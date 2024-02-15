I Don't Mean To Be Dramatic, But These 48 Problem-Solving Items Will Be Essential To Your Existence Soon

1. A liquid-, stain-, and odor-repelling classic tee for those who — no matter how hard you try — can never end the day with a clean shirt. Messy eaters and constant sweaters rejoice!
This shirt is made of Filium-activated fabric that will repel liquids, stains, and odors keeping you clean and fresh for days.
Promising reviews: "If you had to buy one thing from Ably, I would recommend these shirts! I agree with other reviews to size up for a more comfortable relaxed fit. These shirts work well for working out, hiking, traveling, or every day. I don't even have to wash it every day. Sweat doesn't stay on the shirt so it stays dry and doesn't smell." —Hana
"I bought it for him so we don’t have to toss every white shirt he spills food on. He loves the soft stretchy fabric and cleaning up his spills is a breeze!" —Emilie R.
Get it from Ably Apparel for $48 (available in women's sizes XS–2X in 10 colors, and in men's sizes S–3X in six colors).
2. A cute portable charger, so that your phone is ALWAYS charged, no matter where you are or how long you've been on the road. It's slim, compact, and no cables/cords are necessary!
Compatible with iPhones, AirPod cases, and according to reviewers, certain Androids, too!
Promising reviews: "So convenient. Charges quickly and most importantly, [I can] charge my iPhone while on the go. Small enough and no wires needed. Bought for my whole family." —Howard
"I have several power banks for remote phone charging, but they are all bulky and inconvenient if I am on the move. I ordered the Charmast charger for my Samsung phone because it looked like it would do what I wanted it to do. It's wonderful! I can hook it up and let it charge while I'm walking around. I connected it yesterday when my phone was running out of juice and I was working in the garden. Perfect fit, does the job, reasonably priced. What's not to love?" —Teresa Gregory
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in seven colors and two-packs).
3. A beauty spatula to get every last bit of foundation left in the bottle! It can fit into the crevices no amount of shaking or hitting the bottle will get.
Promising review: "I used this spatula to entirely use up a glass jar of foundation. I got four full-face applications out of the remainder that wouldn't come out before. It's flexible to reach the corners and long enough to reach the bottom. Since I won't need it for foundation for a while I may use it to more hygienically scoop moisturizer out of a jar instead of using my hands." —J fox
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
4. An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that has reviewers throwing around words like "magic" and "amazing" because of how good the results are. With one wash, deodorant residue, dirt, and sweat stains disappear!
Puracy is a small biz based in Austin, Texas that makes nontoxic, plant-based cleaning and personal care products.
Promising review: "This is literally the best stain remover I have ever used. Better than even the chemical-laden, big brand stuff! The pictures [above] are of my son’s baseball pants after a muddy game. The front and backs were both completely stained with grass, mud and other grime. I sprayed liberally and used an old toothbrush I keep on hand for stain-agitation to scrub it in a bit, then let it sit for a few hours before washing as usual. This was the biggest/toughest job I’ve tried it on and dang- They came out nearly brand-new! I wish I’d had this stuff last year. We might not have had to toss his used baseball gear. I’ve had it for a few months and even though I use it pretty regularly (I have two very active boys), I still have plenty. The value for price is really fantastic." —AshleeOdee
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5. A blow-dryer holder so that you no longer have to deal with sore or cramping arms when drying your hair. It'll stay in the perfect position, which means waaay less effort from you. Yes, please!
The actual stand is universal, so it will hold dryers of all sizes and weights.
Promising review: "I LOVE this hair dryer holder. It used to take me 15–20 minutes to dry my hair in the morning. Now it takes me eight because I don't have to put my arms down to rest them anymore. I placed it high on my bathroom wall and tilted the arm down because I wanted to straighten my wavy hair. My hair was sleek and straight because I brushed it while drying, which was so much easier to do without holding the dryer. I'll tell all my friends about this!" —Jon Wagner
Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
6. A handy "Did You Feed The Dog?" device to ensure the pups don't get double fed (again). A must-have for pet parents!
Promising review: "Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (also available for cats, brushing teeth, and more).
7. A set of memory foam gel pads you ~need~ if you're at a desk on a daily basis. These pads work as support for your wrists, giving them relief from being in the same position eight hours a day. They'll help prevent cramping and wrist pain, which can put a damper in anyone's work or gaming time.
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse.
Promising reviews: "I've been working from home due to COVID and began experiencing wrist pain. The soft cushion from both items provided the relief I needed. Great products and price!" —Gaga2015
"Having worked from home for almost a year now without any ergonomic cushion, I finally decided to buy this and so glad I did. They come with stickers that you can place to avoid movement but so far they don't seem necessary...The mouse pad cushion feels perfect! I appreciate not having the ball of my palm resting against a hard surface all day long. This also isn't sliding around on the desk. Feels perfect. These cushions have a great memory foam feel but not so much that they are very sensitive to the touch, they mostly keep their shape." —UAstudentn
Get it from Amazon for $13.96+ (available in 16 colors/patterns).
8. AND a gel-enhanced seat cushion to not only help straighten your posture, but to make your office (or gaming!) chair WAY more comfortable. Hours of sitting won't hurt so bad with this 👏
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego, California. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising review: "Since I've started working from home (coronavirus quarantine) I really miss my office chair. I saw this reviewed on BuzzFeed and immediately ordered it. Best decision ever. It helps my posture and makes my stiff kitchen chair way more comfortable." —Melissa Schuler
Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in three colors).
9. A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff that'll make those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots around the house seem like a walk in the park. It works for everything from bathtubs and stove tops to tennis shoes and crayon-covered walls.
Promising review: "I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. A rechargeable ring light because it'll brighten your frame for work meetings or online classes and provide the perfect lighting for selfies. It's small enough to fit in purses and backpacks too!
Promising reviews: "Bought this to use for hosting online classes and Zoom sessions so that my video doesn't appear to be too dark. This light has three settings that are all very bright. The battery lasts a good deal of time and can also be used when plugged into USB power. Would recommend." —Shawn Maile
"I love this light. It has four brightness settings and is rechargeable. I only just received it, but wow what a huge difference. And for the price you just can't beat it!" —Samantha Logan
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
11. A pack of silicone hooks for your AirPods because these things are too dang valuable to lose (again). They're also a great help if the shape of AirPods don't quite fit your ears, and you're always readjusting them.
These also work great for wired EarPods!
Promising reviews: "Do not hesitate to buy these. My AirPod Pros were constantly falling out my ears and it was so annoying. These anti-slip ear hooks are a life saver. Do not hesitate to buy them, because it works. They help my AirPods stay in place, and I don't have to worry about losing them anymore. The pack includes three pairs of replacements hooks, and a cute little carry pouch." —Simone
"Finally, something that actually makes my AirPod Pros stay in! I was hesitant to try at first seeing as they’re made of a silicone material. But they fit and my AirPods stay comfortably in my ears. I danced, I ran, I jumped, I talked, and they still stayed in. I love that they come with three pairs so there’s plenty of backups. Great product and a great price!" —Chad Johnson
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.95 (available for AirPod 3s and AirPod Pros).