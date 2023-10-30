40 Products That'll Make You Love Being Home Even More

1. A stained-glass window decal for constant rainbows and positive energy in your home. When the sun hits your window, the entire room will make you smile. OH! And it's great for privacy too.
2. A collapsible treadmill complete with Bluetooth speakers and a handrail! This will make working out at home 10 times easier because it doesn't take up much space and you can easily put it away when you're done — perfect for my WFH peeps whose "office" doubles as the living room, too.
3. A beautiful floor sofa with interchangeable covers to fit your ever-changing home decor aesthetic. It's the perfect place for relaxing, meditating, or having a laugh with friends. You can also rearrange the pieces to fit your space!
4. A sculpted figure vase for the perfect finishing touch to your bookshelf, coffee table, or vanity. Whether you use it strictly for decor purposes or toss a couple of makeup brushes in it every now and then — there's no doubt it'll be an instant conversation starter.
5. An Amazon Echo Dot so you can play music, change TV channels, turn on the lights, AND control the room temperature without having to move an inch. Honestly, is there anything better?
6. A set of satin pillowcases because why would you want to be outside when these two comfy things are waiting for you at home? Aside from being extremely soft, these pillowcases also ensure your hair and skin protection continues while you're sleeping! With satin, there's less friction, which means no more tangled hair (thank goodness!) and the cooling effect will help you sleep soundly.
7. A color-changing essential oil diffuser and humidifier that'll have your home smelling like lavender, citrus, or whatever your relaxing scent of choice may be. This diffuser/humidifier combo can help relieve stress, improve sleep, and even improve skin by adding moisture to the air! It also has an auto-shutoff feature perfect for when you forget about it.
8. A cold brew coffee maker so you'll never have to leave the house for a nice cup (or three) of iced coffee again. All you need to do is put grounds into the filter, add some water, and let it sit overnight. The next day you'll have some yummy cold brew!
9. A best selling cotton weighted blanket because it promotes better sleep and is basically just a calming hug when you need one. It's filled with natural glass beads on the inside for weighted pressure that some reviewers say helps with insomnia and anxiety.
10. A ultra comfortable Moroccan pouf that comes in so many size options, it can be used as an ottoman, a floor pillow, or even as a stylish dog bed! It's handmade and features a trendy checkered pattern. NEED!
11. A gorge mid-century velvet accent chair to turn any empty corner into a place you and visitors are eager to sit. And yes, it's just as comfy as it is cute!
12. A floral bedding set that'll really pull your bedroom together with all the green fortress vibes. And the best part about a duvet is that you can easily switch it out to fit your ever-changing taste!
This set comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams!
Promising review: "This is absolutely beautiful, and the material is wonderfully soft...I wanted a cover that was light and airy and this is even better than I’d hoped! So glad I found this!" —rachael721
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
13. A pack of aromatherapy shower streamers to make even a quick shower a mini spa experience. This set of six "shower bombs" include scents like lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, and peppermint.
14. Some marble contact paper that'll turn any eye sores in your home into something you'll want to fawn over all day long. You can use literally everywhere — countertops, picture frames, bar carts, etc. And now that you have a DIY project, you're officially "too busy" to hang out anywhere that's not your house.
15. Sheer green vine drapes for my plant lovers with black thumbs. These faux vines will provide all the greenery you're missing without the hard work that comes with real plants.
16. A set of electric logs that actually produces heat and has a realistic crackle to add to the "nice and cozy" feel you're looking for. We totally get not wanting to leave your house when you've got this guy inside.
17. A rain showerhead attachment to transform your bathroom in the best way. Who said you can't have bougie, spa-level showers every day?
18. A beautiful LED alarm clock that'll make sure your midday naps don't turn into hour long snoozes. This chic gadget is TikTok famous for being not only being aesthetically pleasing (i.e. the gorge mirror screen), but also for being *super* useful because it can charge your phone, too!
19. A heated shiatsu foot massager complete with six massage heads, 18 rotating massager nodes, and a pair of very satisfied feet (yours).
20. A bidet attachment for a little fancy 5-star hotel treatment right in your own bathroom. You can adjust the water temperature for your preferred clean, reduce toilet paper use, and treat your bum like royalty along the way.
21. And speaking of fancy hotel treatment, a eucalyptus lavender pouch so your showers can be as luxurious as the ones in a hotel spa. When the water starts running, it'll radiate a delightful smell *and* can help clear your nose of any allergy-related stuffiness. Seriously, why would I want to leave this??
22. A stainless-steel electric griddle for when you're in the mood for grilling meat or veggies, making a panini, or barbecuing right in your kitchen. This five-in-one appliance features a built-in LCD screen, a timer, and temperature-control, too!
23. A space-saving under cabinet wine glass rack you can put anywhere in your home: on the bar cart, under kitchen cabinets, under floating shelves — you name it. The installation process is quick and easy, too. Simply mount the rack to the bottom of your cabinet with the included supplies!
24. A portable 2-in-1 washer and drying machine to completely cut out those long hauls to the laundromat. This can be set up right at home and filled with water from your shower or kitchen sink. #Blessed!
25. A splurge-worthy bookshelf that's super unique and giving of chic Santorini vibes. This bookshelf is perfect if you're looking for storage that doubles as a huge piece of art itself.
26. A touchscreen air fryer for make quick and delicious meals! With the help of five cooking presets, this Cosori air fryer can help even the worst of cooks make something great. Reviewers rave about making everything from french fries to whole steaks (and some yummy reheated meals in between).
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with it. This Cosori airfryer is incredibly easy to operate and clean. The design is sleek and appealing (I leave it out on my counter). And the results have greatly exceeded my expectations. I'm hooked and I think for the foreseeable future I will be using this almost every day. Here's just a few examples of what I've made so far:- Brussels sprouts: the results of cooking these at home in a normal gas oven have always sucked. While not quite restaurant quality (restaurants use oil fryers) the Cosori comes incredibly close and shaves about 10 min of cooking time.
- Reheating french fries: This alone was worth the purchase. They were crispy and just as delicious from the night before.
- Reheating steak that I cooked to a rare temp the night before on the pan: no complaints and super easy to clean afterwards.
- Bacon: Way faster, way cleaner (and can easily save the bacon fat) and turned out perfect.
I'm so excited to experiment more with this awesome machine. 5/5" —Nolan S.
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $15; available in two sizes and three colors).