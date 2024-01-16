41 Beauty Items For $10 Or Under That Will Leave You Looking Like You Spent Over $100

Reviewers with wavy, curly, and straight hair, super fine hair, even chemically treated hair, say that this leave-in spray works wonders for their hair type!

Mane Club is a New York-based small biz that's been creating affordable vegan, cruelty-free hair-care products since 2019.

BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has tried this and loves it too! Here's what she has to say:

"I have a very thick head of naturally curly hair and have put it through just about everything. Lots of products have either straight-up failed, been meh enough for me to not recommend, or fantastic but so costly that I feel guilty recommending them. But THIS STUFF. This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil. It's really that good! My hair comes out feeling softer, looking shinier and healthier, and stays looking good for days."

Promising reviews: "In love with this product!!! Happened upon it randomly while looking for something to help my frizz when straightening. I have a natural 2c to 3a curl with thick hair, and this stuff ended up working amazingly. My hair has gone a week unwashed and is still beautiful, soft, and smooth, and straightening it was a breeze! I’ve never had my hair so soft and silky! I strongly recommend giving it a try!" —Viola H., Mane Club Customer

"No more tangles!!! For my hair being straight, it gets extremely tangled (idk why), but this product is a miracle worker. My life has been changed now, a miracle worker in the cutest bottle, too!! Not exaggerating! Kid approved as well!! Now, go double your order and add to your cart! Thank me later." —MACVAS, Mane Club Customer

Get it from Mane Club for $10 or from Amazon for $9.95.