I Don't Mean To Be Dramatic, But These 48 Problem-Solving Items Will Be Essential To Your Existence Soon

This shirt is made of Filium-activated fabric that will repel liquids, stains, and odors keeping you clean and fresh for days.

Promising reviews: "If you had to buy one thing from Ably, I would recommend these shirts! I agree with other reviews to size up for a more comfortable relaxed fit. These shirts work well for working out, hiking, traveling, or every day. I don't even have to wash it every day. Sweat doesn't stay on the shirt so it stays dry and doesn't smell." —Hana

"I bought it for him so we don’t have to toss every white shirt he spills food on. He loves the soft stretchy fabric and cleaning up his spills is a breeze!" —Emilie R.

Get it from Ably Apparel for $48 (available in women's sizes XS–2X in 10 colors, and in men's sizes S–3X in six colors).