19 Corner Desks That’ll Make The Most Of Your Small WFH Space

1. A corner desk designed to solve pretty much any problem you're facing. It fits into very snug areas and has a pull-out keyboard tray for maximum comfort, a built-in power strip, shelf storage, and hooks on the side for your headphones, *plus* LED lights in seven different colors and 12 modes!!
Promising review: "Perfect for a small room. This went together very well. Everything fit perfectly and it was easy to read and understand the directions. The lights are what sold me on this one and being able to have more space on top for an additional screen or TV. The desk is sturdy enough for everyday use. It looks attractive with a grained texture. I love this desk and would recommend this, I like that you can change the colors and also dim the lights." —zorabelle
2. An acacia veneer corner desk that seamlessly blends a traditional desk with a bookshelf to give you the best of both worlds.
3. A budget-friendly desk with open shelving to accommodate any books, binders, bins, or whatever else you need to have close to you while you work.
Keep those annoying cords from getting tangled by using the two grommets for organizing.
Promising review: "This desk is great and it was really easy to put together! Highly Recommend!!" —Heather Foster
4. A simple wood desk reminiscent of a sleek side table that'll become a great, practical focal point in your office. The open shelving on the bottom is perfect for storing books, while the drawer can keep your pens, sticky notes, and other small items organized.
Promising review: "Love love love it. I have a tiny house. It fits perfectly in my corner with the mountain views. Big enough surface for an Apple desktop and room to write or use iPad etc., shelves underneath for books and baskets, and a drawer for pens supplies and stuff I’m working on. A complete office in one corner." —Diane
5. A steel and reclaimed wood desk made to be extra durable so you don't have to worry about accidentally scuffing it and staring at the mark for the rest of time. Plus this is made by a small biz that'll happily accommodate any requests they can!
Zombie Woodworks is a small Etsy shop in Gainesville, Florida, that specializes in handcrafted wood furniture.
Promising review: "Simply beautiful desk gives my office a strong professional finish. All parts arrived and it was very simple to assemble." —jeremyvanwert
6. A corner workstation desk that is truly such a smart use of space. It has a cable outlet, adjustable shelves, *and* a magnetic board for notes and reminders (which means you don't have to waste the limited surface area on a massive, ~disorganized~ pile of papers).
The legs are customizable so you can choose if they work better on the left or right for you. AND! If you come into some extra space, you can combine this desk with any other piece from the Micke series to expand your workspace, without having to start over completely.
Promising review: "My daughter really wanted this for her room to save space and I was skeptical that it would. It has nice little cubbies in the hutch part, and really did free up a lot of space from her traditional desk. It was easy to build as well." —Brittany
7. A rustic desk with a drawer to store smaller items and a vertical cabinet you can shove your larger junk into. Outta sight, outta mind!
It supports up to 200 pounds, so go ahead and start loading stuff on top!
Promising review: "Love this desk! I had been searching for an L-shaped desk for months and finally pulled the trigger on this one during a recent sale. It fits in my office space perfect and is made out of heavy-duty, quality material. My handy SO set it up in about an hour, and I couldn’t be happier! Highly recommend." —Anonymous
8. A simple desk if you're looking for a more sleek vibe. It has a two-tier set of open shelves for storage or you can ~add a little spice to it~ with a cutie little decor piece.
With the manufactured wood, you can keep it chic and simple, while the steel structure will keep things sturdy.
Promising review: "Wow! This desk is so what I needed in my WFH space. It’s attractive, functional, stable, and nicely colored. Bonus shelves on the bottom where I have put a basket and another desk organizer." —Michelle
9. A corner desk with a keyboard tray and storage shelves that comes in seven colors so you can actually find something to fit the aesthetic of your office.
10. A *rotating* (!!) desk you can pull open when you're working to give you all the space you need and then just push back closed when the clock strikes 5 p.m. and you are DONE for the day.
There is a push-open cabinet with a shelf, and the desk rotates 360 degrees so you can make a whole range of different configurations!
Promising review: "Beautiful and functional! Love the storage and the ability for it to expand. Note — it’s heavy as lead. Well worth the delivery fee; would need three to four people to move it on your own." —KRO19
11. A space-saving desk designed to fit perfectly into the small corner of your office (aka the only spot available for it). And even though it hardly takes up any space, it still has shelves and drawers for maximum organization.
You can customize it by deciding which side you want the storage on.
Promising review: "I love this desk! Perfect workspace for my business and personal life! It has ample room for different tasks and it doesn't look cheap." —ashley senko
12. A desk equipped with LED lights in thousands of colors (and a music syncing mode!!) and ample surface area. So basically your work day will now feel like a rave.
It has a file drawer, a printer cabinet, and a two-tier storage shelf. You can also reconfigure it to be a straight desk that is suitable for two people.
Promising review: "Amazing desk, got this for our business. This is our third L-shape, the others were too small. This one is perfect! Extremely well-built and sturdy. Bit difficult to put together, took a good two hours to build alone (because it’s very well-made and has lots of screws)." —Amazon Customer
