BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    32 Products Reviewers With A D Cup+ Actually Swear By

    You had me at no-bounce sports bras... but I'll take the boob sweat liners, too.

    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pack of washable bra liners so the always-dreaded under-boob sweat doesn't ruin your day or your outfit. This'll keep you comfortable, dry, and sweat-stain free.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These are so, so soft. I tuck them under my breasts and then ease my bra on top and they stay in place all day. At the end of the day they might be very damp, but my skin is comfy. Also, I'm able to rotate through them, letting them dry in between, and get a good three uses out of each before I wash them. Even then, they don't smell. Hand washing is best, but I've washed them with a mesh bag, and they were mostly ok. Easy to smooth out. I've also worn these without a bra. I needed to adjust them a bit, but I have never lost it. (My bra size is about 38 DDD)." —Leigh B

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors and in packs of three).

    2. A pack of nonslip shoulder-protecting pads to prevent super painful bra straps from digging into your shoulders and avoiding the constant readjusting that comes with it.

    a reviewer wears the black shoulder pads
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have big boobs, a small frame, and a bad back. I have developed divots I my shoulders. These pads are very comfortable and helpful take away some of the pain." —Caroline Johnson

    Get four pairs from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three styles).

    3. A breathable Delmira lace bra made specifically for comfort, but the design makes it even more worth it. It's unlined, so if you're just looking for a gentle lift, this is the bra for you.

    reviewer wearing the black lace bra
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As someone who regularly buys $60–$70 bras at Torrid and Lane Bryant and then wears them until they fall apart, this bra has officially DESTROYED the competition. First of all, chesty folks know that the bigger the bra the fewer cheap but still good options exist. This bra, however cheap, is sturdy! I've never once worn an unpadded bra, because they don't feel supportive, but I've been wearing this bad boy for five damn days and it's like I'm wearing nothing at all but am still supported. It's pure witchcraft! I feel naked, but also gravity doesn't hurt! It's a good fit, not too tight or loose, no bulging, the wire sits perfectly without digging, the straps stay up. I've worn it under different shirts and fabrics, and I will say if you're cold you can definitely tell but otherwise it has a great silhouette in any shirt, and even without padding, it gives you some banging cleavage. I'm probably going to buy one for every day of the week." —Chynna

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in band sizes 34–48, cup sizes B–F, and in 30 colors).

    To learn more, check out our Delimira lace bra deep dive.

    4. A seamless bra so comfy you'll want to sleep in it! I know that's a big statement, but the soft, stretchy, and breathable fabric has reviewers in awe.

    Amazon

    FYI, this is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "This is a great bra. I usually wear a 30GG, and the medium full cup fits well, but a little loose on the band. Light support but enough for every day, and it feels like I'm wearing nothing." —Erin Suhajda

    Get it from Amazon for $19.15+ (available in sizes XS–2X, which fits band sizes 30–44 and cup sizes A–DDD, and in 30 colors).

    5. Or a V-neck version you'll be able to wear with tops and dresses with lower backs. The material is comfy and the crisscross detail is pretty stylish too, so I won't blame you if this is your new lounging go-to.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The best wire-free bra I've tried yet! I'm on a mission to find affordable, supportive, comfortable, and cute wire-free bras. This is definitely the best one I've found so far (I've tried nine others, this is lucky #10). My regular bra size is 38DD and I bought the XXL in this. It is tight enough to support but not so tight that it digs. I wouldn't try to run in this (I'll still leave that job to a sports bra), but it's great for all-day wear at work (very long hours) and daily tasks (yoga, cleaning, shopping, playing with a puppy). You are basically wearing a cropped tank top. It's comfortable enough you could sleep in it." —Sunnyland

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and seven colors).

    6. An adjustable breast support band that'll limit the amount of ~bounce~ that occurs while exercising. This can help prevent movement-related injuries, improve posture, and prevent pain from sagging.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This actually works! I usually have to wear two high impact sports bras. This is a life changing but do try different positions. One reviewer said to put it lower on the back and higher on the front and this made all the difference for me. Now I can wear one bra and this and get zero bounce even during jumping exercises. This is the best brand. I tried another popular one and it was useless, not sure why. I am a bra size 34F or G depending on brand and S/M in this item was the correct size. Don’t size up. Go by the recommended dress size because you need this to be snug. Highly recommended." —Eireen

    Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in sizes S–XL and two colors).

    7. OR, a no-bounce bra meant to handle your active workouts, hikes, and runs. Holding your boobs down will be a thing of the past.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My search for a sports bra is finally over!! No longer do I have to stuff myself into three sports bras, crushing my bosom and my soul, to be able to get a good workout. My 36G bust is fully supported in this bra. It's comfortable, easy to put on, and cute! I especially like the panel that prevents too much cleavage, which has always been something I don't want to show. Now, I can go to the gym without feeling self-conscious. I'll definitely be purchasing more." —Samantha

    Get it from Amazon for $31.24+ (available in sizes 34C–50J and 11 colors).

    8. A Parade Re:play bralette, the comfy bestseller that comes in array of vibrant colors. And for those 32DD and up, it's got thicker straps and a thicker band for comfort.

    Parade

    Parade is a sustainable underwear company that makes a wide variety of styles and boasts impactful green initiatives.

    Promising reviews: "Magical. Most comfortable bralette I’ve ever worn in my entire life. Good for lounging and everyday use. Couldn’t recommend more. Definitely the only company I’m wearing moving forward." —Madison E.

    "Smooth, breathable fabric and adjustable straps and band make this an everyday bralette! The fabric makes it feel like I am wearing nothing; plus, the color is so fun! I appreciate that the band and straps are adjustable, so I can customize it to my unique fit, which most bralettes do not allow."Katie V.

    Get it from Parade for $20 (available in sizes 32A–40F and 30+ colors)

    9. A set of mesh bags so your "good bras" are protected from snagging, ripping, and other dangers of a washing machine and dryer.

    amazon.com

    One set comes with one extra-large bag, two large bags, and two medium bags.

    Promising reviews: "I wear a DDD cup underwire bra and I easily fit two of them into the large bag. Also used it for my swimsuit top and bottoms. These are very useful." —Maria Sterling

    "Fits a 30H cup without stuffing or bending." —shelly t

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $7.99 (available in multiple sizes and colors/prints).

    10. A wire-free strapless bra to have great support even when wearing strapless and off-the-shoulder outfits.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this to hide cleavage under a dress, and I'm happy with it. It's very comfortable and stays in place. I typically wear a 36D bra and the size 36 fit me perfectly. The material is nice but slightly slightly translucent, so if you have darker nipples they might be visible without another layer on top. It's soft all around and the lace isn't scratchy. There's gripping bands on the top and bottom to help it stay in place, and those are comfortable as well." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in sizes 34–44 and four colors).

    11. A lace V-neck bralette if you're on the hunt for something more pleasing to the eye. For one, the floral design in the lace is the perfect combo of cute and sexy, while the bra itself provides a surprising amount of support.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    FYI, this is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I am typically 34–36DD and have always worn expensive underwire bras. I was dying to try a wire-free bralette but was super skeptical about the amount of support and lift I would find. These bras are so super comfortable, give amazing support, and are beautiful. I've been wearing them for about four months now (size L), and they haven't stretched out. I even bought some for my friends because I want everyone to feel this comfortable in a bra." —lmh

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in standard S–XXL, in 10 colors, and in multiple pack sizes).

    12. A chic tie-front romper you can customize to your preferred level of coverage, ensuring you're feeling cute and secure. Can we start a petition to get all tops to work this way?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I usually do not like rompers because the shorts always ride up my thighs when I walk. These shorts are flowy and perfect! The adjustable tie lets you cover your boobs as much or as little as you want. Perfect material and super cute! I am a 34D cup and the medium fits perfectly." —Ashley Wells

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors).

    13. A supportive bralette from Lively with no underwire, just good ole comfortable, supportive fabric that's cute to boot.

    a model posing in the black bra
    instagram.com

    It's available in sizes 1, 2, and 3. Need a better breakdown than that? Gotcha:

    - Size 1 fits 34D, 32DD, 36D, 34DD, and 32DDD

    - Size 2 fits 34DDD, 36D, 36DD, 36DDD, 38D, and 38DD

    - Size 3 fits 38D, 38DD, 38DDD, 40D, and 40DD

    Promising review: "I've always loved bralettes, but for the longest time, I couldn't find one that fit a smaller ribcage but bigger boobs! I'm normally a 32F/34E, so most bralettes at other places don't fit me quite right. I would always spill out of the cups or have a band that was too big (and still spill out). This bralette is comfy and cute, and the 'connector' at the middle does a great job of holding my boobs inside the cups." —Maivneng Yang

    Get it from Lively for $19+ (originally $38; available in sizes 34D-38DD and eight colors).

    Check out BuzzFeed's full review on Lively's Busty Bralette — the bra that can fit anyone with a D-cup! 

    14. A top-rated, moisture-wicking compression tank top with built-in support so good, going braless will the comfortable norm. Can you imagine!?

    Knix

    It's also important to note Knix's sizing goes for Size 1–8++. Make sure to check the size chart to find your best fit!

    Promising review: "This tank is the answer to my busty prayers! I am a petite woman with a large bust. No matter what, no 32D wired bra is ever going to be comfortable. I’ve spent my entire busty life tugging and pulling. I love this tank! I am a customer for life." —Rachel H.

    Get it from Knix for $59 (available in sizes S–XXL, which fits band sizes 32–40 and cup sizes A–G, and in seven colors).

    15. A reusable sticky adhesive bra reviewers say you'll be able to wear for many many months — through sweaty days and long nights — with zero worry about annoying bra straps (but the same support as if they were there).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Psst, this bra also comes with nipple covers.

    Promising review: "BUY THIS RIGHT NOW!! I never write reviews on here but this product is worth it. I don’t even wear normal bras anymore, I just wear this sticky bra. I don’t have to worry about bras being uncomfortable or showing through tops. I was worried about how well it would work because I am a DD but it works great and gives me amazing lift. It sticks so well even when I sweat it doesn’t move at all. Make sure you follow the care instructions and this thing will last for months; every time I use it, it is sticky just like new. I have sensitive skin and It doesn’t irritate my skin." —Emma

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes A–G cup and six colors).

    16. A super-supportive molded Delimira strapless bra that'll easily become your new go-to for fancy, off-the-shoulder dress kind of occasions. It features a supportive push-up design, as well as silicone strips and grip elastic inside to ensure that this baby stays in place.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a more top heavy woman who has literally never found a strapless to get excited over, this bra is absolutely amazing. I wouldn't typically write a review on such an intimate product, but I just feel like other person who have the same issue (D+ cup size) need to know about this bra. It doesn't slide down, it feels super supportive, and it doesn't look ridiculous. My only complaint is that the lining isn't seamless, so if you wear really tight clothing, you run the risk of someone seeing the outline of your bra. But I am in love. I bought this because I was going on a tropical vacation and all the pretty dresses these days require strapless bras LOL. It was humid, I was sweating, and it still stayed up and kept my boobs up, too. BUY THIS BRA! You won't regret it!" —Anonymous

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in band sizes 32–42, cup sizes A–F, and 14 colors).

    17. A Hanes wire-free bra because it's fast-drying to help with under-boob sweat, and uplifting to give you support — especially when it comes to side boob.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m a 34H/36G depending on the brand, and I always have issues finding bralettes that are small enough in the band but big enough to keep the gals contained or supported (they are very heavy). I ordered a MEDIUM, and it fits so well I could cry. I also ordered a large, and it fits well, too, but a little looser in the band, so I prefer the medium for the snugger/more supportive fit. It’s so comfortable...don’t let looks deceive you; it looks so tiny when it arrives, but the stretch is so great!!" —M

    Get it from Amazon for $15.49+ (available in sizes S–3X, four colors, and packs of two).

    18. A quick-dry lotion that helps prevent chafing and stickiness under your boobs. This product is really heaven-sent as it dries silky smooth AND scent free.

    someone holding up the bottle of lotion
    Amazon

    Fresh Body is a small biz dedicated to personal hygiene in the areas *down there*.

    Promising review: "This is the best product I have ever bought for breast hygiene care. I have large 38DDs and have been battling a rash underneath my breasts for nearly a year. I had several prescriptions from my doctor. Nothing worked until this cream. In two days the rash = ALL GONE!!!" —STEVE SAKIS

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in multiple pack sizes).

    19. A front-closure bra so the "clipping in front and rotating to the back" maneuver can be a thing of that past (at least for a few hours in this cute bra). It's super comfortable and designed with an extra layer of cushioning between you and the underwire, so you feel supported without feeling constricted.

    reviewer wearing the navy lace bra, which has lace panels and non-lace panels with pink polka dots on it
    amazon.com

    FYI, this is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "I cannot tell you how happy I was after the first day of wearing this bra. I'm a 42G and this bra has cushioned straps that stay in place, I have great support, it is super comfortable, but the best part is that it looks good! Please never stop making this bra!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $41+ (available in band sizes 34–50, cup sizes B–H, and 12 colors).

    20. A two-way ruched bralette for those who want one bra for many jobs (trust me, I get it). It's got wide, adjustable bands for comfort and extra support, and has a fuller front bust with an extra layer of power mesh.

    MeUndies

    This bra is from small biz MeUndies and is made of sustainably-sourced beechwood fibers that have been spun into a yarn to create a natural fabric that's soft and breathable. Boob sweat? We don't know her.

    Promising review: "This is by far one of the most comfortable bras I have ever worn. I had to get used to there being little to no lift for my large boobs, but ultimately, this is how I want a bra to feel. Not too much fabric, still cute, super comfy, and enough fabric to mask my nips." —Kiki

    Get it from MeUndies for $34 (available in sizes XS–4X and 22 colors/patterns.)

    21. A nursing bra with soft wide straps and a convenient crossover design to make things a little easier to nurse on the go.

    Model wearing a gray bra
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I saw this on a BuzzFeed article for people with big boobs and I thought it was too good to be true. As someone who has been inconvenienced with 46Gs I wish I could go braless during the summer without massive sweat. When it arrived I thought there was no way this tiny thing was going to fit Olga and Brunhilda. Thankfully, I was wrong! It’s so comfortable it gives shape without having the traditional bra nonsense, and NO UNDERBOOB SWEAT! It’s great to hang out in at home or wear begrudgingly to the store. I'm 100% going to buy more!" —Tucker

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in band sizes 34–48, cup sizes B–G, and 13 colors).

    22. A pack of nonslip clear bra straps for the strapless bras that need some extra help being supportive (ironic isn't it?). These are the perfect way to ~discreetly~ get the support you need, without having a bra strap stealing the show.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So I was a little skeptical about this as I am top heavy, however, it proved me wrong. Straps are of good quality, and the metal clips are fantastically sturdy. They're thick so there's no fear of it slipping out of the bra or breaking/bending. I got the 18-mm width. Great support for my 38DDD cups. No itchy skin nor any rashes developed. Have been wearing for hours continuously. Very pleased. I would definitely recommend these for larger busted people who can't go without a bra but don't want to risk straps showing." —Parkins

    Get three pairs from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five lengths).

    23. Or a set of adjustable clip holders when you're wearing a racerback top and don't want those pesky bra straps anywhere in sight. Simply attach a clip to both bra straps in back and they'll become totally invisible in front!

    on top, a model wearing a racerback tank with bra straps showing and on bottom, the same model with no bra straps showing
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My bra straps spent more time off my shoulders than on them. I have bras that fit perfectly, but the straps are too wide-set or something. I'm so glad I bought these little bra strap clip holders because they've solved the problem. I've used them for three days now, and my straps have not fallen off of my shoulders even once in that time. Amazing! I love them! I put a clip holder on my bra and then put the bra on like a T-shirt — over my head, put my arms in, then fasten it as usual in the back — pretty easy. The length of the clip holders are adjustable. I have fully extended them to fit across the back of my 38DD bras. At first it felt a bit odd because it was different, but it doesn't take long to adjust to the feel of it. The strap clip holders do the job, and they are pretty cheap, so give them a try." —Polly Esther

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $8.99 (available in multiple colors).

    24. A lacy Glamorise MagicLift wireless bra because sexy can be comfortable, too. This bra happens to be top-rated with over 10,000 5-star reviews.

    Glamorise, amazon.com

    BTW, this bra has the longest range of cup sizes on this list. It goes from 36B to 56J!

    Promising review: "As a woman with G cups, it's hard to find a bra that is able to tame them, and has more than three (black, white, tan) color varieties. I was skeptical at first, seeing as how I've worn Platex for most of my boob-baring years...but I'm so freaking glad I tried something different. It doesn't sever my shoulders in half; it doesn't throw my back out, and my boobs don't flood like a swollen river over the top! Add on that, it comes in a variety of colors, and girl, I'm sold. Trading all my bras in for these. One a paycheck until my closet has nothing but them. Bring your moms...bring your sisters...bring your aunties, your daughter, and all the beautiful people in your life one of these, and I can guarantee they will love you forever." —Rhiannon Sheridan

    Get it from Amazon for $29.59+ (available in 36B–56J and 14 colors).

    25. A double-layer sports bra with an adjustable front panel and moisture-wicking cups, allowing you to decide the level of support you're getting. So get that extra support when you're out for a run and a comfy, looser lounge bra wrapped in one.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, this is included in Prime Wardrobe so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "Seeing how I am a 44H cup it's nearly impossible to find a sports bra that 1) fits or 2) does not cost over $70. So on a whim I bought this. All I can say is that it's perfect! It fits like a glove, gives me the support I need, and didn't break my bank account. I can finally run and jog without giving myself a black eye. I will be buying more when I wear this one to death." —Sandra K. Bordeaux

    Get it from Amazon for $30.60+ (available in band sizes 32–46, cup sizes B–I, and five colors).

    26. A back brace that'll encourage you to sit up straighter and use better posture — which essential in reducing back, neck, and shoulder pain when you've got a larger chest and sit at a desk eight hours a day.

    reviewer showing before and after results with the back brace
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow, this is a great product. I am a 40DD cup size. My shoulders, neck, and upper back have been aching a lot, and I’ve had a hunch or slouch in my back for years. I bought this to improve my posture and I’m just one day, my pain has significantly decreased." —CleamChao

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    27. A Wacoal full-coverage T-shirt bra because of the awesome extra coverage and support it provides on the sides. This means no spillage, and honestly, I couldn't ask for more than that.

    Bare Necessities

    Promising review: "Most comfortable T-shirt bra!!! It's the best T-shirt bra on the market that is comfortable for travel, work, or at home. Love the row-reinforced hook panel that provided a reminder for posture with support." —Francine

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in band sizes 30–46, cup sizes C–DDD, and in 18 colors) or from Bare Necessities for $39.99+ (available in band sizes 32–46, cup sizes C–G, and nine colors).

    28. A low-back bra converter that'll transform your regular ole bra into one you can wear with a low-back ensemble!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this to wear with a low back dress for a wedding. I'm a 42E, and I was very concerned this wouldn't actually work. Boy, was I wrong. It works great! This was the best, most cost-efficient solution to my challenge and I am so glad I bought it!" —A. Meyer

    Get it from Amazon for $8+ (available in two colors).

    29. An Elomi "Matilda" underwire plunge bra with thick and comfy padded straps and accented with embroidered trims. Reviewers absolutely *love* that this stylish bra works hard to support.

    Three images of models wearing pink, yellow, and beige bras
    Bare Necessities

    Promising review: "These are the best bras I have ever used in my life! I'm 40DDD and it's very challenging to find a bra that not only supports, but is comfortable. This has support like none other, and I also love that the middle bar actually reaches to my chest instead of there being a gap between (if that makes sense!). I have several colors and wash inside of a delicates bag to help with longevity. It's also beautiful. It's such a gorgeously designed bra and it makes me feel good when I wear it because it's so difficult to find a beautiful bra for larger busts! I truly, truly, truly cannot recommend this enough. I will continue to purchase for as long as they make it." —happycamper88, Nordstrom Customer

    Get it from Bare Necessities for $39.99+ (available in cup sizes DD–K, band sizes 32–46, and 16 colors) or from Nordstrom for $49+ (originally $69+; available in cup sizes DD–K, band sizes 32–46, and 13 colors).

    30. A perfect nude seamless wire-free bra that comes in 11 shades so you're sure to find one that blends with your skin tone best.

    Skims

    Promising review: "I wear a 34F bra as well as being an active first-time grandma. I have been on the hunt for a comfortable, yet [pretty] bra without wires. I have tried several ... and truly the closest to comfort was the original Playtex 18-hour bra until I found Skim and OMG I love the feel, the support, and the effects of this bra, not to mention absolute comfort." —Andrea V.

    "Dare I say life-changing... I have tried many kinds of wireless bras over the last couple of years and this is by far the best. The material is so soft, its so supportive without being too tight and it is smooth under clothing...For reference, I am a 34DD most of the time and the large DD was the one that fit. I am very pleased with these bras." —Alison B.

    Get it from Skims for $44 (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 12 colors).

    31. A breast pillow for those who want a little bit more support at night. This is especially great for side sleepers, and according to reviewers, those who are pregnant or healing post-surgery, too.

    pregnant reviewer wearing the gold pillow across their chest between their boobs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the weirdest thing ever, but it works and it is comfortable! As a woman who is a DDD, this is very comfy and does not hurt or smash things during the night. I don't even feel it actually. It goes on like a backward backpack and the chest piece goes between the breasts. Genius. Hey, it works and I am not a fan of chest wrinkles!" —artgal

    Get it from Amazon for $38 (also available in silver).

    32. A racer-back sports bra set complete with three amazingly comfortable bras for less than $30. Ummm...SCORE!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have not been more excited about a bra in years! Unlike most sports bras, this bra doesn't give uniboob at all! I have extremely large boobs. I wear an 18 in US sizes. In a normal bra, I wear a 42 DDDD/F. I don't need to tell you that that's an impossible size to find and very expensive. I hate wearing bras because normally they dig into my shoulder from the weight of my breast. The worst part was the rash I would get under my boobs in the hot months. These bras have been a godsend! I live in t-shirts and jeans. These bras are so comfortable, have amazing support, and best of all they look amazing under a t-shirt! No saggy uniboobs! I can't say enough good things about these bras. I would totally be a company promoter, that's how much I love them. Don't sleep on these. I know I'll definitely be buying more!." —Mike and Christy

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and multipacks).

    When your new seamless bra finally comes in the mail:

    Friends / NBC

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.