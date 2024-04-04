BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    38 Simple Organizers That'll Reinvent Your Entire Space

    From organizing the tangled wires behind your TV to the junk drawer in the kitchen.

    by Amanda Davis

    1. A set of glass storage canisters to stylishly hold your pasta, coffee beans, and treats. You'll get five variously sized canisters, each with a silicone ring on the included bamboo lids to ensure things stay fresh.

    a set of five various sized canisters fill with snacks
    Amazon

    This set includes a 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters. 

    Promising reviews: "Very simple and elegant canisters. The adhesive works great and locks the jars very well. Adds a great touch to the kitchen and exactly as pictured." —Anela

    "These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great, and the glass isn't too thin, which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!" —Kathy C

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    2. A set of two nesting storage tables because these babies can be used as both chic side tables and a place to store extra home goods.

    a reviewer using the nesting table for extra pillows
    a different reviewer image of two Lavish Home Nesting End Tables with Storage in a customer's living room
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and daughter were asking for end tables for our new living room, but I didn't want to have two more pieces of furniture to dust just to hold beverages during television viewing. I found these nesting tables on Amazon and decided to give them a try because the small one nests in the larger one when it's not being used, and I can store an extra blanket inside so there isn't clutter on my couch. They are light and easy to maneuver in the room and the perfect height to sit next to our couch wherever a family member needs them....these tables are attractive, convenient, lightweight, and functional. I would definitely buy again." —Chris S.

    Get it from Amazon for $80.96+ (available in five colors/styles).

    3. vanity organizer with a magnetic strip so there'll be no more loose bobby pins around the house. With this set, you'll get three removable compartments and one tray to hold it all.

    the wooden organizer holding a makeup brushes, lip gloss and other beauty items
    Target

    Promising review: "This organizer has been a great way to corral all my skincare products on my counter. I can stand up sheet masks in one of the small boxes and line up the products in order of their use in the other boxes. Keeps everything neat and tidy." —Ashley

    Get it from Target for $25.

    4. A stylish garment rack with shelves because it can be used for multiple things! Many reviewers use the three shelves for shoes, books, plants, or just extra home decor to spruce up the room (something you can't do with the normal clothes rack options).

    A reviewer&#x27;s white and light wood grain garment rack with shelves
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve had this rack for a few months now, and I’m so happy with it! My room was lacking something to fill in the plain space, and this garment hanger filled it perfectly and made my room look SO much better! Not only that, but as [someone] with barely any experience assembling any furniture of any sort, it was quite simple to assemble!... It’s also quite sturdy. It holds all my decor with no problem and displays them so well. Lastly, it’s also very easy to maneuver. The rack included little pads to stick on the bottom of the legs, making it easy to move across my wood floors without scratching or damaging the surface. If you’re searching for a stylish, easy-to-assemble, sturdy, and easily transportable rack for your bedroom, this product is the way to go! Highly recommend." —Kyle Bonares

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in five styles and two colors).

    5. A wineglass rack you can put anywhere in your home: on the bar cart, under kitchen cabinets, under floating shelves — you name it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    BTW, one rack can hold up to nine standard-size glasses.

    Promising reviews: "Overall, very pleased with the product. Found some floating shelves to match a cabinet. Then added these to make my custom wine stem rack. Quality is better than expected, and love the darker finish and not the standard Chrome option. These also were the right size for the width and depth of the Shelf. So far, I've gotten several compliments." —Ms Lila

    "The perfect answer to wine glass storage. I liked this storage solution for my wine glasses so much that I ordered a second rack. I put them in a cupboard, and with this rack, I no longer worry about them getting knocked out and broken." —Pamela Hubbard

    Get it from Amazon for $19.93 (available in four colors).

    6. A silverware sorter that takes up very little space in your drawer but can fit up to 24 pieces of cutlery. The possibilities with the extra space are endless.

    a reviewer shows an organized kitchen drawer with three gray silverware sorters
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons, etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. I will say I have to flip my forks over facedown in order to be able to shut and open my drawer, but then the drawer itself is kind of shallow. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" —mialro

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98.

    PS: You can get the knife organizer (also pictured above) for $9.17.

    7. A cap organizer because it easily wraps around a hanger or clothes rack (things you already own — yay!). It's great for baseball hats, beanies, scarves, and headbands.

    reviewer photo showing hat organizer in black
    amazon.com

    Each cap organizer can hold up to 10 items.

    Promising review: "I give 5 stars for this hat organizer! I wish I discovered this product sooner. It is VERY easy to add to a hanger. Simply open the flap, slip it over the hanger, and reattach the Velcro. The Velcro strip is wide and sturdy to prevent the entire thing from coming undone. Even after adding weight from the hats, the Velcro didn’t even budge. Overall, the product is sewn well and appears like it does in the pictures. The clips are sturdy and can grasp thinner hats just as well as thick hats. This would be useful for other items like belts, hair accessories, and scarfs too!!" —Tracy

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (available in six colors and four-packs).

    8. Or a boho-style hat hanger that'll turn your favorite accessory into a decoration. It comes with five knotted ropes with S hooks on the end and two leather straps on each side for easy hanging. *Immediately adds to cart*

    hats hanging from the hooks
    Madhatters by Robyn / Etsy

    Madhatters by Robyn is a woman-owned small biz based in Los Angeles. Each hat hanger is handmade to order!

    Promising review: "Wow. This hatter is beautiful!!!! I can’t wait to show it off. Robyn was nothing but kind, quick to respond, and went above and beyond to make sure my hatter arrived. Customer service was INCREDIBLE. Thank you, Robyn! Our apartment is now complete!" —sambelvin

    Get it from Madhatters by Robyn on Etsy for $44+ (available in five configurations).

    9. A sock and underwear organizer so awesome, you might just open the drawer and stare for fun. This set of four is guaranteed to maximize space in your dresser, too.

    reviewer photo showing underwear and sock organizer in their dresser drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers, I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst-case scenario, I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD, and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best, cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $14.97 (available in seven colors).

    10. A double-sided tea organizer that frees up space in the cabinet. Time to toss all of those clunky tea boxes!

    reviewer photo showing tea organizer with all the several boxes they were able to get rid of thanks to the organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).

    11. Shelf dividers to keep your closet and cabinets looking immaculate while also preventing things from toppling over when you grab from the bottom. (That saying "not all heroes wear capes" definitely applies here.)

    reviewer photo showing shelf dividers used to separate stacks of towels in their linen closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you need to Marie Kondo your closet, this is really useful, and it looks really nice. I got the grey ones. Bought two to see how they were. Perfect. Bought six more. Loving it!!! Really recommended this product, ready to install and very sturdy." —Nicolò R.

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.

    12. A slim storage cart perfect for the space between the stove and fridge or between the washer and dryer. Because it has wheels, reviewers say it works great for small spaces and that they can store everything from canned foods to laundry detergent.

    A close up of the pull handle and wooden top shelf
    the storage cart between a washer and dyer machine
    Amazon

    I have this cart in black and it works perfectly for my kitchen! I have an awkwardly set-up kitchen, where the stove has no counter beside it, and there's no place for spices or utensils for easy access while I cook. This cart has more than enough room to hold all my spices, hot sauces, etc. And the last row is tall enough for my cooking sprays and oil bottles, too. The flat surface up top is where I hold my cooking utensils and spoon rest. It's saved me a major headache of moving back and forth in the kitchen! And because it's super slim and the same color as my stove, it blends in *perfectly*. It's 100% worth it in my book!

    Promising review: "Love that this does not require assembly aside from attaching the wheels! It's plenty sturdy enough. The wheels move great. I like that you can leave them to turn 360 or tighten them to only roll straight. I love the sleek design and that it has a solid front side to hide the clutter... I think this would be an amazing spice rack/small bottle storage for the pantry. All in all, a wonderful solution to my cluttered shelf!"Barbara Neely Designs

    Get it from Amazon for $145 (available in black and white).

    Pssst... If you're looking for a slim storage cart on the lower end of the price range, check out this bestseller for $21.99. It's plastic, but does the same job!

    13. A stackable under-cabinet drawer for cleaning supplies in the kitchen or beauty products in the bathroom. Some reviewers even use it to organize their food pantry. Basically, you've got options here.

    A reviewer pulls out their drawer to reveal three sponges, four magic erasers, two handheld scrub brushes, one dish brush, four folded dish cloths, and a folded drying pad all neatly arranged
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" —Brad J. Leahy

    Get it on Amazon for $25.97 (also available in bronze).

    14. A broom and mop organizer that will transform your cleaning closet or storage area. These babies will allow you to hang the tools and free up floor space in the process.

    reviewer photo showing the organizer with a broom, Swiffer, and even a drill attached to it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to the wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97+.

    15. Cute hanging baskets, because they can be used for mail, fruit, or even as a small planter (which gives this major bonus points IMO).

    Base Roots / Etsy

    Base Roots is a Nevada-based small business that sells lots of modern and vibrant home decor.

    Promising review: "My fruit basket arrived the day after I ordered it! I was so shocked. It looks beautiful in my kitchen and helps me avoid taking up precious counter space. It's one of the first things people comment on when they enter my apartment. So happy with this purchase!" —Nicole Rufus, Etsy Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 or from Base Roots on Etsy for $40.

    16. Cute storage crates that come in six adorable colors! These bold colors will make storage and organization a little more fun.

    the blue, green, white, and pink organizers on a shelf. Each filled with little items like books, photos, and candles.
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising reviews: "I got the small, which is perfect for little things lying around. I really like it and will be getting another one to have a set. The best part is if you don't need it you can easily fold it and store it away. Really cool idea." —mc97

    "These are such great organizers! good quality, and I love the colors, perfect for produce or organizing my vitamins." —kaleeeeeeee

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $6+ (originally $8+; available in two sizes and six colors).

    17. A slender storage cabinet so you'll actually have a *cute* place to store extra toilet paper and cleaning supplies and fill that weird space between the toilet and the wall.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to put together I could put it together with my eyes closed. fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet, and it has created so much more space, and my bathroom is no longer cluttered because of this product." —COS45B

    Get it from Amazon for $36.88 (available in six sizes and eight colors).

    18. A cable organizer box to hide all those annoying wires and that huge extension cord that's always in the way.

    a before and after of messy cables now contained in a box
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I've been searching for something to not only hide the cord mess but protect them from my munch monster of a cat. This box in addition to cable straps and cable wrap has solved my cable management like magic! I highly recommend this product." —Lauryn

    "Seriously, where has this been all my life??? Highly recommend. Excellent cord management soulmate — (I meant to type solution, and it autocorrected to soulmate — however, I think that’s accurate, lol.) Just get it. Won’t regret." —April Olsen

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and in colors black and white).

    19. A collapsible hanger that not only makes it easier to see all your options in a crowded closet but it uses half the space! This hanger holds up to five pairs of pants but only takes up the space of two or three. *Mind blown* 🤯

    five pairs of pants on the hanger in both hanging options
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Handsome and easy way to hang your clothing. These are high quality, better than I thought they would be when I ordered them. Easy to assemble and can really stand up to the weight of the clothes that you hang from them. I will buy them again and buy them as gifts in the future." —GP

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).

    20. Some under-bed storage containers to store shoes and out-of-season clothing away and out of sight.

    the storage container neatly packed with clothes and siting halfway under a  bed
    Amazon

    You can use these for so much more than clothing! Think craft supplies, extra toiletries, shoes...basically whatever you have too much of.

    Promising review: "These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium. I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since four will fit under my queen bed." —Kimberly Dorn

    Get it from Amazon for $10.97+ (available in six colors).

    21. A makeup organizer that won't clash with your vanity setup. This storage organizer has seven pull-out drawers and a top shelf for lipsticks, brushes, and other taller items.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This setup can work as a jewelry organizer, too!

    Promising reviews: "My makeup collection is not a mess anymore, thanks to this product. All my makeup fits in there amazingly... My Urban Decay Naked palette could fit in it. I have four of them in the bottom drawer...I like that it comes with drawer lining that grips to make up so they are not moving around in there as you open and close drawers." —Shorouq

    "Just perfect for what I needed. A ton of storage space, and it looks clean, tidy, and classy. It was packaged well; everything came in great shape. I spent a lot of time looking at different cosmetic organizers, read many reviews, compared prices and I wasn't disappointed in my purchase one bit. Great value." —deidra

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in two sizes and seven colors).

    22. A space-saving canister perfect for organizing everything from cotton balls in the bathroom to cereal in the kitchen. These canisters are airtight and automatically self-seal when placed back, so no worries about loose tops either!

    three canisters being used for floss, cotton balls, and swabs
    a gif of someone moving the canisters and grabbing a cotton ball
    Vascito / Etsy, Vascito / Etsy

    FYI, each jar is sold in a set of two or three and comes with its own magnetic rims and one stainless steel shelf plate.

    Vascito is a Michigan-based small biz that provides high-tech home storage and organization products.

    Promising review: "AMAZING! I love this product. The containers are of good quality, and the rims unscrew for easy cleaning. They really are tightly sealed, and there is no need for a lid. The customer service was fab, providing personalized labels, and the delivery was amazingly quick considering I'm in England!" —samhhawk99

    Get it from Vascito on Etsy for $49.95+ (available in four sizes and two colors).

    23. A grocery bag dispenser to organize the huge ball of plastic bags in a way that's pleasing to the eye. Leave it under the sink, in the laundry room, or in the pantry!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a stainless steel dispenser with a circular hole at the top and rectangular hole in the center attached to a wall in a pantry
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a handmade bag to hold my plastic grocery bags FOR YEARS!! When it finally tore so badly that I could no longer use it, I found this item. It's perfect! It's well made, has a stainless finish, and no sharp edges. It's mounted on the inside of my cabinet door, making it very convenient and freeing up some space in my cabinet. It holds 25–30 bags, probably more if you really stuff them in. I really like this dispenser." —Cubby

    Get it from Amazon for $20.

    24. A vertical shoe rack perfect for entryways and small spaces. Your shoes do not have to take over the floor space!

    reviewer photo showing shoe rack in their entryway
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is great! Fits vertically in my small entryway, just what I was looking for. If you want a modern, stylish, clean-looking shoe rack with a small footprint, this is the perfect selection! It’s lightweight, so of course it’s not the sturdiest piece of furniture, but for storing five pairs of shoes, it’s great! It fits men's size 10 shoes perfectly." —Aaron Staley

    Get it from Amazon for $55.25+ (available in two colors and widths).

    25. A set of two cabinet shelf organizers that'll give you maximum use of your cabinet space. They're stackable, too! Which will be helpful when you want to save room for taller items.

    the white organizers in a cabinet holding plates, bowls, and mugs.
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These shelves are absolutely perfect for the cabinet above the oven where I keep all my glasses and mugs. Great solid quality, very sturdy and well made, and because they are stackable, they fit the cabinet perfectly." —PCDoc54

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors). 

    26. A cabinet door organizer so you don't have to look at the bright and awkwardly shaped plastic wrap boxes or cutting boards on your countertop.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This over-the-door organizer is just what I needed! I have a smaller kitchen with not a ton of counter space, so was struggling with what to do with multiple cutting boards. I came across this item, and it fits my needs perfectly! It was easy to assemble (took about two minutes) and holds all of my cutting boards. The organizer itself sits flush to the cabinet as well." —christy m

    Get it from Amazon for $16.87.

    27. Or an entire pantry door organizer that can be hung or mounted! The shelves are also easily adjustable to your liking.

    a reviewer&#x27;s pantry closet with the six-tier organizer on the door
    amazon.com