If You Don't Have These 54 Beauty Products In Your Drawer, You're Missing Out

1. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask is a number one bestseller for very good, well-earned reasons! After a night with this on, you'll wake up to moisturized, hydrated lips that are softer than ever.
BTW, some people use it as a daily lip balm or lip protectant over their lipstick too!
Laneige is an Asian-owned brand that has been in the beauty game for years (seriously, since the 90s!). The luxury brand prides itself on being affordable too, and has many fan favorite products because of it.
Promising reviews: "Holy freakin grail!! I pick at my lips so they’re constantly chapped and raw. I used this once and by the second day all the dry/dead skin had come off and my lips were softer than I’ve ever felt. Totally worth the money and smells amazing!!" —Anissamarie01
"Lives up to ALL the hype. Holy grail amazing product. I have been chapstick-obsessed since birth, and this product goes above and beyond. I carry it around in my purse and use it every day and my lips look super glowy and hydrated, and it lasts a long time after application. I'm slowly collecting every shade." —honeycbxdger
Get it from Sephora for $24 (available in six scents) or from Amazon for $24 (available in eight scents).
2. The famous Alleyoop Pen Pal works as a multicolor, multifunctional four-in-one makeup pen that'll definitely help shrink your makeup bag (and the time you spend going through it). With one click you'll have eyeliner, lip liner, highlighter, AND an eyebrow pencil in the palm of your hand. Genius!
It's vegan, cruelty- and paraben-free, and the packaging is recyclable!
Alleyoop is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have multiple functions!
Promising review: "This 4-in-1 touchup pen has been such a lifesaver! It is super compact and convenient for on-the-go. I always make sure to have it in my purse before I head out the door. The colors are pigmented, creamy, and glide on the skin easily. Each color is perfect for what I need. I'm obsessed!" —ana
Get it from Amazon or straight from Alleyoop for $25 (available in three shades).
3. Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver creates those beachy vacation waves you crave year-round and with minimal effort. All you have to do is clamp and repeat! And depending on your desired volume, reviewers say it won't take too long either.
Reviewers with various hair types says this tool is golden — thin straight hair, thick 4c hair, etc. A few people noted that it's even wig- and weave-safe! And FYI, this hair tool also reduces frizz and adds shine, too.
Promising reviews: "I AM OBSESSED. My friends recommended this product and I’m so glad I finally got one!!!!... I feel like the waves look so natural. I have straight, fine hair that can barely hold a curl and I don’t even have to use hairspray to keep these waves, plus it adds lots of volume! Once you get the technique down it’s super quick and easy, takes me about 15 mins or so! I can’t say enough good things about this product, so just get it!! —Lydia Delcourt
"I'm always skeptical on new hair tools, as I've been burned many times (pun intended). However, I kept seeing posts about how great this tool is, so I bought it. I love it! My hair is to my waist and very thick and naturally curly, and it worked very well. it took me about 15 minutes to waive all my hair. The tool is light and has a comfortable grip. I use the highest heat setting and hold it on my hair for five seconds on each portion of the section of hair I'm working on. The waves can hold for days...I highly recommend." —Ana V.
Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in two colors).
4. Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Water Gel has a major cult following because of the long-lasting moisture it provides. With over 57,000 5-star reviews, to say reviewers are obsessed is an understatement.
This noncomedogenic beauty staple is also oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free!
Promising reviews: " THIS IS THE HOLY GRAIL. I wish I had got this [earilier]. I like the smell, the consistency, and how well it absorbs into my skin. My skin feels SO hydrated after I use it. Even if I use it after a face mask, it still absorbs so well, whereas the hada labo just felt like it was sitting on my skin more times than not. I'm obsessed with this!" —R. R.
"This is my GO TO moisturizer! I am obsessed with how it makes my skin feel and how it smells (kinda like blue raspberry). It has made my skin so much softer and it lasts a really long time since a little goes a long way. I am almost done with this bottle and will definitely be re-ordering when I am close to running out." —Sandra M.
Get it from Amazon for $15.80.
5. A super-soft Makeup Eraser wipes off your makeup using *only* water! (Yes, you read that right.) The gentle fabric also has a microfiber blend specifically designed to clear gunk from your pores. If that's not magic, I don't know what is.
It's got two sides — one that can wipe off all your makeup with water and a light scrubbing, and another that exfoliates your skin. Plus, all you have to do when you're done using it is wet it and hang it up to dry! No more wasting money on icky washcloths that hurt your skin!!! I can hear your pores singing from here.
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With makeup eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
Check out BuzzFeed's review of the Makeup Eraser for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $19+ (available in 13 colors).
6. Essence Lash Princess mascara gives dramatically long lashes without the price of extensions or false strips. This best seller has over 158,000 five-star reviews!
Promising reviews: "I have tried every single expensive mascara and this one tops them all. Sometimes I use a different wand with the formula but I will still buy this over anything else. I saw it in a BuzzFeed article and bought it based on all the positive reviews. I love it, my roommates use it all the time, crowd fave for sure, and it even stays on when you need it to, doesn't flake, and with a makeup wipe isn't impossible to get off." —schyler
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my ecyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight hour work day right to the gym and sweat [a lot]...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
7. Clinique Black Honey lipstick is TikTok-viral and has been a cult-fave literally since the '90s for looking good on any and every skin tone. It's got a silky smooth balm texture and sheer, buildable color.
Check it out on TikTok here!
BuzzFeed writer Bianca Guzzo tried it out and loves it just as much the rest of the world:
“I’ve been seeing this lipstick trending everywhere and as I’m more of a tint and balm girl these days, I knew I had to give it a try. The color payoff with a shade this deep is subtle but it’s definitely buildable. I like that it gives me a pinch of color on my lips that perfectly compliments my no-makeup-makeup days. I like to layer a clear balm on top for a glossy look.”
Get it from Sephora for $24.
8. A set of 10 quick-dry nail polishes takes only 60 seconds to dry, lasts for several days, AND are designed to be peeled off for easy removal.
BTW, this polish is water-based which means it doesn't have the dramatically strong scent that nail polish normally has.
Promising review: "The set comes in various colors and they are all beautiful. The polish has a big brush that covers the nail easily. The polish is opaque but I did two coats. It didn't stain my nails or has a strong smell. The polish dried up quickly. I cook and clean, so it started to wear off on the fourth day. But I can repaint because of the easy application and fast drying." —perksofbeautyblog
Get 10 bottles from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five color combinations).
9. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is top-rated for providing awesome results in smoothing and clearing skin. It's got over 43,000 5-star reviews and (thankfully) comes in a 1-ounce mini version too!
Promising reviews: "I never write product reviews but I am OBSESSED with this product...I am so glad I decided to try something new. I've been using it for less than a week and my pores are smaller, skin tone is more even, breakouts are under control and fading at least twice as fast as usual, and my skin is GLOWING. I have very sensitive, acne-prone skin that is annoyingly combination. I haven't found this to be overly drying or irritating in any way. I would recommend this product to anyone." —Amazon Customer
"This is something I will never not purchase now. I've purchased several bottles now over the last few months or so and I am truly obsessed. Nothing has ever changed or improved my skin so much in such a short time. It's amazing. A holy grail for sure. It evens my skin tone, quickly gets rid of marks or breakouts, smooths my skin, adds a glow...it [really works]. I literally saw results the first night I used it (the next morning)." —Abigail Rose Marsicano
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
10. Broadway's long-lasting clear lip gloss set includes three glosses, each with a different main ingredient that takes a plain ole gloss to the next level. The rosehip oil gloss is designed to reduce fine lines on your lips, the mint oil gloss creates a cooling sensation, and the coconut oil gloss is for lips that need extra hydration. Each provide the ~perfect~ glossy finish.
Promising review: "I️ saw these in a BuzzFeed article and I always need chapstick/lip moisturizer with me so I️ thought I️ would give these a try! And safe to say, these are perfect, exactly what I️ was looking for! I️ have had the mint one on for 30 minutes and I’m obsessed! It was a little sticky like any lip gloss at first but as time goes but it’s very cooling and moisturizing. I’ll definitely be ordering more to have on hand!" —Stephanie
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
11. LilyAna Naturals' eye cream helps you hide how tired you really are after a long week. The rose hip and hibiscus-infused eye cream helps reduce dark circles and puffiness, leaving your eyes to look bright and wide (or alert and awake).
Promising review: "I’m OBSESSED! I always have trouble with eye creams because my skin in general is very sensitive and dry. Usually I get a bad rash or my eyes tear up when using eye creams so I just stopped using them. I decided to give this one a try with all the great reviews and I’m so glad I did! Super hydrating, doesn’t make me tear up and sits well under makeup!... It did instantly hydrate my under eyes with no reaction and had a brightening effect that made me look less tired!...Can’t beat the price of this either, definitely worth a try!" —D
Get it from Amazon for $15.27+ (available in three sizes).
12. The Mighty Patch Surface gets those pesky zits to disappear overnight. These babies are large, so if there's a huge area that needs attention, you can hit it in one fell swoop. It's perfect for that *one* area that breaks out the most like your chin or cheeks. Bonus points! They also prevent picking and acne scarring. Simply apply the patch right on top of your pimple in the evening and the rest is history.
Hero Cosmetics is home of The Mighty Patch. The brand is woman-owned and Asian-owned, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Since their Mighty Patch launch in 2017, they have evolved with products such as cleansers, toners, nose strip Mighty Patches, and more!
Promising review: "I have this very weird rash and whitehead outbreak whenever I am ovulating every month. Of course I get this right before I have a date. I used this once for a few hours and the rash totally disappeared and my nose looks about 90 percent better. I can’t wait to try these again tonight. I never leave reviews and just had to for the amazing-ness that is this patch." —kyleagogo
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
13. Beauty Bakerie's metallic lip whip makes you feel like a BOSS every time you put it on — and what better way to step out of the house? Reviewers say it's absolutely gorgeous in person, is long-lasting, and smudge-proof.
Beauty Bakerie is a cruelty-free cosmetics company founded by Cashmere Nicole. They provide tons of vibrant, high quality cosmetics including everything from lashes and eyeshadow palettes, to lip scrubs and primer — all adorably packaged to fit the baking theme, and all highly rated.
Promising reviews: "MY ALL-TIME FAVORITE. Of all the metallics, Royal Tea {pictured above) is my favorite shade. I wear it almost every day, whether I'm dressing up or dressing down. It complements my skin tone, is not drying, and lasts all day. If I don't remove it, it's still there when I wake up. I can't get enough of this color!" —Natalie B.
"Not only does the metallic have a shine without the annoying stick of gloss, but the color is stunning. It’s bold, and I feel like a boss." —Jade G.
Get it from Beauty Bakerie for $22 (available in five shades).