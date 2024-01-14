Skip To Content
    45 Products Whose Results Will Have You Smiling From Ear To Ear

    From cleaning products to beauty must-haves — with results like these, you'll want to try them all.

    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant because it's top-rated for providing awesome results in smoothing and clearing skin. It's got over 36,000 5-star reviews and (thankfully) comes in a 1-ounce mini version too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best skincare product I’ve ever bought. It make my skin noticeable 10x smoother and gets rid of texture within HOURS!!! Great if u are dealing with congested and textured skin and acne. I bought the small travel size but once I’m out, I will definitely repurchase in full size. When reviews said that this is a miracle in a bottle... IT REALLY IS A MIRACLE IN A BOTTLE. I love this product so much. It also feel quite moisturizing and not drying to the skin at all." —mwag01

    Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).

    2. LilyAna Naturals' eye cream that can help you hide how tired you really are after such a long week. The rose hip and hibiscus-infused eye cream helps reduce dark circles and puffiness, leaving your eyes to look bright and wide (or alert and awake).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" —Lory Lacy

    Get it from Amazon for $13.70+ (available in three sizes).

    3. A reusable exfoliating Japanese towel if you need an easy, relaxing way to remove dead skin and soothe skin conditions like eczema or keratosis pilaris. Use the towel in the shower to reveal super soft and super clean skin when you step out.

    a before and after of a reviewer&#x27;s dry, coarse skin and then sleek and smooth after using towel
    amazon.com

    You can use this daily or weekly depending on how you feel about its abrasiveness.

    Promising review: "This is a holy grail to my sensitive skin and germaphobic personality! It does take time to get used to due to its rough feel, but once you start to use it daily, it's hard to use anything else! Nothing else gives me such a clean feeling on my skin during my showers. I use to have very bad skin conditions all over my body: eczema, body acne, dry patches, and dark spots. This helped clear basically everything, and now I'm more confident in showing my skin in public than I have ever been. It soaks up very nicely, and you can feel all of the dirt that's on your skin from day-to-day activities getting scrubbed off. The long length is great for reaching in hard to reach spots, such as your back. Since it's extremely rough, I would advise against using it on your face." —Jay G.

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.90.

    4. Miracle-Gro plant food spikes for when your plants are in that struggling stage. They literally feed your plants for you — it doesn't get any easier than that.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fast-forward to finding these plant sticks on a BuzzFeed article and popping them into the soil, which took...30 seconds...and seeing fresh, green growth within the first couple of days. The plants look better than ever and the spikes were so easy to use. You can't see them, you can't smell them, they're simple to handle, and nearly foolproof. Very pleased with them." —Amazon Customer

    Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $2.79.

    5. Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein treatment that's basically just a bottle of magic. Say goodbye to frizz and grease after just 10 minutes with this in your hair!

    BuzzFeed editor&#x27;s before and after of dry hair before using product, then silky hair after using product
    Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    Reviewers with thin or fine hair LOVE this hair treatment, and various hair types from 3b4c say that it helped their damaged hair. Even folks with dyed or bleached hair says it's safe to use. TL;DR: It works!

    Promising reviews: "This stuff is amazing! I saw this as a beauty recommendation on BuzzFeed as [an alternative to] Olaplex (which I had tried and wasn't blown away by) so I thought I would give it a try...I'm so thankful I did! My bleached and heat-damaged hair feels so soft, is more manageable, and looks healthier after each use. I agree with other reviewers that it seems like a big price tag for the size of the bottle but a little bit does go a long way and it is so worth it. I wish it came in a larger size bottle so I didn't have to reorder so quickly." —Carley S. Whitson

    "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire

    "Y'all my hair came out so shiny and smooth, less frizzy, and all-around more manageable. My hair is thick, dark, and curly (3c type), medium length, and I highly recommend you give this hair mask a try to salvage your hair." —Amanda Rogers

    Get it from Amazon for $6.90+ (available in two sizes).

    6. A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house. It works for everything from bathtubs and stove tops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.

    A reviewer shows before and after photos of their bathtub. Before it is rusted and dirty and after using The Pink Stuff, it is white and clean.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in three sizes).

    7. Earbud cleaning putty when the gunk literally blocks the sound coming out of your earphones. This putty sticks to the dirt and earwax inside, and pulls it right out for brand new clean feeling (and better sound quality). 

    reviewer's used putty
    the before and after of dirty AirPods now clean after putty
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing...Even after using Q-Tips to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five mins to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest getting this product and even though they say it comes with 12 squares, you don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a 24-pack on Amazon for $15.99.

    8. A teeth-whitening pen because it's easier and way less annoying than the strips you have to leave on for 30+ minutes. With this pen, all you need to do is twist out the whitening gel, brush it along your top and bottom row of teeth, and you're done.

    a reviewer shows their teeth yellow and then white after using the pen
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "No bad taste for whitening was really hard to come by, that was until I tried these magic working pens! Easy whitening and no bad taste is 5 stars in my book!" —Angel Cakes

    "I love this magic pen!! Brightens and whitens!!! It works! Love it!" —GK

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.98.

    9. A vegan ingrown hair oil to treat and prevent those itchy red bumps that may appear after you shave or wax. (And yes, it can be used down there too.)

    Bushbalm

    Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based small biz with a special focus on the pubic zone(s). Their result-driven collection of products targets such grievances as ingrown hair prevention, dark spot treatment, and razor burn relief.

    BuzzFeed editor Katy Herman uses this to stay smooth after shaving:

    "I just recently received a sample of this lovely stuff, which is from an Ottawa-based small business, and I have already seen a difference in how my bikini line looks after shaving! I always struggle with razor bumps in the down-there area specifically, but this oil helps keep it soft, smooth, and bump free! The brand recommends applying it right after getting out of the shower, and you can even use it to spot-treat ingrown hairs. I'm pretty ~scent~sitive to smells, and the tea tree scent is really lovely and refreshing (it smells like a spa)! I also love the pump-style dispenser, so I don't make a greasy mess every time I use it — which, from now on, is gonna be pretty much all the time. I'm sooo excited to wear swimsuits this summer without all the bumps and irritation!"

    Get it from Amazon for $26 or straight from Bushbalm for $26.

    10. A scalp massager made to cleanse and exfoliate your scalp. The soft, thick bristles feel SO relaxing and are designed to stimulate blood flow and remove dead skin, dried shampoo, and other unwanted stuff on your scalp.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve had bad dandruff for a while now, think it was brought on by stress. I’ve used both medicated and prescription shampoos , and nothing seemed to provide any more than temporary relief. Read about this in a BuzzFeed article and figured I’d try it. I just scrub regular Selsun Blue in and then scrub it out. Totally works and I’ve had way less itchiness and flaking, highly recommend." —Scott

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in three colors).

    11. TruSkin Naturals vitamin C serum, an easy and cruelty-free way to give you skin everything it needs to be brighter and softer. This serum leaves skin moisturized and can help dramatically fade hyperpigmentation and dark spots.

    A reviewer showing the serum lightened the acne scars on their forehead and cheeks until they were basically gone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product saved my skin. I seldom write reviews but just had to review this product. I’ve been struggling with acne for YEARS. I have very acne-prone skin. I get a new pimple almost every day and it seemed like there was never a time I didn’t have a pimple on my face. Acne leaves super dark blemishes/scars on my face. I’ve tried all different types of moisturizers and cleansers. Nothing worked. However I bought this serum on a whim. OMGGGG. Guys. Literally my face stopped flaring within three days. I was PIMPLE-FREE FOR MORE THAN 48 hours (a new record). Exactly two months later, blemishes have faded DRASTICALLY and I have no active breakouts. This hasn’t happened in years. I truly and honestly think it is due to this product. If you are hesitant, don’t be, BUY IT! It has also helped my under eye bags (use one drop for both under-eyes; pat gently with fingers.)" —Brandon

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97.

    12. A Braun epilator because it takes hair removal to a new level by removing it at the root so it last for several weeks, not just two or three days. It has massage rollers and two speed settings for customizable comfort!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It hurts but it works :) I haven't shaved my legs in months and used to have to every three to four days. I've seen the best results on my armpits; I used to shave them every other day but since I epilated two weeks ago, I've seen no hair growth and no hair shadow. Way more convenient than waxing, too, because you can target individual shorter hairs as they grow in rather than waiting for everything to grow back a certain length. Also IDK if this is true, but my grandma told me that after she used an epilator for five-ish years she pretty much stopped growing hair. It also hurts less every time you do it, so don't get discouraged by the very painful first session." —k3upikachu

    Get it from Amazon for $39.94.

    13. A tube of the bestselling Lash Princess mascara for dramatically long lashes without the price of extensions or false strips. This mascara has over 144,000 5-star reviews for a reason!

    a reviewer photo showing the significant difference between one eye with the mascara and the other without
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried every single expensive mascara and this one tops them all. Sometimes I use a different wand with the formula but I will still buy this over anything else. I saw it in a BuzzFeed article and bought it based on all the positive reviews. I love it, my roommates use it all the time, crowd fave for sure, and it even stays on when you need it to, doesn't flake, and with a makeup wipe isn't impossible to get off." —schyler

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    14. A cooktop-cleaning kit to get your electric stove top looking like new again. It comes with everything you need including the cleaning solution, a cleaning pad, and a scraper tool.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Works amazing! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years... Only wiped down with random multi cleaners which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product... AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new... Even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off... 98% better. The key is to use very little product... Let dry to a haze and wipe with a clean dry cotton towel. (Just like waxing a car). If you aren't getting a mirrored finish it's because you've used too much product and not enough elbow grease to polish off." —B. Swartwood

    Get it from Amazon for $16.48.

    15. A toilet bowl ring remover because *no one* wants to see that every time they use the bathroom. This is a quick, easy, and cheap (!!) way to get the dirty chore done.

    reviewer photo showing toilet half cleaned with the pumice cleaning tool
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." —Courtney

    Get it from Amazon for $11.55.

    16. A set of Wad-Free pads which can prevent your sheets from tangling in the wash, catching other clothes, and not actually drying. These will save you from having to run the dryer twice.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads.

    Promising review: "Honestly, I had my doubts! But, BuzzFeed kept showing me this product. And, washing and drying sheets was an annoyance: the sheets would take over the washing machine and get tangled in the dryer, causing EVERYTHING in that load to take forever to dry. No longer. I used these for the first time yesterday and ZERO tangles. The load dried in normal time. AND I get to support a woman-owned business?!?! Perfect." —Michelle Williams

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.

    17. The Mighty Patch Surface (big brother to the OG pimple patch) that'll help those pesky zits disappear overnight. These babies are large, so if there's a huge area that needs attention, you can hit it in one fell swoop. It's perfect for that *one* area that breaks out the most like your chin or cheeks. Bonus points! They also prevent picking and acne scarring. Simply apply the patch right on top of your pimples in the evening and the rest is history. 

    gif of someone removing the bigger, surface patch
    the same person holding up the used strip filled with gunk
    Amazon

    Hero Cosmetics is home of The Mighty Patch. The brand is woman-owned and Asian-owned, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Since their Might Patch launch in 2017, they have evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more! 

    Promising review: "I have this very weird rash and whitehead outbreak whenever I am ovulating every month. Of course I get this right before I have a date. I used this once for a few hours and the rash totally disappeared and my nose looks about 90 percent better. I can’t wait to try these again tonight. I never leave reviews and just had to for the amazing-ness that is this patch." —kyleagogo

    Get it from Amazon for $16.19.

    18. A wood polish and conditioner to restore your furniture, kitchen cabinets, or the cool vintage coffee table you found at a flea market. It's like getting all new things without the expensive price tag.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this after reading about a million BuzzFeed articles recommending it. I wish I hadn’t waited so long, because this stuff works! It’s amazing. I have a mid-century hand-me-down dresser that is a beautiful piece of furniture, but it was covered in water stains and other marks from decades of use. One coat of this stuff on a clean rag and it’s totally refreshed! Now, it’s not going to fix places where the finish is completely worn off (you have to sand for that), but it will significantly improve the appearance of the wood. And it makes watermarks disappear. I’m glad I didn’t spend the time and money to have this refinished when a coat of this stuff has done the job just fine." —Maureen Foley

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    19. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets because soap and water is NOT enough to clean bottles and tumblers (sorry to be the bearer of bad news). These will make washing bottles much less of a hassle.

    a before and after of a reviewers newly cleaned cantine
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a thermal coffee pot that is aluminum on the inside. My hand can barely fit inside to scrub it. It is very hard to clean. I have used scouring powder and those eraser sponges to help me remove the coffee residue build up inside the pot, but have never been able to remove it all. I put two of these tablets in the pot, filled the pot with hot tap water, and let it sit for several hours. You would not believe how much stuff that this cleaned from the pot. A little of the coffee stains remained in the pot after I dumped out all the water; but what remained was very easy to remove. I 100% recommend this!" —Kindle Customer

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.

    20. A bottle of SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care to keep your nails healthy and clean every day of the year. It's infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E, both of which are extremely beneficial for your nails! 💅

    reviewer photo showing their nails dry and cracked, and then weeks later looking perfectly healthy and shiny after using the Cuticle Care
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews:  "I didn't know you could repair your already-grown nails. This is magic. Fixed my peeling nails in a few days. Love this product." —AmandaC

    "My skin is dry, I suffer from hang nails, chew my dry cuticles, they tear, etc. etc. etc. I've tried SO many products over the years, with no real results. Finally bought this after a BuzzFeed list recommended, and I have to say, the buzz ahem is REAL. This stuff is easy easy easy, smells good, absorbs quickly, and my nails are effortlessly tidy and growing and looking best of my life! Full disclosure: I'm also using Ella+Mila First Aid Kiss, and I think that's also helping. But this oil is half the battle at the very least. Winning!" —MsTerry

    Get it from Amazon for $9+ (available in three sizes).

    21. A foot exfoliation mask that peels away dead skin, calluses, and buildup for baby-smooth skin. Sign. Me. Up.

    amazon.com

    To get your foot nice and smooth, slip on the foot mask and leave them on for at least an hour (some reviewers recommend just throwing socks over the mask to keep things secure). After you remove and wash your feet, you'll see your dead skin and calluses begin to peel a few days later — if you've got a lot, It'll look something like the pics above. The gross (but oddly fun?) part is watching the process as you slowly make your way to super-smooth feet!

    Promising review: "Purchased it based on a BuzzFeed recommendation and worked as described. After the first week it was quite weird to see the peeling, which lasted about 7–10 days, with some minimal peeling afterward. Not the prettiest sight to say the least...I go for mani-pedi regularly and this product removed all the hard skin, thought to be there forever. It will look weird but well worth it!!!" —Brownie

    Get it from Amazon for $15.95 (available in three scents).

    22. A bottle of Folex spot remover to make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture, carpets, and other fabric surfaces. (And yes, that includes red wine stains, don't worry.)

    a reviewer's red-stained couch
    the asme reviewer's couch now clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years, and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (available in two sizes).

    23. A liquid tartar remover that's basically mouthwash for dogs. It's especially great for dogs who won't let a toothbrush near them.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have four dogs. My biggest dog has the worst bad breath. I've tried treats and other things but nothing else has worked. Looking at alternatives, I came across dog mouthwash. The idea of drinking mouthwash is weird, but be my guest to teach your dog to swish and spit out. I've also bought Nylabone toys for my dogs and know they make great products. I've been using this mouth wash for all four of the dogs, and I have to say there has been quite an improvement in their breath and tarter buildup on their teeth. I put two cap fulls in about 32 ounces of water and the dogs gulp it down; they seem to enjoy the taste as well. So about two months in, I have a little less then a 1/2 bottle to go and the dogs' breath is much better, especially my big dog." —DH

    Get it from Amazon for $10.59.

    24. A set of Drill Brushes for those who are finally ready to clean out all of the grout in tiles, stoves, countertops, grills, and even gutters.

    amazon.com

    OK, so the drill is NOT included. This is just a set of three brushes that attach to your drill, or check out this one you might wanna buy.

    Drillbrush is a small biz founded by former electrician Anthony LaPolla and is based in New York.

    Promising review: "I have spent a lot of time trying to scrub the mold and mildew off my bathtub by hand, but to no avail. Then I saw this product advertised on BuzzFeed and thought I'd give it a try. It's less than $20 and worth every penny. I highly recommend this product if you have a good drill and a dirty bathroom." —Stephen T. Shore

    Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in six colors).

    25. Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Cream to get the spring back in your curls, and the super soft feel that comes with it. This cream helps restore even the driest, frizziest hair back to its healthiest state. You won't be able to stop looking in the mirror!

    Sephora

    Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned small business that creates amazing haircare specifically for those with curl types 3a–4c.

    Promising review: "This curl cream is really it. I have tried different ones before but I feel like this one leaves my hair bouncy and moisturized. I really like the smell, too — it's so sweet, makes me want to eat it hehe. I like that a little goes a long way and the packaging is really great size so it would last a long time." —Sephora Customer

    Get it from Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).

    26. Olaplex's Bond Maintenance set that'll provide a salon-like hair treatment right at home. This set comes with conditioner and shampoo — both made to strengthen and nourish your gorgeous locks.