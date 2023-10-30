BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    40 Products That'll Make You Love Being Home Even More

    Go on... send that "I'm busy," text and stay home instead.

    by
    Amanda Davis
    by Amanda Davis

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Chantel Turner
    by Chantel Turner

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A stained-glass window decal for constant rainbows and positive energy in your home. When the sun hits your window, the entire room will make you smile. OH! And it's great for privacy too.

    Reviewer light shining through reviewer&#x27;s translucent rainbow film window; the coating on the film makes the window shine with different muted colors
    Promising review: "My kitchen window is on the sidewalk near the community mailboxes. Lots of people walking by. I loathe mini blinds which collect dust and grease. Especially since the stove is next to the window. Curtains are better, but still collect cooking smells and grease particles. I installed this in about ten minutes. It lets in light, but hides me from nosy people." —Gayle Smith

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 12 roll sizes).

    2. A collapsible treadmill complete with Bluetooth speakers and a handrail! This will make working out at home 10 times easier because it doesn't take up much space and you can easily put it away when you're done — perfect for my WFH peeps whose "office" doubles as the living room, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This treadmill is great if you don't have a lot of open space. It runs well and is really cute too. We love the fact that the handle bar can be folded down, so if you don't want the bars on the side you can just fold it down. It's a great feature." —Jon Desimone

    "If I could give this 10 stars I would. I LOVE to walk outdoors. During winter, the weather is not conducive...I searched for a SMALL treadmill that would fit in my bedroom but not break the bank. Took a chance of this GEM! I LOVE LOVE LOVE IT! Fits perfectly in bedroom alcove, WORKS VERY WELL. It's made so you can fold and store, and folds easily... Seriously don't look at any other treadmills, you'll love this one." —DETAILS MATTER

    Get it from Amazon for $259.98 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $20; available in seven colors).

    3. A beautiful floor sofa with interchangeable covers to fit your ever-changing home decor aesthetic. It's the perfect place for relaxing, meditating, or having a laugh with friends. You can also rearrange the pieces to fit your space!

    Turkish floor couch on wooden floor next to table
    Oasis Floor Cushions is a small business based in Istanbul, Turkey. The brand specializes in floor sofas, mats, carpets, cushions, pillows, and decor.

    Promising review: "It's an amazing product! It's so comfortable and strong. The delivery was super fast and perfectly packed. I totally recommend any if these sofas from this seller!! I have it in my balcony and it is definitely a statement piece." —Sofia

    Get it from Oasis Floor Cushions on Etsy for $300+ (available in tons of different patterns, colors, and materials).

    4. A sculpted figure vase for the perfect finishing touch to your bookshelf, coffee table, or vanity. Whether you use it strictly for decor purposes or toss a couple of makeup brushes in it every now and then — there's no doubt it'll be an instant conversation starter.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't know what it is, maybe it's the pandemic which has us all staying home and not dressing up as much, but this little figurine has been empowering and a great pick-me-up lately. I love how I have it in my vanity area." —xisweetz

    Get it from Amazon for $20.95+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    5. An Amazon Echo Dot so you can play music, change TV channels, turn on the lights, AND control the room temperature without having to move an inch. Honestly, is there anything better?

    Photo of Echo Dot on counter
    Promising reviews: "I use Alexa daily. It’s so convenient when you want to listen to music, have a question or want to hear your audiobook louder. I like how I can connect it to my Ring camera so it lets me know when someone is at the door." —brittney

    "I love it. It’s the perfect piece for family gatherings, dinner at the table, or just relaxing at home after a long day at work. The sound is clear, crisp, [and] can be heard all over the house. I love my Echo Dot. 5/5 Stars." —Darrin Price Jr.

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in three colors).

    6. A set of satin pillowcases because why would you want to be outside when these two comfy things are waiting for you at home? Aside from being extremely soft, these pillowcases also ensure your hair and skin protection continues while you're sleeping! With satin, there's less friction, which means no more tangled hair (thank goodness!) and the cooling effect will help you sleep soundly.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This #1 best seller has...wait for it...176,000 5-star reviews! I am currently adding to cart for another set.

    Promising reviews: "My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok, and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." —Aaron Key

    "I was a little skeptical that a pillow case could make much of a difference with my hair, but I recently bleached my hair at home and fried it slightly, so I bought these as part of a multi-pronged plan to heal it. I woke up this morning after using them for the first time, and my hair is legit less frizzy. Not just not more frizzy, but less frizzy than when I went to sleep. I'm blown away. I just ordered three more sets." —Anne Allen

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes and 37 colors).

    7. A color-changing essential oil diffuser and humidifier that'll have your home smelling like lavender, citrus, or whatever your relaxing scent of choice may be. This diffuser/humidifier combo can help relieve stress, improve sleep, and even improve skin by adding moisture to the air! It also has an auto-shutoff feature perfect for when you forget about it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this oil diffuser humidifier! My apartment is so dry and this diffuser puts the right amount moisture in the air for a very comfortable night's sleep. I use lavender and lemongrass essential oils with it and the place smells heavenly! Very easy to set up and clean, nothing to screw off and on. Just lift the top off, fill with water and oil and turn the unit on. I've using it back and forth between my bedroom and living room. I will be purchasing another one very soon." —Ms Anne

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 20%; available in four finishes).

    8. A cold brew coffee maker so you'll never have to leave the house for a nice cup (or three) of iced coffee again. All you need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and let it sit overnight. The next day you'll have some yummy cold brew!

    The pitcher is leak-proof and made from BPA-free titan that is stain, cloud, and odor proof.

    Promising review: "This little filter is great. It makes the perfect amount of cold brew for a week for me. I usually steep for anywhere between 12–24 hours depending on how strong I want it to be. Grind your beans coarse and fill with filtered water and toss it in the fridge, can't be any simpler. I used to always drop $3–$4 a day on iced coffee or the VSC cold brew from Starbucks, so I can't imagine how much money this has saved me." —Jacob S.

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $5+; available in two sizes and three colors).

    9. A best selling cotton weighted blanket because it promotes better sleep and is basically just a calming hug when you need one. It's filled with natural glass beads on the inside for weighted pressure that some reviewers say helps with insomnia and anxiety.

    A model under a light grey quilted blanket
    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my wife a few weeks ago — she was very skeptical when she opened the box and took it out, but since then she has used it every night and she absolutely loves it! It does help her relax and sleep better." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 10 weights/sizes and 21 colors).

    10. A ultra comfortable Moroccan pouf that comes in so many size options, it can be used as an ottoman, a floor pillow, or even as a stylish dog bed! It's handmade and features a trendy checkered pattern. NEED!

    Berber Stuff / Etsy

    This pouf comes unstuffed, but can easily be ~fluffed up~ with anything from blankets, pillows, old clothes, or polyester fiber. Reviewers say it each one works great!

    Berber Stuff is a woman-owned business based in Morocco. The brand specializes in handmade, authentic Moroccan decor such as rugs and ottomans.

    Promising reviews: "It's so dang cute!! I love it so much! It’s clearly so well made and super comfy. I have vacuumed it a few times to try to release some extra floof and it seems like it won’t shed too much more! perfect product" —Bailey Trahan

    "Such quick shipping, great customer service, and the piece itself doesn’t fall apart like other Moroccan pillows I’ve purchased. And it’s so soft! Really recommend this pouf. I filled it with old blankets instead of purchasing foam and it’s great." —Adriana Reis

    Get it from Berber Stuff on Etsy for $96+ (originally $240; available in 14 sizes and10 color combos).

    11. A gorge mid-century velvet accent chair to turn any empty corner into a place you and visitors are eager to sit. And yes, it's just as comfy as it is cute!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This chair is so comfortable, tons of reviewers are using it as their office chair!

    Promising Review: "What a beauty! I’m in love with this chair. Brings a sense of elegance to my living room. Perfect color green." —ByMary WithLove

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in 13 styles).

    12. A floral bedding set that'll really pull your bedroom together with all the green fortress vibes. And the best part about a duvet is that you can easily switch it out to fit your ever-changing taste!

    the yellow, green, and white floral bedding set with shams, a comforter, and sheets
    This set comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams!

    Promising review: "This is absolutely beautiful, and the material is wonderfully soft...I wanted a cover that was light and airy and this is even better than I’d hoped! So glad I found this!" —rachael721

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    13. A pack of aromatherapy shower streamers to make even a quick shower a mini spa experience. This set of six "shower bombs" include scents like lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, and peppermint.

    Reviewer holding shower steamers
    Promising review: "I recently moved into a new apartment that had no bathtub. Normally after work to unwind I'd use a bath bomb and take a hot bath, which now I cannot. I did some research and found these shower soothers. The smell is great, even better unwind than taking a bath! The little box they come in is also adorable. I can't wait to come home from work and use them everyday! I especially love the lavender one. They also really helped with my stuffy nose." —Emmy

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $15.99.

    14. Some marble contact paper that'll turn any eye sores in your home into something you'll want to fawn over all day long. You can use literally everywhere — countertops, picture frames, bar carts, etc. And now that you have a DIY project, you're officially "too busy" to hang out anywhere that's not your house.

    Reviewer&#x27;s progress photos of using marble paper to individually cover each brick tile on their fireplace
    Promising review: "I used a little more than one roll for a quick makeover on an ugly fireplace in a rental apartment. It's easy to cover the tiles with the film. It makes a huge difference for minimal effort/price." —Zhen

    Get it from Amazon for $13.01+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    Learn more in our full write up on this DIY-friendly marble contact paper.

    15. Sheer green vine drapes for my plant lovers with black thumbs. These faux vines will provide all the greenery you're missing without the hard work that comes with real plants.

    drapes hanging on three windows
    Promising review: "I have extra tall windows in my sunroom. I decided to order 10 of these panels because they were so inexpensive and because the print would add a nice touch to all the plants, white wicker, etc. I LOVE THE WAY THIS LOOKS IN A SUNROOM. The quality is what you would expect for the price, the print is great but the seams pucker slightly. But when I put the 10 panels together, that all just worked together. My windows are now bright with leaves cascading down and the whole room is just fantastic because of these curtains." —Janice Briggs

    Get them from Amazon for $13.59+ (clip the coupon on the product page tos ave 20%; available in three sizes and four colors).

    16. A set of electric logs that actually produces heat and has a realistic crackle to add to the "nice and cozy" feel you're looking for. We totally get not wanting to leave your house when you've got this guy inside.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Getting a little too hot? Turn the heater off and enjoy the flames and crackling on their own!

    Promising review: "So realistic! I absolutely love these logs! I searched through every set on Amazon and online, and finally settled on this set. I am so glad I did! The remote control makes it very easy, and the flames and logs look amazingly real. The crackle of the fire can be turned on or off and can also be adjusted...low/high. It sounds so real, I feel the need to put a fireplace screen up. This is an excellent product. No problems whatsoever. Opened the box and plugged it in. It’s very hard to tell they are not real. It’s soothing, relaxing, and comforting. One of the greatest purchases I’ve ever made." —M Hall

    Get it from Amazon for $141.16+ (available in two colors).

    17. A rain showerhead attachment to transform your bathroom in the best way. Who said you can't have bougie, spa-level showers every day?

    Rainshower shower head appliance in use
    Promising review: "I’m SO impressed. I wasn’t really expecting much, I thought for sure my shower wouldn’t have enough power to make the water run well but thought it was worth a shot for the price... holy hell! It’s literally like being under a waterfall, it took me no more than five minutes from unboxing to assemble and it looks chic, luxe and is the best shower I’ve had in a long time!" —Jackee

    Get it from Amazon from $31.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page tos ave $3; available in three sizes and four finishes).

    18. A beautiful LED alarm clock that'll make sure your midday naps don't turn into hour long snoozes. This chic gadget is TikTok famous for being not only being aesthetically pleasing (i.e. the gorge mirror screen), but also for being *super* useful because it can charge your phone, too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let’s be honest. There are tons and I mean tons of clock options out there but the reality is that majority of them are hideous. I wanted a clock that was both functional and looks great. This product is exactly that. I find the second dim level perfect. Bright enough without being blinding. Having 12-hour and 24-hour options are great. I only use it as a clock so I can’t speak much about using it as an alarm clock. The USBs on the side make charging small devices a breeze. Guests are always complimenting the clock and asking where I got it. Highly recommend!" —Catherine

    Get it from Amazon for $21.55 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 10%; available in 12 color variations).

    19. A heated shiatsu foot massager complete with six massage heads, 18 rotating massager nodes, and a pair of very satisfied feet (yours).

    Reviewer feet on heated foot massager
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this foot massager! I'm a nurse and surely can't get to a spa to get my feet massaged every day but I don't need to now! For the price of one massage I can now COME home every day after work and ease my knotted up feet and feel SO MUCH BETTER. If you are on the fence about buying don't be, I assure this is an awesome product!" —Barb

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 20%; available in three colors).

    20. A bidet attachment for a little fancy 5-star hotel treatment right in your own bathroom. You can adjust the water temperature for your preferred clean, reduce toilet paper use, and treat your bum like royalty along the way.

    Promising review: "Wow! My life have changed for the better. I love the classic Tushy and even gifted it to family. I can never go back to the days I didn't have Tushy. The thought of saving paper and the environment helps me sleep well at night. I highly recommend it!!" —Alice L

    Get it from Tushy for $99 (originally $129; available in nine color variations) or from Amazon for $109 (available in five color variations).

    21. And speaking of fancy hotel treatment, a eucalyptus lavender pouch so your showers can be as luxurious as the ones in a hotel spa. When the water starts running, it'll radiate a delightful smell *and* can help clear your nose of any allergy-related stuffiness. Seriously, why would I want to leave this??

    Pouch hanging from a shower handle
    Ecualyptus Blooms / Etsy

    BTW, this can be hung in your bathtub or bathroom sink, too!

    Eucalyptus Blooms is a North Carolina-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.

    Promising review: "LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this product! The second I opened our mailbox the smell from the triple-sealed mailing package was simply heavenly! What a treat! EucalyptusBlooms is THE best!" —Robbie Weber

    Get three pouches from Ecualyptus Blooms on Etsy for $11.19+ (originally $15.99+).

    22. A stainless-steel electric griddle for when you're in the mood for grilling meat or veggies, making a panini, or barbecuing right in your kitchen. This five-in-one appliance features a built-in LCD screen, a timer, and temperature-control, too!

    Promising review: "Cooks perfectly, awesome grill marks, excellent design down to the drip tray, and super easy to clean. They give you a cleaning tool that is perfect for scraping and helping loosen stuff up too. I just remove the plates, scrape with the tool, and then scrub with a plastic scouring sponge and some dish detergent and rinse and wipe with paper towels. I know it sounds like a lot of work but it isn’t, and it looks like new after. The removable plates are just awesome. I’ve cooked steaks, chicken and brats, all came out perfect. Timer and heat controls are super easy. I love this thing." —Dark

    Get it from Amazon for $113.99.

    23. A space-saving under cabinet wine glass rack you can put anywhere in your home: on the bar cart, under kitchen cabinets, under floating shelves — you name it. The installation process is quick and easy, too. Simply mount the rack to the bottom of your cabinet with the included supplies!

    Reviewer wine racks in use in kitchen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have really loved this wine rack. We’ve bought three! Created a bar out of an old entertainment center. The coloring was a perfect dark iron. Each row holds three champagne flutes or two wine glasses. Each rack has four rows. The wine racks were easy to install with short screws and the dimensions were spot on. Would highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four colors and four sizes).

    24. A portable 2-in-1 washer and drying machine to completely cut out those long hauls to the laundromat. This can be set up right at home and filled with water from your shower or kitchen sink. #Blessed!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "First off, if you are on the fence about what small clothes washing appliance to buy, you live in an apartment, and you're tired of wasting time, money, and energy on doing the laundry out in a laundromat that'll probably leave you with mental scars from the daily fights there, then this is the washer for you. I no longer have to go out into the madness of the city to try and find a half decent laundromat to waste time and money on, I can do everything from home, the machine will pay for itself in a month or two." —Nexus

    Get it from Amazon for $179.98.

    25. A splurge-worthy bookshelf that's super unique and giving of chic Santorini vibes. This bookshelf is perfect if you're looking for storage that doubles as a huge piece of art itself.

    White Isobel bookshelf on white wall next to white couch
    Promising review: "This is one of the most beautiful pieces of furniture I have ever seen! Props to Urban for having something this stunning for sale! The price is high. But, you do get what you pay for with this item!" —MadamRoastBeefYT

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $999 (originally $1,299).

    26. touchscreen air fryer for make quick and delicious meals! With the help of five cooking presets, this Cosori air fryer can help even the worst of cooks make something great. Reviewers rave about making everything from french fries to whole steaks (and some yummy reheated meals in between).

    the white air fryer beside an Echo Dot
    a different reviewer showing a cooked chicken in the gray air fryer
    www.instagram.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm obsessed with it. This Cosori airfryer is incredibly easy to operate and clean. The design is sleek and appealing (I leave it out on my counter). And the results have greatly exceeded my expectations. I'm hooked and I think for the foreseeable future I will be using this almost every day. Here's just a few examples of what I've made so far:- Brussels sprouts: the results of cooking these at home in a normal gas oven have always sucked. While not quite restaurant quality (restaurants use oil fryers) the Cosori comes incredibly close and shaves about 10 min of cooking time.
    - Reheating french fries: This alone was worth the purchase. They were crispy and just as delicious from the night before.
    - Reheating steak that I cooked to a rare temp the night before on the pan: no complaints and super easy to clean afterwards.
    - Bacon: Way faster, way cleaner (and can easily save the bacon fat) and turned out perfect.
    I'm so excited to experiment more with this awesome machine. 5/5" —Nolan S.

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $15; available in two sizes and three colors).

    27. A small white noise machine to make your home oasis as soothing as possible (and block out the chaos of the outside world). Featured sounds include ocean waves, rain, bonfires, and simple white noise — among 16 others — with 32 volume levels.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This device is portable and has continuous play, memory function, non-looping sounds, and a one-to-five-hour timer setting.

    Promising reviews: "Amazing product, has helped me to improve my relaxation levels. I struggle with balancing stress and I think too much, and this little gadget has tremendously improved my life." —Anna Morales

    "This tiny machine is loud enough to drown out annoying neighbors throwing loud parties somewhere; it drowns out my sister's dog's unnecessarily loud barking, and I’m at peace. I’m now deeply attached to this product as I’ve always had chronic sleep problems and have sensory issues. My sleep environment is so chill now; I can actually tell a difference in my sleep quality 'cause I go into a deep sleep and wake up like an ancient god that slept a thousand years. Best investment ever. Also cool sounds too." —Paloma G.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $2).

    28. A peel-and-stick wall mural that's so detailed, it'll look like you hired an artist to paint it personally. Reviewers say its a super easy application and that removal doesn't ruin your walls. And you know what that means? Renter-friendly!

    reviewer&#x27;s living room wall covered with the colorful mural
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Love this wallpaper!!! I used it as for an accent wall [and] it looks AMAZING! Very easy to install and easy to take down to be readjusted. I got so many compliments already, And I can’t stop staring at how beautiful the wallpaper looks!" —Jen

    "So easy to install. Quality paper, nice and thick. My walls are textured and was nervous it wouldn’t stick well but it looks fantastic. 100% recommend." —Andrew T.

    Get it from Amazon for $83.99+ (available in two sizes and 30 designs).

    29. An adjustable standing desk converter you can put right on your desk. It makes any space much more work-friendly as the design brings your laptop screen up to eye-level when you sit, while also allowing you to comfortably stand! No more leaning down to see your laptop screen means less neck and shoulder strain. It's got enough space for two monitors, a keyboard, and a mouse, too.

    reviewer&#x27;s standing desk converter in use on traditional desk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "For this price, this is amazing! There were only a few screws and little pads to add during installation. It is very easy for me to move it up and down. It offers plenty of space and this was one of the few converters that would fit my keyboard and mouse. I'm 5'3" and it works great sitting or standing. Very sturdy! I also love how slim it is. Most converters look bulky but this one isn't even very noticeable when collapsed." —No

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (available in six sizes and eight colors).

    30. A bath caddy tray because there's nothing better than a glass of wine (or tea!) and a good book. (Or Netflix!) However you relax, this caddy can handle it all while you simply lay back and enjoy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising Review: "My husband works from home and does a LOT of work from the bathtub (lucky him!). This fits his mug of tea, cell phone, and laptop perfectly! I was worried because our tub is attached to the wall and there is not a lot of tub edge on the wall side, but this fits very securely. He even has room for a book on one side. There is a removable tray for you to lay your cell or a book in. It also looks very stylish." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $48.97 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%; available in 11 colors and styles).

    31. A gaming chair that's worth it even for non-gamers because of its genius ergonomic design, lumbar headrest pillow, 360 swivel, adjustable seat, and AMAZING recline abilities (seriously, reviewers are obsessed with the recline).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The chair looks so sleek and expensive but costs half the price of the way more expensive name brand chairs. It’s comfy and adjustable in height and arm positioning. The Bluetooth also works really well especially if you want speaker for your PC but don’t want the bulky speakers on the desk/walls. So worth it for the money!" —Melissa

    Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in six colors).