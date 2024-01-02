34 Products With Results That’ll Make You Wince…And Then Add To Cart Immediately

1. Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers that'll rid pimples quick, easy, and in a hurry. Bonus points! They also prevent picking and acne scarring. Simply apply the patch right on top of your pimple in the evening and the rest is history.
I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls, which I truly, truly appreciate. For more deets, check out my full Mighty Patch review!
Hero Cosmetics is an Asian woman-founded brand and home of The Mighty Patch. Ju Rhyu launched the brand in 2017, which has evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
Promising review: "Using this product has been a game changer. It’s as if the adhesion of it literally pulls all of the bad stuff from the spot and you’ll know when it’s time to remove when it turns up white on your sticker — so easy to remove and my spot has went drastically down. I’m on my fourth box, or maybe fifth? They’re my go-to at the slightest spot I get to try to nip it in the bud. Might I add that my hormonal cystic acne spots have been majorly suppressed by these — as soon as I feel one coming on, I take a hot washcloth to the area and put a sticker on overnight for a couple of nights and the deep underneath feeling of that spot is gone. I love these so much, and you will too." —Deborah Hart
Get a pack of 36 stickers from Amazon for $11.97.
2. A suede and leather brush to get rid of those annoying scuffs and salt lines on your shoes, bags, and coats. No, you don't need to throw out and replace your favorite things with this thing at home!
Promising reviews: "This brush is amazing. My daughter went puddle jumping in her boots [Uggs pictured above]. They dried out while I was trying to figure out how to clean them. Saw the reviews on this and ordered right away. Holy cow they look almost new. I cleaned all my boots too because I was so excited. Even ones I thought looked clean were much improved. I washed the brush with dish soap and water and let dry between pairs." —TRW
"This brush saved my shoes! I posted before and after photos so you can see the difference. My shoes were light pink with big noticeable stains on the sides. I just brushed it on the same direction until the stains wore off." —Lissette Castillo
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
3. A bottle of mold and mildew remover spray that kills the toxic mold anywhere from your bathroom tile to your outdoor patio (and all the sneaky places in between). The best part is that there's no hard work on your end. Just spray, wait 15 seconds, and watch the mold disappear! Talk about terrifyingly good results.
Promising review: "I bought this RMR-86 spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day, everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
Get a 32-ounce bottle on Amazon for $16.99 (available in multiple quantities).
4. A rubber broom because it'll easily sweep up that hair monster that's been living in your rugs. This handy tool grabs all the pet AND human hair that's been embedded in your carpet for a scary amount of time (even the hair you didn't even realize was there!). And while it can work on any type of floor, it's specifically designed to pull up hair in the most difficult place — the carpet.
BuzzFeed Writer Emma Lord (pictured above) swears by this thing!:
"An embarrassing confession: my hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it. In fact, to make matters worse, weird particles get stuck in the hair on the floor, which is stuck to the carpet, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling it up GOBS of hair. My carpet like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops). Anyway, do with that semi-horrifying information what you will."
Promising review: "I bought this broom two years ago and it is still going strong! I have four large dogs and we have fur EVERYWHERE! This works so, so well! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum. If you remove the head from the handle you can use the head to do in all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly, I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." —Roseann
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
5. A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner, a bestseller that provides results so terrifyingly good, you'll be left with a jaw drop like Kevin McCallister himself. This bestselling portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine is *super* convenient and very easy to use! It works for dirt, pet stains, and baby stains, and because it's compact, you can use it to clean your car, too.
Promising reviews: "This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. I have a cat and dog with an almost white couch, so this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer
"This little guy has been working pretty well for me so far. Raising my puppy from 8 weeks, I've had my share of things to try and get out of the carpet, from pee stains to puke to things he would knock over, to the mud he would track in. This would get most of it out if I used it right away. I am happy with the way it takes out most stains." —Cece
Get it from Amazon for $123.59+.
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!
6. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that'll literally scrape the bad breath away...or at least help get rid of it. This will leave your tongue looking and feeling fresh so no wincing comes your way.
Promising review: "This product works!! High-quality material, well made, easy to clean, corrosion resistant, at least in my experience. I can tell this will last a long time. And, it works!!!! Got rid of a coating on my tongue that other tongue scrapers and the tongue cleaners on toothbrushes did nothing for!! Noticed it got a lot off the first use!!! My tongue looks healthy, and my throat feels better. Once a thicker layer starts on the tongue due to postnasal drip there's nothing else that got rid of it. It's easy to hold and doesn't gag me at all. It comes with a travel case, which I love because I don't want anything that goes in my mouth loose in a bag." —Saffire Dragon
Get it from Amazon for $6.49.
7. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to deep clean the thing that washes your bowls, utensils, and cookware (among other things) for you. Trust me, it needs it every once in a while!
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95.
8. A hairbrush cleaning tool perfectly designed to get every piece of dander, hair, and terrifying buildup out of those bristles. Do you see that difference!? *Immediately adds to cart*
The pointed end of the tool is ideal for picking out tangles, the stiff bristles work great at removing dust and dirt, and the bristles at the bottom end of the tool can give your hairbrush a deep clean.
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
9. A nose hair wax kit to remove the nostril hairs that seem to have a mind of their own. It comes with everything you need to keep those rogue hairs away for up to four weeks! Gross to look at? Maybe. But is it worth it? Oh, absolutely.
You'll get 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups at your disposal.
Promising review: "I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.
Get it from Amazon for $13.27.
10. FryAway's cooking oil solidifier that'll quickly, easily, (and grossly?) dispose of the leftover cooking grease in your pots and pans. Say goodbye to touching that nasty stuff every time you finish in the kitchen.
Simply sprinkle the powder in the oil while it's hot, let it cool, and then scoop it into the trash!
FryAway is a woman-owned and Latine-owned small business started by Laura Lady, who loves both cooking and being kind to the planet. They donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.
Promising review:" I used to HATE cooking with oil because I never knew what to do with it when I was finished. Not anymore! This stuff works amazingly well, is easy to use, and allows me to trash oil without a big mess! It just takes a little scoop and a short amount of time for it to set into a gel, and then it all scoops out of the pan so easily! I’m just sad I didn’t find this product sooner!" —TheBjamin
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles).
11. A toilet bowl ring remover because *no one* wants to see that terrifying view every time they use the bathroom. This is a quick, easy, and cheap (!!) way to get the dirty chore done.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $11.52.