63.75; available in two colors)

    17. A hanging closet system that holds up to 65 pounds with six shelves. It’s basically designed to make your closet feel way bigger than it actually is. *And* it folds down so that when you’re not using it, it doesn’t take up any space. A win-win!

    before and after of closet organized with rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am trying to get more organized in the new year and this closet system is a big help! It was really easy to unpack and hang. It is very sturdy and holds much more than I had anticipated. The nets on the side are great for holding small items." —Liz

    Price: $31.99+ (originally $38.99; available in two colors)

    18. A freestanding kitchen rack that makes organizing your massive collection of spices or your growing skincare routine easy-peasy. (Actually though, why does cooking require so many spices?)

    rack with various kitchen spices and oils
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This shelf was strong and held lots of spices. I ordered two more I liked it so much." —Anonymous

    Price: $27.99 (originally $34.99)

    19. A wall-mounted desk with two open shelves for storage that’s perfect for all those that WFH but struggle with minimal square footage. Plus it has the most stunning walnut finish that my minimalistic friends are gonna go bananas over.

    mounted desk with laptop, books, and other decor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Instead of another long horizontal line of furniture like a corner desk, this computer desk is so chic and creates beautiful wall space usage." —Nick

    Price: $129.99 (originally $294.99)

    20. A four-piece organizer set to keep your undergarments and socks neatly stowed away. No more overflowing drawers that you can no longer close all the way.

    model organizing undergarments into bins
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These solved the problem with my socks in a drawer and were always getting shuffled around to the point I didn't know what I had and didn't. It is sturdy but not so much that you can't squish a little to fit with another piece if needed. The bra storage is great but I am very small in the chest and my bras are not that big, where if you have larger bras, it may not be a good fit." —Anonymous

    Price: $23.99 (originally $27.99)

    21. A metal utility cart with wheels because laundry rooms, bathrooms, and kitchens somehow always accumulate too much stuff. This keeps it nice and organized with three baskets and four wheels that lock in place. Do yourself (and your home) a favor and get this.

    cart holding laundry room necessities
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for to fit between the washing machine and a freezer unit. Holds all the necessary cleaning supplies and then some." —Robin

    Price: $30.67 (originally $38.74)

    22. A set of food storage containers that makes clearing up your pantry so much easier. Who else has a billion boxes of pasta they forgot about? Plus, aside from being clear, it comes with 24 reusable labels so you know exactly what’s what. (Why don’t I have this already? 🤔)

    a reviewer photo of the white lidded containers filled with dry goods and snacks
    Andrea / Wayfair

    Promising review: "They are amazing in size, nice labels and are stackable. More than satisfied; my cabinets look beautiful." —Faye

    Price: $39.99 (originally $79.99; available in seven colors)

    23. A storage bench that not only frees up some space, but also adds extra seating. Whether it's used for holding blankets, shoes, or books, this bench is both a chic and logical choice.

    bench holding shoes and pillow
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This shoe storage bench is perfect for our entryway and exactly what we have been looking for. It holds the amount of shoes we need and tend to leave in the area by the door. It was easy to put together. The cushion is comfortable and the piece feels sturdy when sitting on it. My husband and I sat on it at the same time and felt safe." —Allie

    Price: $75.99+ (originally $115.32; available in four colors)

    24. A steel wire basket that easily attaches under any cupboard shelf. Need more room in your cabinet? Well this thing will come to the rescue!

    basket attached to cabinet shelf and holding multiple plates
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Needed extra space in my dish pantry, and this under-the-shelf solution was the answer. I rolled the dice and I ordered three. I am so glad I did! They fit my 11-inch shelves and were large enough and sturdy enough to accommodate dinner plates. I am delighted with them!" —Gail

    Price: $14.99+ (originally $19.99; available in two sizes)

    25. And a mug holder that also slides under any cupboard shelf. Has anyone else noticed that mugs take up a rude amount of space? Either way, with this your cabinets are going to be completely transformed.

    hooks attached to cabinet shelf and holding multiple mugs
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Wanting to maximize the space in my kitchen cupboards. This will help with the cups and mugs. Glad to have finally found this item." —David

    Price: $12.99 (originally $24.99)

    26. A little pantry organizer that will keep your various foil, Ziploc, and cling-wrap boxes in one spot. Snap it together in seconds and let your pantry space feel brand new.

    the organizer holding various types of boxes
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect organization for sandwich bags and wrap. Worth every penny and more!!" —Janice

    Price: $17+ (available in two sizes)

    27. A freestanding shelf unit that slides perfectly over your toilet. Place your toiletries, towels, bathroom products, extra TP, and even plants here to spruce up your bathroom and make it feel a bit more welcoming.

    shelving unit above toilet holding various toiletries
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This was the perfect size for my tiny bathroom, and much needed for towels. Very easy to put together too." —Rhonda

    Price: $45.99 (originally $55.99)

    28. A shoe rack that mounts onto the wall because it’s the absolute worst when your entryway is cluttered with shoes. And the wood finish makes it a cute little accent to your home ~to boot.~

    shoe rack mounted to wall holding multiple shoes
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "A ridiculously simple option for shoe storage. We put this on the wall above stairs that head into the basement of an old house. Perfect use of an otherwise limited space." —Melissa

    Price: $37.99 (originally $46.99)

    29. Or a solid wood stackable shoe rack that can hold 12 pairs of kicks. For my friends who have copious amounts of shoes, it’s not you that's the problem, it's your tiny apartment.

    shoes, books, and plant stacked on four-tier shoe rack
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I got this for our hall closet by the front door — I hated how messy our shoes were piled so I wanted something to organize it. This one is great! It’s small enough to fit in the closet, but big enough to hold eight pairs of my shoes and four pairs of his. I’m really happy with it! Also really easy to put together — did it myself in less than 20 minutes." —Sarah

    Price: $56.99 (originally $59.99)

    30. A bin storage rack that can hold up to 600 pounds (!!!) because who else has an alarming amount of bins filled with decorations, memorabilia, and toys? Let’s all agree to keep them organized and out of the way with this unit.

    12 filled bins neatly stacked on storage unit
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect size for my garage and I can finally store all the boxes that I currently have to dig out of my attic. Wish I bought this a long time ago!" —Lindsey

    Price: $129.99 (originally $149.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.