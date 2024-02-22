1. The Lip Bar liquid matte lipstick comes in a ton of universal lip shades that are each beautifully pigmented *and* stay in place all day. The red? Stunning! The sultry purple? Gorg! And the bold pink? Oh... it can't be beat. Add on the fact that they're hydrating, too, and I'm 100% sold.
The Lip Bar is a woman-owned business. All of their products are vegan and cruelty-free — and they do so much more than just lipstick — check out all of their face and eye makeup as well!
BuzzFeed Editor Kayla Boyd had to say: "I use The Lip Bar's matte liquid lipsticks often, and the formula is truly incredible. It hardly budges at all throughout the day, the pigment is bomb, AND it doesn't dry out my lips at all — which is really difficult to find in a matte lipstick."
Get it from Target for $16.99 (available in 21 shades) or from The Lip Bar for $14 (available in 15 shades).
2. Topicals's brightening eye masks rid you of dark circles, puffiness, and all of those annoying "you look so tired" comments thanks to ingredients like caffeine and kojic acid. Apply a pair in the mornings, after a long evening, or just when you need a mid-day pick-me-up. They'll feel so hydrating!
Topicals is a WOC-founded small business started by Claudia Teng and Olamide Olowe. The brand is all about helping you love the skin you're in, with a little help from their effective, science-backed products.
Promising review: "Love it. This is my favorite eye patch! It feels so nice on the skin and doesn’t [slide] off. My eyes were visibly less puffy after usage!" —AnnaHearts, Sephora customer
3. Bread Beauty Supply's Hair Oil Everyday Gloss hydrates, repairs, and coats hair in a lightweight, nongreasy formula. Thanks to ingredients like Kakadu plum oil and safflower oil, you'll get silky and shinier hair with limited frizz.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned small business that creates amazing haircare specifically for those with curl types 3a–4c.
Promising reviews: "I will probably never stop using this oil. I love it that much. Seriously though, I have very, very thick hair that gets frizzy like a lion's mane. I use this oil after I've heat styled my hair to tame the frizz, and I use it on second/third day hair. It's truly a magical hair oil! When applied after styling, I use 3–4 drops (on thick, mid-back length hair), and the oil leaves my hair looking soft, shiny, and sleek. For days in between washing, my frizz loves to pop back up, but with 4–5 drops of the Bread Oil, my hair looks fresh...And it smells like gummy bears! The fragrance is fairly strong right after it comes out of the bottle, but once it's on your hair, it dissipates to a very faint but still sweet smell. I think the fragrance is the perfect amount." —duckyy
"My hair is very fine and can easily look greasy if products are too rich for it, but this product is a total home run. The oil has a thickness that reminds me of hair serums or products with dimethicone, but unlike dimethicone products, this formula actually absorbs into my hair and nourishes it instead of leaving a residue or coated feeling behind. My hair is shiny and healthy-looking, but doesn't feel like there's any product in it, and that is exactly what I need and want in a product like this. The bottle is made from sturdy glass, and the oil smells like a bright and fruity Lip Smackers gloss from the '90s, but the scent disappears after application, so it doesn't become too much. It's such a joy to use." —nleslie63
Get it from Sephora for $18.
4. Ami Colé lip treatment oil protects and hydrates your lips like no other. The awesome oil-to-gloss formula kicks dryness to the curb and nourishes your lips, leaving a nonsticky, disco ball kinda glow.
Ami Colé is a brand "inspired by Senegal, born in Harlem, NYC," as their website proudly proclaims. With product tones and colors that compliment those with melanated skin, they provide high-quality, clean beauty to an often-ignored audience.
Promising review: "I’ve never used up a lip product until this one! This lip treatment oil is absolutely the best out there. It feels more like a lipgloss than an oil and stays on your lips for a long time. It is not sticky at all. Really nourishes your lips too." —kreysak, Sephora customer
Get it from Amazon, Sephora, or straight from Ami Colé for $20 (available in six shades).
5. Black Girl Sunscreen moisturizes and protects skin without leaving a greasy white cast. While it works for all, BGS is specially designed for melanated skin!
Learn more about sunscreen and SPF at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) and be sure to check out BuzzFeed's post on sunscreen myths.
Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman-owned small business. The sunscreen comes in three versions: original SPF 30, matte SPF 45, and a kid's SPF 50. Each is paraben-free, fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free!
Promising reviews: "It’s GREAT! I use sunscreen on my face every single day. I live in FL so it’s a necessity. Finally, a sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast, feels good on my skin, and it’s moisturizing. I will definitely be purchasing this again." —Katrina H., Target customer
"Finally! A sunscreen that’s made for people with an abundance of melanin! This doesn’t leave a white cast, and it doesn’t have much of a scent to it. It goes on effortlessly and leaves my skin feeling moisturized and protected. Do you understand how long it’s taken me to find an SPF for my skin?! I’m so thankful that it’s available at Target, and I hope they continue to stock the shelves with this product!" —Jay, Target customer
Get it from Target for $15.99 or from Black Girl Sunscreen for $18.99.
6. Fenty Beauty's Pro Filt'r Matte Foundation provides long-lasting, buildable coverage — without the heavy, oily feeling that many other foundations leave. And with 50 shade options, you're bound to find one that matches perfectly. Thank you, Riri. 👏🏾
BuzzFeed writer Negesti Kaudo uses this matte foundation and is never going back to anything else! “Because I love all things Riri, I've been collecting Fenty Beauty products since the Galaxy collection drop. I already had a foundation, so it took me a few years to finally invest in the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte foundation, but ever since I did, I HAVEN’T LOOKED BACK. It's flawless, smooth, picture-perfect, and glides and blends effortlessly with a brush or a sponge. I recommended it to my sister, and now she's a Fenty beauty-only person, too. Love it. LOVE. IT.”
Promising reviews: "I've worn different foundations for over 20 years, and this is the best I've ever used. My skin never feels heavy, and it has a reasonable price point." —Famia T., Fenty Beauty customer
"I took the shade finder quiz, and it worked! I love the foundation! It feels lightweight and not thick. It provides the matte and buildable full coverage that I desire while looking natural. It’s so hard to find a foundation for light brown skin with golden olive undertones, but Fenty Beauty nailed it with this!" —Tracy C., Fenty Beauty customer
Get it from Sephora or from Fenty Beauty for $40 (available in 50 shades and two sizes).
7. 54 Throne's truly multitasking body butter hydrates dry skin, scalps, tattoos, AND (according to reviewers) soothes irritated skin, eczema, and psoriasis. It uses two types of all-natural shea butter and other clean ingredients to ~literally~ bring skin back to life.
I'm happy to report that I've have found *thee* body butter that not only has my skin glistening like a glazed donut in the sun, but it leaves my skin feeling hydrated, moisturized, AND it smells amazing, too. The rich, creamy, and suuuper thick texture is incredibly smooth, especially when rubbed in. My favorite scent is Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint. I've been using it on my hands daily since I got the opportunity to try the brand. But when I'm feeling ~fancy~ (or am just going out for the night), I apply the Kenyan Hibiscus + Moroccan Rose all over after I shower to lock in a beautiful, floral scent. Once you try it, you won't be able to live without it in your beauty routine!
54 Thrones is a Black woman-owned small business that makes natural, clean skincare products.
Get it from Sephora for $12+ (available in three sizes and four scents) or straight from 54 Thrones for $24 (available in five scents).
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of 54 Throne's Beauty Butter for more details!
8. Beauty Strike Rosewater Toner is the perfect addition to your skincare routine, as it helps reduce acne, balance pH, and hydrate skin! Use it after cleansing to clear your pores of any dirt you may have missed.
Beauty Strike is a Brooklyn-based small business founded by Emani Mone Jeter, a third-generation beauty professional and licensed esthetician. She creates natural cleansers, toners, treatments, moisturizers, and more that are recyclable.
Get it from Beauty Strike for $18+ (available in two sizes).
9. Knc Beauty's Supa Scrub Set comes complete with *super* moisturizing shea butter and sunflower oil-infused lip scrub AND a lip scrubber tool to make the exfoliation process even easier for you.
10. Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer is one of Fenty Beauty's top sellers and a personal favorite. It's nonsticky and long-lasting, and every color has its own shimmery vibe.
The Gloss Bomb has been a purse essential for me, probably since the day it launched. The nonsticky factor is huge for me, but I also absolutely love how versatile it is. It's perfect on top of lip liner and great by itself, too. And the ✨shine✨ is impeccable. People can probably spot me a mile away after I apply it, which I count as a very good quality in lip gloss.
And if you didn't know, Fenty Beauty is 100% cruelty free!
Promising reviews: "It took me a while to buy this gloss because of the price, but I’m so glad I did. I absolutely love this gloss by itself or over other lipsticks. It wears so well and stays on for a long time. I definitely get the hype, and this is one of my makeup must-haves." —Jaddess
"Absolutely stunning. The scent is amazing, and the formula is so hydrating. Makes your lips look lovely and super shiny, and this is just one of those products that makes you feel beautiful without a lot of effort. —madsmj
Get it from Sephora for $21 (available in seven shades).
And get the shade 'Cheeky' (what I'm holding/wearing above) from Fenty Beauty!
11. The Editorial Nail press-on nails are so cute, they'll make you want to talk with your hands like never before. These gorgeous and unique sets are durable AND reusable. And you even get your pick between a glossy or matte coat. 💅
All sets are handmade and include a nail buffer, nail glue, temporary adhesive tabs (!!), an orangewood cuticle stick, and one alcohol wipe.
The Editorial Nail is owned by award-winning nail artist Gracie J!
Promising reviews: "The pressons are great quality! I have wide nail beds, and it's hard finding nails that fit. These work for me! I will be purchasing again in the future!" —Morgan V
"Love them! They last long and stay looking nice!" —Renée C
Get them all from The Editorial Nail: 'I Minit That' (pictured on the left) for $30, 'Making Waves (pictured on the right) for $18+, and tons of other designs).
12. Oui The People's gel-to-milk shave gel is a *must* in your body skincare routine! Not only will it make for a smoother, closer shave, but it'll leave your skin brighter (thanks, vitamin C!) *and* more hydrated, too. On top of it all, reviewers say the light scent is — *chef's kiss* perfection.
Oui the People (originally Oui Shave) was founded back in 2015 by Karen Young. The brand is known for its amazing skincare and shaving products made to limit ingrown hairs and razor burn. Fan favorites include the