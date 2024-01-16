41 Beauty Items For $10 Or Under That Will Leave You Looking Like You Spent Over $100

1. The cult- (and BuzzFeed editor-) favorite Essence Lash Princess mascara for dramatically long lashes without the price of extensions or false strips. This bestseller has over 215,000 five-star ratings!
My colleagues Kayla Boyd and Emma Lord *love* this stuff!
Kayla says: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." Read her full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more!
Emma says: "Hello, that is my face above (I'm the blonde), because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. Rare Beauty liquid eyeshadow to get a bold berry look without spending a bold amount of money. Like the brand's viral liquid blush, this liquid shadow is *super* pigmented and will ensure all eyes are on you whenever you wear it.
Promising review: "I love this liquid eyeshadow! The applicator makes it so easy to put on and is such a beautiful color. It's not like one of those eyeshadows that has no pigment on it. I've been getting so many compliments from all my friends and family. GO BUY RIGHT NOW." —notaries
Get it from Kohl's for $10 (originally $20; available in two shades).
3. A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks if you've been eyeing the Laneige lip mask but don't have the heart to spend $24 for just ONE jar. This set will kick your chapped and cracked lips to the curb while you sleep for less than half the cost.
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal!
Promising review: "[Alternative] for the Laneige lip mask. This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market. When my lips started getting dry due to the cold season, I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same. Very good product." —Riya
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in six scent combos).
4. One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 Leave-in Spray to control frizz, detangle, condition, prevent breakage, strengthen — honestly, the list goes on and on. It kinda feels like this should cost a million bucks with all it can do, but it'll leave you *looking* like a million bucks instead.
Reviewers with wavy, curly, and straight hair, super fine hair, even chemically treated hair, say that this leave-in spray works wonders for their hair type!
Mane Club is a New York-based small biz that's been creating affordable vegan, cruelty-free hair-care products since 2019.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has tried this and loves it too! Here's what she has to say:
"I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil. It's really that good! My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days."
Promising reviews: "In love with this product!!! Happened upon it randomly while looking for something to help my frizz when straightening. I have a natural 2c to 3a curl with thick hair, and this stuff ended up working amazingly. My hair has gone a week unwashed and is still beautiful, soft, and smooth, and straightening it was a breeze! I’ve never had my hair so soft and silky! I strongly recommend giving it a try!" —Viola H., Mane Club Customer
"No more tangles!!! For my hair being straight, it gets extremely tangled (idk why), but this product is a miracle worker. My life has been changed now, a miracle worker in the cutest bottle, too!! Not exaggerating! Kid approved as well!! Now, go double your order and add to your cart! Thank me later." —MACVAS, Mane Club Customer
5. A lightweight Cosrx mild gel cleanser made with a low pH to help balance and protect your skin from acne-causing irritants ~without~ stripping it. And to help keep your skin nice and smooth, it's enriched with tea-tree oil and BHA, too!
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face! I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the pH of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the pH of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin, but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" —Haley Hart
Get it from Amazon for $7.10.
6. Cult-favorite Nyx Fat Oil Lip Drop because spending $40 on Dior's lip oil when reviewers say that this works just as great (if not better) would be preposterous. This lip oil hydrates and shines like you've spent the big bucks *and* works great as a lipstick topper, too!
Promising review: "I’m so amazed by this! I usually get the Dior lip oil, but it’s way overpriced for the size, so I figured I would give this a try, and I’m not disappointed at all. It’s moisturizing, it feels and looks exactly as Dior lip oil on my lips, and for the price, it’s such a great deal. Definitely will be purchasing again and trying different colors. It’s not too sticky." —Nouf
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in eight shades).
7. E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer, the TikTok viral bestseller that blurs pores and fine lines like no other. Seriously, it's got over 30,000 positive reviews with people gushing about smooth and weightless it is! It works as a silky, mattifying base to ensure your makeup stays on all day and night with a prolonged filter effect.
It's sold out frequently thanks to TikTok, so if you want this, it's probably best to grab it while it's in stock!
Promising reviews: "I was super impressed with this primer after have tried Tatcha Silk Canvas. The textures in my opinion were nearly identical! It was easy to spread, it felt like silk but not like super silicone or anything like that, very velvet like. No scent, my makeup didn’t separate nor crease, key is a little goes a very long way. For $8 you can’t beat it!" —Brandy Dail
"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in three colors).
8. Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein treatment which has reviewers screaming "magic in a bottle." Say goodbye to frizz and grease after just 10 minutes (yep, 10!) with this in your hair!
Reviewers with thin or fine hair LOVE this hair treatment, and various hair types from 3b to 4c say that it helped their damaged hair. Even folks with dyed or bleached hair says it's safe to use. TL;DR: It works!
Promising reviews: "I am obsessed with this conditioner. Its light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blonde hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." —sgt
"I am obsessed with this product. My hair was super dry, damaged and unmanageable from too many rounds with hot tools. Since I started using this product my hair feels soft and is getting natural curls back." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $4.19+ (available in three sizes).
9. The Schick Silk Dermaplaning Tool that'll literally make your skin feel brand new. This set comes with a handy pack of three, making it easy to remove unwanted facial hair, dead skin cells, and shape those brows if you want to as well. Step away from the painful tweezers!
It'll also make your skin feel softer because it exfoliates as it shaves!
Promising reviews: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
"Literally the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon! I've been doing dermaplaning for 10+ years and this is the first time in my life I actually didn't cut myself. The razors are incredibly sharp but smooth on the skin and to do my whole face took 10 times less time than before while using different brands. I just regret I didn't find these sooner and I was torturing and cutting myself in the past with cheaper brands. Do not hesitate, you will be amazed as much as I am." —Veronica
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94+ (also available in a nine-pack).
10. Changeable Fantasy eyeshadow palette because it's super pigmented, blendable, and has every color eyeshadow you could dream of! Seriously, this baby comes with 40 gorgeous shades — from pretty shimmer tones to moody mattes — giving you the ~perfect~ way to switch things up without having to buy multiple palettes. Reviewers say it's JUST like the Morphe James Charles palette for a *fraction* of the price.
Promising reviews: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not-even-4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer. This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m., and it's almost 1 a.m., and the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." —Daniel T Adams
"Best palette I've owned, and you can't beat this price! The colors are beautiful and vibrant. They are also extremely pigmented, especially the shimmery colors, and they all seem to blend well. I'm happy to have every color I could ever want in an eyeshadow in the palm of my hands, and I've been experimenting with colors I've never worn before!!" —Mary Diamond
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. Saem hydrating eye stick, a ~beary~ great addition to any skincare routine — trust me! This oil-free formula can help reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, and puffiness with Iceland mineral water, xylitol, moss and seaweed extract, and niacinamide.
Hot tip💡: Refrigerate it before use to better help reduce puffiness!
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. Beauty Bakerie's matte gloss for the *perfect* nude lip! It's guaranteed to make you feel like a BOSS every time you put it on — and what better way to leave the house? Reviewers say it's absolutely gorgeous in person and is long-lasting.
Beauty Bakerie is a cruelty-free cosmetics company founded by Cashmere Nicole. They provide tons of vibrant, high-quality cosmetics including everything from lashes and eyeshadow palettes to lip scrubs and primer — all adorably packaged to fit the baking theme, and all highly rated.
Promising review: "It goes on smooth and stays put. The shade is gorgeous. The packaging is the cutest and great quality." —Roxane Poole
Get it from Beauty Bakerie for $10 (originally $14).
13. A reusable Revlon volcanic face roller because it'll absorb shine in seconds *without* messing up your makeup — how awesome is that? Simply roll it over any oily or greasy areas of your face and watch it work its magic.
14. Biotin shampoo that's made specifically to moisturize your scalp and promote hair growth! It includes ingredients like biotin, keratin, and zinc that are known to work wonders for hair.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "This shampoo is like NOTHING I've ever tried in the past. The way my 4c hair comes out after using this is INCREDIBLE. Soft easy to comb and super manageable. I've been using it for two years!" —Jae
"I have had problems with my hair for YEARS. ALWAYS OILY, ALWAYS looking unkept. This shampoo has been an absolute miracle for me! I look totally different if I don't use this shampoo so I wash my hair everyday with it now or it gets oily again. I have looked for so long. I have fine straight hair [1a/1b] with a lot of it. I have a lot of deficiencies. Seriously, just try it." —Charlotte
"I am a woman with long 3c curls and coils, I had been through a lot of stress and it caused hair breakage and thinning... This is a great shampoo for breakage and hair stress thinning. The very first thing I noticed is a pleasant clean scent, not overpowering, not too medicinal smelling, doesn’t linger to effect your overall scent. The second thing is, when you require a lot of conditioning for dry or frizzy hair you get a lot of buildup, but you don’t want to use a strong shampoo because it will strip your hair of necessary oil and knot up. This cleaned away the buildup but felt so natural and gentle, no extra knotting, and my hair texture felt so much better...After the first week I noticed a definite decline in breakage and fall out. The longer you use it the stronger your hair gets. I’ve finished my first bottle now, and while my longer hair feels better, my roots feel thicker and stronger like when I was a teenager and it was super healthy." —Kristina
Get it from Amazon for $8.60+ (available in two sizes).
15. Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint, which gives you long-lasting color that can (basically) stand the test of time. The reviews are filled with people who say its stays gorgeous from morning to evening. And the best part? Even when it fades, it leaves a pretty, natural-looking stain!
Promising reviews: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used, I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee
"This is 💯 a TikTok Made Me Buy It story. I usually go for lip stains because I love bold lip colors but hate it when they smear. I saw a TikTok where a woman was raving about these velvet lip stains so had to give it a go! It isn’t a stain at all but it is a super nice, velvety long wearing lipstick that is HIGHLY pigmented for an affordable price point." —OCDesthetician
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 38 shades).
16. Gorgeous nail wraps with designs so intricate, people will naturally assume that they're professionally done! Reviewers say these babies last for weeks, too (vs. normal polish that starts chipping within days). So, it'll be your choice whether or not to tell folks it only took you 20 minutes to apply from the comfort of your couch.
Pretty Fab Nails is a darling women-owned small biz based in Florida who sells a variety of nail wrap designs, stickers, nail tools, and accessories.
Promising review (for the marble style): "Great quick manicure solution. I had an event and matched nail art to dress. Huge hit, and [I was in] disbelief at how easy the application was and how professional the results were. Recommend this product and the fabulous seller." —Debbie Dunning
Get a set from