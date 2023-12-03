Just 34 Kitchen Items That Will Make Cooking For Your Holiday Party Easier

1. A set of super convenient sheet pan dividers so you can cook everything at once without having to worry about oils or flavors spilling over (and easy removal if one thing is done sooner 👏🏾). As a bonus, these dividers are nonstick and dishwasher safe, too!
Prep'd is a small business that was founded in 2015 by two industrial engineers who believed cooking should be simple, easy, and ultimately fun.
Promising review: "A kitchen staple...These are great for so many reasons. We're in a mixed gluten household (one person has celiac and is diabetic, but we are not all doing a gluten-free diet). We can portion control and separate out gluten-free vs none on one pan. Plus, cleanup is just throwing in the dishwasher!" —J Fans
Get a set of four from Amazon for $23.99.
2. A veggie chopper, slicer, and spiralizer since chopping by hand takes waaay too much time. With this kitchen gadget, you can quickly and easily chop up veggies, fruit for your favorite holiday desserts, and even ice in a flash.
It comes with a small-dice blade, large-dice blade, spiral blade, and ribbon blade that are interchangeable and gives you the option to chop, slice, and julienne vegetables. Plus, you get a lid with a built-in chop and a storage container to hold the veggies.
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a couple of months now, and it makes my life SOOOOO much easier. Anything I’ve thrown at it, it’s sliced with ease. Tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, onions, celery, carrots...EASY! I even use to chop the eggs when I make potato salad now since it’s so easy and makes perfect slices...What used to take me three to four mins chopping up an onion and then a face full of ruined makeup, now takes less than one minute and no makeup ruined. The blades are SHARP, definitely be careful when removing them. But the lock on the tray makes it easy and so far I haven’t hurt myself with it. Typically, I’ll use it and then rinse out the top and put it in the dishwasher. It’s been through on the top rack well over 20 times now and still looks brand new. If something ever happens to this one, I’ll be back to get another one. It saves me so much time when cooking dinner!" —Macygrey09
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four sizes and three colors).
3. A satisfying batter scooper that features a sliding plunger so your holiday cookies and other treats are more uniform in size and less messy in the process. You're going to have Bake Off-level desserts with way less effort!
It's dishwasher-safe!
Promising reviews: "Saw a video of this product on TikTok and knew I had to get it for our kitchen! Makes it a breeze to fill muffin liners!!" —Amazon Customer
"I can’t say enough good things about this little tool! It changed my cupcake game forever! No mess and uniform sized cupcakes every time." —Jillip
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in pink and blue).
4. An electric wine opener for quick and easy access, whether the wine is for cooking or for sipping. Either way, it'll be used numerous times during your holiday party! The modern and sleek design makes it stylish enough to sit right on top of your kitchen counter, too.
Promising review: "Luxurious look. This product has a fancy design and is super quiet! It's easy to use, and within seconds you will have wine ready to pour. Hassle free and a neat way to open bottles of wine. It lights up blue, easy to recharge, and most definitely a good product to give as a gift." —Babi Gendut
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
5. Slow cooker liners because while your famous cheesy spinach and artichoke dip may be delicious, it'll be a hard task getting it out without some scrubbing. And wouldn't you rather relax after your hosting duties? These amazing liners ensure for quick and easy cleanup, and can handle everything from chunky chili to marinated meat.
Promising reviews: "I been using this brand for a while now... I own a Kitchen Aid slow cooker and this fits well over the ceramic pot. I cook many recopies on high, med, low, and keep warm. I use them all and this bag never fails me...With this liner, the cleanup is zero for the pot and you only need to wash your slow cooker lid. So easy and it's one of the greatest inventions. I'm new to slow cooking but have used this liners from day one. I would hate to clean a large heavy ceramic pot with food all stuck on the bottom. My worst nightmare. I give this product 5 STARS." —Triple Bogie
Get a box of six liners from Amazon for $3.18 (available in small or regular sizes and 5, 6, or 48 counts).
6. A sous vide precision cooker for a restaurant-quality meal at home, minus all of the effort. This cooker can be controlled right from your phone and even provides cooking notifications from up to 30 feet away! Multitasking has never been so easy.
The temperature range is 32–197 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, you get access to over 1,000 recipes, so you'll have inspiration for yummy meals!
Promising reviews: "After years of hearing about how great sous vide cooking is I finally pulled the trigger on this unit and it really does live up to the hype. Super easy to set up and the app provides a ton of recipes to use." —PL
"Since I started cooking sous vide, my family says my cooking has gone to a new level. I started with the original Anova, and just recently picked up this Nano. The Nano is awesome because it's much smaller vs. the first Anova, making it easier to store in a drawer or something. It sounds trivial but by making it easier to grab. Setup is so much quicker, and I can cook a beef roast for 30 hours without adding ANY water. If you're just starting out in sous vide, I recommend this cooker." —Jeff Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $89.98.
7. A kitchen measurement conversion magnet to have on hand (or fridge) so you don't have to keep constantly looking up how many ounces are in half a cup. Saving time on little things is half the battle! This is especially helpful when you're doubling a recipe for party guests.
Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, 1620 Designs is a small biz making assorted laser-cut and engraved items for home and business use.
Promising review: "It's handy in my kitchen. Helps when I’m cooking and I have to include different measurements." —Scotty Tew
Get it from 1620 Designs on Amazon Handmade for $10.99.
8. An enameled, cast-iron Le Creuset Dutch Oven you'll be cooking your holiday roasts and homemade bread in for years to come. (Seriously, reviewers say they last forever!) It's easy to clean and won't chip or crack even after years of use.
Promising reviews: "Best cooking item I've ever bought. It really pays to buy the absolute best sometimes, and this is it in Dutch ovens. I've used it at least twice a week since I bought it. It's such a delight to use." —Consuela S., Sur La Table customer
"A must-have for your kitchen. Beautiful, high quality. Even temperatures and great for roasting anything. So easy to clean also. The hardest decision is the color and size!" —Gail C., Sur La Table customer
Get a 5.5 qt. from Sur La Table for $335.96+ (originally $419.95; available in 14 colors) or from Amazon for $419.95+ (available in 14 colors).
9. A handheld mixer complete with three different attachments for whisking, frothing, and blending. The design is fully electric with a copper motor, which means no tired arms when you're making your favorite dishes. It also features an ergonomic, comfy, nonslip handle!
Reviewers use this handheld blender for everything from making salsa and soups to beating eggs and frothing milk for coffee! The possibilities are endless with this kitchen gadget.
Promising reviews: "I got this after my old stand blender burned out while I was grinding oatmeal. I thought a stick blender would be able to work through dry ingredients a little better and keep from overheating. I'm happy to say that is the case. This little thing is very powerful for its size and really chops whatever you set it to. Its easy to assemble, disassemble, and clean and works great... Some people have commented that you can only use this for a minute at a time, trust me that is plenty. It is meant to be more of a pulsing blender and you move it around enough that a minute of actual operation will likely work through whatever you are blending." —Clara
"I LOVE it! I've intended to get a hand blender for years and finally just did it. I looked at ones that were much more expensive and was worried that this would be cheaply made (because you often get what you pay for). However, I have been pleasantly surprised with this one. At 500 watts it has serious power and it is super easy to use. I made tomato soup and it blended it in under a minute, then I just popped the bottom off and washed it! Super simple. Super happy with my purchase!" —amazonaddicted
"Worked great, feels sturdy, took on boiling temperature to blend, but the top of the shaft stayed cool. Great buy!" —Nol
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
10. AND a StirMate automatic pot stirrer that'll serve as your personal sous-chef during the hectic holiday season. While you're serving appetizers and being the amazing host you are, this gadget has your other food courses covered.
The device self-adjusts to fit pots from 6–12 inches in diameter and 3–9 inches in depth. The motor will stir for up to 13 hours per charge and then only takes 30 minutes to recharge.
Promising review: "I have used this almost daily for two years! I make jam, which requires a lot of constant stirring. This product is my MVP! Jam is a hot bubbling sticky mess. Stirmate keeps it moving while I gather my jars. It saves my arm from soreness and burns. It cleans up easily. The arm goes in the dishwasher and I wipe the motor down. I don’t normally write reviews but this product has exceeded my expectations." —tracy k.
Get it from Amazon for $69.57.
11. An oil mister to effortlessly spritz every inch of your food while cooking. There'll be no more hand-tossing to make sure every part is covered, AND it helps your oil last much, much longer. YAS!
Promising reviews: "I’m obsessed with this sprayer!! I think I want to buy a few more because they’re the perfect size and so versatile! 1) The main selling point was how stylish and classy they look… It really upgrades the look of the the typical oil sprays, and makes it look expensive!! 2) It saves a lot of money in the long run! Goodbye the days of me buying $4 olive oil spray and throwing away the canister with about a months use. I can use a giant jug of olive oil for maybe $15 and use this spray to refill about 10 times!! 3) The way it sprays is honestly flawless. The size is perfect to me, small enough to fit with the spices in the spice cabinet but not too small because it can still probably last a good while." —Monica
"This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a saving right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
Get it from Amazon for $11.97 (available in two colors).
12. A Thaw Claw that'll defrost meat seven times faster than the classic (and patience-testing) way. All you have to do is suction it to your sink, fill the sink with water, and then put the frozen food under the claw. Say goodbye to needing to thaw out your turkey at breakfast time!
Plus, this Black-owned and invented product fits in all sinks no matter the size or type.
Promising review: "A package of frozen meat would have taken at least two days to thaw in the fridge. I used this for a 2-pound package a couple of days ago, and the meat was thawed within 90 minutes. One of the most practical kitchen gadgets I own." —Llda Schellhase
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in four colors).
13. A rapid egg cooker for those who *love* holiday deviled eggs! This will get you your favorite appetizers in record time.
It also features an auto-shutoff function! It can boil up to six eggs at a time, poach up to two eggs at a time, or make an omelet! There's a poaching tray, omelet tray, a six-egg holder tray, a measuring cup, a recipe book, and access to a recipe database. All nonelectric parts are dishwasher-safe!
BuzzFeed's own Samantha Wieder absolutely loves this egg cooker:
"I love cooking, I really do, but there are two very inconvenient times that my cooking laziness strikes, and that is first thing in the morning when I wake up, and at the end of the day when it's time for dinner. Thankfully, in the morning, I now have this rapid egg cooker which allows me to make soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, or an omelet, all without having to stand over the stove.
It's also a great way to whip up a high-protein snack during the day when you're busy with work, school, or just in the middle of a very important Netflix binge. The egg maker will let out a sound when your eggs are cooked, and then, all you have to do is enjoy them!"
Promising review: "I didn't believe the hype until I bought it for myself. My boiled eggs come out perfect EVERY TIME. Trust me, this is not one of those kitchen products you buy to make life easier that just ends up sitting on top of the cabinet collecting dust. If you are a deviled egg/hard-boiled egg/omelet lover, YOU NEED THIS." —M. Brown
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in seven colors).
14. An expandable colander so you don't have to have a clear sink to wash your fruits and veggies. The expandable handles ensure it fits your sink no matter the size. And when hosting holiday parties, you should definitely take all the counter space you can get!
This colander can expand from 14.5–19.5 inches. It's top-rack dishwasher safe as well!
Promising review: "I’m obsessed with this. I leave it in my sink always. It makes washing fruits or draining pasta so much easier and has such a simple cleanup. It also adds a nice pop of color to my kitchen. I highly recommend it." —Alyssa
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in six colors and in two-packs).
15. Or a genius clip-on strainer that'll fit *any* size pot or pan you're cooking with! TL;DR: It's time to throw out that bulky colander for this kitchen gem.
Fellow BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass loves this strainer:
"I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game-changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it fits every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!"
Promising review: "Such a little thing can make all the difference! I use this daily on many different-sized pots, and it always works great. Easy clean-up, too! Love it so much that I have given it to friends — they look at me like this is a crazy gift but they end up really liking it." —KacieJayne
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors).