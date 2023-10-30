40 Products That'll Make You Love Being Home Even More

Promising review: "I'm obsessed with it. This Cosori airfryer is incredibly easy to operate and clean. The design is sleek and appealing (I leave it out on my counter). And the results have greatly exceeded my expectations. I'm hooked and I think for the foreseeable future I will be using this almost every day. Here's just a few examples of what I've made so far:- Brussels sprouts: the results of cooking these at home in a normal gas oven have always sucked. While not quite restaurant quality (restaurants use oil fryers) the Cosori comes incredibly close and shaves about 10 min of cooking time.

- Reheating french fries: This alone was worth the purchase. They were crispy and just as delicious from the night before.

- Reheating steak that I cooked to a rare temp the night before on the pan: no complaints and super easy to clean afterwards.

- Bacon: Way faster, way cleaner (and can easily save the bacon fat) and turned out perfect.

I'm so excited to experiment more with this awesome machine. 5/5" —Nolan S.

Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $15; available in two sizes and three colors).