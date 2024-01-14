45 Products Whose Results Will Have You Smiling From Ear To Ear

1. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant because it's top-rated for providing awesome results in smoothing and clearing skin. It's got over 36,000 5-star reviews and (thankfully) comes in a 1-ounce mini version too!
2. LilyAna Naturals' eye cream that can help you hide how tired you really are after such a long week. The rose hip and hibiscus-infused eye cream helps reduce dark circles and puffiness, leaving your eyes to look bright and wide (or alert and awake).
3. A reusable exfoliating Japanese towel if you need an easy, relaxing way to remove dead skin and soothe skin conditions like eczema or keratosis pilaris. Use the towel in the shower to reveal super soft and super clean skin when you step out.
4. Miracle-Gro plant food spikes for when your plants are in that struggling stage. They literally feed your plants for you — it doesn't get any easier than that.
5. Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein treatment that's basically just a bottle of magic. Say goodbye to frizz and grease after just 10 minutes with this in your hair!
6. A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house. It works for everything from bathtubs and stove tops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.
7. Earbud cleaning putty when the gunk literally blocks the sound coming out of your earphones. This putty sticks to the dirt and earwax inside, and pulls it right out for brand new clean feeling (and better sound quality).
Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing...Even after using Q-Tips to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five mins to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest getting this product and even though they say it comes with 12 squares, you don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer
Get a 24-pack on Amazon for $15.99.
8. A teeth-whitening pen because it's easier and way less annoying than the strips you have to leave on for 30+ minutes. With this pen, all you need to do is twist out the whitening gel, brush it along your top and bottom row of teeth, and you're done.
Promising reviews: "No bad taste for whitening was really hard to come by, that was until I tried these magic working pens! Easy whitening and no bad taste is 5 stars in my book!" —Angel Cakes
"I love this magic pen!! Brightens and whitens!!! It works! Love it!" —GK
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.98.
9. A vegan ingrown hair oil to treat and prevent those itchy red bumps that may appear after you shave or wax. (And yes, it can be used down there too.)
10. A scalp massager made to cleanse and exfoliate your scalp. The soft, thick bristles feel SO relaxing and are designed to stimulate blood flow and remove dead skin, dried shampoo, and other unwanted stuff on your scalp.
11. TruSkin Naturals vitamin C serum, an easy and cruelty-free way to give you skin everything it needs to be brighter and softer. This serum leaves skin moisturized and can help dramatically fade hyperpigmentation and dark spots.
12. A Braun epilator because it takes hair removal to a new level by removing it at the root so it last for several weeks, not just two or three days. It has massage rollers and two speed settings for customizable comfort!
13. A tube of the bestselling Lash Princess mascara for dramatically long lashes without the price of extensions or false strips. This mascara has over 144,000 5-star reviews for a reason!
14. A cooktop-cleaning kit to get your electric stove top looking like new again. It comes with everything you need including the cleaning solution, a cleaning pad, and a scraper tool.
15. A toilet bowl ring remover because *no one* wants to see that every time they use the bathroom. This is a quick, easy, and cheap (!!) way to get the dirty chore done.
16. A set of Wad-Free pads which can prevent your sheets from tangling in the wash, catching other clothes, and not actually drying. These will save you from having to run the dryer twice.
17. The Mighty Patch Surface (big brother to the OG pimple patch) that'll help those pesky zits disappear overnight. These babies are large, so if there's a huge area that needs attention, you can hit it in one fell swoop. It's perfect for that *one* area that breaks out the most like your chin or cheeks. Bonus points! They also prevent picking and acne scarring. Simply apply the patch right on top of your pimples in the evening and the rest is history.
Hero Cosmetics is home of The Mighty Patch. The brand is woman-owned and Asian-owned, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Since their Might Patch launch in 2017, they have evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
Promising review: "I have this very weird rash and whitehead outbreak whenever I am ovulating every month. Of course I get this right before I have a date. I used this once for a few hours and the rash totally disappeared and my nose looks about 90 percent better. I can’t wait to try these again tonight. I never leave reviews and just had to for the amazing-ness that is this patch." —kyleagogo
Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
18. A wood polish and conditioner to restore your furniture, kitchen cabinets, or the cool vintage coffee table you found at a flea market. It's like getting all new things without the expensive price tag.
19. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets because soap and water is NOT enough to clean bottles and tumblers (sorry to be the bearer of bad news). These will make washing bottles much less of a hassle.
20. A bottle of SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care to keep your nails healthy and clean every day of the year. It's infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E, both of which are extremely beneficial for your nails! 💅
21. A foot exfoliation mask that peels away dead skin, calluses, and buildup for baby-smooth skin. Sign. Me. Up.
22. A bottle of Folex spot remover to make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture, carpets, and other fabric surfaces. (And yes, that includes red wine stains, don't worry.)
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years, and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (available in two sizes).