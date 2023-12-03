Just 34 Kitchen Items That Will Make Cooking For Your Holiday Party Easier

Reviewers use this handheld blender for everything from making salsa and soups to beating eggs and frothing milk for coffee! The possibilities are endless with this kitchen gadget.

Promising reviews: "I got this after my old stand blender burned out while I was grinding oatmeal. I thought a stick blender would be able to work through dry ingredients a little better and keep from overheating. I'm happy to say that is the case. This little thing is very powerful for its size and really chops whatever you set it to. Its easy to assemble, disassemble, and clean and works great... Some people have commented that you can only use this for a minute at a time, trust me that is plenty. It is meant to be more of a pulsing blender and you move it around enough that a minute of actual operation will likely work through whatever you are blending." —Clara

"I LOVE it! I've intended to get a hand blender for years and finally just did it. I looked at ones that were much more expensive and was worried that this would be cheaply made (because you often get what you pay for). However, I have been pleasantly surprised with this one. At 500 watts it has serious power and it is super easy to use. I made tomato soup and it blended it in under a minute, then I just popped the bottom off and washed it! Super simple. Super happy with my purchase!" —amazonaddicted

"Worked great, feels sturdy, took on boiling temperature to blend, but the top of the shaft stayed cool. Great buy!" —Nol

