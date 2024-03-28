1. A large removable fridge decal if your stainless-steel fridge has the modern features you want, but a look that's just waaay too boring for your taste. These large adhesives come in tons of retro and botanical styles you can easily interchange!
P.S.: It works for dishwashers too!
Design Stickers Store is a woman-owned Etsy shop that creates decals for every room of the home.
Promising review: "Beautiful!!! Great quality. Easy to install. Made custom to the size of my fridge. Excellent service. I highly recommend this seller." —Coralie
Get it from Design Stickers Store on Etsy for $49.99+ (available in various styles, sizes, custom drawer options, and a matte or glossy finish).
2. A STUNNING cooking utensils set complete with 11 tools, measuring cups, a spoon rest, and a holder for it all. If this 33-piece set won't motivate you in the kitchen, I don't know what will.
This set includes a spatula, soup ladle, serving spoons, pasta server, spatula turner, tongs, measuring cup and spoons, 10 hooks, a silicone mat, and more.
Promising review: "I don't normally write reviews but I went out of my way to share this! I love these, they are super cute and really nice to cook with! I went through and threw away all of my plastic spoons/spatulas after using these. I'm definitely a fan!" —Patricia B.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in eight colors).
3. A mixed set of coupe glasses and wineglasses with dark hues that ooze the vintage vibe. How are you supposed to have any fun with those plain ol' clear ones anyway?
Promising review (for the coupe glasses): "Even better than I thought! These are colorful but also subtle and go with all of the neutrals I have in my house without feeling off from my aesthetic. I love that guests can all have their own color! They are super light and well-packaged, and the texture is so nice. The top is short (common for this type of glass), so any overfilling could result in a mess, but if this is the type of glass you are looking for, these are perfect!" —Liz Dube
Get them both from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in six styles).
4. An easy-to-use SodaStream Art (the fancier sibling of the best-selling OG SodaStream) for yummy, refreshing sparkling water whenever you want it! Not only are you limiting plastic bottle use, but you're saving tons of $$$ not buying cases of LaCroix every month. 😅
The SodaStream also comes with a 60-liter Co2 cylinder and a one-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle! Reviewers suggest also buying two CO2 cartridges and trying various natural fruit flavors to spice things up!
Promising reviews: "We purchased a SodaStream a few months ago and we love it! It is easy to use, does not take up much room, and it's saving us tons of money! It pays for itself quickly. And the bubbly water tastes wonderful." —Judi N.
"This is my first SodaStream after using my mom’s for years and I am so in love! My Art model is really beautiful, love the handle aesthetic, and just overall enjoy making a bevy of bubbly water beverages. Couldn’t be happier I made the choice to buy for myself finally! —Alexis L.
Get it from Amazon for $104.99+ or straight from SodaStream for $119.99+ (available in four colors).
Check out BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass's full SodaStream review.
5. A rainbow titanium cutlery set that includes everything you need to prep and cook in the least boring way possible. This set comes complete with shears, a bread knife, chef's knife, several steak knives, and more.
What's included: one 8" chef knife, one 8" slicing knife, one 8" bread knife, one7" santoku knife, one 5" utility knife, one 3.5" paring knife, six 4.5" serrated steak knives, all-purpose kitchen shears, and a butcher block.
Promising review: "These are so pretty. Very sturdy and sharp. The grip is very safe and the covers are easy to remove and put back on. I would recommend." —CruisersMom
Get a 14-piece set from Amazon for $52.99 (available in four colors).
6. An adorable pair of novelty salt and pepper shakers shaped like a strawberry and a lemon! Trust me, cooking will be much more fun using these as seasoning sources. When life gives you lemons... add salt!
These shakers are dishwasher-safe!
Get them from Urban Outfitters $22.
7. A retro-inspired microwave that'll bring more than enough pop of color to your favorite room in the house. It includes 12 pre-programmed presets so you can quickly and easily heat up everything from popcorn to leftover pizza.
I have this microwave in orange and absolutely LOVE it! The controls are a little complicated at first, but once you get the hang of it, they're an afterthought. The microwave heats up food evenly, has a ton of pre-programmed settings, is easy to clean, and is just downright adorable in person. It also doesn't take up too much counter space but can still fit a standard-size dinner plate. If you're in need for a microwave upgrade, this is a great choice!
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in two sizes, three styles, and 10 colors).
8. And a retro toaster because it's so cute that it'll make you want to redecorate your entire kitchen to fit the same theme. Will it be a lot of work? Yes. Will it be 100% worth it? Also yes.
Promising review: "The color is perfect, and my first slices of toast were too. It’s easy to adjust. I used the included guide with pictures to adjust the knob based on how dark I like my toast. It was exactly how I like it. My old toaster was basically giving me warm bread. Not this little baby. I’m so happy I found it and that I didn’t wait to buy it." —Shytel
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 10 colors)
9. A macramé fruit hammock so you can toss your stainless steel bowl in the donation bin. This will free up space on your countertop and be a unique piece of decor at the same time.
KnappsKnots is a San Diego–based small business from Anastasia Knapp.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space." —Jessi
"Love it. Might get another for bread and buns. The clearance between our counter and upper cabinets is weirdly short — can’t fit most countertop items — so this was the perfect solution." —pogtotes
Get it from KnappsKnots on Etsy for $28.90+ (available in two sizes and 11 colors).
10. Some marble contact paper you can use literally everywhere! Not kidding, this looks good on cabinets, countertops, bar carts — the list is never ending.
Promising review: "I applied the paper to my Formica kitchen countertops [pictured above] over two years ago. Since then, the paper has not peeled or stained, it looks like when I applied it. Honestly, I'm shocked. I thought the edges would pop up at some point, but nope, everything has stayed stuck. These counters are pretty high-traffic since my kitchen is tiny. To keep the paper nice, I just make sure of a few obvious things: 1) I don't put anything hot directly on it; 2) I wipe it regularly; 3) I keep sharp things away (don't cut stuff on it, duh). The last point I was actually a bit lax on, so I have some superficial scuffs where I dragged a coffeemaker back and forth every day for like a year before I realized I was scratching the paper.
The bottom line is, the paper was only meant to be a temporary glow-up until I remodeled my kitchen, but it's held up so well, I'm fine with keeping it and continuing to save money!" —Juliet Bui
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in different styles).
Learn more in our full write up on this DIY-friendly marble contact paper.
11. An eight-piece set of measuring cups with wood handles to add a rustic flair to your utensil drawer.
Promising review: "Set is of great quality. Packaged well and looks and feels high-end. The black and wood match my aesthetic beautifully!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in two colors)