If You Struggle Solving Those Somewhat Obnoxious Personal Care Problems, These 60 Items Will Help You Out

1. A wildly popular anti-dandruff shampoo sure to be your new BFF if you're constantly battling flakiness, itchiness, and dandruff. With the help of this ketoconazole-infused formula, you'll be able to keep your scalp happy and dandruff-free.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad I could shake my head, and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo
2. A teeth-whitening pen that's easier and way less annoying than the strips you have to leave on for 30+ minutes. Paying tons of $$$ at the dentist and dealing with whitening strips that never stay on properly are *not* our only options, folks! With this pen, all you need to do is twist out the whitening gel, brush it along your top and bottom row of teeth, and you're done.
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
3. An anti-humidity spray because there's nothing more obnoxious than when you spend hours doing your 'do only for it to be ruined as soon as you step outside. This spray creates a waterproof coat around your hair that blocks out moisture and prevents frizziness. It lasts — wait for it — up to 72 hours (!!) or through two to three shampoos. Honestly, you'll wish you bought years ago!
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But, I received as a sample and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me till my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.
4. A facial hair trimmer if plucking any unwanted hairs above your lip and between your eyes takes up way too much time in your self-care routine. This ~electric~ option is painless and much faster.
Promising review: "I am beside myself with this purchase!! I bought it hoping it would at least somewhat work, as so many don't. This is absolutely perfection! It works well, it's quiet, small, easy to take with you if you so desire and most importantly...IT WORKS!!! I'm a soon-to-be-65-year-old woman who has hair where I never did before, most annoying. This gets rid of it. I used it again a couple days later and what I am finding is that I need to use it less and less. Really cool!" —Sandy E'Bell
5. OR a pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors since unwanted peach fuzz can make for uneven makeup application, and who the heck wants to deal with that? This set comes with a handy pack of three, making it easy to remove unwanted facial hair and dead skin cells and shape those brows if you want to as well. Step away from the painful tweezers!
Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" —SEM1969
6. A piercing bump solution because those annoying keloids have got to go! This can slowly help reduce the size, hardness, and redness of the keloid around your piercing. After all, your new jewelry should be the star of the show, not the bump!
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily 2–3 times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient, as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day; nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then the second week, it started totally disappearing, so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." —Jordan C.
7. A pack of washable bra liners so the always-dreaded under-boob sweat doesn't ruin your outfit. This'll keep you comfortable, dry, and sweat-stain free.
Promising review: "These are so, so soft. I tuck them under my breasts and then ease my bra on top and they stay in place all day. At the end of the day they might be very damp, but my skin is comfy. Also, I'm able to rotate through them, letting them dry in between, and get a good three uses out of each before I wash them. Even then, they don't smell. Hand washing is best, but I've washed them with a mesh bag, and they were mostly ok. Easy to smooth out. I've also worn these without a bra. I needed to adjust them a bit, but I have never lost it. (My bra size is about 38 DDD)." —Leigh B
8. A shampoo scalp massager because what's the point of washing your hair if you aren't truly getting to the roots?! Wasting money is a BIG time annoying, and this massager will help ensure your shampoo and conditioner reaches every inch of your head — zero wasted. The soft, thick bristles cleanse and exfoliate your scalp and are designed to stimulate blood flow and remove dead skin, dried shampoo, and other unwanted stuff on your scalp.
Fellow BuzzFeeder Emma Lord owns this exact one! Here's what she has to say:
"I started using one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
9. A Squatty Potty so you can prop your feet up while you go to the bathroom. It may seem odd, but this viral stool helps align your colon and makes the process easier and faster so you're not sitting on the toilet for several minutes!
Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I am a 54-year-old man. For many years, I have been plagued with recurring hemorrhoids despite a high-fiber diet, regular BMs, and careful hygiene. Any strain would inflame the underlying condition. Dealing with hemorrhoids has been in many ways a life-altering nuisance. I purchased the Squatty Potty after a little research prompted by an online ad. The design made perfect sense, and for the low investment and promised effectiveness, it was worth the try. Well...IT WORKS! And immediately too! I am not exaggerating when I share with you all that it has changed my life. Anyway, with now weeks of usage, I can happily report that I no longer suffer from the condition. I have been able to exert as much effort I needed to evacuate without having to suffer the past consequences." —Maestroso
10. A pair of compression gloves that may help you avoid that painfully annoying feeling during your work day when your hands start to feel weak and overworked. These gloves may help relieve pain caused by arthritis, carpal tunnel, and tendonitis, too.
Read more about compression gloves and osteoarthritis at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I’m 70 years old and have arthritis in my hands. I’ve used copper bracelets and other gloves for several years and they are some what helpful but these gloves seems to do a lot better. They have a tight fit and are very comfortable. They are very durable as I wear them while working outside, hunting, fishing or whatever. The other gloves I’ve had would have been torn and ripped up by now but these gloves look like I just took them out of the box and I’ve washed them twice." —Keith Proffer
