If You Don't Have These 54 Beauty Products In Your Drawer, You're Missing Out

BTW, some people use it as a daily lip balm or lip protectant over their lipstick too!

Laneige is an Asian-owned brand that has been in the beauty game for years (seriously, since the 90s!). The luxury brand prides itself on being affordable too, and has many fan favorite products because of it.

Promising reviews: "Holy freakin grail!! I pick at my lips so they’re constantly chapped and raw. I used this once and by the second day all the dry/dead skin had come off and my lips were softer than I’ve ever felt. Totally worth the money and smells amazing!!" —Anissamarie01

"Lives up to ALL the hype. Holy grail amazing product. I have been chapstick-obsessed since birth, and this product goes above and beyond. I carry it around in my purse and use it every day and my lips look super glowy and hydrated, and it lasts a long time after application. I'm slowly collecting every shade." —honeycbxdger

Get it from Sephora for $24 (available in six scents) or from Amazon for $24 (available in eight scents).

