If You Aspire To Higher Levels Of Cleanliness In 2024, Try A Few Of These 51 Products

1. A bottle of Folex spot remover that'll make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture, carpets, and other fabric surfaces. (And yes, that includes red wine stains, don't worry.)
Promising review: "The reviews and before/after pics had me curious, but still skeptical. I used it a few times on random stains around the house and it really does just make them disappear instantly! But all of those were new stains that hadn’t set yet. I finally decided to try it on my car seats that have been stained for years and I’m amazed at the difference! You can still see some remnants of the stains but that’s my fault for not having enough dry towels. If you follow the directions on the bottle you will not be disappointed!" —LMK32294
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $6.65.
2. A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house. It works for everything from bathtubs and stove tops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard-water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in four sizes).
3. A hairbrush cleaning tool perfectly designed to get every piece of dust, hair, and dander build up out of those bristles. *Immediately adds to cart*
The pointed end of the tool is ideal for picking out tangles, the stiff bristles work great at removing dust and dirt, and the bristles at the bottom end of the tool can give your hairbrush a deep clean.
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
Get it from Amazon for $9.56.
4. A Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Cleaner that provides results so terrifyingly good, you'll be left with a jaw drop like Kevin McCallister himself. This bestselling portable carpet and upholstery cleaning machine is *super* convenient and very easy to use! It works for dirt, pet stains, and baby stains, and because it's compact, you can use it to clean your car, too.
Promising reviews: "This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. I have a cat and dog with an almost white couch, so this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer
"This little guy has been working pretty well for me so far. Raising my puppy from 8 weeks, I've had my share of things to try and get out of the carpet, from pee stains to puke to things he would knock over, to the mud he would track in. This would get most of it out if I used it right away. I am happy with the way it takes out most stains." —Cece
Get it from Amazon for $116.90.
BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $11.99!
5. A reviewer-beloved, touchless stationary vacuum because it takes away the need to haul a heavy vacuum around the house. With this, just your broom will suffice for a great (and did I mention easy?) clean!
EyeVac is a small biz that specializes in stationary vacuums to make home cleaning easier.
Promising review: "This thing is great. Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149+ (available in nine colors/styles).
6. A pack of scratch-free, odor-resistant Scrub Daddy sponges — a Shark Tank-featured product that truly cleans dishes like no other 🙏. They're made with proprietary foam, which is firm when used with cold water and soft when used with warm water. That means you are in total control with the type of clean you want and the amount of effort you want to put in.
Promising review: "This product is an absolute must-have! We have four in our house, one for the dishes (which I cannot believe how well it works on dried/crusty food caked on cooking items), one for my husband's beer brewing supplies, and each for the bathrooms to clean the tubs because it is the easiest way to clean them! And it doesn't scratch anything as it gets soft when it's wet, while retaining its strong cleaning capabilities. The Scrub Daddy works like magic and I would recommend it to anyone...Everyone should have at least one in their home for dirty dishes! You'll never need to let something soak overnight again, just use the Scrub Daddy!" —KDro
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $12.60.
7. A professional-strength grout cleaner so you can remove years and years worth of gross grime from your floors, countertops, and even shower tile. Did you forget that white grout existed in your home? Trust me, it's still there.
Promising review: "I did a lot of research on grout cleaners. I recently purchased a home, and the grout is SO dirty. You wouldn’t even know it was white. I was between this product and another with similar ratings. I decided to go with this product and do not regret it at all. You definitely need gloves, a well-ventilated area, and a stiff scrub brush. It doesn’t require a lot of scrubbing if you have a good brush. Leaving it on the longer end of 5–10 minutes is better. I’m SO impressed." —Lynn Santos
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (also available with a grout brush).
8. OR a grout pen that's a tad less work, but will still have your home's surfaces looking brand spankin' new. The transformation will leave your home sparkling ✨
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" —Jenelle
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes).
9. A bottle scrub brush for all of the glasses, cups, and thermoses you can't fit your hand into. The long handle design will ensure every inch is squeaky clean.
Best of all, it can be composted once it's time for a replacement! Just hang to dry between uses, and clean with vinegar when needed.
Me Mother Earth is a small business based in Las Vegas that makes eco-friendly housewares and cleaning products. They don't use any plastic in their shipping, and products come packed with either kraft paper or compostable peanuts.
Promising reviews: "Beautiful brush! It fits in a very narrow-mouthed bottle and I love that it's eco-friendly." —Sam Sasscer
"Great brush, cleaned out the stains in my travel coffee mug instantly! So nice for reaching small and hard-to-reach areas of cups, flower vases, etc." —Talia Head
Get it from Me Mother Earth on Etsy for $7.99.
10. A pack of Stomp 'N Go stain-removing pads reviewers say really do live up to their name. These pads remove gross pet-related stains, and according to reviews, it works on coffee stains, blood, dirt, and even red wine, too.
Promising review: "Every pet owner should own these. They are so easy to use, and pull up every kitty stain without fail. It even picks up other dirt that we didn't know was there! No stain has failed to be picked up by these, even the ones that have sat for a few days before we noticed them, and some old stains that were there when we bought our house which didn't even come out with professional carpet cleaning. You need these!" —MKELady
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.11.
11. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets to deep clean the thing that washes your bowls, utensils, and cookware (among other things) for you. Trust me, it needs it every once in a while!
These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral buildup. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.
Promising review: "I've seen this item on soo many BuzzFeed lists, so I figured I would try it during one of my cleaning sprees. Wow does it really work! I don't use my dishwasher often, so it often gets a little crusty looking...but I just threw one of these packets in there and ran a normal cycle and it got rid of all the yucky stuff! It's super simple to use and leaves your dishwasher fresh and clean without any leftover residue." —Christine Doan
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95.
12. A microfiber spin mop and bucket because it's top-rated with over 134,000 5-star reviews on Amazon! This baby spins to rinse the mop with one step (literally), no hands necessary. Reviewers call this mop game-changing, life-changing, and all-around ~essential~ for household cleaning. And yes, that includes bathrooms!
Promising review: "I never thought a mop could change my life! This mop cuts at least a half hour off my cleaning time and since I can ring it out so well it does a fabulous job on my hardwood floors without worrying about puddles of water which could do damage! The triangular design is great for corners too! I also like how I can toss the head in the washing machine to clean it. I would highly recommend this mop!" —kheiser67
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
13. Or washable microfiber mop pads you can use with your Swiffer WetJet (or anything similar) if you don't need another mop, but are tired of spending tons of money on disposable mop pads.
This pad can fit any 10” to 12” microfiber mop, can last up to 100 washes, and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone. Turbo Mops is a small business!
Promising review: " Oh. My. Word. These are life-changing. I used a Rubbermaid spray mop for years that I never really loved and when it broke I got a Swiffer and was using the old Rubbermaid mop cloth pads with it still. They didn't fit the Swiffer great and I decided to get new ones. These scrub so much better and pick up way more dirt than my other mop pad. I have two dogs and their dried water and drool is around the kitchen and I used to have to scrub to get that up each time. Not with these pads! I never thought I'd swoon over a cleaning product but...here we are :)." —JB
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.75 (available in multi-packs).